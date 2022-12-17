Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pulito

800 Manship Street

Suite 104

Jackson, MS 39202

Appetizers

Prosciutto

$16.00

Prosciutti, torta fritta

Farm Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, seasonal vegetables

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, bread crumbs

Roasted Oysters

$18.00

Gulf oysters, chili, pecorino, garlic, breadcrumbs

Tuna Carpaccio

$20.00

Citrus, olives, crispy shallot, chili

Arancini

$14.00

Fried risotto, mozzarella, black pepper aioli

Pizza

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil

Soppressata

$16.00

Tomato, mozzarella, soppressata

Funghi Bianco

$16.00

Pecorino cream, mozzarella, mushrooms, fried rosemary

Pasta

Parpadelle

$28.00

Parpadelle, bolognese

Gnocchi

$24.00

Gnocchi, cacio e pepe

Campanelle

$26.00

Campanelle, tuna, anchovy, pine nuts, basil

Rigatoni

$24.00

Rigatoni, pepperonata braised pork

Angolotti

$28.00

Ricotta stuffed, saffron, butter

Proteins

Bone in Ribeye

$54.00

24oz Bone in Ribeye, bordelaise

Braised Short Rib

$48.00

Horseradish gremolata

Veal Milanese

$48.00

Herb salad

Roasted Lamb Saddle

$46.00

Rosemary onion gravy

Pork Porterhouse

$46.00

Pancetta demi-glace

Sides

Potato Puree

$10.00

Collard Greens

$10.00

Calabrian braised

Fried Potatoes

$10.00

Pecorino, rosemary

Maitake Mushrooms

$10.00

Shallots, thyme

Butter Braised Radishes

$10.00

Lemon, tarragon

Roasted Squash

$10.00

Honey, chili

Desserts

Nutella Cheesecake

$12.00

Brown butter hazelnuts, raspberry jam

Lemon Meringue Pie

$12.00

Affogato

$12.00

Vanilla gelato, espresso

Fruit Torta

$12.00

Seasonal fruit

Cocktail

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Moscow Mule

Negroni

Old Fashioned

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

House Dry Martini

$13.00

House Dirty Martini

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

House Hugo

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Italian Margarita

$13.00

Draft Beer

Draft 1

$8.00

Draft 2

$8.00

Draft 3

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Bottle 1

$6.00

Bottle 2

$7.00

Bottle 3

$5.00

Wine by the Glass

Red Glass

$8.00

White Glass

$8.00

Rosé Glass

$9.00

Champagne Glass

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Red Bottle

$32.00

White Bottle

$52.00

Rosé Bottle

$40.00

Champagne Bottle

$37.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
