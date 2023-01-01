  • Home
  • Pullman Standard - 209 10th Avenue South, Suite 260
Pullman Standard 209 10th Avenue South, Suite 260

209 10th Avenue South, Suite 260

Nashville, TN 37203

Order Again

Snacks

Olives

$10.00

Orange, Fennel, Coriander

Marconna Almonds

$9.00

Rosemary

Dips

Giant Pork Rinds

$10.00

Spicy Orange Aioli

Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$12.00

Pimento Cheese / Piuillo Peppers / Aged Cheddar / Crackers

CHIPS ONLY

$5.00

Chips & Onion Dip

$12.00

Chips & Onion Dip

Chips & Kaluga Cavier

$37.00

Chips & Kaluga Cavier

Iberian Ham Bellota

$18.00

El Romero de Salamanca

Lady Eddison Country Ham

$17.00

Lady Eddison Country Ham

Tots

$14.00

Cloth Cheddar Onion Jam

$12.00

On Sticks

Karabuta Pork Belly

$14.00

Apple Cider Vinegar / Pickled Red Onion

Red Shrimp

$16.00

Chili Butter

King Trumpet Mushrooms

$12.00

Shou Ginger Glaze

Community

Dry Aged Beef Tartare

$22.00

Fried Brioche / Oyster Aioli

Duck Confit Taco

$18.00

Sweet Onions / Pickled Cabbage / Salsa Rojo

Grilled Murder Point Oysters

$25.00

1/2 Dozen n'duja butter, burnt lime

Iced West Coast Oysters

$24.00

1/2 Dozen Naked Hot Horseradish

American Wagyu

$20.00

Puffed Bread Aerated Cheddar Onion Jam

Sweets

Mint Ice Cream

$10.00

Black Sesame-Wasabi Pea Crunch

Chocolate Pudding

$12.00

Spicy Peanuts and Merigue

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Upscale cocktail bar

209 10th Avenue South, Suite 260, Nashville, TN 37203

