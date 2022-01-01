Restaurant info

A family run establishment since 2000, Punjab Cafe has been the premiere dining destination on the South Shore for those seeking the exemplary Indian Cuisine. Dining at Punjab Cafe is a step into our own kitchen as family and friends, with service that is friendly and familiar. Whether you go with a fan favorite like Chicken Tikka Masala or more adventuresome with a Goat Rogan Josh and Bhindi Masala- you can be assured that it is cooked to order with the freshest ingredients at the hand of a passionate chef. Come and see what everyone is talking about!

Website