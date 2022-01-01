- Home
Pump House Bar & Grill
92 Reviews
$$
8320 N Hwy 97
Terrebonne, OR 97760
Appetizers
Ahi appetizer
Served with rice, guacamole and ginger with a wonton crisp, wasabi & citrus soy dipping sauce.
Calamari
Hand-cut strips served with cocktail sauce.
Chicken Strips
With fries.
Coconut Shrimp App
6 large prawns with coconut and panko bread crumbs. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Beer battered dill pickle chips. Served with ranch dressing
Jalapeno Poppers
5 large jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Nachos
Large platter of tortilla chips generously topped with chili, queso, sour cream, olives, jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Onion Ring Basket
Onion rings dipped in a premium beer batter and fried crisp.
Pepperoncini Dip
Cream cheese, pepperoncinis and parmesan cheese served warm with pita bread.
Potato Skins
Filled with cheese, bacon and chives. Served with ranch.
Pretzel Bites And Queso Cheese
Pump House Fries
Heaping portion of golden fries lightly seasoned.
Quesadilla
large flour tortillas filled with pepper jack, cheddar and jalapenos. Pico de gallo and sour cream served on the side.
Santa Fe Eggrolls
3 Eggrolls filled with chicken, cheese and southwest vegetable. Served with ranch.
Simple Sliders
3 charbroiled sliders with American cheese & pickles. Served with fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Tater Tots Basket
Deep fried & served golden brown.
Wings
A dozen wings fried crispy and tossed in Frank's Red Hot Sauce, or BBQ. Served with ranch, carrots and celery sticks. Extra Hot on request.
Mini Corn Dogs (12)
Meatball Appetizer
Bread Sticks Appetizer
Pita bread & hummus
3 Ahi Sliders
Three cajun rubbed ahi sliders, purple cabbage, citrus soy, wasabi mayo on slider buns
Salads & Soup
Caesar Salad
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our special caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.
Chef Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomato, chopped ham, turkey, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, croutons & hard boiled egg. Please select your dressing choice.
Chicken Spinach Salad
Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, croutons & dried cranberries. Served with Raspberry vin dressing
Chili
House made chili add cheese, onions & sour cream for no extra cost
Large Dinner Salad
Opal City Steak Salad
Charbroiled steak to your liking, served on top of fresh crisp greens, with tomato wedges, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Salmon Salad
Charbroiled salmon nestled on top of a bed of crisp romaine with fresh basil, cilantro, scallions, seasame seeds, honey roasted peanuts, croutons and a thick sweet & spicy peanut dressing.
Side Salad
Side salad with crisp greens, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, & croutons. Your choice of dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh greens topped with black beans, corn, red onion, seasoned chicken breast, shredded pepperjack cheese & croutons. Served with slightly spicy ranch dressing.
Soup of the Day
Sandwiches
Adult Grilled Cheese
BLT Sandwhich
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on sourdough bread
French Dip
Sliced prime rib topped with Swiss on a hoagie bun, served with au jus.
Gregan Sandwich
Prime rib grilled with onions, peppers and mushrooms, pepperjack cheese and cream cheese. Served on a hoagie jalapeno cheddar baguette.
Hunter's Melt
Shaved prime rib, sautéed onions and mushrooms with Swiss cheese. 1000 Island sauce and pickle. Served on sourdough.
Monkey Face Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, mayo, Swiss cheese and avocado.
Clubhouse
House-smoked turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheeses, bacon lettuce, tomato and mayo on 3 slices of toasted sourdough.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on grilled sourdough bread or as a wrap.
Meatball Sub Sandwich
Burgers
Bubba's Burger
Cajun seasoned with bacon, jalapeno, cream cheese, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun.
Jack & Hoss Burger
Two chuck patties topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted corn-dusted bun.
Misery Ridge Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
Bleu cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and pickle on a corn dusted bun
O'Neil Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo on a corn-dusted bun.
Original Burger
With cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted corn-dusted bun.
Pesto Veggie Burger
Veggie burger patty grilled with pesto sauce and Havarti cheese. Topped with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on grilled 9-grain bread.
Race Car Randy's Chili Burger
A single chuck patty, American and cheddar cheese, chili and red onion on a toasted corn-dusted bun.
Terrebonne Burger
Sautéed onions and mushrooms with cheddar cheeses. This burger is served on grilled sourdough bread and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo and pickle.
Tetherow Mushroom Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese and garlic sautéed portabella with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo on a toasted corn-dusted bun.
Whiskey BBQ Burger
Bacon, Swiss cheese and onion straws top this burger made with our house-made whiskey BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle on a toasted corn-dusted bun.
Chicken
Country BBQ Chicken
2 5oz chicken breasts smothered in our house whiskey BBQ sauce and topped with an onion ring.
Del Rio Asparagus Chicken
Lightly seasoned chicken breast sautéed with Del Rio Vineyards Pinot Gris, set atop mashed potatoes and asparagus, then finished with a bacon mushroom Swiss cream sauce.
Santa Fe Chicken
Chicken grilled then topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese and southwestern cream sauce. Served with your choice of potato, fresh seasonal vegetables and a fresh avocado garnish.
Chicken Parmigiana Penne Dinner
Three Chicken Tacos
Steaks
Center Cut Top Sirloin 8oz
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand breaded and fried crisp, served with mashed potatoes and veggies, and smothered with our country gravy
Filet Mignon
Flank Round-Up
Mashed potatoes with tender, sliced marinated flank steak and portabella marsala sauce. Served with asparagus and topped with an onion ring.
Prime Rib 10oz
Prime Rib 12oz
Prime Rib 16oz
Ribeye
Seafood
Cajun Fish Tacos
3 flour tortillas stuffed with cajun rubbed cod, pepper jack cheese, house special sauce, cabbage & topped with pico de gallo
Coconut Shrimp Tacos
Served with mango salsa, corn tortillas and coleslaw.
Fish-N-Chips
Deep cold water cod beer battered and fried. Served with fries, tartar sauce and lemon.
Fried Shrimp
Beer battered prawns served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Grilled Salmon
Broiled and served with garlic herb butter and lemon.
Halibut Parmesan
Coated in a crispy parmesan breading and served with a lemon-pepper garlic cream sauce.
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Pasta
Adult Mac And Cheese
Cajun Penne
Pasta tossed with piece of chicken breast, sausage and lobster in a Cajun cream sauce with onions and bell peppers.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Fettuccini
Chicken and broccoli in alfredo cream sauce over fettuccini
Creamy Cheddar Bacon Pasta w/Shrimp
Our version of an American classic with a country twist. Creamy mac & cheese with tomato, bacon, shrimp and chives, tossed in a rich cheddar cheese sauce.
Seafood Fettuccini
Pasta tossed in a rich homemade alfredo sauce with lobster, cod, salmon and shrimp.
Steak Spinach Fettuccini
Steak, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes in an alfredo cream sauce with a hint of bleu cheese and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Steaked cooked to your liking.
Stroganoff
Shaved prime rib on bow tie pasta covered in a rich sour cream sauce with sautéed onions.
Ribs
Dessert
Bacon Maple Bar
Carrot Cake
Three layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Made in house with no nuts or raisins. its a huge piece of cake! good for sharing
Ganache Brownie
House Made brownie filled with chocolate ganache, topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge sauce and whip cream.
Gluten Free Brownie
Half Baked Cookie
Half baked cookie dough, topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge drizzle and whip cream.
Maple Bar No Bacon
Marionberry Cheese Cake
Home made cheesecake topped with marionberry compot.
One Scoop Ice Cream
One Scoop Ice Cream with Hot fudge & Whip Cream
Peanut Butter Ganache Brownie
House made brownie filled with a peanut butter sauce with ganache topped with vanilla ice cream, whip cream, peanut butter & hot fudge drizzle.
Rootbeer Float
Extra Sauce Sides
Extra Side 1000 Island
Extra Side BBQ
Extra Side Bleu Cheese dressing
Extra Side Citrus Soy
Extra Side Fry Sauce
Extra Side Honey Mustard
Extra Side Ranch
Extra Side Raspberry Vin
Extra Side Spicy Peanut Dressing
Extra Side Tartar
Extra Spicy Ranch
Horsey Sauce
Side Au Jus
Side Mayo
Kid's Menu
Kids Corn Dog
Served with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fries
Kid's Chicken Strips
2 chicken strips served with fries
Kid's Fish-N-Chips
Served with fries and tartar sauce
Kid's Quesadilla
Grilled golden and filled with cheese. Sour Cream on request
Kid's Sliders
2 mini burgers served with fries
Kids Chicken Rice And Broccoli
Kids Milk
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Pasta Alfredo
Noodles and creamy alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with carrots and ranch dressing
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Ranch Steak
6oz steak served with French Fries
Sides
Carrots And Celery
Bread Stick
One Fried Pepperjack Cheese Ball
Pita Bread
Side Asparagus
Side Baked Potato
Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Side Broccoli
Side Burger Patty
Side coleslaw
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Country Gravy
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Guac
Side Soup Cup Lemon Pepper Cream Sauce
Side Loaded Mashed Potato
side loaded potato
Side Mango Salsa
Side mashed potato's
Side of Jalapenos
Side Pico De Gallo
Side rice pilaf
Side scalloped potatoes
Side Tortilla
Side Veggie Patty
Side veggies
Side Soup Cup Whiskey Peppercorn Cream Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Side Bacon $4
Side 4 Cajun Shrimp
Side 4 Grilled Shrimp
Side Salmon
Side Scallop Potatoes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8320 N Hwy 97, Terrebonne, OR 97760