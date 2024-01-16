Pulpo - Crocker Park 20 Main St.
20 Main St.
Westlake, OH 44145
Food
Apps
- Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls$18.00
- Guacamole$14.00
fresh made every day, served with chips
- Piña Colada Shrimp$18.00
caramelized plantains, bed of queso & feta
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$12.00
made from scratch, Latin turnovers stuffed with braised beef and potatoes & served with pico de gallo
- Buffalo Cauliflower Wings$16.00
breaded in house and served with blue cheese aioli
- Brewery Wings$16.00
choose from mango habanero, buffalo or BBQ Served w/ blue cheese or ranch
Soup & Salad
- Ceasar Salad$14.00
plantain, yuca, potatoes and chicken stew with scallions, pico, corn, fresh avocados and white rice
- Asian Salad$14.00
like all of our soups, made fresh, stewed with fresh veggies and spices and topped with pico, avocados
- Avocado, Chorizo, Beef Chili$16.00
like all of our soups, made fresh, stewed with fresh veggies and spices and topped with pico, avocados
- Soup of the day$14.00
pickled slaw, mixed greens, avocados, roasted corn, balsamic & cotija cheese (make it a wrap + $2)
Burgers & Subs
- Smashburger$18.00
sharp cheddar, crisp bacon, cherry peppers, secret sauce, lettuce and tomato on a potato bun
- Cuban Sandwich$18.00
pulled pork, smoked ham, melted mozzarella, garlic aioli, tomatoes and pickles
- Sweet & Spicy Sandwich$19.00
chimichurri on fresh las villas bakery baguette, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, tomato and garlic aioli
Tacos
Entrees
Flatbreads
- Flatbread Margherita$16.00
butterflied 12oz prime NY strip, topped with pico de gallo, served with rice and black beans calentado & freshly grilled oozy cheese Arepas
- Flatbread Korean BBQ$18.00
slow roasted braised beef in a soft fragrant stew, served with maduros, Cuban black beans & rice
- Flatbread Pepperoni$16.00
done our own way, with our house-cut 12oz NY strip steak seasoned and flamed edge to edge, fresh chimichurri, white rice, seasoned fries & a fresh side salad
Sides
Kids
Sauces
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
20 Main St., Westlake, OH 44145