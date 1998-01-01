Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

346 Reviews

$$

1824 Princess Anne Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

16" Cheese
12" Cheese
6 Garlic Knots

12" Pizzas

*Not finding the customizations you need? Please call the restaurant to place your order (757) 721-4900*
12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$12.49

Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

12" Pungo

12" Pungo

$16.99

Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.

12" Afterburner

12" Afterburner

$16.49

Our signature pizza sauce, sausage, onions, jalapeno peppers, chopped garlic & mozzarella cheese.

12" Bacon Deli

12" Bacon Deli

$16.49

Our homemade ranch sauce, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.49

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled marinated chicken, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.49

Our buffalo ranch sauce, sliced buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

12" Chicken Ranch

12" Chicken Ranch

$17.49

Our homemade ranch sauce, marinated grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, a sprinkle of oregano, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

12" Combo

12" Combo

$16.99

A half Veggie Lover and half Meat Lover pizza.

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$16.49

Our signature pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese.

12" Meat Lover

12" Meat Lover

$17.49

Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheeses.

12" Mediterranean

12" Mediterranean

$16.99

Our homemade white sauce, black olives, chopped garlic, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach, feta & mozzarella cheeses.

12" Philly Chicken Pizza

$17.49

Our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.

12" Philly Steak Pizza

12" Philly Steak Pizza

$17.49

Our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, lean beef thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.

12" Tuscan

12" Tuscan

$16.99

Our homemade garlic butter sauce, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach & mozzarella cheese.

12" Veggie Lover

12" Veggie Lover

$16.99

Our signature pizza sauce, marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic mozzarella cheese.

12" White

12" White

$16.49

Our homemade white sauce with one regular topping of your choice & mozzarella cheese.

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.49

Our homemade Ranch Sauce, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.

12" BBQ Pork

$16.49

Our homemade BBQ sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$16.49

Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

16" Pungo Supreme

16" Pungo Supreme

$20.49

Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.

16" Afterburner

16" Afterburner

$19.99

Our signature pizza sauce, sausage, onions, jalapeno peppers, chopped garlic & mozzarella cheese.

16" Bacon Deli

16" Bacon Deli

$19.99

Our homemade ranch sauce, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled marinated chicken, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Our buffalo ranch sauce, sliced buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

16" Chicken Ranch

16" Chicken Ranch

$20.99

Our homemade ranch sauce, marinated grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, a sprinkle of oregano, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

16" Combo

16" Combo

$20.49

A half Veggie Lover and half Meat Lover pizza.

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$19.99

Our signature pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese.

16" Meat Lover

16" Meat Lover

$20.99

Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheeses.

16" Mediterranean

16" Mediterranean

$20.49

Our homemade white sauce, black olives, chopped garlic, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach, feta & mozzarella cheeses.

16" Philly Chicken

$20.99

Our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.

16" Philly Steak

16" Philly Steak

$20.99

Our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, lean beef thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.

16" Tuscan

16" Tuscan

$20.49

Our homemade garlic butter sauce, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach & mozzarella cheese.

16" Veggie Lover

16" Veggie Lover

$20.49

Our signature pizza sauce, marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic mozzarella cheese.

16" White

16" White

$19.99

Our homemade white sauce with one regular topping of your choice & mozzarella cheese.

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Our homemade Ranch Sauce, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.

16" BBQ Pork

$19.99

Our homemade BBQ sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork & Mozzarella Cheese.

Gluten Free Pizzas

GF Cheese

GF Cheese

$15.49

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

GF Pungo

GF Pungo

$20.49

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.

GF Afterburner

GF Afterburner

$19.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.

GF Bacon Deli

GF Bacon Deli

$19.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade ranch sauce, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

GF BBQ Chicken

GF BBQ Chicken

$19.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

GF Buffalo Chicken

GF Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our buffalo ranch sauce, sliced buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

GF Chicken Ranch

GF Chicken Ranch

$20.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade ranch sauce, marinated grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

GF Combo

GF Combo

$20.49

A half Veggie Lover and half Meat Lover pizza on a 12" gluten free rice flour crust.

GF Hawaiian

GF Hawaiian

$19.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese.

GF Meat Lover

GF Meat Lover

$20.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

GF Mediterranean

GF Mediterranean

$20.49

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade white sauce, black olives, chopped garlic, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach, feta & mozzarella cheeses.

GF Philly Chicken

$20.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.

GF Philly Steak

GF Philly Steak

$20.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, lean beef thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.

GF Veggie Lover

GF Veggie Lover

$20.49

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic mozzarella cheese.

GF White

GF White

$19.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade white sauce with one regular topping of your choice & mozzarella cheese.

GF Bacon Cheeseburger

GF Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade Ranch Sauce, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.

GF BBQ Pork

$19.99

A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade BBQ sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork & Mozzarella Cheese.

Stuffed Pizzas

Build Your Own Stuffed Pizza

Build Your Own Stuffed Pizza

$21.99

A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with 3 regular toppings*, topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request. *this pizza is not cooked with Marinara inside

Stuffed Buffalo Chicken

Stuffed Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with our buffalo ranch sauce, sliced buffalo chicken tenders, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses . Topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter.

Stuffed Chicken Ranch

Stuffed Chicken Ranch

$21.99

A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with our homemade ranch sauce, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, a sprinkle of oregano, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. Topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter.

Stuffed Combo

Stuffed Combo

$21.99

A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with our half Veggie Lover and half Meat Lover stuffed pizza toppings. Topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request. *this pizza is not cooked with Marinara inside

Stuffed Meat Lover

Stuffed Meat Lover

$21.99

A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. Topped off with a lattice of homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request. *This pizza is not cooked with Marinara inside

Stuffed Veggie Lover

Stuffed Veggie Lover

$21.99

A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic, & mozzarella cheese. Topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request. *This pizza is not cooked with Marinara inside

Appetizers

6 Garlic Knots

6 Garlic Knots

$5.99

Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.

12 Garlic Knots

12 Garlic Knots

$8.99

Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.

Breadsticks

$5.99

6 freshly toasted breadsticks made from our homemade dough. Served with our homemade marinara upon request. Try topped with melted mozzarella cheese!

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Fried, breaded boneless wings served traditional or tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Fried tenders served traditional or tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.

1 lb. Wings

1 lb. Wings

$11.99

Fried breaded chicken wings served traditional or tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.

2 lb. Wings

2 lb. Wings

$19.99

Fried breaded chicken wings served traditional or tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$12.99

A combination of all your favorite appetizers: traditional boneless wings, mozzarella sticks, macaroni & cheese bites and fried pickles. Served with our homemade ranch & marinara for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Mozzarella cheese breaded & fried to perfection with our homemade marinara for dipping.

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$8.49

Breaded macaroni & cheese bites fried until perfectly golden & served with our homemade marinara.

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.49

Golden fried jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese. Served with our homemade Pungo Berry sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Sliced pickles, lightly breaded & fried to perfection. Served with our homemade ranch for dipping.

Bacon & Cheese Fries

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$9.99

Crispy fries topped with chopped bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar cheeses. Served with our homemade ranch.

Bangin' Pungo Shrimp

Bangin' Pungo Shrimp

$14.99

1/2 pound of shrimp fried until crispy & tossed in our tangy Pungo Bangin' sauce served on a bed of lettuce.

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.99

1/2 pound of shrimp fried until crispy & tossed in Buffalo sauce served on a bed of lettuce. Ranch or Blue Cheese served upon request.

Salads

Small House Garden Salad

Small House Garden Salad

$4.99

A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.

Large House Garden Salad

Large House Garden Salad

$7.99

A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Crispy romaine lettuce with crunchy seasoned croutons. Served with our Caesar dressing. Try with grilled shrimp or chicken.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crispy romaine lettuce with crunchy seasoned croutons. Served with our Caesar dressing. Try with grilled shrimp or chicken.

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with sliced crispy buffalo chicken tenders.

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.49

Our house salad topped with sliced crispy buffalo chicken tenders.

Small Chef Salad

Small Chef Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with a hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey & provolone, shredded cheddar cheeses & chopped bacon.

Large Chef Salad

Large Chef Salad

$11.49

Our house salad topped with a hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey & provolone, shredded cheddar cheeses & chopped bacon.

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and imported Feta cheese. We recommend our House Vinaigrette dressing with this salad.

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$11.49

Our house salad topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and imported Feta cheese. We recommend our House Vinaigrette dressing with this salad.

Cold Plate

$7.99

Served with two scoops of our homemade chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with sliced tomato & a hard boiled egg.

Soups

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.99

All of our soups are made from scratch & served with a homemade breadstick

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

All of our soups are made from scratch & served with a homemade breadstick

Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99