Pump Haus Pub and Grill
160 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Great food, service and atmosphere. Come enjoy one of our amazing burgers, wraps or salads and so much more. Great selection of beer on tap too!
311 Main St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613
