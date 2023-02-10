Pullman Bread LLC 5025 Blue Diamond rd unit 106

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pullman Bread LLC

No reviews yet

5025 Blue Diamond rd unit 106

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Shokupan

Pullman Loaf (Shikaku)

$8.00+

Our Signature loaf bread "Shock-Pan" is soft and fluffy. Perfect for both thick sliced morning toast and thin sliced sandwhiches

Rich Fluffy Loaf (Hanari)

$10.00+

"Nana Shock Pan" is a luxury loaf of bread that is very popular recently as new generation bread in Japan. "Nana" doesnt necesarily mean "Raw". It means fresh and melt in your mouth.

Fluffy Round Top Bread

$20.00

This bread is made with organic whole wheat flour rich in vitamin, minerals and fiber

Belgian Chocolate Marble Cube Loaf

$25.00

Uji Green Tea Matcha & Red Bean Marble Cube Loaf

$25.00

Raisins & Red Bean Marble Cube Loaf

$25.00

Fromage & Black Pepper Swirl Loaf

$25.00

Basil Herb & Garlic Marble Cube Loaf

$25.00

Black Truffle & Cheese Marble Cube Loaf

$27.00

Bamboo Charcoal Pullman Loaf

$12.00+

Bamboo Charcoal Pullman Loaf

$9.00+

Bun

Baked Beef Curry Bun (Spicy)

$7.00

Chicken Curry Bun

Baked Veggie Curry Bun

$6.00

Keema Curry Bun

Non Spicy Curry Bun

Red Bean Paste Bun

Black Bean & Red Bean Paste Bun

Kinpira Burdock Bun

$6.00

Fried Shrimp Savoury Bun with Aurora Sauce

$6.00

Pork Sausage Savory Bun

$6.00

Jidori Seasoned Egg Bun

$5.00

Roll

Salty Buttery Bread

$5.00

Garlic Salty Buttery Bread

$6.00

Roasted Pork Fillet Roll

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Roll

$6.00

Bread

Roll Bread

$2.50

Plain Roll Bread

$2.50

Raisin Roll Bread

$2.50

White Stew Bread

$6.00

Curry Stew Bread

$6.00

Hamburg Steak Bread

$8.00

Sweet UFO

$4.00

Sandwich

Simple Egg Sandwhiches

$5.00

Dashimaki Egg Sandwhich

$6.00

Sweet and savory sandwhich with Dashimaki Tamago

Vegetable Sandwich

$6.00

Fresh tomato, lettuce, and cucumber are filled with homemade mayo in between shokupan bread slices

Lettuce & Ham & Sandwhich

$5.00

Tuna Sandwhich

$5.00

Japanese style tuna sandwhich with well balanced tuna and homemade mayo

Potatoe Salad Sandwhich

$6.00

Japanese potato salad with homemade mayo in between shokupan bread slices

Salmon, Lettuce, Onion Sandwhich

$6.00

Tasty smoked salmon, cucumber, pickles, sweet onion and homemade mayo

Pastrami Sandwhich

$9.00

Tonkatsu Sandwhich

$10.00

Crispy juicy pork cutlet sandwhiched between soft shokupan bread

Fruits Sandwhich

$8.00

Fresh fruits in between shokupan bread and homemade whipped cream

Ajitsuke Tamago Sandwich

$6.00

Assorted Sandwich

$8.00

Plum, Green Perilla, Lettuce Sandwich

$5.00

Specialty

Coffee Jelly

$6.00

Cookies

$2.00

French Toast

$7.00

Fruits Jelly

$6.00

Hojicha Chiffon Cake

$7.00

Matcha Chiffon Cake

$7.00

Homemade Mayonaise

$0.50

Madeline

$5.00

Pannacota

$5.00

Pudding

$6.00

Pudding a la Mode

$8.00

Rare Cheesecake

$7.00

Sponge Cake

$6.00

Homemade Granola Yogurt

$5.00

Mitarashi Dango

$6.00

Drinks

Jam

$5.00

Hot Sencha Tea/ Green Tea

$3.00+

Hot Hohji Tea

$4.50

Cold Wheat Tea

$4.50

Hot Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Hot English Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Bottle of Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Mix Juice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location

5025 Blue Diamond rd unit 106, Las Vegas, NV 89139

