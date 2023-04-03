Restaurant header imageView gallery

Punjab Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

653 Southern Artery

Quincy, MA 02169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Masala
Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)

Food

Appetizers

Aloo Tikki (2 pieces)

$6.00

Deep fried potato cutlets

Amritsari Fish Pakora

Amritsari Fish Pakora

$10.00

Wild Cod fried in a chickpea flour crust with traditional punjabi seasonings. (appetizer portion)

Baby Samosas (4 pc)

Baby Samosas (4 pc)

$6.00

Four bite-sized treats with potatoes, green peas and a special garam masala spice blend.

Bhel

Bhel

$7.00

Crispy rice noodles mixed in a tangy sauce with potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions

Chat Papri

$7.00

Fresh wheat wafers with potatoes, cucumber, tomato and onion, garnished with yogurt and tamarind sauce

Chicken Chat

$9.00

Tender chicken pieces tossed with sweet and sour sauce, cucumber, onion and tomato

Chicken Pakoras

Chicken Pakoras

$8.00

Crispy chicken tenders fried in a seasoned chickpea batter

Chicken Poori

$9.00

Sautéed with fresh onions and peppers in exotic seasonings. Served with one puffy poori bread

Chicken Tikka (APP)

$8.00

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt then cooked on skewers in our tandoor

Lamb Samosa (2 pc)

Lamb Samosa (2 pc)

$8.00

Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned ground lamb and peas

Non-Vegetarian Platter

$13.00

Combination of 1 lamb samosa, chicken pakora, lamb kabab, chicken tikka and seekh kabab

Paneer Pakora (5 pc)

$7.00

Fresh paneer stuffed with a spiced potato mint mixture, fried in a chickpea batter.

Paneer Poori

$9.00

Sautéed with fresh onions and peppers in exotic seasonings. Served with one puffy poori bread

Papadum (2 pc)

$2.00

Crispy lentil crackers

Punjab Cafe Platter

$9.00

Combination of 3 pieces of vegetable pakoras, 1 vegetable samosa, 1 aloo tikki and 1 paneer pakora

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Topped in a chickpea curry. Garnished with yogurt, sev and red onion

Seekh Kabab (APP)

Seekh Kabab (APP)

$9.00

Finely ground lamb kabobs seasoned with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices, baked in our tandoor

Shrimp Pakora (5 pc)

$10.00

Shrimp lightly fried in a spiced chickpea batter.

Shrimp Poori

$10.00

Sautéed with fresh onions and peppers in exotic seasonings. Served with one puffy poori bread

Vegetable Pakoras (5 pc)

Vegetable Pakoras (5 pc)

$6.00

Crispy fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, potato, onion and cauliflower

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)

$6.00

Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned potatoes and peas.

Soups

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Tomato soup seasoned with exotic spices (dairy free)

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.00

A flavorful lentil and vegetable soup

Coconut Soup

$5.00

Sweet cream of coconut soup with shredded coconut and pistachios

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Braised chicken in a savory tomato, ginger, garlic, and herb sauce

Chicken Masala

$18.00

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, charbroiled and sautéed in herbs

Chicken Do Piaza

$18.00

Chicken sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices

Chicken Jalfrezi

$18.00

Boneless chicken prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, onions, and flavored with Indian spices

Chicken Korma

$18.00

Tender pieces of chicken in a special sauce with cashews, almonds, and light cream

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.00

Hot dish made with potatoes and hot Indian spices and herbs

Chicken Saag

$18.00

Boneless pieces of chicken mixed in a spinach sauce with herbs and Indian spices

Chicken Makhani

$18.00

Tender boneless pieces of tandoor chicken sautéed with ginger, onions, garlic, in a sauce consisting of tomatoes, Indian spices, and exotic Indian herbs

Chicken Mughlai

$18.00

Tender boneless pieces of chicken marinated in spices then simmered in a rich mughlai sauce consisting of onions, cashews, almonds, and fennel

Chicken Coconut Korma

$18.00

Chicken Madras

$18.00

Chicken Maharaja

$18.00

Chicken Chilli

$18.00

Goat Specialties

Goat Curry

$20.00

Soft goat sautéed in a thick curry sauce

Goat Masala

$20.00

Goat marinated in yogurt, charbroiled, and sautéed in herbs

Goat Do Piaza

$20.00

Goat sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices

Goat Jalfrezi

$20.00

Goat prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, onions, and flavored with Indian spices

Goat Korma

$20.00

Goat sautéed in a special sauce consisting of cashews, almonds, and light cream

Goat Vindaloo

$20.00

hot (spicy) and savory goat in a tangy sauce

Goat Saag

$20.00

Juicy pieces of goat boiled in Indian spices, mixed with spinach sauce consisting of flavorful Indian spices

Goat Makhani

$20.00

Goat sautéed with ginger, onions, and garlic in a sauce consisting of tomatoes and different Indian herbs and spices

Lamb Specialties

Lamb Curry

$20.00

Soft lamb sautéed in a thick curry sauce

Lamb Masala

$20.00

Lamb marinated in yogurt, charbroiled, and sautéed in herbs

Lamb Do Piaza

$20.00

Lamb sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices

Lamb Jalfrezi

$20.00

Lamb prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, onions, and flavored with Indian spices

Lamb Korma

$20.00

Lamb sautéed in a special sauce, and garnished with cashews, almonds, and light cream

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.00

Lamb cooked with potatoes in a hot tangy sauce.

Lamb Saag

$20.00

Juicy pieces of lamb boiled in Indian spices, mixed with spinach sauce and flavorful Indian spices

Lamb Makhani

$20.00

Lamb sautéed with ginger, onions, and garlic in a sauce made with tomatoes and different Indian herbs and spices

Lamb Rogan Josh

$20.00

Seafood Specialites

Shrimp Curry

$20.00

Fresh shrimp in a robust onion and tomato base sauce of ginger, garlic, coriander, and other herbs

Fish Curry

$20.00

Fresh fish in a robust onion and tomato base sauce of ginger, garlic, coriander, and other herbs

Shrimp Masala

$20.00

Shrimp marinated in yogurt, charbroiled, and sautéed in herbs

Fish Masala

$20.00

Fish marinated in yogurt, charbroiled, and sautéed in herbs

Shrimp Do Piaza

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes and Indian spices

Fish Do Piaza

$20.00

Fish sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes and Indian spices

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$20.00

Shrimp prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, and Indian spices

Fish Jalfrezi

$20.00

Fish prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, and Indian spices

Shrimp Korma

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed in a special sauce with cashews, almonds, and light cream

Shrimp Vindaloo

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed with hot Indian spices in a curry sauce consisting of potatoes

Shrimp Saag

$20.00

Shrimp served on a flavorful bed of spiced spinach and light cream

Shrimp Makhani

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed with ginger, onions, and garlic, in a sauce consisting of tomatoes, Indian spices and exotic Indian herbs

Vegetarian Delight Dinners

Bhindi Masala

$16.00

Fresh okra sautéed with tomatoes, onions, peppers and exotic spices

Aloo Gobhi

$16.00

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and spices, garnished with fresh coriander

Vegetable Curry

$16.00

A mixture of fresh vegetables in ginger, curry, and garlic sauce

Mixed Vegetable Masala

$16.00

A mixture of fresh vegetables with thick creamy tomato creams sauce and fresh herbs and spices

Mixed Vegetable Korma

$16.00

Creamy curry cooked fresh with vegetables and ginger, garlic, onions, cashew puree and finally garnished with raisins, nuts, and cilantro

Mixed Vegetable Makhani

$16.00

Creamy curry cooked fresh with vegetables and ginger, garlic, onions, cashew puree and finally garnished with raisins, nuts, and cilantro

Aloo Mutter

$16.00

Potatoes and green peas cooked in a curry with fresh herbs and spices

Dal Makhani

$16.00

Black lentils cooked with herbs and spices, then sautéed in butter and garnished with fresh coriander

Dal Tarka

$16.00

Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Slowly cooked spinach and cream in a thick sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices with added in homemade cheese cubes

Chole Saag

$16.00

Slowly cooked spinach and cream in a thick sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices with added chickpeas

Aloo Saag

$16.00

Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes and light cream sauce.

Paneer Palak

$16.00

Fresh spinach, homemade cheese and light cream sauce.

Chole Palak

$16.00

Delightful ragout potatoes, spinach and tomatoes, light cream, cinnamon, and Indian spices

Chana Masala

$16.00

Chick peas cooked with onion, fresh tomatoes, herbs and spices in a curry sauce

Baingan Bhartha

$16.00

Fresh eggplant roasted on an open flame, gently mashed with aromatic herbs, fresh coriander and a touch of cream

Malai Kofta

$16.00

3 vegetable croquettes cooked in a creamy sauce with fresh herbs and nuts

Mutter Paneer

$17.00

Homemade cheese cooked with fresh green peas in a light curry sauce with herbs and spices

Coconut Korma

$16.00

A decadently light coconut cream curry with almonds, cashews and golden rasins.

Mushroom Bhaji

$16.00

Fresh mushrooms sautéed with onions and peppers in Indian seasonings

Paneer Jalfrezi

$16.00

Fresh green peas, bell peppers, onions, homemade cheese, and tomatoes in a classic Punjabi curry

Paneer Do Piaza

$16.00

Home made cheese cubes with crisp peppers, onions, and tomatoes simmered in a masala sauce

Paneer Masala

$16.00

Thick creamy tomato and coriander sauce seasoned with fresh herbs and spices with added in homemade cheese cubes

Paneer Korma

$16.00

A decadently creamy curry cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, and a cashew puree with added in homemade cheese cubes. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts, and cilantro

Paneer Makhani

$16.00

Homemade cheese cubes simmered in a creamy tomato sauce, cashews, and the chef's blend of seasonings. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts, and cilantro

Paneer Chili

$16.00

Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes

Paneer Vindaloo

$16.00

Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes

Mango Curry

$16.00

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$20.00

Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, and Indian seasonings.

Chicken Biryani

$20.00

Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, chicken, and Indian seasonings.

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, lamb, and Indian seasonings.

Goat Biryani

$20.00

Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, goat, and Indian seasonings.

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, shrimp, and Indian seasonings.

Punjab Cafe Biryani Special

$20.00

Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, Indian seasonings, and a mix of proteins which consist chicken, lamb, shrimp, goat, and vegetables

Breads

Naan

$3.00

Unleavened white bread cooked in a tandoori oven.

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Topped with garlic and cilantro.

Onion Naan

$4.00

Stuffed with spicy onions.

Aloo Naan

$4.00

Stuffed with potatoes and green peas.

Gobhi Naan

$4.00

Stuffed with seasoned cauliflower.

Pashawry Naan

$5.00

Stuffed with shredded coconut and nuts.

Paneer Naan

$4.00

Stuffed with homemade Indian cheese.

Chicken Naan

$5.00

Stuffed with chicken and coriander.

Keema Naan

$5.00

Stuffed with minced lamb and spices.

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Crispy whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor.

Garlic Roti

$4.00

Topped with garlic and cilantro.

Chapati (2 pieces)

$4.00

Thin tender bread cooked on a griddle with or without butter.

Parantha

$4.00

Multi-layered whole wheat bread cooked on a griddle with butter.

Aloo Parantha

$5.00

Stuffed with seasoned potatoes then cooked on a griddle with butter.

Gobhi Parantha

$5.00

Stuffed with cauliflower then cooked on a griddle with butter.

Bhatura

$4.00

Soft, deep fried puffy white bread.

Poori (2 pieces)

$4.00

Whole wheat deep fried bread.

Tandoori Grilled

Chicken Tandoori

$17.00+

Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices then baked on skewers in our tandoor. Contains dark meat and bones

Reshami Kabob

$19.00

Tandoori grilled chicken, that has been marinated in a creamy almond cashew puree. Served on a bed of sauteed vegetables.

Tandoori Tikka

$18.00

Tender boneless white meat chicken marinated in spicy yogurt then baked in our tandoor

Boti Kabab

$21.00

Succulent leg of lamb tips marinated in special sauce and baked in our tandoor

Seekh Kabab

$21.00

Finely ground lamb seasoned with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices, baked in our tandoor

Mixed Grill

$25.00

A sizzling combination of chicken tandoori, chicken tikka, seekh kabab, boti kabab and a tandoori shrimp

Shrimp Tandoori

$20.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp marinated in delicately spiced yogurt and roasted on skewers in our tandoor

Side Sauce

$5.00

Sauce to accompany your grill. Masala, Curry, Korma, or Makhani spiced to your liking

Dinner For Two

Vegetarian Dinner For Two

$46.00

Choice of vegetable pakora or samosa. Choice of two vegetarian entrees. Kheer or gulab jamun dessert. Also includes papadum, rice, two plain nans. No substitutions.

Non-Vegetarian Dinner For Two

$49.00

Choice of vegetable samosa or lamb samosa. Choice of one chicken entree. Kheer or gulab jamun dessert. Also includes papadum, 1/2 chicken tandoori,rice, two plain nans. No substitutions.

Side Orders

Onion Chutney

$3.00+

Tamarind Sauce

$3.00+

Mint Chutney

$3.00+

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Mixed Pickle

$2.00

Seasonal Indian vegetables, in a spicy salty mustard oil. (4oz)

Raita

$4.00

A cooling vegetable yogurt sauce

Dahi (homemade plain yogurt)

$4.00

Desi Salad

$3.00+

Sliced onion, lemon, chilli, chat masala

Extra Basmati Rice

Extra Basmati Rice

$3.00+

a 16oz portion of rice is served with each curry and tandoori item. Add If you would like additional portions of rice.

Side Sauce

$5.00+

Sauce only. Choose from curry, masala, korma or makhani

Side: Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Can be added with the purchase of an entree

Side: Tarka Daal

$7.00

Side: Saag

$7.00

Side: Daal Makhani

$7.00

Desserts

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$5.00

Rice cooked with almonds, cashews and raisins in sweetened milk

Gulab Jamun (3 pieces)

$5.00

Indian doughnuts soaked in a sweet honey and rosewater syrup

Ras Mali (2 pieces)

$5.00

Fresh homemade cheese patties soaked in a sweet saffron almond milk.

Badami Kulfi

$5.00

A traditional rich and creamy frozen treat with ground almonds, cashews and pistachios

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

A sweet, rich and creamy frozen treat with fresh mangos blended with a mixture of ground nuts

Mango Ice Cream

$4.95

Vegan Menu

*V* Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned potatoes and peas.

*V* Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

Crispy fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, potato, onion and cauliflower

*V* Aloo Tikki (2 pieces)

$6.00

Deep fried potato cutlets

*V* Bhel (served cold)

$7.00

Crispy rice noodles mixed in a tangy sauce with potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions

*V* Chat Papri (served cold)

$7.00

Fresh wheat wafers with potatoes, cucumber, tomato and onion, garnished with yogurt and tamarind sauce

*V* Tomato Soup

$5.00

Seasoned with exotic spices

*V* Mulligatawny Soup

$5.00

A flavorful lentil and vegetable soup

*V* Chapati (2 pieces)

$3.00

Thin tender bread cooked on a griddle.

*V* Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Crispy whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor.

*V* Garlic Roti

$4.00

Topped with garlic and cilantro.

*V* Poori (2 pieces)

$4.00

Whole wheat deep fried bread.

*V* Vegetable Curry

$16.00

A classic punjabi gravy, with ginger, garlic fresh herbs and spices

*V* Vegetable Jalfrezi

$16.00

Fresh green peas, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in a classic Punjabi curry

*V* Vegetable Vindaloo

$16.00

A Goa Specialty! A spicy and tangy red sauce cooked with baby potatoes

*V* Vegetable Saag

$16.00

Slowly cooked spinach sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices.

*V* Aloo Saag

$16.00

Slowly cooked spinach sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices and potatoes.

*V* Chole Saag

$16.00

Slowly cooked spinach sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices and chickpeas

*V* Vegetable Coconut Korma

$16.00

A decadently light coconut cream curry with almonds, cashews and golden rasins.

*V* Vegetable Mango Curry

$16.00

*V* Aloo Gobhi Madras

$16.00

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked a sweet tamarind curry with fresh herbs and exotic spices.

*V* Bhindi Masala

$16.00

Fresh okra sautéed with tomatoes, onions, peppers and exotic spices

*V* Dal Makhni

$16.00

Black lentils cooked with herbs and spices garnished with fresh coriander

*V* Chana Masala

$16.00

Chick peas cooked with onion, fresh tomatoes, herbs and spices in a curry sauce

*V* Aloo Gobhi

$16.00

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes traditionally cooked with herbs and spices, garnished with fresh coriander.

*V* Baignan Bhartha

$16.00

Fresh eggplant roasted on an open flame, gently mashed with aromatic herbs, fresh coriander and a touch of cream

*V* Mushroom Bhaji

$16.00

Fresh mushrooms sautéed with onions and peppers in Indian seasonings

*V* Tarka Dal

$16.00

Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes

*V* Aloo Mutter

$16.00

Potatoes and fresh green peas in a light curry sauce with herbs and spices

*V* Vegan Biryani

$16.00

Vegetables sautéed in fragrant herbs and spices with basmati rice garnished with almonds, cashews, raisins and cilantro

*V* Rajma

$16.00

Red kidney beans cooked in a traditional curry with fresh herbs and spices.

Lunch

*L* Curry

$11.00

A classic punjabi gravy, with ginger, garlic fresh herbs and spices

*L* Jalfrezi

$11.00

Fresh green peas, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in a classic Punjabi curry

*L* Vindaloo

$11.00

A Goa Specialty! A spicy and tangy red sauce cooked with baby potatoes

*L* Masala

$11.00

Fan Favorite! A thick creamy tomato coriander cream sauce seasoned with fresh herbs and spices

*L* Do Piaza

$11.00

Crisp peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in a Masala sauce

*L* Korma

$11.00

A decadently creamy curry cooked with onion, garlic, ginger and a cashew puree. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro

*L* Makhani

$11.00

Simmered in a creamy tomato sauce, cashews and the chef's blend of seasonings. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro

*L* Chilli

$11.00

A spiced tomato stir-fry with sautéed onions and peppers. (semi dry sauce)

*L* Saag

$11.00

Slowly cooked spinach and cream in a thick sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices

*L* Mahajara

$11.00

A creamy korma curry seasoned with the chef's blend of spices, cooked with bell peppers, onions and green peas. Topped with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro

*L* Rogan Josh

$11.00

Cooked in an onion yogurt sauce with almonds, cashews and raisins

*L* Chicken Madras

$11.00

Chicken cooked in a sweet and sour tamarind curry, finished with fresh herbs and spices

*L* Bhindi Masala

$11.00

Fresh okra sautéed with tomatoes, onions, peppers and exotic spices

*L* Dal Makhani

$11.00

Black lentils cooked with herbs and spices, then sautéed in butter and garnished with fresh coriander

*L* Chana Masala

$11.00

Chick peas cooked with onion, fresh tomatoes, herbs and spices in a curry sauce

*L* Baingan Bhartha

$11.00

Fresh eggplant roasted on an open flame, gently mashed with aromatic herbs, fresh coriander and a touch of cream

*L* Mushroom Bhaji

$11.00

Fresh mushrooms sautéed with onions and peppers in Indian seasonings

*L* Tarka Dal

$11.00

Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes

*L* Mutter Paneer

$11.00

Homemade cheese cooked with fresh green peas in a light curry sauce with herbs and spices

*L* Aloo Mutter

$11.00

Potatoes and green peas cooked in a curry with fresh herbs and spices

*L* Coconut Korma

$11.00

A decadently light coconut cream curry with almonds, cashews and golden rasins.

*L* Mango Curry

$11.00

Drinks

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salty Lassi

$5.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Chai Tea (hot)

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$2.95

Soda

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Ice Tea

$4.95

Club Soda

$3.50

White Wine

Pinot Grigio, Danazante (Glass)

$8.00

Pinot Grigio, Danazante (Bottle)

$24.00

Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson (Glass)

$8.00

Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson (Bottle)

$24.00

Chardonnay, Bogle (Glass)

$7.00

Chardonnay, Bogle (Bottle)

$25.00

Riesling, Blue River (Glass)

$7.00

Riesling, Blue River (Bottle)

$21.00

Chardonnay, Yellow Tail (Glass)

$7.00

Chardonnay, Yellow Tail (Bottle)

$24.00

Moscato, Barefoot (Glass)

$7.00

Moscato, Barefoot (Bottle)

$21.00

Chardonnay, House (Glass)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:25 pm
Monday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:25 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:25 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:25 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:25 pm
Friday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:25 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:25 pm
Restaurant info

A family run establishment since 2000, Punjab Cafe has been the premiere dining destination on the South Shore for those seeking the exemplary Indian Cuisine. Dining at Punjab Cafe is a step into our own kitchen as family and friends, with service that is friendly and familiar. Whether you go with a fan favorite like Chicken Tikka Masala or more adventuresome with a Goat Rogan Josh and Bhindi Masala- you can be assured that it is cooked to order with the freshest ingredients at the hand of a passionate chef. Come and see what everyone is talking about!

Website

Location

653 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bravo Pizzeria - 531 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
531 Washington Street Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
16C
orange star4.3 • 518
16 Cottage Ave Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Pearl & Lime
orange star5.0 • 406
1440 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Fuji at WoC
orange star4.7 • 1,373
1420 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Gennaro's Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
12 Blanchard Rd Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
The Townshend - Quincy
orange star4.6 • 654
1250 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Quincy

Granite Street Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,741
378 Granite St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Fuji at WoC
orange star4.7 • 1,373
1420 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Crush Pizza - Hancock St.
orange star4.4 • 1,295
1250 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
The Fat Cat - Quincy
orange star4.3 • 1,222
1495 Hancock st. Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Pho Linh
orange star4.4 • 1,140
409 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
YoCha - Quincy
orange star4.4 • 1,089
406 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Quincy
Braintree
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
East Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Hingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston