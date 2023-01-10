Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pumphouse Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1016 Clare Ave STE 5A

5

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of Deep Drop espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25

Double shot of Deep Drop espresso topped with 1 oz steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Double shot of Deep Drop espresso topped with 2oz of steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

1/3 deep drop, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Double shot of Deep Drop espresso, 10oz steamed milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

2oz Deep Drop espresso, house made mocha sauce, and steamed whole milk

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Infused Honduras Cold Brew Coffee

Draft Latte

Draft Latte

$5.00+

Nitro infused Honduras Cold Brew Coffee with honey and whole milk

Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$2.75+

Brewed ready to go coffee of the day

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

2oz shot of Deep Drop espresso served over hot water

Pour Over Single Serve

Pour Over Single Serve

$4.50

Single serve Brewed Coffee of Choice

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$4.50+

2oz Deep Drop espresso served over tonic water

Log Cabin Latte

$6.00+

Non Coffee Drinks

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Chai tea concetrate mixed with whole milk

Matcha

Matcha

$5.50+

Ceremonial Grade Powdered Green Tea

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

House made mocha sauce, and steamed whole milk

Whispering Oak - Hibiscus Lime Ginger

$4.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea Refresher

$4.50+

Tea

Iced Sunstone

Iced Sunstone

$3.75+

"Spirit Tea" Iced black tea with notes of cocoa, sweet potato, and black pepper

Iced Rosella

Iced Rosella

$3.75+

"Spirit Tea" Iced herbal tonic tea with notes of hibiscus, lemongrass, and licorice root

Sunstone

Sunstone

$3.75

"Spirit Tea" Black tea with notes of cocoa, sweet potato, and black pepper served as 12oz

Hualien Honey Aroma

Hualien Honey Aroma

$4.50

"Spirit Tea" Black tea with notes of pumpkin bread, baking spice, and maple syrup served as 12oz

Crescent Green

Crescent Green

$3.75

"Spirit Tea" Green tea with notes of sandalwood, apricot, and honeycomb served as 12oz

Honey Orchid

Honey Orchid

$4.50

"Spirit Tea" Oolong tea with notes of lychee, elderflower liqueur, and clover honey served as 12oz

Buddha's Hand

Buddha's Hand

$5.50

"Spirit Tea" Oolong tea with notes of cedar, rhubarb, and prune served as 12oz

Rosella

Rosella

$3.75

"Spirit Tea" Herbal tonic tea with notes of hibiscus, lemongrass, and licorice root served as 12oz

Malabar

Malabar

$3.75

"Spirit Tea" Herbal tonic tea with notes of Chinese ginger, turmeric, malabar black peppercorn, lemongrass, and licorice root served as 12oz

Red Chai

Red Chai

$3.75

"Spirit Tea" Herbal tonic tea with notes of rooibos, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and black peppercorn served as 12oz

Smoothies

Kite Beach

$8.00

Banana, peanut butter, honey, and almond milk

Coral Cut

$8.00

Banana, peanut butter, mocha sauce, and whole milk

Access 51

$8.00

Strawberry, banana, yogurt and almond milk

Grab & Go Drinks

Water

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.75

Mexican Coca-cola

$2.50

Dawn Patrol Cold Brew

$5.00

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.50

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00
Siren Shrub Tart Cherry Can

Siren Shrub Tart Cherry Can

$4.50

Kombucha Can

$5.00

Saint James Boxed Tea

$3.50

Meraki Juice

$12.50

Gratitude Tea

$4.00

Sutton Whole Milk

$2.50

Grab & Go Food

Meraki Spring Rolls

$13.00Out of stock

Meraki Caesar Salad

$14.00

Meraki Thai Wrap

$15.00
FroPro Bar - Vanilla

FroPro Bar - Vanilla

$3.50

Peanut butter snack bar. (GF, Dairy Free, Soy Free)

FroPro Bar - Coffee Bean

FroPro Bar - Coffee Bean

$3.50

Peanut butter snack bar. Made using Pumphouse coffee! (GF, Dairy Free, Soy Free)

FroPro Bar - Birthday Cake

$3.50

FroPro Bar - Banana Crunch

$3.50

Joie's Vegan Treats - Ballers (V, GF)

$6.50

Healthy oatmeal chocolate chip power bites. Rolled oats, almond butter, coconut, pumpkin seeds, raisins, apples, chocolate chips, flaxseed, chia seeds, vanilla, cinnamon, stevia, agave, sea salt

Joie's Vegan Treats - Birthday Cake (V)

$6.50

Vegan vanilla cake with buttercream frosting and sprinkles. Flour, cane sugar, brown sugar, cashew milk, canola oil, vanilla, naturally dyed sprinkles, baking soda, baking powder, sea salt

Joie's Vegan Treats - Chocolate Cake (V)

$6.50
Sun+Swell Fudge Brownie Energy Bites

Sun+Swell Fudge Brownie Energy Bites

$2.75
Sun+Swell Apple Pie Energy Bites

Sun+Swell Apple Pie Energy Bites

$2.75
Sun+Swell Trail Mix

Sun+Swell Trail Mix

$2.25

Pastry

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Blueberry Molasses Muffin

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Everything Croissant

$5.00

Plain Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie

$3.00

Tacos

Mexican Taco- single taco

$6.00

Flour tortilla, choice of protein, banana salsa, jicama slaw, cotija, and pink chili aioli

BBQ Taco- single taco

$6.00

Flour tortilla with choice of protein tossed in BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, cotija, cilantro, and gochujang aioli

Mexican Tacos- two tacos

$10.00

Flour tortilla, choice of protein, banana salsa, jicama slaw, cotija, and pink chili aioli

BBQ Tacos- two tacos

$10.00

Two flour tortillas with choice of protein tossed in BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, cotija, cilantro, and gochujang aioli

Burrito

The Quaid

$16.00

Flour tortilla with choice of protein stuffed with chilaquiles and queso poblano, and topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, cilantro & gochujang aioli

Toasts

Another Avocado Toast

$12.00

Aioli sourdough, avocado, baby tomato and arugula, finished with a balsamic drizzle and hot chili-oil

Slammin' Salmon Toast

$14.00

Aioli sourdough, whipped cream cheese, smoked salmon, baby tomatoes, finely diced red onion, rainbow medley, pickled radish, toasted capers and hot chili-oil

Waffle

Churro Waffle

$13.00

Churro dusted Belgium waffle, sliced banana, toasted coconut, and finished with a caramel drizzle and whipped cream

12oz Bags

Tasting Notes: Sweet, Nutty, Round. Blend of Honduras & Guatemala
DeepDrop Blend

DeepDrop Blend

$18.00

Tasting Notes: Sweet, Nutty, Round. Blend of Guatemala & Honduras

Guatemala

Guatemala

$19.00

Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Floral, Juicy Body

Honduras

Honduras

$18.25

Tasting Notes: Light Chocolate & Soft Nut

Colombia- Asopap Tolima

Colombia- Asopap Tolima

$21.00

Tasting Notes: Sweet, Light Fruit, Roasted Almond & Caramel

Mexico- Chiapas

Mexico- Chiapas

$18.75

Tasting Notes: Milk Chocolate, Nutty, Light Citrus w/ Smooth Finish

Colombia- Laderas Del Tapias

Colombia- Laderas Del Tapias

$26.25

Tasting Notes: Heavy Body, Smooth Mouthfeel

Brazil- Amarelo

Brazil- Amarelo

$15.25

Tasting Notes: Almond, Chocolate, Heavy Body w/Sweet Finish

Tasty Town Blend

Tasty Town Blend

$19.00

60% Honduras 20% Colombia 20% Guatemala

Full Send Dark Blend

Full Send Dark Blend

$18.25

Dark Roast Honduras

Decaf Colombia

Decaf Colombia

$18.50

Tasting Notes: Milk Chocolate, Light Fruit, & Caramel

1lb Bags

Deep Drop

$24.00

Tasty Town

$25.25

Full Send

$24.25

5lb Bags

Deep Drop

$95.00

Guatemala

$124.00

Brazil

$80.00

Hats

Tan Canvas Hat w Leather Patch

$25.00

Grey Hat w Black Patch

$25.00

Grey Pumphouse Hat

$25.00

Shirts

Pouratorium Black T-Shirt

$20.00

Baseball 3/4 Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Women's Black Crop Tank

$20.00

Vintage White T-Shirt

$20.00

Tote

Logo Tote

Logo Tote

$12.00

Drinkware

8oz Miir Camp Mug

$25.00

12oz Miir Camp Mug

$30.00

16oz Miir Pumphouse Tumbler

$30.00

16oz Miir Drop Tumbler

$30.00

16oz Miir Stainless Pouratorium Pint

$15.00

Avenue Pottery Custom Ceramic Mug

$40.00

Stickers

P Drop

$1.50

Coffee Cup

$1.50

Black Pumphouse

$1.50

Narwal

$1.50

Pouratorium

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Distributing freshly roasted craft coffee & cold brew from exceptional origins. Delivering quality products with education & training services. Enjoy!

Website

Location

1016 Clare Ave STE 5A, 5, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

