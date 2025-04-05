Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pumphouse BBQ and Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

124 W Granada Blvd,

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Order Again

Popular Items

Sliced Brisket Din.
Pulled Pork Snd.
Sliced Brisket

T-Shirts

Red

$20.00

Black

$20.00

Kids

$15.00

S.S. Pumphouse Tumblers

Red 20 oz.

$20.00

Black 20 oz.

$20.00

Red 32 oz.

$30.00

Black 32 oz.

$30.00

Pumphouse Wine cup

Wine Cup

$4.00

Hats

Black Cloth

$20.00

Black Mesh

$25.00

Red Trucker

$20.00

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$9.99Out of stock

Slow Smoked Jalapenos stuffed with a garlic cheddar cream cheese and wrapped in Bacon.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Crispy tortilla chips, chopped plum tomato, jack cheddar, sour cream, sliced jalapenos, sautéed red onions and our slow smoked pulled pork. Drizzled with our house made Alabama and Sweet BBQ Sauce.

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Pumphouse Fries topped with Jack Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Sliced Jalapenos, Apple Cider Bacon Crumbles.

Pumphouse Wings (8)

Pumphouse Wings (8)

$12.99

Our Slow Smoked tender jumbo wings are flash fried then tossed with your choice of our house made Alabama sauce, Hot Honey Garlic BBQ sauce, Buffalo sauce or House Sweet BBQ sauce.

Southern Baked Potato Skins (4)

Southern Baked Potato Skins (4)

$10.99

4 Potato Skins loaded with jack cheddar, sour cream, apple cider bacon, red onion and drizzled with our house made garlic ranch.

Pumphouse Brisket Eggrolls

$12.99

Southern-inspired BBQ Egg Rolls are stuffed with tender Smoked Brisket, cheddar jack cheese and coleslaw. We love how the egg rolls get extra crispy and offer variety in texture against the Brisket and coleslaw. We use an Alabama White Sauce drizzled on top.

Brisket Flatbread

$10.99

A dose of the Pumphouse Original Barbecue Sauce joins red onions, brisket and assorted cheddar jack cheese to top this pizza, with irresistibly sweet and smoky flavors.

Housemade Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

This recipe combines a little sweetness with a little spice the perfect combination with the hearty dark red kidney beans, bacon and onions.

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.25

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Corn Bread

$1.50+

Deviled Egg Pasta Salad

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.99

Texas Toast

$2.50+

By the Pound

Baby Back Ribs

$15.99+

Pulled Chicken

$8.99+

Our tender juicy Slow smoked pulled chicken is sure to put a smile on your face.

Pulled Pork

$9.99+

Cooked low and slow, there’s nothing quite like truly great pulled pork, and this pulled pork is the very best.

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$14.99+

The low and slow smoked Texas style Brisket is fork-tender, peppery meat, each bite bathed in drippings and juice.

St. Louis Spare Ribs

$15.99+Out of stock

Baked Beans

$8.99+

Deviled Egg Pasta Salad

$8.99+

Mac & Cheese

$8.99+

Pumphouse Coleslaw

$8.99+

Sweet Potato Casserole

$8.99+

Green Beans

$8.99+

Collard Greens

$9.99+

Dinner

All Dinners come with 3 sides and cornbread.

1/2 Chicken Din.

$17.99

Slow Smoked tender 1/2 chicken seasoned with our Pumphouse rub. Includes your choice of 3 sides and cornbread.

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs Din.

$20.99

Includes your choice of 3 sides and cornbread.

1/2 Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs Din.

$20.99Out of stock

Fall off the bone 1/2 Rack of St. Louis cut pork ribs with our Pumphouse dry rub. Includes your choice of 3 sides and cornbread.

Burnt Ends Din.

$19.99

Our signature Brisket double smoked to perfection with our Pumphouse sweet bbq sauce to create the perfect Burnt Ends. Includes your choice of 3 sides and cornbread.

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs Din

$29.99

Includes your choice of 3 sides and cornbread.

Full Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs Din

$29.99Out of stock

Fall off the bone full rack of St. Louis cut pork ribs with our Pumphouse dry rub. Includes your choice of 3 sides and cornbread.

Pulled Chicken Din

$15.99

Our tender juicy Slow smoked pulled chicken is sure to put a smile on your face. Served with your choice of 3 sides and cornbread.

Pulled Pork Din.

$16.99

Cooked low and slow, there’s nothing quite like truly great pulled pork, and this pulled pork is the very best. Served with your choice of 3 sides and cornbread.

Sliced Brisket Din.

$19.99

The low and slow smoked Texas style Brisket is fork-tender, peppery meat, each bite bathed in drippings and juice. Served with 3 sides of your choice and cornbread.

Entree

1/2 Chicken Entrée

$15.99

Slow Smoked tender 1/2 chicken seasoned with our Pumphouse rub. Includes your choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs Entrée

$19.99Out of stock

Fall off the bone 1/2 Rack of St. Louis cut pork ribs with our Pumphouse dry rub. Includes your choice of 2 sides.

Full Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs Entrée

$28.99Out of stock

Fall off the bone full rack of St. Louis cut pork ribs with our Pumphouse dry rub. Includes your choice of 2 sides.

Burnt Ends Entrée

$16.99

Our signature Brisket double smoked to perfection with our Pumphouse sweet bbq sauce to create the perfect Burnt Ends. Includes your choice of 2 sides.

Pulled Chicken Entrée

$13.99

Our tender juicy Slow smoked pulled chicken is sure to put a smile on your face. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Pulled Pork Entrée

$14.99

Cooked low and slow, there’s nothing quite like truly great pulled pork, and this pulled pork is the very best. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs Entrée

$28.99

Fall off the bone 1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs with our Pumphouse dry rub. Includes your choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs Entree

$19.99

Fall off the bone Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs with our Pumphouse dry rub. Includes your choice of 2 sides.

Sliced Brisket Entrée

$17.99

The low and slow smoked Texas style Brisket is fork-tender, peppery meat, each bite bathed in drippings and juice. Served with 2 sides of your choice.

Sandwiches

Sliced Brisket Snd.

$12.99+

The low and slow smoked Texas style Brisket is fork-tender, peppery meat, each bite bathed in drippings and juice. Served with our potato rolls to soak it all up.

Pulled Pork Snd.

$9.99+

Pulled Chicken Snd.

$6.99+

Fried Chicken Snd.

$9.99+

Burnt Ends Snd.

$12.99+

Signature Sandwiches

Pit Master Pick

$16.99

Todays Pit Master Pick is our double smoked Burnt Ends flash fried then tossed with our house Hot Honey Garlic BBQ sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese on a butter toasted roll.

The Grilled C's

$16.99

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, White Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Cranberry BBQ Sauce & Caramelized Onion on Marbled Rye Bread.

The Tree Hugger

$10.99

Scratch-made black bean and veggie burger, topped with fresh spinach, sautéed red onions and Pumphouse aioli

The Southern Charm

$15.59

Our Southern Fried chicken, Pumphouse Dijonaise, Apple Smoked Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato.

The Peppered Pig

The Peppered Pig

$15.99

Slow smoked Pulled Pork, house made blackberry habanero BBQ, fried tobacco onions, pepper jack cheese

The Fat Stack

$18.99

sliced brisket, coleslaw, fried tobacco onions, apple cider bacon, mac and cheese

The G.O.A.T.

$17.99

Sliced Brisket, Goat Cheese, Tomatoes, Sautéed Red Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Over a Toasted bun.

The Twisted Pig

$14.99

Our Open Faced Salted Pretzel topped with our delicious Pulled Pork, Fried Tobacco Onion Strings, House made Cheese sauce, Alabama White and Pumphouse Sweet BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Chicken Salad Snd.

$14.99

Our Housemade Smoked Chicken Salad topped with fried tobacco onion strings and pressed between two smoked garlic buttery toasted pieces of Texas toast.

Pumphouse Bowls

Porky Mac

$10.99

Our one of a kind Mac & Cheese pilled high and then smothered in tender juicy pulled pork.

Beefy Mac

$14.99

Our one of a kind Mac & Cheese pilled high and then smothered in tender juicy chopped brisket.

Chicky Mac

$9.99

Our one of a kind Mac & Cheese pilled high and then smothered in tender juicy pulled chicken.

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

with 1 side

Mac and Cheese

$7.99

with 1 side

Slider of choice

$6.99

with 1 side

Salads

Fried Chicken Cobb

$17.99

Fried chicken, romaine lettuce, Apple smoked bacon, boiled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, avocado and buttermilk ranch.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, apple wood smoked bacon, fried tobacco onion strings, tomatoes, chives, blue cheese dressing

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Celsius

Fuji Apple

Orange

Peach Vibe

Strawberry Guava

Tropical Vibe

Wildberry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pumphouse is a fast casual barbecue restaurant specializing in Texas style barbecue infused with other regional flavors from the southeast.

Website

Location

124 W Granada Blvd,, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Directions

