American
Barbeque
Steakhouses

Pump House Bar & Grill

92 Reviews

$$

8320 N Hwy 97

Terrebonne, OR 97760

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Burger
Misery Ridge Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
Whiskey BBQ Burger

Appetizers

Ahi appetizer

$22.00

Served with rice, guacamole and ginger with a wonton crisp, wasabi & citrus soy dipping sauce.

Calamari

$21.00

Hand-cut strips served with cocktail sauce.

Chicken Strips

$15.00

With fries.

Coconut Shrimp App

$16.00

6 large prawns with coconut and panko bread crumbs. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Beer battered dill pickle chips. Served with ranch dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$17.00

5 large jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.

Nachos

$15.00

Large platter of tortilla chips generously topped with chili, queso, sour cream, olives, jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Onion Ring Basket

$16.95

Onion rings dipped in a premium beer batter and fried crisp.

Pepperoncini Dip

$16.00

Cream cheese, pepperoncinis and parmesan cheese served warm with pita bread.

Potato Skins

$15.00

Filled with cheese, bacon and chives. Served with ranch.

Pretzel Bites And Queso Cheese

$14.00

Pump House Fries

$8.00

Heaping portion of golden fries lightly seasoned.

Quesadilla

$8.00

large flour tortillas filled with pepper jack, cheddar and jalapenos. Pico de gallo and sour cream served on the side.

Santa Fe Eggrolls

$17.00

3 Eggrolls filled with chicken, cheese and southwest vegetable. Served with ranch.

Simple Sliders

$14.00

3 charbroiled sliders with American cheese & pickles. Served with fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Tater Tots Basket

$10.00

Deep fried & served golden brown.

Wings

$20.00+

A dozen wings fried crispy and tossed in Frank's Red Hot Sauce, or BBQ. Served with ranch, carrots and celery sticks. Extra Hot on request.

Mini Corn Dogs (12)

$9.00

Meatball Appetizer

$12.00

Bread Sticks Appetizer

$10.00

Pita bread & hummus

$10.00

3 Ahi Sliders

$20.00

Three cajun rubbed ahi sliders, purple cabbage, citrus soy, wasabi mayo on slider buns

Salads & Soup

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our special caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.

Chef Salad

$19.00+

Crisp fresh greens, tomato, chopped ham, turkey, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, croutons & hard boiled egg. Please select your dressing choice.

Chicken Spinach Salad

$20.00

Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, croutons & dried cranberries. Served with Raspberry vin dressing

Chili

$7.00+

House made chili add cheese, onions & sour cream for no extra cost

Large Dinner Salad

$12.00

Opal City Steak Salad

$23.00

Charbroiled steak to your liking, served on top of fresh crisp greens, with tomato wedges, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Salad

$25.00

Charbroiled salmon nestled on top of a bed of crisp romaine with fresh basil, cilantro, scallions, seasame seeds, honey roasted peanuts, croutons and a thick sweet & spicy peanut dressing.

Side Salad

$6.00

Side salad with crisp greens, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, & croutons. Your choice of dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$20.00

Fresh greens topped with black beans, corn, red onion, seasoned chicken breast, shredded pepperjack cheese & croutons. Served with slightly spicy ranch dressing.

Soup of the Day

$8.00+

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$15.00

BLT Sandwhich

$15.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on sourdough bread

French Dip

$18.00

Sliced prime rib topped with Swiss on a hoagie bun, served with au jus.

Gregan Sandwich

$20.00

Prime rib grilled with onions, peppers and mushrooms, pepperjack cheese and cream cheese. Served on a hoagie jalapeno cheddar baguette.

Hunter's Melt

$17.00

Shaved prime rib, sautéed onions and mushrooms with Swiss cheese. 1000 Island sauce and pickle. Served on sourdough.

Monkey Face Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, mayo, Swiss cheese and avocado.

Clubhouse

$20.00

House-smoked turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheeses, bacon lettuce, tomato and mayo on 3 slices of toasted sourdough.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$19.00

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on grilled sourdough bread or as a wrap.

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$18.00

Burgers

We use 100% fresh ground chuck seasoned with salt and pepper. Served with Pump House Fries. Add Soup or Salad for $3.00. Clam Chowder $6.00 (Friday & Saturday Only). Sub Sweet Potato Fries, Onion Rings, Tater Tots or Homemade Fries for $3.00

Bubba's Burger

$19.00

Cajun seasoned with bacon, jalapeno, cream cheese, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun.

Jack & Hoss Burger

$22.00

Two chuck patties topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted corn-dusted bun.

Misery Ridge Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$18.00

Bleu cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and pickle on a corn dusted bun

O'Neil Burger

$18.00

Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo on a corn-dusted bun.

Original Burger

$16.00

With cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted corn-dusted bun.

Pesto Veggie Burger

$17.00

Veggie burger patty grilled with pesto sauce and Havarti cheese. Topped with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on grilled 9-grain bread.

Race Car Randy's Chili Burger

$15.00

A single chuck patty, American and cheddar cheese, chili and red onion on a toasted corn-dusted bun.

Terrebonne Burger

$18.00

Sautéed onions and mushrooms with cheddar cheeses. This burger is served on grilled sourdough bread and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo and pickle.

Tetherow Mushroom Burger

$19.00

Topped with Swiss cheese and garlic sautéed portabella with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo on a toasted corn-dusted bun.

Whiskey BBQ Burger

$19.00

Bacon, Swiss cheese and onion straws top this burger made with our house-made whiskey BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle on a toasted corn-dusted bun.

Chicken

All Entrees come with fresh seasonal vegetables and your choice of ranch-style mashers, baked potato, scallop potatoes, fries or rice pilaf -unless otherwise noted.- Add a side salad or cup of soup for $2.00, Clam Chowder for $3.00 (Friday and Saturday only) Baked Potatoes Not Available until 4PM

Country BBQ Chicken

$23.00

2 5oz chicken breasts smothered in our house whiskey BBQ sauce and topped with an onion ring.

Del Rio Asparagus Chicken

$28.00

Lightly seasoned chicken breast sautéed with Del Rio Vineyards Pinot Gris, set atop mashed potatoes and asparagus, then finished with a bacon mushroom Swiss cream sauce.

Santa Fe Chicken

$28.00

Chicken grilled then topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese and southwestern cream sauce. Served with your choice of potato, fresh seasonal vegetables and a fresh avocado garnish.

Chicken Parmigiana Penne Dinner

$20.00

Three Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Steaks

Center Cut Top Sirloin 8oz

$32.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$25.00

Hand breaded and fried crisp, served with mashed potatoes and veggies, and smothered with our country gravy

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Flank Round-Up

$25.00

Mashed potatoes with tender, sliced marinated flank steak and portabella marsala sauce. Served with asparagus and topped with an onion ring.

Prime Rib 10oz

$31.00

Prime Rib 12oz

$36.00

Prime Rib 16oz

$42.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Seafood

All Entrees come with fresh seasonal vegetables and your choice of ranch-style mashers, baked potato, scallop potatoes, fries or rice pilaf -unless otherwise noted.- Add a side salad or cup of soup for $2.00, Clam Chowder for $3.00 (Friday and Saturday only) Baked Potatoes Not Available until 4PM

Cajun Fish Tacos

$21.00

3 flour tortillas stuffed with cajun rubbed cod, pepper jack cheese, house special sauce, cabbage & topped with pico de gallo

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Served with mango salsa, corn tortillas and coleslaw.

Fish-N-Chips

$25.00

Deep cold water cod beer battered and fried. Served with fries, tartar sauce and lemon.

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Beer battered prawns served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Grilled Salmon

$31.00

Broiled and served with garlic herb butter and lemon.

Halibut Parmesan

$39.00

Coated in a crispy parmesan breading and served with a lemon-pepper garlic cream sauce.

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$25.00

Pasta

Adult Mac And Cheese

$16.00

Cajun Penne

$30.00

Pasta tossed with piece of chicken breast, sausage and lobster in a Cajun cream sauce with onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Fettuccini

$22.00

Chicken and broccoli in alfredo cream sauce over fettuccini

Creamy Cheddar Bacon Pasta w/Shrimp

$29.00

Our version of an American classic with a country twist. Creamy mac & cheese with tomato, bacon, shrimp and chives, tossed in a rich cheddar cheese sauce.

Seafood Fettuccini

$32.00

Pasta tossed in a rich homemade alfredo sauce with lobster, cod, salmon and shrimp.

Steak Spinach Fettuccini

$33.00

Steak, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes in an alfredo cream sauce with a hint of bleu cheese and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Steaked cooked to your liking.

Stroganoff

$25.00

Shaved prime rib on bow tie pasta covered in a rich sour cream sauce with sautéed onions.

Ribs

Eagle Ridge Baby Back Ribs

$23.00+

Slow roasted until almost falling off the bone. Slathered with our signature house made BBQ sauce and served with your choice of potato & seasonal veggies.

Dessert

Bacon Maple Bar

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Three layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Made in house with no nuts or raisins. its a huge piece of cake! good for sharing

Ganache Brownie

$10.00

House Made brownie filled with chocolate ganache, topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge sauce and whip cream.

Gluten Free Brownie

$11.00

Half Baked Cookie

$10.00

Half baked cookie dough, topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge drizzle and whip cream.

Maple Bar No Bacon

$3.00

Marionberry Cheese Cake

$11.00

Home made cheesecake topped with marionberry compot.

One Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

One Scoop Ice Cream with Hot fudge & Whip Cream

$7.00

Peanut Butter Ganache Brownie

$12.00Out of stock

House made brownie filled with a peanut butter sauce with ganache topped with vanilla ice cream, whip cream, peanut butter & hot fudge drizzle.

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Extra Sauce Sides

Extra Side 1000 Island

$1.00+

Extra Side BBQ

$2.00

Extra Side Bleu Cheese dressing

$1.00+

Extra Side Citrus Soy

$1.00+

Extra Side Fry Sauce

$1.00+

Extra Side Honey Mustard

$1.00+

Extra Side Ranch

$1.00+

Extra Side Raspberry Vin

$1.00+

Extra Side Spicy Peanut Dressing

$1.00+

Extra Side Tartar

$1.00+

Extra Spicy Ranch

$1.00+

Horsey Sauce

$1.00+

Side Au Jus

$2.00+

Side Mayo

$1.00+

Kid's Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$5.00

Served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with fries

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.95

2 chicken strips served with fries

Kid's Fish-N-Chips

$11.95

Served with fries and tartar sauce

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.95

Grilled golden and filled with cheese. Sour Cream on request

Kid's Sliders

$8.95

2 mini burgers served with fries

Kids Chicken Rice And Broccoli

$12.95

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$3.50

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$9.95

Noodles and creamy alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Served with carrots and ranch dressing

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Ranch Steak

$13.50

6oz steak served with French Fries

Sides

Carrots And Celery

$5.00

Bread Stick

$3.00

One Fried Pepperjack Cheese Ball

$2.50

Pita Bread

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$10.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side coleslaw

$5.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Side Country Gravy

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Guac

$9.00

Side Soup Cup Lemon Pepper Cream Sauce

$10.00

Side Loaded Mashed Potato

$5.00

side loaded potato

$5.00

Side Mango Salsa

$5.00

Side mashed potato's

$5.00

Side of Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Side rice pilaf

$4.00

Side scalloped potatoes

$7.00

Side Tortilla

$3.00

Side Veggie Patty

$9.00

Side veggies

$8.00

Side Soup Cup Whiskey Peppercorn Cream Sauce

$7.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Bacon $4

$4.00

Side 4 Cajun Shrimp

$10.00

Side 4 Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Scallop Potatoes

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

3 Steak Tacos

$14.95

3 Chicken Tacos

$12.95
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8320 N Hwy 97, Terrebonne, OR 97760

Directions

