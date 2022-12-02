Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pulled BBQ Food Truck Omaha

review star

No reviews yet

11036 Elm Street

Omaha, NE 68144

Sandwiches - Truck

OINK

OINK

$11.00

Heaping portion of smoked PULLED pork on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with cilantro, pickles, with sliced provolone and your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with side of fries or coleslaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese for $1) (Double meat for $3)

CLUCK

CLUCK

$12.00

Heaping portion of smoked PULLED chicken on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with cilantro, pickles, sliced provolone and your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with side of fries or coleslaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese for $1) (Double meat for $3)

MOO

MOO

$14.00

A heaping portion of our smoked PULLED beef on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with sautéed onions, cilantro, pickles, with sliced provolone and your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with side of fries or coleslaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese $1) (Double meat for $3)

PULLED Lettuce Wrap

PULLED Lettuce Wrap

$10.00

Romaine lettuce wrapped around your choice of PULLED meat, pico de gallo, cilantro, sautéed onions and green & red peppers, shredded gouda, served with your choice of BBQ sauce. Does NOT include a side.

OINK, CLUCK, MOO

OINK, CLUCK, MOO

$15.00

The Holy Trinity of Meat! Over a half pound of PULLED Pork, Chicken and Beef, piled high on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with cilantro, sautéed onions, pickles, with sliced provolone, served with choice of BBQ. Served with a side of fries or cole slaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese $1)

JACKFRUIT SAMMY

JACKFRUIT SAMMY

$12.00

Vegetarian version of PULLED pork, that is an Asian fruit, sautéed with sweet onions, our house BBQ sauce, served on top of a bed of coleslaw, topped with shredded gouda cheese and cilantro

Entrees - Truck

5 Cheese Creamy Mac & Cheese Entree

5 Cheese Creamy Mac & Cheese Entree

$10.00

Our creamy macaroni made with 5 cheeses and our house seasonings. Make it an OINKaroni or CLUCKaroni for $2 extra, or a MOOcaroni for $3 extra w/your choice of BBQ sauce!

Sides - Truck

Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Our Creamy House Made Coleslaw

Chips

$3.00
Drunken PULLED Pork Baked Beans

Drunken PULLED Pork Baked Beans

$5.00

Cory’s own BBQ bacon bourbon PULLED pork baked beans with brown sugar and pineapple

5 Cheese Mac & Cheese Side

5 Cheese Mac & Cheese Side

$5.00

Our creamy macaroni made with 5 cheeses and our house seasonings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Omaha Area's only BBQ food truck specializing in smoked PULLED meat items only! All items are done from scratch, even including our sauces and rubs! Not only can you enjoy us when the food truck is out and about, but we also have delivery during our hours of operation. PULLED BBQ is also available for catering, special events and can be scheduled to be parked at your business, neighborhood event, and private events! Follow/LIKE us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram when you search for PULLED BBQ Omaha! We also have VIP frequent diner discount programs, and announce our special items for the week on our social media pages! PULLED BBQ is currently located in the Waterloo Thrive Space Building. We offer Carry-Out and Delivery when the truck is not out. Otherwise, find out where and when we will be from our social media pages and website!

