Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pumpernickle + Rye

792 Reviews

$$

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A

Frederick, MD 21704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg + Cheese + Bacon
Latke Browns
Latté

Bagels

1 DOZEN Bagels

$18.00

1/2 DOZEN Bagels

$9.00

3oz Schmears

8oz Schmears

Bagel + Schmear

$4.00

Single bagel NO schmear

$3.00

Bowls

Let That Shiitake Go

$14.00

Black beluga lentils, spinach, balsamic mushrooms, zucchini, roasted fennel, scallions, toasted sunflower seeds, shredded parmesan.

So Close, Yet So Farro

$14.00

Warm farro, fried prosciutto, thyme roasted apples, sautéed marinated kale, caramelized onions, honey walnuts, basil, honey apple vinaigrette dressing.

Classic Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg + Cheese

$8.00

Egg + Cheese + Avocado

$10.00

Egg + Cheese + Bacon

$10.00

Egg + Cheese + Turkey Sausage

$10.00

(t. sausage is not GF)

Egg + Cheese + Lox

$14.00

Classic Sandwiches

Baguette About It

$14.75

Soppressata, hot capicola, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, giardiniera, red wine-oregano vinaigrette, baguette.

Bird’s The Word

$13.50

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, baguette.

Don’t Go Bacon My Heart

Don’t Go Bacon My Heart

$13.50

Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, sourdough.

How Now Brown Cow

How Now Brown Cow

$13.50

Roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, fried green tomatoes, onions, horseradish aioli, soft roll.

Oy Vey All Day

$14.00

Pastrami, Sweet Farm kraut, smoky French dressing, rye.

Fowl Play

$12.00

Pesto chicken salad, mixed greens, tomato, brioche bun.

We’re Kind Of A Big Dill

$11.00

Egg salad, mixed greens, brioche bun. (vegetarian)

Let Me See Your Tuna Roll

$12.00

Balsamic tuna salad, mixed greens, brioche bun.

Daily Specials

I Mozz Be Dreaming

$13.50

You Can't Curry Love (curry turkey salad)

$12.00

Cubano

$13.50Out of stock

Smoked Cheese Everyday! (Mac n cheese)

$6.00+Out of stock

Delicata-licious (toast with pork + fig meatballs, squash, + runny egg)

$13.50Out of stock

For Tha Shorties

Honey Mustard, I Shrank The Kids

$7.50

Chicken tenders with honey mustard.

Pizza Pie In The Sky

$7.50

Pizza bagel with cheese blend and house marinara.

You're Killin Me Smalls

$8.50

Single egg cooked any style with choice of turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon.

Home Plate Slider

$7.00

Turkey, roast beef, or egg salad with cheddar or provolone served on mini brioche bun.

New School Bagel Sandwiches

The Lox Smith

$14.00

House cured lox, chive cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onion, caper berries, plain bagel.

The Big Poppa

$13.50

Pastrami, chive cream cheese, scrambled egg, broccoli rabe, everything bagel.

The Wake + Bake

$11.50

Turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smoked tomato jam, cheddar, everything bagel.

The Hot Mess

The Hot Mess

$11.50

Scrambled egg, avocado, kale pesto, miso-tahini dressing, sesame bagel. (vegetarian)

The Sticky Icky

The Sticky Icky

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, house turkey sausage, cheddar, on a maple syrup brushed local French toast bagel.

New School Sandwiches

Notorious P.I.G.

Notorious P.I.G.

$14.00

Fennel roasted pork shoulder, broccoli rabe, apricot jam, provolone, garlic aioli, ciabatta.

Gettin Figgy With It

Gettin Figgy With It

$13.50

Roast beef, fig jam, black garlic aioli, arugula, French fried shallots, brioche bun.

Kale Of Duty

Kale Of Duty

$12.00

Marinated kale, radishes, tomato, pickled red onions, sunflower seeds, avocado, roasted apples, sourdough.

How Funky Is Your Chicken

$13.50

Pickle-brined fried chicken Schnitzel, garlic aioli, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, soft roll.

The Whistle Stop

$12.00

Fried green tomatoes, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, giardiniera, garlic aioli, hoagie roll. (vegetarian)

The Big Dipper

$13.50

Turkey, provolone, arugula, balsamic mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, baguette, side of jus.

Smokey and the Bandit

$14.00

House-smoked brisket, cheddar, broccoli rabe, horseradish aioli, tomato jam, ciabatta.

Don't Worry, Brie Happy!

$13.50

House turkey breast, triple cream brie, apricot jam, arugula, garlic aioli, and thyme roasted apples on sourdough. Pressed on the panini!

Sir Dips-a-Lot

$13.50

Hot roast beef, cheddar, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, arugula, plain bagel. Served with side of beef jus.

Twist + Sprout

$12.00

Vegetarian melt with smoky marinara, rosemary manchego, crispy Brussels + cauliflower, balsamic mushrooms + kale on ciabatta pressed on the panini.

Pastries + Sweets

CINNAMOMMY

CINNAMOMMY

DaddyBoy Bake Shop

DaddyBoy Bake Shop

Fresh Baguette Pastries

Fresh Baguette Pastries

Pump Sweets

Out of stock

Day Old Pastry

$2.00Out of stock

Salads

Lettuce Entertain You

Lettuce Entertain You

$13.50

Marinated kale, artisan lettuce mix, pickled red onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, parmesan, pepitas, honey dijon dressing.

Drop Tha Beet

$13.50

Braised beets, arugula, oranges, almonds, mint, chèvre goat cheese, aged balsamic, local honey.

Everyday We're Brusselin'

$13.50

Crispy Brussels and cauliflower tossed in a maple balsamic dressing on a bed of arugula and marinated kale with bacon and golden raisins. (available vegan, omit bacon)

Butter-Nut Squash My Vibe

$13.50

Roasted butternut squash, quinoa, thyme-roasted apples, spinach, honeyed walnuts, honey vinaigrette.

Employee Half Salad

$7.00

Soup

Soups

$6.00+

Click for daily soup options!

Soup & Slider

$12.00

Sliders are served with lettuce, tomato, and plain aioli. No add-ons available for these items.

Toasts

Toast Malone

$12.00

Avocado, kale pesto, miso-tahini dressing, marinated cherry tomatoes, sourdough. (vegan)

Slice Of Toast

$1.00

Sides

Cha-Cha Churros

$4.50

Fried french toast bagel wedges tossed with cinnamon + sugar with organic maple syrup.

FGT's

$4.50

served with side of horseradish aioli.

Latke Browns

$4.00

served with side of house tomato jam.

Latke browns- EVERYTHING BAGEL

$4.50

Thick Cut Bacon - 1 slice

$2.00

PUMP-kin Churros

$5.00

Grab + Go Chips + Snacks

1 Oz Catering Chips

$1.50Out of stock

2 Betties Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

2Betties Maple Cinnamon

$2.50

2Betties Mocha Chip

$2.50

2Betties Sweet Almond

$2.50

Bakefull Yours Coconut Brittle

$3.00Out of stock

Bakefully Yours Chai Spice Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Epic Sriracha Chicken Strip

$3.00

Gf Crackers

$3.25

Good Crisp Classic

$2.50

GOOD CRISPS SC + Onion

$2.50

Grand Dill Pickles

$8.75Out of stock

HIPPEAS Sriracha Sunshine

$3.00Out of stock

HIPPEAS Vegan White Cheddar

$3.00

Justin' S Almond Butter Packet

$2.50

Karma Nuts- Cinnamon Sugar

$3.00

Karma Nuts- Sea Salt

$3.00

KIND BAR w dark chocolate + sea salt

$2.50

Lebby Chickpea Snacks

$2.50Out of stock

North Fork BBQ Chips

$2.00

North Fork Sweet Potato Chips

$2.00

Oat Milk Dark Chocolate Bite (mini)

$0.95

Pint Pickles

$8.75

Raaka Bourbon Cask Chocolate Bar

$6.95

Raaka Gingersnap bar

$5.50

Raaka Green Tea Crunch

$6.75Out of stock

Raaka Oat Milk bar (large bar)

$6.99

Raaka Pink Sea Salt Chocolate Bar

$6.95Out of stock

Raaka Pumpkin Swirl bar

$5.50

Righteous Felon Black Garlic Aged Jerky

$6.95

Righteous Felon Jerky Baby Blues BBQ

$6.95

Righteous Felon Jerky Fowl Capone

$6.95

Righteous Felon MD Monroe Beef Jerky

$6.95

ROUTE 11 Chesapeake Crab

$2.00

ROUTE 11 Dill Pickle Chips

$2.00Out of stock

ROUTE 11 Lightly Salted

$2.00

ROUTE 11 Mama Zumas (Spicy)

$2.00

ROUTE 11 Salt N Vinegar Chips

$2.00

ROUTE 11 Sour Cream + Chive Chips

$2.00

Smart Sweets Fruit Gummy

$3.99

Smart Sweets Sour Bkast

$3.99

Smart Sweets Sweet Fish

$3.99

Sweet Ginger Pickles

$8.75

Tartuflanghe White Truffle Chips

$3.00

TCHO Mokaccino Chocolate Bar

$4.95Out of stock

TCHO Toffee & Sea Salt Bar

$4.95Out of stock

THE GOOD CRISPS - Classic

$2.50

VERMINTS Chai Mints

$3.30

VERMINTS Cinnamon Mints

$3.30

VERMINTS Ginger Mints

$3.30

Grab + Go Drinks (1)

** Organic Apple Juice**

$1.50

BELVOIR Elderflower Lemonade

$3.50

BELVOIR Elderflower Lemonade (25.4oz)

$9.00

BELVOIR Elderflower Rose Lemonade

$3.50

BELVOIR Elderflower Rose Lemonade (25.4oz)

$9.00

Spare Tonic Blueberry Ginger

$3.75

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.25

Spare Tonic Cucumber/Lime

$3.75

FLOW Alkaline Water

$2.00

FLOW Blackberry Alkaline Water

$2.00

FLOW Cucumber Mint Alkaline Water

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Soother with Turmeric

$3.25

GURU Organic Energy Drink

$3.75

Honest Honey Green Tea

$3.00

Honest T - 1/2Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.00

Honest T - Lemon

$3.00

Harney&Sons Peach Tea

$3.00

Harney&Sons Black Tea

$3.00

Harney&Sons Green Citrus/Ginko

$3.00

Honest T- Strbry/Pom Yerbe Mate

$3.75

Horizon Chocolate Milk Box

$2.50

JUST WATER (boxed water)

$1.75

JUST WATER Lemon (boxed water)

$1.75

Kaló 4pk

$16.00

Kaló Black Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

Kaló Blood Orange Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Kaló Tea (All Flavors)

$4.00

Kaló Lemon Lavender

$4.00

Kaló Pomegranate Peach

$4.00

Kaló Raspberry Lime

$4.00

Kaló Strawberry Watermelon

$4.00

Kid's Lemonade

$1.50

Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Mingle Mocktail - Blackberry Bellini

$12.00

Mingle Mocktail - Blood Orange Elderflower

$12.00

Mingle Mocktail - Cranberry Cosmo

$12.00

Mingle Mocktail - Cucumber Melon Mojito

$12.00

Mingle Mocktail - Moscow Mule

$12.00

Natalie's Cold Press - Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Natalie's Cold Press - Tangerine

$6.50

Natalie's Cold Press- Orange/ Mango

$6.50

Natalie's Organic Orange

$6.50

Natalies 32oz Orange Juice

$12.00Out of stock

Natalies 32oz Tangerine Juice

$12.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Sparkling (can)

$2.25

RAW - Green Feind

$8.00

RAW Juicery - Tropic Thunder

$9.00Out of stock

RAW Juicery- Berry Bae

$7.50Out of stock

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$2.25

Red Jacket Strawberry Apple Juice

$2.25Out of stock

STEAZ TEA 0CAL Peach/Mango Green Tea

$2.50

STEAZ TEA Mint Green Tea

$2.50

STEAZ TEA Peach Tea

$2.50

Steaz Yerba Mate Berrytopia

$3.75

The Kombucha Lady Rosemary Blueberry

$6.00

Kombucha Lady Blackberry Sage

$6.00Out of stock

Kombucha Lady Blueberry Rosemary

$6.00Out of stock

The Kombucha Lady Jasmine Lemon

$6.00

The Kombucha Lady Orange Lavender

$6.00

The Kombucha Lady Tropical Strawberry

$6.00Out of stock

Steaz Unsweet Passionfruit

$3.00

Steaz Golden Mate Yerba Mate

$3.25

Steaz 0Cal Goji Blackberry Tea

$3.00

VIRGILS Black Cherry

$2.25

VIRGILS Orange

$2.25

VIRGILS Root Beer

$2.25

VIRGILS Vanilla Cream

$2.25

VIRGILS Zero Sugar Cola (Can)

$1.25

Virgils 0 Sugar Dr Better

$1.25

VIRGILS Zero Sugar Root Beer

$1.25

VIRGILS Zero Vanilla Cream

$1.25

VITA COCO Coconut Water

$3.50

VITA COCO Pressed Coconut Water

$3.50

WATERLOO Black Cherry Sprklg Water (can)

$1.25

WATERLOO Blackberry Lemonade

$1.25

WATERLOO Blueberry Sprkling Water

$1.25

Waterloo Grape Sprkling Water

$1.25

WATERLOO Lmn/Lime Sprklg Water (can)

$1.25

WATERLOO Peach Sprkling Water

$1.25

WATERLOO Strawberry Sprklg Water (can)

$1.25

WATERLOO Summer Berry Sprklg Water (can)

$1.25

Waterloo Cherry Limeade

$1.25

Yuzu Sparkling Juice

$4.00

RonnyBrook Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

Regular

$3.50+

Decaf

$3.50+

1/2 Caf

$3.50+

Cold Brew(iced Coffee)

$4.00+

Java Box 96oz

$35.00

Java Boxes are packed with 8 - 12oz coffee cups with lids, 2 - 4oz cups of 1/2 & 1/2 and non-dairy creamer, sir sticks, sugar and stevia packets.

Espresso

Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso shot

$3.00

Latté

$4.50+

Macchiato

$4.50+

Brevé

$5.75+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Hot chocolate

Our signature s'mores hot chocolate topped with toasted marshmallows.

Hot chocolate

$4.50+

Smoothies

A Place In The Sun

$11.00

Banana, pineapple*, mango*, strawberry, oat milk*. *organic

This Mix Is BANANAS

$11.00

Banana, sweet dark cherries*, mango*, almond milk*, cinnamon, almond butter, dark chocolate. *organic

Raspberry Beret

$11.00

Peach, raspberry*, blackberry*, blueberry*, almond milk*, vanilla yogurt*, cinnamon. *organic

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50+

Tea

Baltimore Black Tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Blueberry Basil Tea

$4.00+

Traditional Chai Tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Chai Turmeric Latte

$5.75+

Cinn Walnut Tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Fireside Fig Tea

$4.00+

ICED House Tea

$4.00+

Lavender Earl Grey Tea

$4.00+

Matcha Tea

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

MD Mint Tea

$4.00+

Tropical Green Tea

$4.00+

Sage Rose White Tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$5.50

Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Caramel Frappe

$6.00Out of stock

Mint Chip Frappe

$6.00

Chai Frappe

$6.50

Cotton Candy Frappé

$6.00

DRINK SPECIALS

Hit Me Baby One More Lime! (limeade)

$5.25+

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$9.00Out of stock

Blueberry Rhapsody (blueberry lemonade)

$5.50+Out of stock

Sweet Child o' Lime (strawberry limeade)

$5.50+

Pocket Full of Sunshine

$5.25+

Orange You Glad It's Pineapple (Citrus Peel Tea W/ Honey) 16oz

$5.00

GIFT ITEMS

P.F. CANDLE CO.

Sage + Palo Santo Bundle

$10.00

Eating or Drinking our Feelings MAGNET

$5.50

It's The Little Things GIFT BAG

$5.50

Wrapping Is Hard GIFT BAG

$6.00

KEYCHAIN: Hot Moms Club

$14.00

NAPKIN Am I The Drama?

$8.00

NAPKIN: Shut Up Liver

$7.00

NAPKIN: Tik Tok

$8.00Out of stock

NAPKIN: Who's Going To Cry First

$8.00

Wine + Spirit Tags

$4.00

Shower Steamers

$25.00

Lunch Box Notes

$16.00

One Minute Memory Book

$16.00

Reward Card Scratch Offs

$16.00

Wine Tasting Party Kit

$24.00

Manifest That Sh*t Journal

$18.00Out of stock

Everything Is Fine Journal

$18.00

Everything Is Fine Hand Sanitizer

$16.00

Dirty Mouth Clean Hands Hand Sanitizer

$16.00

Black And White Card

$5.75

Reasonable Demands Notepad

$9.95

Groceries Gone Wild Notepad

$9.95

Mom Brain Notepad

$9.95Out of stock

Work Hard. Be Nice Notepad

$9.95

Do The Damn Thing Notepad

$9.95

Grab + Go Chips + Snacks

1 Oz Catering Chips

$1.50Out of stock

EPIC TURKEY JERKY STRIP

$2.20Out of stock

HIPPEAS Vegan White Cheddar

$3.00

JUSTIN'S Almond Butter Packets 1.15oz

$2.00Out of stock

KIND BAR w dark chocolate + sea salt

$2.50

North Fork BBQ Chips

$2.00

North Fork Sweet Potato Chips

$2.00

Righteous Felon Jerky Fowl Capone

$6.95

ROUTE 11 Chesapeake Crab

$2.00

ROUTE 11 Dill Pickle Chips

$2.00Out of stock

ROUTE 11 Lightly Salted

$2.00

ROUTE 11 Mama Zumas (Spicy)

$2.00

ROUTE 11 Salt N Vinegar Chips

$2.00

ROUTE 11 Sour Cream + Chive Chips

$2.00

Skinny Salami- Chorizo

$4.50Out of stock

Skinny Salami- TRUFFLE

$4.50Out of stock

Tartuflanghe White Truffle Chips

$3.00

Righteous Felon MD Monroe Beef Jerky

$6.95

VERMINTS Chai Mints

$3.30

VERMINTS Cinnamon Mints

$3.30

VERMINTS Ginger Mints

$3.30

Lit Candle Supply

Candle: Chill Out Babe

$23.00

Candle: Good Things Are Coming

$23.00

Candle: Hello Fall

$23.00

Candle: It's Better In Maryland

$23.00

Candle: Plant Mama

$23.00

Room + Car Spray - Chill Out Babe

$16.00

Room + Car Spray - Good Things Are Coming

$16.00

Nina Liane Designs

Don't Worry Brie Happy

$6.00

Pump Up The Jams

Smoked Tomato Jam 8oz

$13.00

Fig Jam 8oz

$13.00

Apricot Jam 8oz

$13.00

Raaka Hot Chocolate mix

Winter Spice Hot Chocolate mix

$14.00

Candy Cane Hot Chocolate mix

$14.00

Rise Up Coffee

MD Roast 12oz

$15.00

MD Roast 2lb

$36.00

House Roast 12oz

$15.00

House Roast 2lb

$36.00

Breakfast Roast 12oz

$15.00

Breakfast Roast 2lb

$36.00

Espresso Roast 2lb

$36.00

Espresso Roast 12oz

$15.00

Spring Equinox 2lb

$36.00Out of stock

Spring Equinox 12oz

$15.00Out of stock

Pura Vida 2lb

$36.00Out of stock

Pura Vida 12oz

$15.00Out of stock

Rise Up Migration 12oz

$15.00

Rise Up Migration 2lb

$36.00

The Kombucha Lady on Tap

Growler 32oz

$16.00

16oz Cup

$6.50

Wight Tea Co - Loose Tea

MD MINT

$9.00

FIRESIDE FIG

$9.00Out of stock

B'MORE BREAKFAST

$9.00

LAVENDER EARL GREY

$9.00

EVENING TISANE

$9.00

Tea Filters 100pk

$3.50Out of stock

BLUEBERRY BASIL

$9.00

SAGE ROSE WHITE TEA

$15.00Out of stock

Urbana Canvas Bags

Large Canvas Bag

Large Canvas Bag

$35.00

Small Canvas Bag

$15.00

Hoodies

Ain't Too Proud To Bagel

Ain't Too Proud To Bagel

$40.00
Espresso Yo' Self

Espresso Yo' Self

$40.00
Shorty Got Lo lo lo lo lo lo Local

Shorty Got Lo lo lo lo lo lo Local

$40.00

Red Kap Kitchen T-Shirt

How Funky is your Chicken?

$40.00

Notorious P.I.G

$40.00

Let That Shiitake Go

$40.00

Ain't Nothin' but a Cheese Thang

$40.00

Pump Cups

Pump & Rye Travel Mug

$20.00

Classic Mug

$18.00

Travel Wine Tumbler

$20.00

Breakfast Wine Mug

$22.00

Pump Raglan T-Shirt

Let That Shiitake Go

$30.00

Ain't Nothin' But a Cheese Thang

$30.00

Notorious PIG

$30.00

Everyday I'm Brusselin'

$30.00

Gettin' Figgy with It

$30.00

Beer + Seltzer

4pk/6pk

Singles

Wine + Champagne

White Wine

Red

Rosé + Orange

Champagne + Sparkling Wine

Wine by the Glass

Head High Chardonnay Sonoma Valley

$9.00

Chop Shop Cabernet California

$10.00

Tost NA Rose

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pumpernickel + Rye is a down-to-earth, homegrown market and new school deli with a modern vibe where our goal is to fulfill your body + soul cravings. As sisters and the best of friends, for us deli means family – and we invite you to our table for a nosh! Indulge yourself in the flavors that inspired our love for deli creations, as well as some elevated culinary finds from our travels around the world.

Website

Location

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick, MD 21704

Directions

Gallery
Pumpernickel + Rye image
Banner pic
Pumpernickel + Rye image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beans & Bagels
orange star4.4 • 504
49 E Patrick St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Maggi's Pizza & Subs - Damascus
orange star4.5 • 294
26315 Ridge Rd Damascus, MD 20872
View restaurantnext
Outta The Way Cafe
orange star4.0 • 64
17503 Redland Rd Derwood, MD 20855
View restaurantnext
bon fresco - - Rockville
orange star4.8 • 193
534 Gaither Rd Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Corned Beef King - Truck 1
orange starNo Reviews
18040 Georgia Avenue Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Frederick

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Frederick
orange star4.6 • 3,111
7820 Wormans Mill Rd Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,422
5205 Presidents Ct Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,467
5854 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frederick
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston