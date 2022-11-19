Pumpernickels Eatery Pumpernickel's Saugatuck

Pumpernickels Eatery imageView gallery

BREAKFAST

2 Eggs and Biscuit

$4.95

3 Eggs and Biscuit

$5.25

1/2 Benny

$5.50

Almost Benny

$9.25

Big Benny

$11.50

Classic Benny

$10.25

Florentine Benny

$9.75

Greek Benny

$8.99

Smoke House Benny

$11.25

Spanish Benny

$10.25

Veggie Benny

$9.50

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Flap Jacks

$6.75

French Toast

$8.50

Stuffed French Toast

$9.00

Greek Wrap

$9.25

Huevos Pumpernickel

$9.75

Huevos Rancheros

$8.75

Denver Omelette

$12.25

Greek Omlette

$12.25

Ham & Cheddar Omelette

$12.25

Ham & Swiss Omelette

$12.25

Plain Omelette

$10.00

Spanish Omelette

$12.25

Spinach, Tomato, and Feta Omelette

$12.25

Veggie Omelette

$12.25

Western Omelette

$12.25

Ordinary

$8.95

Ordinary 3 Eggs

$9.25

Veggie Sauté

$11.25

Denver Scramble

$10.50

Eggs Alone Scramble

$8.00

Eggs Jenny Scramble

$9.25

English Scramble w/ Bacon

$8.25

Greek Scramble

$10.25

Mushroom Scramble

$10.25

Plain Scramble

$8.00

Spanish Scramble

$10.50

Spanish Meatless Scramble

$8.75

Veggie Scramble

$9.25

Western Scramble

$10.50

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Pancake

$2.50

1 Scoop of Potato Casserole

$1.75

1 Slice French Toast

$3.00

2 Scoops of Potato Casserole

$3.75

2 Slices French Toast

$5.00

Bacon Strips

$3.50

Bagel

$2.50

Baked Ham

$3.75

Biscuit

$0.75

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.25

Canadian Bacon

$4.25

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Crossiant

$1.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Granola

$4.25

Hollandaise

$0.75

Large Gravy

$2.00

Oatmeal

$4.25

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Pork Sausage Link

$3.50

Salsa

$0.75

Side of Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Small Gravy

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Toast (1 Slice)

$1.50

Toast (2 Slices)

$2.50

Turkey Sausage Link

$3.50

BAKERY

BEAR CLAW

$2.50

Brownie

$1.75

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.50

COOKIE

$1.75

CROISSANT HAM AND CHEESE

$3.95

CROISSANT VEGGIE

$3.95

DANISH

$2.00

DAY OLDS

$1.00

DONUT

$1.50

MAPLE WALNUT ROLL

$3.75

MUFFIN

$2.75

TURN OVER

$2.75

TAKE OUT BAKERY

BEAR CLAW

$2.50

Brownie

$1.75

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.50

COOKIE

$1.75

CROISSANT HAM AND CHEESE

$3.95

CROISSANT VEGGIE

$3.95

DANISH

$2.00

DAY OLDS

$1.00

DONUT

$1.50

MAPLE WALNUT ROLL

$3.75

MUFFIN

$2.75

TURN OVER

$2.75

SPECIALS

SPECIAL #2 6.95

$6.95

SPECIAL# 3 7.95

$7.95

Bacon

24 Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato (BLT)

$8.75

25 Bacon, Turkey, & Swiss Cheese

$10.25

Burgers

Plain Burger

$9.00

Swiss Cheese Burger

$9.50

Cheddar Cheese Burger

$9.50

Swiss and Cheddar Cheese Burger

$9.50

Feta Cheese Burger

$9.75

Fried Onion Burger

$9.75

Salsa and Cheddar Cheeses Burger

$9.95

Blue Cheese Burger

$10.25

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Burger

$10.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.95

Super Mac and Cheese & Bacon

$10.75

Chicken Salad

60 Chicken Salad

$9.00

61 Chicken Salad and Swiss

$9.25

62 Chicken Salad and Cheddar

$9.25

Combos and Soups

SOUP # 1

$3.75

SOUP # 2

$3.75

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$9.00

1/2 Sandwich and Salad

Corned Beef

50 Corned Beef

$9.50

51 Corned Beef and Swiss

$9.75

52 Corned Beef, Pastrami, & Slaw

$10.25

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Fresh Vegetable Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Swiss and Cheddar Cheese

$7.75

Ham and Cheese (no bread)

$10.50

Patty Melt

$10.50

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.25

California Reuben

$11.75

Pastrami Reuben

$10.50

Turkey Reuben

$10.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Vegetable Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.75

Chicken, Bacon, & Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.25

Monte Cristo

$10.25

Ham

20 Ham

$9.00

21 Ham and Swiss Cheese

$9.75

22 Ham and Cheddar Cheese

$9.75

23 Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, & Coleslaw

$9.50

Kids Lunch

Kid's Burger

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's 1/2 Turkey

$5.00

Kid's 1/2 Ham

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.00

Kid's Peanut Butter

$5.00

Kid's Jelly Sandwich

$5.00

Cheese Quesedilla

$5.00

Lunch Sides and Extras

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

Side of Greens

$4.50

Chicken Breast

$2.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$4.50

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Salmon

$5.50

Lunch Specials

SPECIAL #1 5.95

$5.95

SPECIAL #2 6.95

$6.95

SPECIAL #3 7.95

$7.95

Pastrami

Pastrami

$9.50

Pastrami and Swiss Cheese

$9.75

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese and Kraut

$9.95

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese and Cole Slaw

$9.75

Pastrami, Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese

$10.25

Salads and Organic Greens

Chicken Breast Raspberry

$10.75

Chicken Breast Caesar

$10.50

Caesar

$9.00

Tuna Salad on Greens

$9.75

Chicken Salad on Greens

$9.75

Veggie Lover's Salad

$9.25

Side Salad

$4.50

Tuna Salad

70 Tuna Salad

$9.25

71 Tuna Salad and Swiss

$9.50

72 Tuna Salad and Cheddar

$8.75

Turkey

1 Turkey Breast

$8.75

2 Turkey Breast with Cheddar

$9.00

3 Turkey Breast with Provolone

$9.00

4 Turkey Breast, Bacon, & Swiss

$9.50

5 Turkey Breast, Bacon, & Cheddar

$9.50

6 Turkey Breast With Swiss Cheese

$9.00

7 Turkey Breast, Swiss, & Coleslaw

$9.25

Vegetarian

80 L, T, & Swiss

$8.00

81 L, T, Swiss, & Slaw

$8.25

82 L, T, Swiss, Cheddar, & Slaw

$8.50

83 L, T, Swiss & Cheddar

$8.50

84 L, T, Swiss and Onion

$7.50

Wraps

Grilled Chicken, Greens, Tomato, Balsamic, & Feta Cheese Wrap

$10.25

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Bacon, Balsamic, & Blue Cheese Wrap

$10.50

Tuna Salad, Greens, & Swiss Cheese Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Salad, Greens, & Cheddar Cheese Wrap

$9.75

Beverages

Bloody Mary Bar

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.25

Childs Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Childs Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Childs Lemondae

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.75

Childs Milk

$1.95

Orange Juice

$3.25

Childs Orange Juice

$2.75

V-8

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Beer

Paled It

$4.50

Bonfire Brown

$4.50

All Day IPA

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Two Hearted Ale

$5.00

Oberon

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Mary DOUBLE

$8.50

Bloody Mary Call

$8.25

Bloody Mary Premuim

$9.50

Fall Drink Special

$7.00

Margartia

$7.00

Premium Margerita

$9.00

Martini Well

$6.00

Martini Call

$8.25

Martini Premium

$9.00

Vodka/Cranberry

$5.00

Vodka/Grapefruit

$5.00

Captain/Coke

$6.25

Jack/Coke

$6.25

Rum/Coke

$5.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Barcardi/Coke

$6.25

Glass Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Blanc

$6.00

Champange

$5.00

Moscato

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Special Glass

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Bottle Wine

Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Chardonnay

$22.00

Champange

$22.00

Moscato

$22.00

Cabernet

$22.00

Special

$20.00

Pinot Noir

$22.00

Liquor

Well

$5.00

Call

$6.25

Premium

$7.50

Bottle Wine

Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$20.00

Six Pack Beer

Miller X6

$1.60

Misc-Food

Bag Ice

$2.50

Bag Of Chips

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

closed wed and thursday CLOSED for the winter October 30 till Mid March 2018 2017 Bakery Wine List, Beer and Booze Bloody Mary Buffet on weekends

Website

Location

202 Butler Street, Saugatuck, MI 49453

Directions

Gallery
Pumpernickels Eatery image

