Pulled BBQ - Rockbrook 11036 Elm Street

No reviews yet

11036 Elm Street

Omaha, NE 68144

5 Cheese Creamy Mac & Cheese Entree

Appetizers

$9.00

House seasoned fries topped with your choice of PULLED meat, queso, sour cream and green onions

$9.00

4 breaded and fried 5 cheese mac & cheese balls, stuffed with pulled pork, drizzled w/BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

$11.00

Heaping portion of smoked PULLED pork on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with cilantro, pickles, with sliced provolone and your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with side of fries or coleslaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese for $1) (Double meat for $3)

$12.00

Heaping portion of smoked PULLED chicken on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with cilantro, pickles, sliced provolone and your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with side of fries or coleslaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese for $1) (Double meat for $3)

$14.00

Heaping portion of smoked PULLED beef on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with sautéed onions, cilantro, pickles, and horseradish mayo, with sliced provolone and your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with side of fries or coleslaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese $1) (Double meat for $4)

$9.00

Romaine lettuce wrapped around your choice of PULLED meat, pico de gallo, cilantro, sautéed onions and green & red peppers, shredded gouda, served with your choice of BBQ sauce. Does NOT include a side.

$16.00

The Holy Trinity of Meat! Over a half pound of PULLED Pork, Chicken and Beef, piled high on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with cilantro, sautéed onions, pickles, with sliced provolone, served with choice of BBQ. Served with a side of cole slaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese $1)

Entrees

$10.00

Our creamy macaroni made with 5 cheeses and our house seasonings. Make it an OINKaroni fo $2, CLUCKaroni for $3 extra, or a MOOcaroni for $4 extra w/your choice of BBQ sauce!

$12.00

Giant 14" flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of PULLED meat, mac & cheese, house fries, sautéed peppers & onions, mixed cheese, cilantro, queso and pico de gallo - Top it “Smothered” in Queso & pico $1, and sour cream $.50 Does NOT include a side.

Sides

$5.00

Crispy, Skin-On Fries, Seasoned with our House Seasoning.

$3.00

Our Creamy House Made Coleslaw

$5.00

Omaha's best BBQ baked beans with bourbon, PULLED pork, brown sugar, pineapple and our house seasonings!

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots Seasoned with our House Seasoning, Served w/side of Marshmallow Dipping Sauce

$5.00

Our creamy macaroni made with 5 cheeses and our house seasonings

Kiddo Meals

$6.00

Our house 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese, Kiddo Size w/no side

Kiddo Sammy

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Omaha's Only BBQ Restaurant dedicated to all smoked PULLED meats, with sandwiches, burritos, wraps, mac & cheese entrees and more!

11036 Elm Street, Omaha, NE 68144

Directions

