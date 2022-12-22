Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pulkies - Dekalb Market 445 Albee Square W

No reviews yet

445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Order Again

Specials & Meal Kits

Passover Turkey Dinner

Passover Turkey Dinner

$125.00

**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH SATURDAY 4/23** Serves 4-6 people and includes: Main: Hand-Sliced Turkey Breast (1 Pound) Grandma Nini’s Turkey Gravy (1 Pint) Manischewitz-Cranberry Sauce (1 Pint) BBQ Pulled Turkey (1 Quart) Choice of Salad (1 Quart): Cucumber Salad or Coleslaw or Three-Bean Salad or Kasha Pasta Salad Sides: Braised Kale with Turkey Broth (1 Quart) Mashed Sweet Potatoes w/ Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Quart)

Passover Brisket Dinner

Passover Brisket Dinner

$140.00

**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH SATURDAY 4/23** Serves 4-6 and includes: Main: Hand-Sliced Brisket (1 Pound) Pulkies BBQ Sauce (1 Pint) BBQ Chopped Beef (1 Quart) Choice of Salad (1 Quart): Cucumber Salad or Coleslaw or Three-Bean Salad or Kasha Pasta Salad Sides: Brisket-y Carrots & Onions w/ Roasting Juice (1 Quart) Mashed Sweet Potatoes w/ Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Quart)

Passover Vegetarian

Passover Vegetarian

$115.00

**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH SATURDAY 4/23** Serves 4-6 people and includes: Main: Kasha Stuffed Cabbage (6 pieces) Cauliflower Sloppy Joseph (1 Quart) Choice of Salad (1 Quart): Cucumber Salad or Coleslaw or Three-Bean Salad or Kasha Pasta Salad Sides: Lemon Pepper Broccoli (1 Quart) Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Quart)

Passover Turkey Dinner 2-3

Passover Turkey Dinner 2-3

$95.00

**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH SATURDAY 4/23** Serves 4-6 people and includes: Main: Hand-Sliced Turkey Breast (1/2 Pound) Grandma Nini’s Turkey Gravy (1 Pint) Manischewitz-Cranberry Sauce (1 Pint) BBQ Pulled Turkey (1 Pint) Choice of Salad (1 Pint): Cucumber Salad or Coleslaw or Three-Bean Salad or Kasha Pasta Salad Sides: Braised Kale with Turkey Broth (1 Pint) Mashed Sweet Potatoes w/ Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Pint)

Passover Brisket Dinner 2-3

Passover Brisket Dinner 2-3

$100.00

**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH SATURDAY 4/23** Serves 4-6 and includes: Main: Hand-Sliced Brisket (1/2 Pound) Pulkies BBQ Sauce (1 Pint) BBQ Chopped Beef (1 Pint) Choice of Salad (1 Pint): Cucumber Salad or Coleslaw or Three-Bean Salad or Kasha Pasta Salad Sides: Brisket-y Carrots & Onions w/ Roasting Juice (1 Pint) Mashed Sweet Potatoes w/ Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Pint)

Passover Vegetarian Dinner 2-3

Passover Vegetarian Dinner 2-3

$85.00

**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH SATURDAY 4/23** Serves 4-6 people and includes: Main: Kasha Stuffed Cabbage (3 pieces) Cauliflower Sloppy Joseph (1 Pint) Choice of Salad (1 Pint): Cucumber Salad or Coleslaw or Three-Bean Salad or Kasha Pasta Salad Sides: Lemon Pepper Broccoli (1 Pint) Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Pint)

Snacks & Schmears

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$4.00+

Topped with Everything Bagel Spice

Pulkies Platters

BBQ Pulled Turkey Platter

BBQ Pulled Turkey Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Slow Roasted Turkey Legs in Manischewitz BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.

BBQ Chopped Brisket Platter

BBQ Chopped Brisket Platter

$18.00Out of stock

Burnt Ends, Caramelized carrots & Onions. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.

Chickpea Chipotle Chili Platter

Chickpea Chipotle Chili Platter

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower & Chickpea Hash. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.

Sliced Turkey Platter

Sliced Turkey Platter

$18.00

Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.

Sliced Brisket Platter

Sliced Brisket Platter

$22.00

Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.

Stuffed Cabbage Platter

Stuffed Cabbage Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet & Sour Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Pecans. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.

BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Turkey Sandwich

$14.00
BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Burt Ends, Caramelized Carrots & Onions. Includes Bun, Beet-Horseradish-Dressing, & Choice of Salad. Choice of: Cucumber Salad, Three-Bean Salad, or Chopped Coleslaw.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Includes Bun, Beet-Horseradish-Dressing, & Choice of Salad. Choice of: Cucumber Salad, Three-Bean Salad, or Chopped Coleslaw.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Includes Bun, Beet-Horseradish-Dressing, & Choice of Salad. Choice of: Cucumber Salad, Three-Bean Salad, or Chopped Coleslaw.

Chickpea Chipotle Chili Sandwich

Chickpea Chipotle Chili Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted Cauliflower & Chickpea Hash. Includes Bun, Beet-Horseradish-Dressing, & Choice of Salad. Choice of: Cucumber Salad, Three-Bean Salad, or Chopped Coleslaw.

Turkey Salad Sandwich

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Cranberries, Walnuts, Celery, Crème Fraiche. Includes Bun, Beet-Horseradish-Dressing, & Choice of Salad. Choice of: Cucumber Salad, Three-Bean Salad, or Chopped Coleslaw.

Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich

Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Horseradish Dressing, Pickles, Herbs. Includes Bun, Beet-Horseradish-Dressing, & Choice of Salad. Choice of: Cucumber Salad, Three-Bean Salad, or Chopped Coleslaw.

Sides & Salads

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00
Chopped Coleslaw

Chopped Coleslaw

$4.00Out of stock

Three-Bean Salad

$5.00
Braised Kale

Braised Kale

$5.00

Turkey Broth, Roasted Garlic

Carrots & Onions

Carrots & Onions

$6.00

Brisket Roasting Juices, Parsley

BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$5.00Out of stock
Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Rosemary-Walnut Streusel

"Mac & Cheese" Kugel

"Mac & Cheese" Kugel

$7.00
Honey Butter Cornbread

Honey Butter Cornbread

$3.00+
Matzo Chips

Matzo Chips

$2.00

Grandma Nini's Turkey Gravy

$5.00

Manischewitz Jam

$5.00

Cranberries

Desserts

Cinnamon Babka Bread Pudding

Cinnamon Babka Bread Pudding

$12.00

Brown Butter Toffee Sauce

Beverages

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$3.00
Dr. Brown's

Dr. Brown's

$3.50
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.00
Schweppe's Seltzer

Schweppe's Seltzer

$3.00

Stock Your Fridge - Meats

BBQ Pulled Turkey

BBQ Pulled Turkey

$16.00+Out of stock

Slow Roasted Turkey Legs in Manischewitz BBQ Sauce

Hand-Sliced Turkey Breast

Hand-Sliced Turkey Breast

$14.00+
BBQ Chopped Brisket

BBQ Chopped Brisket

$16.00+Out of stock

Burnt Ends, Caramelized Carrots & Onions

Hand-Sliced Brisket

Hand-Sliced Brisket

$26.00+

Stock Your Fridge - Vegetarian Mains

Chickpea Chipotle Chili

Chickpea Chipotle Chili

$12.00+

Roasted Cauliflower & Chickpea Hash

Kasha & Kimchi Stuffed Cabbage

Kasha & Kimchi Stuffed Cabbage

$24.00Out of stock

Sweet & Sour Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Pecans

Deviled Egg Salad

Out of stock

Horseradish Dressing, Pickles, Herbs

Stock Your Fridge - Sides, Salads, & Desserts

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$9.00+Out of stock
Buttermilk Coleslaw

Buttermilk Coleslaw

$6.00+Out of stock

Three-Bean Salad

$9.00+
Honey Butter Cornbread (4 pc)

Honey Butter Cornbread (4 pc)

$8.00
Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$8.00+

Rosemary-Walnut Streusel

BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$8.00+Out of stock
Mac & Cheese "Kugel"

Mac & Cheese "Kugel"

$12.00
Braised Kale

Braised Kale

$8.00+

Turley Broth, Roasted Garlic

Carrots & Onions

Carrots & Onions

$10.00+

Brisket Roasting Juices, Parsley

Tchotchkes (Merch)

"Spread the Gobble" Shirt

"Spread the Gobble" Shirt

$22.00

"Pulkies Baby" Shirt

$22.00
"Pulkies Baby" Hat

"Pulkies Baby" Hat

$25.00

"Spread the Gobble" Sweatshirt

$45.00

Clothing

"Spread the Gobble" Shirt

"Spread the Gobble" Shirt

$22.00

"Pulkies Baby" Shirt

$22.00
"Pulkies Baby" Hat

"Pulkies Baby" Hat

$25.00

"Spread the Gobble" Sweatshirt

$45.00

Baby Onesie

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Visit us at DeKalb Market in Downtown Brooklyn, right in front of the escalators near the Albee Square entrance!

445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Pulkies - Dekalb Market image
Pulkies - Dekalb Market image

