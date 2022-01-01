Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Punjab Cafe

317 Reviews

$$

653 Southern Artery

Quincy, MA 02169

Order Again

Popular Items

Masala
Garlic Naan
Saag

Appetizers

Aloo Tikki (2 pieces)

$6.00

Deep fried potato cutlets

Amritsari Fish Pakora

Amritsari Fish Pakora

$10.00

Wild Cod fried in a chickpea flour crust with traditional punjabi seasonings. (appetizer portion)

Baby Samosas (4 pc)

Baby Samosas (4 pc)

$6.00

Four bite-sized treats with potatoes, green peas and a special garam masala spice blend.

Bhel

Bhel

$7.00

Crispy rice noodles mixed in a tangy sauce with potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions

Chat Papri

$7.00

Fresh wheat wafers with potatoes, cucumber, tomato and onion, garnished with yogurt and tamarind sauce

Chicken Chat

$9.00

Tender chicken pieces tossed with sweet and sour sauce, cucumber, onion and tomato

Chicken Pakoras

Chicken Pakoras

$8.00

Crispy chicken tenders fried in a seasoned chickpea batter

Chicken Poori

$9.00

Sautéed with fresh onions and peppers in exotic seasonings. Served with one puffy poori bread

Chicken Tikka (APP)

$8.00

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt then cooked on skewers in our tandoor

Lamb Samosa (2 pc)

Lamb Samosa (2 pc)

$8.00

Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned ground lamb and peas

Non-Vegetarian Platter

$13.00

Combination of 1 lamb samosa, chicken pakora, lamb kabab, chicken tikka and seekh kabab

Paneer Pakora (5 pc)

$7.00

Fresh paneer stuffed with a spiced potato mint mixture, fried in a chickpea batter.

Paneer Poori

$9.00

Sautéed with fresh onions and peppers in exotic seasonings. Served with one puffy poori bread

Papadum (2 pc)

$2.00

Crispy lentil crackers

Punjab Cafe Platter

$9.00

Combination of 3 pieces of vegetable pakoras, 1 vegetable samosa, 1 aloo tikki and 1 paneer pakora

Reshami Kabob (APP)

$9.00

Tandoori grilled chicken, that has been marinated in a creamy almond cashew puree.

Royal Chaat

$10.00

Topped in a chickpea curry. Garnished with yogurt, sev and red onion

Seekh Kabab (APP)

Seekh Kabab (APP)

$9.00

Finely ground lamb kabobs seasoned with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices, baked in our tandoor

Shrimp Pakora (5 pc)

$10.00

Shrimp lightly fried in a spiced chickpea batter.

Shrimp Poori

$10.00

Sautéed with fresh onions and peppers in exotic seasonings. Served with one puffy poori bread

Vegetable Pakoras (5 pc)

Vegetable Pakoras (5 pc)

$7.00

Crispy fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, potato, onion and cauliflower

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)

$6.00

Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned potatoes and peas.

Soups

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Seasoned with exotic spices

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.00

A flavorful lentil and vegetable soup

Coconut Soup

$5.00

Dinner For Two

Heer Ranjha (Vegetarian)

$44.00

Choice of vegetable pakora or samosa. Choice of two vegetarian entrees. Kheer or gulab jamun dessert. Also includes papadum, rice, two plain nans. No substitutions.

Mirja Sahiba (Meat)

$48.00

Choice of vegetable samosa or lamb samosa. Choice of one chicken entree. Kheer or gulab jamun dessert. Also includes papadum, 1/2 tandoori chicken, rice, two plain nans. No substitutions.

Classic Curries

Curry

Curry

$15.00

A classic punjabi gravy, with ginger, garlic fresh herbs and spices

Jalfrezi

Jalfrezi

$15.00

Fresh green peas, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in a classic Punjabi curry

Vindaloo

Vindaloo

$15.00

A Goa Specialty! A spicy and tangy red sauce cooked with baby potatoes

Masala

Masala

$15.00

Fan Favorite! A thick creamy tomato coriander cream sauce seasoned with fresh herbs and spices

Do Piaza

Do Piaza

$15.00

Crisp peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in a Masala sauce

Korma

Korma

$15.00

A decadently creamy curry cooked with onion, garlic, ginger and a cashew puree. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro

Makhani

Makhani

$15.00

Simmered in a creamy tomato sauce, cashews and the chef's blend of seasonings. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro

Chilli

Chilli

$16.00

A spiced tomato stir-fry with sautéed onions and peppers. (semi dry sauce)

Saag

Saag

$15.00

Slowly cooked spinach and cream in a thick sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices

Chef's Specials

Coconut Korma

$15.00

A decadently light coconut cream curry with almonds, cashews and golden rasins.

Mahajara

$15.00

A creamy korma curry seasoned with the chef's blend of spices, cooked with bell peppers, onions and green peas. Topped with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro

Rogan Josh

$15.00

Cooked in an onion yogurt sauce with almonds, cashews and raisins

Chicken Madras

$17.00

Chicken cooked in a sweet and sour tamarind curry, finished with fresh herbs and spices

Keema Mutter

$20.00

Minced lamb cooked with peas, onions and tomatoes. Tossed with fresh herbs and spices

Aloo Gobhi

$15.00

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and spices, garnished with fresh coriander

Malai Kofta

$16.00

3 vegetable croquettes cooked in a creamy sauce with fresh herbs and nuts

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Fresh okra sautéed with tomatoes, onions, peppers and exotic spices

Dal Makhani

$15.00

Black lentils cooked with herbs and spices, then sautéed in butter and garnished with fresh coriander

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chick peas cooked with onion, fresh tomatoes, herbs and spices in a curry sauce

Baingan Bhartha

$16.00

Fresh eggplant roasted on an open flame, gently mashed with aromatic herbs, fresh coriander and a touch of cream

Mushroom Bhaji

$15.00

Fresh mushrooms sautéed with onions and peppers in Indian seasonings

Tarka Dal

$15.00

Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes

Mutter Paneer

$16.00

Homemade cheese cooked with fresh green peas in a light curry sauce with herbs and spices

Aloo Mutter

$15.00

Potatoes and green peas cooked in a curry with fresh herbs and spices

Mango Curry

$15.00

Rajma

$15.00

Red kidney beans cooked in a traditional curry sauce with herbs and spices.

Tandoori Grilled

Chicken Tandoori

$16.00+

Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices then baked on skewers in our tandoor. Contains dark meat and bones

Reshami Kabob

$18.00

Tandoori grilled chicken, that has been marinated in a creamy almond cashew puree. Served on a bed of sauteed vegetables.

Tandoori Tikka

$17.00

Tender boneless white meat chicken marinated in spicy yogurt then baked in our tandoor

Boti Kabob

$20.00

Succulent leg of lamb tips marinated in special sauce and baked in our tandoor

Seekh Kabab

$20.00

Finely ground lamb seasoned with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices, baked in our tandoor

Mixed Grill

$23.00

A sizzling combination of chicken tandoori, chicken tikka, seekh kabab, boti kabab and a tandoori shrimp

Shrimp Tandoori

$19.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp marinated in delicately spiced yogurt and roasted on skewers in our tandoor

Side Sauce

$5.00

Sauce to accompany your grill. Masala, Curry, Korma, or Makhani spiced to your liking

Biryani Rice Specialties

Biryani

Biryani

$15.00

A saute of basmati rice and with onions, peppers and exotic seasonings, garnished with almonds, cashews, raisins and cilantro. Served with 4oz raita

Breads

Naan

$3.00

Unleavened white bread cooked in a tandoori oven.

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Topped with garlic and cilantro.

Onion Naan

$4.00

Stuffed with spicy onions.

Aloo Naan

$4.00

Stuffed with potatoes and green peas.

Gobhi Naan

$4.00

Stuffed with seasoned cauliflower.

Pashawry Naan

$5.00

Stuffed with shredded coconut and nuts.

Paneer Naan

$4.00

Stuffed with homemade Indian cheese.

Chicken Naan

$5.00

Stuffed with chicken and coriander.

Keema Naan

$5.00

Stuffed with minced lamb and spices.

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Crispy whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor.

Garlic Roti

$4.00

Topped with garlic and cilantro.

Chapati (2 pieces)

$4.00

Thin tender bread cooked on a griddle with or without butter.

Parantha

$4.00

Multi-layered whole wheat bread cooked on a griddle with butter.

Aloo Parantha

$5.00

Stuffed with seasoned potatoes then cooked on a griddle with butter.

Gobhi Parantha

$5.00

Stuffed with cauliflower then cooked on a griddle with butter.

Bhatura

$4.00

Soft, deep fried puffy white bread.

Poori (2 pieces)

$4.00

Whole wheat deep fried bread.

Side Orders

Onion Chutney

$3.00+

Tamarind Sauce

$3.00+

Mint Chutney

$3.00+Out of stock

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Mixed Pickle

$2.00

Seasonal Indian vegetables, in a spicy salty mustard oil. (4oz)

Raita

$4.00

A cooling vegetable yogurt sauce

Dahi (homemade plain yogurt)

$4.00

Desi Salad

$3.00+

Sliced onion, lemon, chilli, chat masala

Extra Basmati Rice

Extra Basmati Rice

$3.00+

a 16oz portion of rice is served with each curry and tandoori item. Add If you would like additional portions of rice.

Side Sauce

$5.00+

Sauce only. Choose from curry, masala, korma or makhani

Side: Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Can be added with the purchase of an entree

Side: Tarka Daal

$6.00

Side: Saag

$6.00

Side: Daal Makhani

$6.00

Desserts

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$5.00

Rice cooked with almonds, cashews and raisins in sweetened milk

Gulab Jamun (2 pieces)

$5.00

Indian doughnuts soaked in a sweet honey and rosewater syrup

Ras Mali (2 pieces)

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh homemade cheese patties soaked in a sweet saffron almond milk.

Badami Kulfi

$5.00

A traditional rich and creamy frozen treat with ground almonds, cashews and pistachios

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

A sweet, rich and creamy frozen treat with fresh mangos blended with a mixture of ground nuts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Decadent dark chocolate cake with layers of chocolate ganache

Vegan Menu

*V* Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned potatoes and peas.

*V* Vegetable Pakora

$6.00

Crispy fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, potato, onion and cauliflower

*V* Aloo Tikki (2 pieces)

$6.00

Deep fried potato cutlets

*V* Bhel (served cold)

$7.00

Crispy rice noodles mixed in a tangy sauce with potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions

*V* Chat Papri (served cold)

$7.00

Fresh wheat wafers with potatoes, cucumber, tomato and onion, garnished with yogurt and tamarind sauce

*V* Tomato Soup

$5.00

Seasoned with exotic spices

*V* Mulligatawny Soup

$5.00

A flavorful lentil and vegetable soup

*V* Chapati (2 pieces)

$3.00

Thin tender bread cooked on a griddle.

*V* Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Crispy whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor.

*V* Garlic Roti

$4.00

Topped with garlic and cilantro.

*V* Poori (2 pieces)

$4.00

Whole wheat deep fried bread.

*V* Vegetable Curry

$15.00

A classic punjabi gravy, with ginger, garlic fresh herbs and spices

*V* Vegetable Jalfrezi

$15.00

Fresh green peas, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in a classic Punjabi curry

*V* Vegetable Vindaloo

$15.00

A Goa Specialty! A spicy and tangy red sauce cooked with baby potatoes

*V* Vegetable Saag

$15.00

Slowly cooked spinach sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices.

*V* Aloo Saag

$15.00

Slowly cooked spinach sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices and potatoes.

*V* Chole Saag

$15.00

Slowly cooked spinach sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices and chickpeas

*V* Vegetable Coconut Korma

$15.00

A decadently light coconut cream curry with almonds, cashews and golden rasins.

*V* Vegetable Mango Curry

$15.00

*V* Aloo Gobhi Madras

$16.00

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked a sweet tamarind curry with fresh herbs and exotic spices.

*V* Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Fresh okra sautéed with tomatoes, onions, peppers and exotic spices

*V* Dal Makhni

$15.00

Black lentils cooked with herbs and spices garnished with fresh coriander

*V* Chana Masala

$15.00

Chick peas cooked with onion, fresh tomatoes, herbs and spices in a curry sauce

*V* Aloo Gobhi

$15.00

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes traditionally cooked with herbs and spices, garnished with fresh coriander.

*V* Baignan Bhartha

$15.00

Fresh eggplant roasted on an open flame, gently mashed with aromatic herbs, fresh coriander and a touch of cream

*V* Mushroom Bhaji

$15.00

Fresh mushrooms sautéed with onions and peppers in Indian seasonings

*V* Tarka Dal

$15.00

Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes

*V* Aloo Mutter

$15.00

Potatoes and fresh green peas in a light curry sauce with herbs and spices

*V* Vegan Biryani

$15.00

Vegetables sautéed in fragrant herbs and spices with basmati rice garnished with almonds, cashews, raisins and cilantro

*V* Rajma

$15.00

Red kidney beans cooked in a traditional curry with fresh herbs and spices.

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Mango Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Chai Tea (hot)

$3.00

Soda (can)

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Monday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Friday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:10 pm
Restaurant info

A family run establishment since 2000, Punjab Cafe has been the premiere dining destination on the South Shore for those seeking the exemplary Indian Cuisine. Dining at Punjab Cafe is a step into our own kitchen as family and friends, with service that is friendly and familiar. Whether you go with a fan favorite like Chicken Tikka Masala or more adventuresome with a Goat Rogan Josh and Bhindi Masala- you can be assured that it is cooked to order with the freshest ingredients at the hand of a passionate chef. Come and see what everyone is talking about!

Website

Location

653 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Punjab Cafe image
Punjab Cafe image

