Pumpernickle + Rye

792 Reviews
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A
Frederick, MD 21704
Popular Items
Bagels
Bowls
Let That Shiitake Go
Black beluga lentils, spinach, balsamic mushrooms, zucchini, roasted fennel, scallions, toasted sunflower seeds, shredded parmesan.
So Close, Yet So Farro
Warm farro, fried prosciutto, thyme roasted apples, sautéed marinated kale, caramelized onions, honey walnuts, basil, honey apple vinaigrette dressing.
Classic Breakfast Sandwiches
Classic Sandwiches
Baguette About It
Soppressata, hot capicola, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, giardiniera, red wine-oregano vinaigrette, baguette.
Bird’s The Word
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, baguette.
Don’t Go Bacon My Heart
Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, sourdough.
How Now Brown Cow
Roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, fried green tomatoes, onions, horseradish aioli, soft roll.
Oy Vey All Day
Pastrami, Sweet Farm kraut, smoky French dressing, rye.
Fowl Play
Pesto chicken salad, mixed greens, tomato, brioche bun.
We’re Kind Of A Big Dill
Egg salad, mixed greens, brioche bun. (vegetarian)
Let Me See Your Tuna Roll
Balsamic tuna salad, mixed greens, brioche bun.
Daily Specials
For Tha Shorties
Honey Mustard, I Shrank The Kids
Chicken tenders with honey mustard.
Pizza Pie In The Sky
Pizza bagel with cheese blend and house marinara.
You're Killin Me Smalls
Single egg cooked any style with choice of turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon.
Home Plate Slider
Turkey, roast beef, or egg salad with cheddar or provolone served on mini brioche bun.
New School Bagel Sandwiches
The Lox Smith
House cured lox, chive cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onion, caper berries, plain bagel.
The Big Poppa
Pastrami, chive cream cheese, scrambled egg, broccoli rabe, everything bagel.
The Wake + Bake
Turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smoked tomato jam, cheddar, everything bagel.
The Hot Mess
Scrambled egg, avocado, kale pesto, miso-tahini dressing, sesame bagel. (vegetarian)
The Sticky Icky
Scrambled eggs, house turkey sausage, cheddar, on a maple syrup brushed local French toast bagel.
New School Sandwiches
Notorious P.I.G.
Fennel roasted pork shoulder, broccoli rabe, apricot jam, provolone, garlic aioli, ciabatta.
Gettin Figgy With It
Roast beef, fig jam, black garlic aioli, arugula, French fried shallots, brioche bun.
Kale Of Duty
Marinated kale, radishes, tomato, pickled red onions, sunflower seeds, avocado, roasted apples, sourdough.
How Funky Is Your Chicken
Pickle-brined fried chicken Schnitzel, garlic aioli, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, soft roll.
The Whistle Stop
Fried green tomatoes, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, giardiniera, garlic aioli, hoagie roll. (vegetarian)
The Big Dipper
Turkey, provolone, arugula, balsamic mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, baguette, side of jus.
Smokey and the Bandit
House-smoked brisket, cheddar, broccoli rabe, horseradish aioli, tomato jam, ciabatta.
Don't Worry, Brie Happy!
House turkey breast, triple cream brie, apricot jam, arugula, garlic aioli, and thyme roasted apples on sourdough. Pressed on the panini!
Sir Dips-a-Lot
Hot roast beef, cheddar, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, arugula, plain bagel. Served with side of beef jus.
Twist + Sprout
Vegetarian melt with smoky marinara, rosemary manchego, crispy Brussels + cauliflower, balsamic mushrooms + kale on ciabatta pressed on the panini.
Pastries + Sweets
Salads
Lettuce Entertain You
Marinated kale, artisan lettuce mix, pickled red onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, parmesan, pepitas, honey dijon dressing.
Drop Tha Beet
Braised beets, arugula, oranges, almonds, mint, chèvre goat cheese, aged balsamic, local honey.
Everyday We're Brusselin'
Crispy Brussels and cauliflower tossed in a maple balsamic dressing on a bed of arugula and marinated kale with bacon and golden raisins. (available vegan, omit bacon)
Butter-Nut Squash My Vibe
Roasted butternut squash, quinoa, thyme-roasted apples, spinach, honeyed walnuts, honey vinaigrette.
Employee Half Salad
Soup
Toasts
Sides
Grab + Go Chips + Snacks
1 Oz Catering Chips
2 Betties Chocolate Chunk
2Betties Maple Cinnamon
2Betties Mocha Chip
2Betties Sweet Almond
Bakefull Yours Coconut Brittle
Bakefully Yours Chai Spice Cake
Epic Sriracha Chicken Strip
Gf Crackers
Good Crisp Classic
GOOD CRISPS SC + Onion
Grand Dill Pickles
HIPPEAS Sriracha Sunshine
HIPPEAS Vegan White Cheddar
Justin' S Almond Butter Packet
Karma Nuts- Cinnamon Sugar
Karma Nuts- Sea Salt
KIND BAR w dark chocolate + sea salt
Lebby Chickpea Snacks
North Fork BBQ Chips
North Fork Sweet Potato Chips
Oat Milk Dark Chocolate Bite (mini)
Pint Pickles
Raaka Bourbon Cask Chocolate Bar
Raaka Gingersnap bar
Raaka Green Tea Crunch
Raaka Oat Milk bar (large bar)
Raaka Pink Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
Raaka Pumpkin Swirl bar
Righteous Felon Black Garlic Aged Jerky
Righteous Felon Jerky Baby Blues BBQ
Righteous Felon Jerky Fowl Capone
Righteous Felon MD Monroe Beef Jerky
ROUTE 11 Chesapeake Crab
ROUTE 11 Dill Pickle Chips
ROUTE 11 Lightly Salted
ROUTE 11 Mama Zumas (Spicy)
ROUTE 11 Salt N Vinegar Chips
ROUTE 11 Sour Cream + Chive Chips
Smart Sweets Fruit Gummy
Smart Sweets Sour Bkast
Smart Sweets Sweet Fish
Sweet Ginger Pickles
Tartuflanghe White Truffle Chips
TCHO Mokaccino Chocolate Bar
TCHO Toffee & Sea Salt Bar
THE GOOD CRISPS - Classic
VERMINTS Chai Mints
VERMINTS Cinnamon Mints
VERMINTS Ginger Mints
Grab + Go Drinks (1)
** Organic Apple Juice**
BELVOIR Elderflower Lemonade
BELVOIR Elderflower Lemonade (25.4oz)
BELVOIR Elderflower Rose Lemonade
BELVOIR Elderflower Rose Lemonade (25.4oz)
Spare Tonic Blueberry Ginger
Boylan Ginger Ale
Spare Tonic Cucumber/Lime
FLOW Alkaline Water
FLOW Blackberry Alkaline Water
FLOW Cucumber Mint Alkaline Water
Ginger Soother with Turmeric
GURU Organic Energy Drink
Honest Honey Green Tea
Honest T - 1/2Tea 1/2 Lemonade
Honest T - Lemon
Harney&Sons Peach Tea
Harney&Sons Black Tea
Harney&Sons Green Citrus/Ginko
Honest T- Strbry/Pom Yerbe Mate
Horizon Chocolate Milk Box
JUST WATER (boxed water)
JUST WATER Lemon (boxed water)
Kaló 4pk
Kaló Black Cherry
Kaló Blood Orange Mango
Kaló Tea (All Flavors)
Kaló Lemon Lavender
Kaló Pomegranate Peach
Kaló Raspberry Lime
Kaló Strawberry Watermelon
Kid's Lemonade
Mexicane Cola
Mingle Mocktail - Blackberry Bellini
Mingle Mocktail - Blood Orange Elderflower
Mingle Mocktail - Cranberry Cosmo
Mingle Mocktail - Cucumber Melon Mojito
Mingle Mocktail - Moscow Mule
Natalie's Cold Press - Strawberry Lemonade
Natalie's Cold Press - Tangerine
Natalie's Cold Press- Orange/ Mango
Natalie's Organic Orange
Natalies 32oz Orange Juice
Natalies 32oz Tangerine Juice
Pellegrino Sparkling (can)
RAW - Green Feind
RAW Juicery - Tropic Thunder
RAW Juicery- Berry Bae
Red Jacket Apple Juice
Red Jacket Strawberry Apple Juice
STEAZ TEA 0CAL Peach/Mango Green Tea
STEAZ TEA Mint Green Tea
STEAZ TEA Peach Tea
Steaz Yerba Mate Berrytopia
The Kombucha Lady Rosemary Blueberry
Kombucha Lady Blackberry Sage
Kombucha Lady Blueberry Rosemary
The Kombucha Lady Jasmine Lemon
The Kombucha Lady Orange Lavender
The Kombucha Lady Tropical Strawberry
Steaz Unsweet Passionfruit
Steaz Golden Mate Yerba Mate
Steaz 0Cal Goji Blackberry Tea
VIRGILS Black Cherry
VIRGILS Orange
VIRGILS Root Beer
VIRGILS Vanilla Cream
VIRGILS Zero Sugar Cola (Can)
Virgils 0 Sugar Dr Better
VIRGILS Zero Sugar Root Beer
VIRGILS Zero Vanilla Cream
VITA COCO Coconut Water
VITA COCO Pressed Coconut Water
WATERLOO Black Cherry Sprklg Water (can)
WATERLOO Blackberry Lemonade
WATERLOO Blueberry Sprkling Water
Waterloo Grape Sprkling Water
WATERLOO Lmn/Lime Sprklg Water (can)
WATERLOO Peach Sprkling Water
WATERLOO Strawberry Sprklg Water (can)
WATERLOO Summer Berry Sprklg Water (can)
Waterloo Cherry Limeade
Yuzu Sparkling Juice
RonnyBrook Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Espresso
Hot chocolate
Smoothies
A Place In The Sun
Banana, pineapple*, mango*, strawberry, oat milk*. *organic
This Mix Is BANANAS
Banana, sweet dark cherries*, mango*, almond milk*, cinnamon, almond butter, dark chocolate. *organic
Raspberry Beret
Peach, raspberry*, blackberry*, blueberry*, almond milk*, vanilla yogurt*, cinnamon. *organic
Steamer
Tea
Baltimore Black Tea
Blueberry Basil Tea
Traditional Chai Tea
Chai Latte
Chai Turmeric Latte
Cinn Walnut Tea
Fireside Fig Tea
ICED House Tea
Lavender Earl Grey Tea
Matcha Tea
Matcha Latte
MD Mint Tea
Tropical Green Tea
Sage Rose White Tea
Frappe
DRINK SPECIALS
GIFT ITEMS
P.F. CANDLE CO.
Sage + Palo Santo Bundle
Eating or Drinking our Feelings MAGNET
It's The Little Things GIFT BAG
Wrapping Is Hard GIFT BAG
KEYCHAIN: Hot Moms Club
NAPKIN Am I The Drama?
NAPKIN: Shut Up Liver
NAPKIN: Tik Tok
NAPKIN: Who's Going To Cry First
Wine + Spirit Tags
Shower Steamers
Lunch Box Notes
One Minute Memory Book
Reward Card Scratch Offs
Wine Tasting Party Kit
Manifest That Sh*t Journal
Everything Is Fine Journal
Everything Is Fine Hand Sanitizer
Dirty Mouth Clean Hands Hand Sanitizer
Black And White Card
Reasonable Demands Notepad
Groceries Gone Wild Notepad
Mom Brain Notepad
Work Hard. Be Nice Notepad
Do The Damn Thing Notepad
1 Oz Catering Chips
EPIC TURKEY JERKY STRIP
HIPPEAS Vegan White Cheddar
JUSTIN'S Almond Butter Packets 1.15oz
KIND BAR w dark chocolate + sea salt
North Fork BBQ Chips
North Fork Sweet Potato Chips
Righteous Felon Jerky Fowl Capone
ROUTE 11 Chesapeake Crab
ROUTE 11 Dill Pickle Chips
ROUTE 11 Lightly Salted
ROUTE 11 Mama Zumas (Spicy)
ROUTE 11 Salt N Vinegar Chips
ROUTE 11 Sour Cream + Chive Chips
Skinny Salami- Chorizo
Skinny Salami- TRUFFLE
Tartuflanghe White Truffle Chips
Righteous Felon MD Monroe Beef Jerky
VERMINTS Chai Mints
VERMINTS Cinnamon Mints
VERMINTS Ginger Mints
Lit Candle Supply
Nina Liane Designs
Raaka Hot Chocolate mix
Rise Up Coffee
MD Roast 12oz
MD Roast 2lb
House Roast 12oz
House Roast 2lb
Breakfast Roast 12oz
Breakfast Roast 2lb
Espresso Roast 2lb
Espresso Roast 12oz
Spring Equinox 2lb
Spring Equinox 12oz
Pura Vida 2lb
Pura Vida 12oz
Rise Up Migration 12oz
Rise Up Migration 2lb
The Kombucha Lady on Tap
Wight Tea Co - Loose Tea
Urbana Canvas Bags
Hoodies
Red Kap Kitchen T-Shirt
Pump Cups
Pump Raglan T-Shirt
Wine + Champagne
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Pumpernickel + Rye is a down-to-earth, homegrown market and new school deli with a modern vibe where our goal is to fulfill your body + soul cravings. As sisters and the best of friends, for us deli means family – and we invite you to our table for a nosh! Indulge yourself in the flavors that inspired our love for deli creations, as well as some elevated culinary finds from our travels around the world.
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick, MD 21704