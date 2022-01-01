Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pump Haus Pub and Grill

160 Reviews

$$

311 Main St

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bone In Wings

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Buffalo Hooves

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Cheeseburger Pickle Bite

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Bite

$10.00

Elote Balls

$11.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Fry Basket

$5.00

Jalapeno Mac and Cheese Bite

$10.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

Mini Corn Dog App

$12.00

Mini Pretzels

$8.00

Nachos

$13.00

Pickle Chips

$6.00

Pumper

$16.00

Queso Royale

$12.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$6.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Twisted Chips

$5.00

Whiskey Glazed Onion Rings 12 OZ

$8.00

Poutine

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Totchos

$10.00

CBR Totchos

$10.00

Chili Cheese Totchos

$10.00

Chips Queso Salsa

$5.00

Salads/Soups

Apple Walnut Chix Salad

$15.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Side Salad

$4.25

Steak Salad

$16.00

Wraps

All American Wrap

$14.00

Backyard BBQ Wrap

$14.00

Breakfast Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Cali Burrito

$14.00

CBR

$14.00

Firecracker Chix Wrap

$14.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.00

Pub Fare

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Beyond Cheeseburger

$15.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Haus Club

$12.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Rueben Royale

$12.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Shrimp Tostada

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Tacos

$12.00

Tenderloin

$14.00

Burgers

Black & Blue

$14.75

Brooster

$14.25

Cheese Burger

$13.75

Hangover Burger

$15.00

Mac Attack

$15.25

Mushroom & Swiss

$15.00

Patty Melt

$14.25

Pump Haus burger

$13.25

Quesadilla Burger

$14.50

Steakhouse Burger

$15.75

Triple Cheese Burger

$15.50

Kids

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Ranch Coleslaw

$3.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Twisted Chips

$4.00

Whiskey Glazed Onion Rings 12 OZ

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Great food, service and atmosphere. Come enjoy one of our amazing burgers, wraps or salads and so much more. Great selection of beer on tap too!

Location

311 Main St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
Pump Haus Pub & Grill image
Pump Haus Pub & Grill image
Pump Haus Pub & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roxxy Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
George's Local
orange starNo Reviews
108 E 4th St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Singlespeed Brewing Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
128 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Other Place Cedar Falls - 209 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
209 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
David's Taphouse & Dumplings
orange starNo Reviews
200 West 1st Street Suite 107 Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Falls

PepperJax Grill - 20 - Cedar Falls
orange star4.5 • 1,823
6719 University Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Urban Pie - Cedar Falls
orange star4.3 • 1,006
200 State St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA
orange star4.6 • 717
421 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Starbeck's Smokehouse
orange star4.6 • 538
6607 University Avenue Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
OH MY GRILL
orange star4.7 • 329
2020 COLLEGE ST Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Little Bigs
orange star4.3 • 123
2210 College Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Falls
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston