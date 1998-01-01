Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

- Home
346 Reviews
$$
1824 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Popular Items
12" Pizzas
12" Cheese
Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12" Pungo
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.
12" Afterburner
Our signature pizza sauce, sausage, onions, jalapeno peppers, chopped garlic & mozzarella cheese.
12" Bacon Deli
Our homemade ranch sauce, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
12" BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled marinated chicken, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Our buffalo ranch sauce, sliced buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
12" Chicken Ranch
Our homemade ranch sauce, marinated grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, a sprinkle of oregano, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
12" Combo
A half Veggie Lover and half Meat Lover pizza.
12" Hawaiian
Our signature pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese.
12" Meat Lover
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheeses.
12" Mediterranean
Our homemade white sauce, black olives, chopped garlic, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach, feta & mozzarella cheeses.
12" Philly Chicken Pizza
Our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.
12" Philly Steak Pizza
Our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, lean beef thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.
12" Tuscan
Our homemade garlic butter sauce, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach & mozzarella cheese.
12" Veggie Lover
Our signature pizza sauce, marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic mozzarella cheese.
12" White
Our homemade white sauce with one regular topping of your choice & mozzarella cheese.
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
Our homemade Ranch Sauce, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
12" BBQ Pork
Our homemade BBQ sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Pizzas
16" Cheese
Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Pungo Supreme
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.
16" Afterburner
Our signature pizza sauce, sausage, onions, jalapeno peppers, chopped garlic & mozzarella cheese.
16" Bacon Deli
Our homemade ranch sauce, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
16" BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled marinated chicken, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Our buffalo ranch sauce, sliced buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
16" Chicken Ranch
Our homemade ranch sauce, marinated grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, a sprinkle of oregano, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
16" Combo
A half Veggie Lover and half Meat Lover pizza.
16" Hawaiian
Our signature pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese.
16" Meat Lover
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheeses.
16" Mediterranean
Our homemade white sauce, black olives, chopped garlic, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach, feta & mozzarella cheeses.
16" Philly Chicken
Our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.
16" Philly Steak
Our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, lean beef thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.
16" Tuscan
Our homemade garlic butter sauce, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach & mozzarella cheese.
16" Veggie Lover
Our signature pizza sauce, marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic mozzarella cheese.
16" White
Our homemade white sauce with one regular topping of your choice & mozzarella cheese.
16" Bacon Cheeseburger
Our homemade Ranch Sauce, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
16" BBQ Pork
Our homemade BBQ sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork & Mozzarella Cheese.
Gluten Free Pizzas
GF Cheese
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
GF Pungo
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.
GF Afterburner
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese.
GF Bacon Deli
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade ranch sauce, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
GF BBQ Chicken
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
GF Buffalo Chicken
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our buffalo ranch sauce, sliced buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
GF Chicken Ranch
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade ranch sauce, marinated grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
GF Combo
A half Veggie Lover and half Meat Lover pizza on a 12" gluten free rice flour crust.
GF Hawaiian
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese.
GF Meat Lover
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
GF Mediterranean
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade white sauce, black olives, chopped garlic, diced tomatoes, marinated spinach, feta & mozzarella cheeses.
GF Philly Chicken
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.
GF Philly Steak
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, lean beef thinly sliced & grilled with onions & green peppers.
GF Veggie Lover
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our signature pizza sauce, marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic mozzarella cheese.
GF White
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade white sauce with one regular topping of your choice & mozzarella cheese.
GF Bacon Cheeseburger
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade Ranch Sauce, Bacon, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
GF BBQ Pork
A 12" gluten free rice flour crust topped with our homemade BBQ sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork & Mozzarella Cheese.
Stuffed Pizzas
Build Your Own Stuffed Pizza
A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with 3 regular toppings*, topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request. *this pizza is not cooked with Marinara inside
Stuffed Buffalo Chicken
A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with our buffalo ranch sauce, sliced buffalo chicken tenders, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses . Topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter.
Stuffed Chicken Ranch
A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with our homemade ranch sauce, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, a sprinkle of oregano, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. Topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter.
Stuffed Combo
A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with our half Veggie Lover and half Meat Lover stuffed pizza toppings. Topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request. *this pizza is not cooked with Marinara inside
Stuffed Meat Lover
A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. Topped off with a lattice of homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request. *This pizza is not cooked with Marinara inside
Stuffed Veggie Lover
A 14" pan style pizza stuffed with marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic, & mozzarella cheese. Topped off with a lattice of our homemade dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request. *This pizza is not cooked with Marinara inside
Appetizers
6 Garlic Knots
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
12 Garlic Knots
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
Breadsticks
6 freshly toasted breadsticks made from our homemade dough. Served with our homemade marinara upon request. Try topped with melted mozzarella cheese!
Boneless Wings
Fried, breaded boneless wings served traditional or tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Fried tenders served traditional or tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.
1 lb. Wings
Fried breaded chicken wings served traditional or tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.
2 lb. Wings
Fried breaded chicken wings served traditional or tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.
Sampler Platter
A combination of all your favorite appetizers: traditional boneless wings, mozzarella sticks, macaroni & cheese bites and fried pickles. Served with our homemade ranch & marinara for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese breaded & fried to perfection with our homemade marinara for dipping.
Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Breaded macaroni & cheese bites fried until perfectly golden & served with our homemade marinara.
Jalapeño Poppers
Golden fried jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese. Served with our homemade Pungo Berry sauce.
Fried Pickles
Sliced pickles, lightly breaded & fried to perfection. Served with our homemade ranch for dipping.
Bacon & Cheese Fries
Crispy fries topped with chopped bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar cheeses. Served with our homemade ranch.
Bangin' Pungo Shrimp
1/2 pound of shrimp fried until crispy & tossed in our tangy Pungo Bangin' sauce served on a bed of lettuce.
Buffalo Shrimp
1/2 pound of shrimp fried until crispy & tossed in Buffalo sauce served on a bed of lettuce. Ranch or Blue Cheese served upon request.
Salads
Small House Garden Salad
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
Large House Garden Salad
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
Small Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce with crunchy seasoned croutons. Served with our Caesar dressing. Try with grilled shrimp or chicken.
Large Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce with crunchy seasoned croutons. Served with our Caesar dressing. Try with grilled shrimp or chicken.
Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with sliced crispy buffalo chicken tenders.
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with sliced crispy buffalo chicken tenders.
Small Chef Salad
Our house salad topped with a hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey & provolone, shredded cheddar cheeses & chopped bacon.
Large Chef Salad
Our house salad topped with a hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey & provolone, shredded cheddar cheeses & chopped bacon.
Small Greek Salad
Our house salad topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and imported Feta cheese. We recommend our House Vinaigrette dressing with this salad.
Large Greek Salad
Our house salad topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and imported Feta cheese. We recommend our House Vinaigrette dressing with this salad.
Cold Plate
Served with two scoops of our homemade chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with sliced tomato & a hard boiled egg.