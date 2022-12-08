Pumpernickle + Rye

Restaurant info

Pumpernickel + Rye is a down-to-earth, homegrown market and new school deli with a modern vibe where our goal is to fulfill your body + soul cravings. As sisters and the best of friends, for us deli means family – and we invite you to our table for a nosh! Indulge yourself in the flavors that inspired our love for deli creations, as well as some elevated culinary finds from our travels around the world.

Website