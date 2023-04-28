Main picView gallery

Punch! Bar & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

217 North Neil Street

Champaign, IL 61820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Are you a Hyatt Place guest?

Are you a hotel guest?

Yes

Please indicate room number in special instructions if you'd like it delivered

No

Cocktails

Spring 2023 Craft Cocktails

April Showers

$13.00

St. Benevolence Rum Clairin, Por Siempre Sotol, Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Chamomile, Orange, Eucalyptus, Beetroot, Topo Chico

Barcelona

$14.00

Ha'Penny Rhubarb Gin, Giffard Rhubarbe, Giffard Fraise des Bois, Strawberry, Orange, Juniper, Thyme, Elderflower Tonic

Buy Myself Flowers

$14.00

Banhez Mezcal Joven, Libelula Tequila Joven, Poli Camomila Liqueur, Lavender, Apricot, Lime, Cloud Mountain Lavender-Honey-Pea Flower Kombucha

D.U.B. Cocktail

$14.00

Old Dominick Huling Station Downtown Unity Barrel Single Barrel, Poli Chamomile Liquer, Brovo Amaro #14, Vanilla, Sea Salt, Chamomille-Cedar Smoke

Rosehips Don't Lie

$13.00

Hendrick's Gin, Koval Rosehip Liqueur, Dom Benedictine, Strawberry Yogurt, Rose

Spring Forward

Spring Forward

$14.00

Principe de los Apostoles Gin, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, Passion Fruit, Vanilla, Caribbean Spice, Cream, Topo Chico, Taro Milk Tea Ice, Honeydew Milk Tea Ice

The Drink With No Name

$13.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Banhez Mezcal Joven, Brovo Amaro #14, Sarsaparilla, Desert Pear-Hibiscus Ice

Thirsty Like The Wolf

$13.00

Khor Vodka, Galliano, Brovo Aperitivo, Dry Vermouth, Orange, Durian, Orange-Mango Ice

Tomfoolery

$14.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, St. George Basil Eau de Vie, Basil Foam, Bitter Lemon, Honey-Basil-Lemongrass Ice, Sparkles

Why You Gotta Be So Rhub?

$14.00

Don Papa Small Batch Rum, Rhubarb, Peach, Habenero, Maple, Pineapple, Spicey Rhubarb Ice, Rhubarb Tart

You're Turning Violet, Violet

$15.00

Tomato Soup - Wheatley Vodka, Dried Tomato, Ginger, Heirloom Tomato Roast Beef and Baked Potato - Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Brown Butter, Rosemary, Bay Leaf, Baby Baked Potato Blueberry Pie - New Riff Kentucky Wild Gin, Blueberry, Vanilla, Violet

Off Menu Cocktail

$13.00

Featured Cocktail

$13.00

Menu Classics

Aviation

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$11.00

Pegu Club

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Low ABV Cocktails

Blueberry Hill

$8.50

Deja Brew 2

$8.50

No Way, Elote

$8.50

Peach Fuzz

$8.50

Rosa Branca

$8.50

Slick Rick

$8.50

The Wildflower

$8.50

Voodoo Mama Juju

$8.50

No ABV Cocktails

Mocktail

$7.50

Cuke Skywalker

$7.50

Ginger Grove

$7.50

How'd You Like Them Pineapples

$7.50

Little Red Corvette

$7.50

Optimus Lime

$7.50

Tangerine

$7.50

Shareable Bites/Desserts

Shareable Bites

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$5.00

Warm Brie Wheel, Glazed Pecans, Dried Fruit, House-Made Bread

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$6.50

Pickled Red Onion, Bourbon-Soaked Green Apples, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cilantro

Camarones Cubanos

$8.00

Broiled Shrimp, Mojo Verde, Pineapple-Coconut Rice, Serrano Pepper, Cilantro-Lime Sauce *addition shrimp $2 each*

Caprese

$7.50

Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Ciliegine Mozzerella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, Truffled Balsamic Glaze, Orange Blossom Honey, Soft Pita

Charcuterie Board

$9.00

House-Made Bread, Dark Berry Jam, Whole Grain Mustard, House-Made Pickle, Sweet Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Candied Pecan, Rotating Selection of Meats and Cheeses

Jerk Chicken Skewers

$7.50

Dirty Rice, Andouille, Cilantro-Lime Sauce *additional skewers $1.50 each*

Mediterranean Hummus

$7.50

Lemon-Garlic Hummus, Sliced Cucumber, Tapenade, Olive Oil, Basil Pesto, Cucumber-Tomato-Feta Salad, Pita

Proscuitto & Salami Flatbread

$6.00

Seasonal Popcorn

$1.88

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Smoked Beer Cheese Dip

$6.75

Tapenade Flatbread

$5.50

Extra House Bread

$2.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Cucumbers

$1.00

Extra Shrimp

$2.00

Extra Skewer

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Tartlet Trio

$11.00

Grandma's Cheesecake

$7.00

Key Lime Bar

$6.00

Strawberry-Vanilla Cake

$8.00

White Russian Bar

$8.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Allagash White

$6.00

Cloud Mountain

$8.00

Founders Mas Agave 8oz

$8.00

Half Acre Double Daisy Cutter

$7.00

Half Acre Green Torch

$6.00

Hubbard's Cave Rocky Road

$8.00

Liquid Love Triple Berry Hugs

$8.00

Triptych Wag

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Ace High

$6.00

Alesmith Speedway Stout

$12.00

Allagash Hop Reach

$7.00

Bell's Oberon

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00

Blind Pig Cider

$7.00

Brooklyn NA IPA

$6.00

Brooklyn NA Pils

$6.00

Busch Light

$3.50

Cascade Honey Ginger

$12.00

Dogfish Head 120

$16.00

Door 4 Tahiti

$6.00

Door 4 Travelin' Lyt

$5.00

Eagle Park Ekto Kooler

$7.00

Eagle Park Frisbee

$12.00

Equilibrium Aqueous

$12.00

Evil Twin Lemon Meringue

$8.00

Founders KBS

$10.00

Founders Rubaeus

$5.00

Glutenberg Blonde

$7.00

Goose Island Sofie

$9.00

Great Notion Ripe

$12.00

Half Acre Fuzz Country

$8.00

Half Acre Waybird

$9.00

Happy Dad Watermelon

$6.00

Happy Dad Wild Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.50

High Noon Peach

$6.50

High Noon Pineapple

$6.50

Highwater Stout

$7.00

Hubbard's Cave Hopsurd

$8.00

Krombacher Dark

$6.00

Krombacher Pils

$6.00

Lil Beaver Wainbows

$10.00

Luna Bay Booch

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Middle Brow Estimated Mule

$8.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Moody Tongue Churro Porter

$9.00

Moody Tongue Nectarine IPA

$7.00

Noon Whistle Dub Dub

$8.00

Pollyanna Eleanor

$6.00

Pollyanna SMRT SMRT

$10.00

Pollyanna Summerly

$7.00

Riggs Hefeweizen

$7.00

Rogue Dead Guy

$7.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Schlafly Pumpkin

$5.00

Southern Tier Creme Brulee

$10.00

Southern Tier Sugar Cookie

$9.00

Spiteful G.F.Y.

$9.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

Stone Xocoveza

$8.00

Sun King Hop Tickler

$5.00

Tighthead Chilly Water

$7.00

Tighthead Everybody Loves Cryo

$8.00

Tighthead Everybody Loves Talus

$8.00

Tighthead Scarlet Fire

$7.00

Transient Geometry Attack

$9.00

Transient Phoam

$7.00

Triptych Dank Meme

$6.00

Triptych Wizard

$10.00

Tyranena

$7.00

Unibroue La Fin du Monde

$8.00

Untitled Art Stout

$9.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.00

Wild Onion Pumpkin

$9.00

Wine

Reds by the Glass

Andre Brunel, Côtes du Rhône Villages, Red Rhone Blend, 2019 GLS

$14.00

Antiche Terre Venete, Amore Assoluto, Red Blend, 2018 GLS

$10.00

Aviary Vineyards, Red Blend, "Birds of Prey," Napa Valley, California, 2019

$10.00

Borsao, Cabriola, Garnacha, 2017 GLS

$12.00

Buck Shack, Zinfandel, Lake County, California, 2019

$16.00

Cantina Terra del Barolo, Nebbiolo, 2017 375ml

$28.00

Columbia Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 GLS

$9.00

Deloach, Heritage Reserve, Merlot, 2019 GLS

$8.00

Ego Bodegas, Goru Verde, Monastrell, 2020 GLS

$10.00

Emeritus, Hallberg Ranch, Pinot Noir, 375ml

$28.00

Klinker Brick, Farrah, Syrah, 2018 GLS

$12.00

Louis Jadot, Borgogne, Pinot Noir, 2020 GLS

$15.00

Postmark, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021 GLS

$15.00

Quilt, Cabernet Sauvignon, 375ml

$30.00

Rombauer, Zinfandel, 2019, 375ml

$30.00

Vinyes Ocults, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, 2018

$11.00

Whites by the Glass

A to Z, Riesling, 2018 GLS

$11.00

Casa Ferreirinha, Papa Figos, Other White, 2019 GLS

$12.00

Chevalier de la Cree, Montagny Premier Cru, Chardonnay, 2020 GLS

$15.00

Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc, 2020, 375ml

$24.00

Famiglia Castellani, Pinot Grigio, 2020 GLS

$10.00

Frank Family, Chardonnay, 375ml

$24.00

Jules Taylor, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022 GLS

$15.00

Mayu, Pedro Ximenez, 2021 GLS

$9.00

Montes, Sauvignon Blanc, 2018 GLS

$8.00

Rombauer, Chardonnay, 2021, 375ml

$32.00

Rombauer, Sauvignon Blanc, 2021

$15.00

Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, Pinot Grigio, 2019, 375ml

$18.00

Substance, Chardonnay, 2020 GLS

$10.00

Rosé and Sparkling by the Glass

Fleur De Mer, Rosé, Rosé Varietals, 2018 GLS

$12.00

Francis Ford Coppola, Brut Rosé, "Sofia," California (187ml split)

$12.00

Rosa Regale, Brachetto, Piedmont, Italy, 2017 (187ml split)

$9.00

Segura Viudas, Sparkling Blend, "Grand Cuveé Reserva, Penedes, Spain, GLS

$10.00

Segura Viudas, Sparkling Blend, Penedes, Spain (187ml split)

$12.00

Tres Ojos, Rosado, Calatayud, Spain, 2022 GLS

$13.00

Vietti, Moscato, Piedmont, Italy 2021 GLS

$11.00

NA Bevs

Mixers/Soda/NA

AHA

$3.00

AVEC

$5.00

Brooklyn NA IPA

$6.00

Brooklyn NA Pils

$6.00

Coffee-Cold Brew

$4.00

Coffee-French Press

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Coke-Diet

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cucumber Water

$3.00

East Imperial Thai

$4.00

East Imperial Yuzu

$4.00

Fever Tree Aromatic

$4.00

Fever Tree Cucumber

$4.00

Fever Tree Elderflower

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Mediterranean

$4.00

Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit

$4.00

Iced Teas

$4.00

Karma Water

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull-Blueberry

$5.00

Red Bull-Coconut

$5.00

Red Bull-Sugar Free

$5.00

Sioux City Birch Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Top Note Bitter Lemon

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Uptime

$6.00

Voss

$4.00

No ABV Spirits

BARE Bourbon

$8.00

BARE Gin

$8.00

BARE Tequila

$8.00

Seedlip Garden

$7.00

Seedlip Grove

$7.00

Seedlip Spice

$7.00

Three Spirit Livener

$8.00

Three Spirit Nightcap

$8.00

Three Spirit Social Elixer

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A cocktail bar where classic & craft collide. We strive for a modern yet approachable atmosphere

Website

Location

217 North Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Guido's Bar and Grill - CRS NEW - 2 E Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2 E Main Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Neil St Blues
orange star4.3 • 92
301 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Hamilton Walker's
orange star4.8 • 1,224
201 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
The Space Champaign - 1 East Main Street Suite 107
orange starNo Reviews
1 East Main Street Suite 107 Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Cowboy Monkey - CRS New - 6 Taylor Street
orange starNo Reviews
6 Taylor Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Antica
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Chester St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Champaign

Hamilton Walker's
orange star4.8 • 1,224
201 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Esquire Lounge
orange star4.4 • 1,125
106 N Walnut St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Baxters American Grille - Champaign
orange star4.4 • 1,036
100 Trade Center Dr Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Maize at the Station
orange star4.4 • 1,001
100 N. Chestnut Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
🌽Maize on Campus
orange star4.5 • 760
60 E. Green St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
PokeLab - Champaign
orange star4.5 • 528
605 S 6th St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Champaign
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston