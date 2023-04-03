Punjab Cafe
653 Southern Artery
Quincy, MA 02169
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers
Aloo Tikki (2 pieces)
Deep fried potato cutlets
Amritsari Fish Pakora
Wild Cod fried in a chickpea flour crust with traditional punjabi seasonings. (appetizer portion)
Baby Samosas (4 pc)
Four bite-sized treats with potatoes, green peas and a special garam masala spice blend.
Bhel
Crispy rice noodles mixed in a tangy sauce with potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions
Chat Papri
Fresh wheat wafers with potatoes, cucumber, tomato and onion, garnished with yogurt and tamarind sauce
Chicken Chat
Tender chicken pieces tossed with sweet and sour sauce, cucumber, onion and tomato
Chicken Pakoras
Crispy chicken tenders fried in a seasoned chickpea batter
Chicken Poori
Sautéed with fresh onions and peppers in exotic seasonings. Served with one puffy poori bread
Chicken Tikka (APP)
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt then cooked on skewers in our tandoor
Lamb Samosa (2 pc)
Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned ground lamb and peas
Non-Vegetarian Platter
Combination of 1 lamb samosa, chicken pakora, lamb kabab, chicken tikka and seekh kabab
Paneer Pakora (5 pc)
Fresh paneer stuffed with a spiced potato mint mixture, fried in a chickpea batter.
Paneer Poori
Sautéed with fresh onions and peppers in exotic seasonings. Served with one puffy poori bread
Papadum (2 pc)
Crispy lentil crackers
Punjab Cafe Platter
Combination of 3 pieces of vegetable pakoras, 1 vegetable samosa, 1 aloo tikki and 1 paneer pakora
Samosa Chaat
Topped in a chickpea curry. Garnished with yogurt, sev and red onion
Seekh Kabab (APP)
Finely ground lamb kabobs seasoned with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices, baked in our tandoor
Shrimp Pakora (5 pc)
Shrimp lightly fried in a spiced chickpea batter.
Shrimp Poori
Sautéed with fresh onions and peppers in exotic seasonings. Served with one puffy poori bread
Vegetable Pakoras (5 pc)
Crispy fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, potato, onion and cauliflower
Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)
Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned potatoes and peas.
Soups
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Curry
Braised chicken in a savory tomato, ginger, garlic, and herb sauce
Chicken Masala
Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, charbroiled and sautéed in herbs
Chicken Do Piaza
Chicken sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices
Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless chicken prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, onions, and flavored with Indian spices
Chicken Korma
Tender pieces of chicken in a special sauce with cashews, almonds, and light cream
Chicken Vindaloo
Hot dish made with potatoes and hot Indian spices and herbs
Chicken Saag
Boneless pieces of chicken mixed in a spinach sauce with herbs and Indian spices
Chicken Makhani
Tender boneless pieces of tandoor chicken sautéed with ginger, onions, garlic, in a sauce consisting of tomatoes, Indian spices, and exotic Indian herbs
Chicken Mughlai
Tender boneless pieces of chicken marinated in spices then simmered in a rich mughlai sauce consisting of onions, cashews, almonds, and fennel
Chicken Coconut Korma
Chicken Madras
Chicken Maharaja
Chicken Chilli
Goat Specialties
Goat Curry
Soft goat sautéed in a thick curry sauce
Goat Masala
Goat marinated in yogurt, charbroiled, and sautéed in herbs
Goat Do Piaza
Goat sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices
Goat Jalfrezi
Goat prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, onions, and flavored with Indian spices
Goat Korma
Goat sautéed in a special sauce consisting of cashews, almonds, and light cream
Goat Vindaloo
hot (spicy) and savory goat in a tangy sauce
Goat Saag
Juicy pieces of goat boiled in Indian spices, mixed with spinach sauce consisting of flavorful Indian spices
Goat Makhani
Goat sautéed with ginger, onions, and garlic in a sauce consisting of tomatoes and different Indian herbs and spices
Lamb Specialties
Lamb Curry
Soft lamb sautéed in a thick curry sauce
Lamb Masala
Lamb marinated in yogurt, charbroiled, and sautéed in herbs
Lamb Do Piaza
Lamb sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices
Lamb Jalfrezi
Lamb prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, onions, and flavored with Indian spices
Lamb Korma
Lamb sautéed in a special sauce, and garnished with cashews, almonds, and light cream
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with potatoes in a hot tangy sauce.
Lamb Saag
Juicy pieces of lamb boiled in Indian spices, mixed with spinach sauce and flavorful Indian spices
Lamb Makhani
Lamb sautéed with ginger, onions, and garlic in a sauce made with tomatoes and different Indian herbs and spices
Lamb Rogan Josh
Seafood Specialites
Shrimp Curry
Fresh shrimp in a robust onion and tomato base sauce of ginger, garlic, coriander, and other herbs
Fish Curry
Fresh fish in a robust onion and tomato base sauce of ginger, garlic, coriander, and other herbs
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp marinated in yogurt, charbroiled, and sautéed in herbs
Fish Masala
Fish marinated in yogurt, charbroiled, and sautéed in herbs
Shrimp Do Piaza
Shrimp sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes and Indian spices
Fish Do Piaza
Fish sautéed with green pepper, onions, tomatoes and Indian spices
Shrimp Jalfrezi
Shrimp prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, and Indian spices
Fish Jalfrezi
Fish prepared with fresh onions, bell peppers, slices of tomato, and Indian spices
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp sautéed in a special sauce with cashews, almonds, and light cream
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp sautéed with hot Indian spices in a curry sauce consisting of potatoes
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp served on a flavorful bed of spiced spinach and light cream
Shrimp Makhani
Shrimp sautéed with ginger, onions, and garlic, in a sauce consisting of tomatoes, Indian spices and exotic Indian herbs
Vegetarian Delight Dinners
Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra sautéed with tomatoes, onions, peppers and exotic spices
Aloo Gobhi
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and spices, garnished with fresh coriander
Vegetable Curry
A mixture of fresh vegetables in ginger, curry, and garlic sauce
Mixed Vegetable Masala
A mixture of fresh vegetables with thick creamy tomato creams sauce and fresh herbs and spices
Mixed Vegetable Korma
Creamy curry cooked fresh with vegetables and ginger, garlic, onions, cashew puree and finally garnished with raisins, nuts, and cilantro
Mixed Vegetable Makhani
Creamy curry cooked fresh with vegetables and ginger, garlic, onions, cashew puree and finally garnished with raisins, nuts, and cilantro
Aloo Mutter
Potatoes and green peas cooked in a curry with fresh herbs and spices
Dal Makhani
Black lentils cooked with herbs and spices, then sautéed in butter and garnished with fresh coriander
Dal Tarka
Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes
Saag Paneer
Slowly cooked spinach and cream in a thick sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices with added in homemade cheese cubes
Chole Saag
Slowly cooked spinach and cream in a thick sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices with added chickpeas
Aloo Saag
Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes and light cream sauce.
Paneer Palak
Fresh spinach, homemade cheese and light cream sauce.
Chole Palak
Delightful ragout potatoes, spinach and tomatoes, light cream, cinnamon, and Indian spices
Chana Masala
Chick peas cooked with onion, fresh tomatoes, herbs and spices in a curry sauce
Baingan Bhartha
Fresh eggplant roasted on an open flame, gently mashed with aromatic herbs, fresh coriander and a touch of cream
Malai Kofta
3 vegetable croquettes cooked in a creamy sauce with fresh herbs and nuts
Mutter Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked with fresh green peas in a light curry sauce with herbs and spices
Coconut Korma
A decadently light coconut cream curry with almonds, cashews and golden rasins.
Mushroom Bhaji
Fresh mushrooms sautéed with onions and peppers in Indian seasonings
Paneer Jalfrezi
Fresh green peas, bell peppers, onions, homemade cheese, and tomatoes in a classic Punjabi curry
Paneer Do Piaza
Home made cheese cubes with crisp peppers, onions, and tomatoes simmered in a masala sauce
Paneer Masala
Thick creamy tomato and coriander sauce seasoned with fresh herbs and spices with added in homemade cheese cubes
Paneer Korma
A decadently creamy curry cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, and a cashew puree with added in homemade cheese cubes. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts, and cilantro
Paneer Makhani
Homemade cheese cubes simmered in a creamy tomato sauce, cashews, and the chef's blend of seasonings. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts, and cilantro
Paneer Chili
Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes
Paneer Vindaloo
Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes
Mango Curry
Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, and Indian seasonings.
Chicken Biryani
Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, chicken, and Indian seasonings.
Lamb Biryani
Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, lamb, and Indian seasonings.
Goat Biryani
Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, goat, and Indian seasonings.
Shrimp Biryani
Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, shrimp, and Indian seasonings.
Punjab Cafe Biryani Special
Sauté of basmati rice with fresh onions, green peppers, Indian seasonings, and a mix of proteins which consist chicken, lamb, shrimp, goat, and vegetables
Breads
Naan
Unleavened white bread cooked in a tandoori oven.
Garlic Naan
Topped with garlic and cilantro.
Onion Naan
Stuffed with spicy onions.
Aloo Naan
Stuffed with potatoes and green peas.
Gobhi Naan
Stuffed with seasoned cauliflower.
Pashawry Naan
Stuffed with shredded coconut and nuts.
Paneer Naan
Stuffed with homemade Indian cheese.
Chicken Naan
Stuffed with chicken and coriander.
Keema Naan
Stuffed with minced lamb and spices.
Tandoori Roti
Crispy whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor.
Garlic Roti
Topped with garlic and cilantro.
Chapati (2 pieces)
Thin tender bread cooked on a griddle with or without butter.
Parantha
Multi-layered whole wheat bread cooked on a griddle with butter.
Aloo Parantha
Stuffed with seasoned potatoes then cooked on a griddle with butter.
Gobhi Parantha
Stuffed with cauliflower then cooked on a griddle with butter.
Bhatura
Soft, deep fried puffy white bread.
Poori (2 pieces)
Whole wheat deep fried bread.
Tandoori Grilled
Chicken Tandoori
Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices then baked on skewers in our tandoor. Contains dark meat and bones
Reshami Kabob
Tandoori grilled chicken, that has been marinated in a creamy almond cashew puree. Served on a bed of sauteed vegetables.
Tandoori Tikka
Tender boneless white meat chicken marinated in spicy yogurt then baked in our tandoor
Boti Kabab
Succulent leg of lamb tips marinated in special sauce and baked in our tandoor
Seekh Kabab
Finely ground lamb seasoned with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices, baked in our tandoor
Mixed Grill
A sizzling combination of chicken tandoori, chicken tikka, seekh kabab, boti kabab and a tandoori shrimp
Shrimp Tandoori
Fresh jumbo shrimp marinated in delicately spiced yogurt and roasted on skewers in our tandoor
Side Sauce
Sauce to accompany your grill. Masala, Curry, Korma, or Makhani spiced to your liking
Dinner For Two
Vegetarian Dinner For Two
Choice of vegetable pakora or samosa. Choice of two vegetarian entrees. Kheer or gulab jamun dessert. Also includes papadum, rice, two plain nans. No substitutions.
Non-Vegetarian Dinner For Two
Choice of vegetable samosa or lamb samosa. Choice of one chicken entree. Kheer or gulab jamun dessert. Also includes papadum, 1/2 chicken tandoori,rice, two plain nans. No substitutions.
Side Orders
Onion Chutney
Tamarind Sauce
Mint Chutney
Mango Chutney
Mixed Pickle
Seasonal Indian vegetables, in a spicy salty mustard oil. (4oz)
Raita
A cooling vegetable yogurt sauce
Dahi (homemade plain yogurt)
Desi Salad
Sliced onion, lemon, chilli, chat masala
Extra Basmati Rice
a 16oz portion of rice is served with each curry and tandoori item. Add If you would like additional portions of rice.
Side Sauce
Sauce only. Choose from curry, masala, korma or makhani
Side: Mixed Vegetables
Can be added with the purchase of an entree
Side: Tarka Daal
Side: Saag
Side: Daal Makhani
Desserts
Kheer (Rice Pudding)
Rice cooked with almonds, cashews and raisins in sweetened milk
Gulab Jamun (3 pieces)
Indian doughnuts soaked in a sweet honey and rosewater syrup
Ras Mali (2 pieces)
Fresh homemade cheese patties soaked in a sweet saffron almond milk.
Badami Kulfi
A traditional rich and creamy frozen treat with ground almonds, cashews and pistachios
Mango Kulfi
A sweet, rich and creamy frozen treat with fresh mangos blended with a mixture of ground nuts
Mango Ice Cream
Vegan Menu
*V* Vegetable Samosa
Savory Indian pastries hand folded into triangles, then filled with seasoned potatoes and peas.
*V* Vegetable Pakora
Crispy fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, potato, onion and cauliflower
*V* Aloo Tikki (2 pieces)
Deep fried potato cutlets
*V* Bhel (served cold)
Crispy rice noodles mixed in a tangy sauce with potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions
*V* Chat Papri (served cold)
Fresh wheat wafers with potatoes, cucumber, tomato and onion, garnished with yogurt and tamarind sauce
*V* Tomato Soup
Seasoned with exotic spices
*V* Mulligatawny Soup
A flavorful lentil and vegetable soup
*V* Chapati (2 pieces)
Thin tender bread cooked on a griddle.
*V* Tandoori Roti
Crispy whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor.
*V* Garlic Roti
Topped with garlic and cilantro.
*V* Poori (2 pieces)
Whole wheat deep fried bread.
*V* Vegetable Curry
A classic punjabi gravy, with ginger, garlic fresh herbs and spices
*V* Vegetable Jalfrezi
Fresh green peas, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in a classic Punjabi curry
*V* Vegetable Vindaloo
A Goa Specialty! A spicy and tangy red sauce cooked with baby potatoes
*V* Vegetable Saag
Slowly cooked spinach sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices.
*V* Aloo Saag
Slowly cooked spinach sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices and potatoes.
*V* Chole Saag
Slowly cooked spinach sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices and chickpeas
*V* Vegetable Coconut Korma
A decadently light coconut cream curry with almonds, cashews and golden rasins.
*V* Vegetable Mango Curry
*V* Aloo Gobhi Madras
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked a sweet tamarind curry with fresh herbs and exotic spices.
*V* Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra sautéed with tomatoes, onions, peppers and exotic spices
*V* Dal Makhni
Black lentils cooked with herbs and spices garnished with fresh coriander
*V* Chana Masala
Chick peas cooked with onion, fresh tomatoes, herbs and spices in a curry sauce
*V* Aloo Gobhi
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes traditionally cooked with herbs and spices, garnished with fresh coriander.
*V* Baignan Bhartha
Fresh eggplant roasted on an open flame, gently mashed with aromatic herbs, fresh coriander and a touch of cream
*V* Mushroom Bhaji
Fresh mushrooms sautéed with onions and peppers in Indian seasonings
*V* Tarka Dal
Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes
*V* Aloo Mutter
Potatoes and fresh green peas in a light curry sauce with herbs and spices
*V* Vegan Biryani
Vegetables sautéed in fragrant herbs and spices with basmati rice garnished with almonds, cashews, raisins and cilantro
*V* Rajma
Red kidney beans cooked in a traditional curry with fresh herbs and spices.
Lunch
*L* Curry
A classic punjabi gravy, with ginger, garlic fresh herbs and spices
*L* Jalfrezi
Fresh green peas, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in a classic Punjabi curry
*L* Vindaloo
A Goa Specialty! A spicy and tangy red sauce cooked with baby potatoes
*L* Masala
Fan Favorite! A thick creamy tomato coriander cream sauce seasoned with fresh herbs and spices
*L* Do Piaza
Crisp peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in a Masala sauce
*L* Korma
A decadently creamy curry cooked with onion, garlic, ginger and a cashew puree. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro
*L* Makhani
Simmered in a creamy tomato sauce, cashews and the chef's blend of seasonings. Garnished with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro
*L* Chilli
A spiced tomato stir-fry with sautéed onions and peppers. (semi dry sauce)
*L* Saag
Slowly cooked spinach and cream in a thick sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices
*L* Mahajara
A creamy korma curry seasoned with the chef's blend of spices, cooked with bell peppers, onions and green peas. Topped with golden raisins, nuts and cilantro
*L* Rogan Josh
Cooked in an onion yogurt sauce with almonds, cashews and raisins
*L* Chicken Madras
Chicken cooked in a sweet and sour tamarind curry, finished with fresh herbs and spices
*L* Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra sautéed with tomatoes, onions, peppers and exotic spices
*L* Dal Makhani
Black lentils cooked with herbs and spices, then sautéed in butter and garnished with fresh coriander
*L* Chana Masala
Chick peas cooked with onion, fresh tomatoes, herbs and spices in a curry sauce
*L* Baingan Bhartha
Fresh eggplant roasted on an open flame, gently mashed with aromatic herbs, fresh coriander and a touch of cream
*L* Mushroom Bhaji
Fresh mushrooms sautéed with onions and peppers in Indian seasonings
*L* Tarka Dal
Earthy and nutty yellow chickpea lentils cooked with onions, garlic and tomatoes
*L* Mutter Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked with fresh green peas in a light curry sauce with herbs and spices
*L* Aloo Mutter
Potatoes and green peas cooked in a curry with fresh herbs and spices
*L* Coconut Korma
A decadently light coconut cream curry with almonds, cashews and golden rasins.
*L* Mango Curry
Drinks
Drinks
White Wine
Pinot Grigio, Danazante (Glass)
Pinot Grigio, Danazante (Bottle)
Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson (Glass)
Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson (Bottle)
Chardonnay, Bogle (Glass)
Chardonnay, Bogle (Bottle)
Riesling, Blue River (Glass)
Riesling, Blue River (Bottle)
Chardonnay, Yellow Tail (Glass)
Chardonnay, Yellow Tail (Bottle)
Moscato, Barefoot (Glass)
Moscato, Barefoot (Bottle)
Chardonnay, House (Glass)
A family run establishment since 2000, Punjab Cafe has been the premiere dining destination on the South Shore for those seeking the exemplary Indian Cuisine. Dining at Punjab Cafe is a step into our own kitchen as family and friends, with service that is friendly and familiar. Whether you go with a fan favorite like Chicken Tikka Masala or more adventuresome with a Goat Rogan Josh and Bhindi Masala- you can be assured that it is cooked to order with the freshest ingredients at the hand of a passionate chef. Come and see what everyone is talking about!
653 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169