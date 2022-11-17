A map showing the location of Prospect SeafoodView gallery

Prospect Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

705 prospect ave

Westbury, NY 11590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Small Plate

Veggie Plate

$6.00

Baked Chicken

$7.00

BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Jerk Chicken

$7.00

Whiting (2 Pieces)

$8.00

BBQ Ribs (2 Pieces)

$9.00

Tilapia

$9.00

Medium Plate Combos

Veggie Plate

$8.00

Baked Chicken

$10.00

BBQ Chicken

$10.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Whiting (3 Pieces)

$11.00

Tilapia

$11.00

BBQ Ribs (3 Pieces)

$12.00

Salmon

$14.00

Large Plate

Veggie

$10.00

Baked Chicken

$13.00

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken

$13.00

Jerk Chicken

$13.00

Tilpia

$14.00

Whiting (3 Pieces)

$14.00

BBQ Ribs (3 Pieces)

$15.00

Catfish

$15.00

Porgy

$15.00

Salmon

$15.00

Fried Seafood Combos

Fried Whiting

$11.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Fried Tilapia

$11.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Fried Catfish (Basa)

$12.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Fried Flounder

$12.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

6 Fried Jumbo Shrimps

$13.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Fried Salmon

$14.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Fried Porgy

$15.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Grilled Seafood Combos

Grilled Whiting

$11.00

Grilled Flounder

$12.00

Grilled Tilapia

$12.00

6 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Steamed Combos

Steamed Flounder

$12.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Steamed Whiting

$11.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Steamed Porgy 1lb

$15.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Steamed 6 Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Steamed Tilapia

$11.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Steamed Catfish (Basa)

$12.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Steamed Salmon

$14.00

Add 4 Shrimp to any combo for $6 Choice of Rice, Vegetables or French Fries. Additional side is $2.50 extra.

Signature Trays

Big Papi

$62.00

2 Lobster tails, ½ lb Snow Crabs, 1 lb Shrimp. All trays come with potato, corn and broccoli & choice of Sauce.

Boca Chia

$55.00

All trays come with potato, corn and broccoli & choice of Sauce.

New Orleans

$54.00

1 lb Crawfish, ½ lb Snow Crab legs, 1 lb Shrimp. All trays come with potato, corn and broccoli & choice of Sauce.

Prospect

$97.00

2 Lobster tails, 2 pc Salmon fillets, 1 lb Snow Crab legs, 1 lb Shrimp. All trays come with potato, corn and broccoli & choice of Sauce.

Boca Chica Steamed

$55.00

1 Red Snapper, 1 lb Shrimp. All trays come with potato, corn and broccoli & choice of Sauce.

Boca Chica Fried

$55.00

1 Red Snapper, 1 lb Shrimp. All trays come with potato, corn and broccoli & choice of Sauce.

Titanic

$195.00

6 Lobster tails, 1lb King Crab legs, 1lb Snow Crab legs, 1lb Shrimp. All trays come with potato, corn and broccoli & choice of Sauce.

Punta Cana

$124.00

2 pc Salmon fillets, 1 lb King Crab legs, 1 lb Snow Crabs, 1 lb Shrimp. All trays come with potato, corn and broccoli & choice of Sauce.

Daily Steamed Specials

#1 1lb Shrimp, 1/2lb Snow Crab

$38.00

#2 1 Lobster Tail, 1/2 Shrimp, 1/2lb Snow Crab

$40.00

#3 1/2lb Crawfish, 1/2lb Shrimp, 1/2 Snow Crab

$35.00

Seafood by the Pound

Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$10.00

Shrimp 1lb

$18.00

Snow Crab 1/2lb

$18.00

Snow Crab 1lb

$35.00

King Crab

$58.00

Black Mussels 1/2 lb

$7.00

Black Mussels 1 lb

$13.00

Clams 1/2lb

$7.00

Clams 1lb

$13.00

Crawfish 1/2lb

$8.00

Crawfish 1lb

$14.00

Lobster Tail 1/4 Pound

$12.00

Lobster Tail Full Pound

$48.00

Lobster Tail 1/2 Pound

$24.00

Drinks

Arizona

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Foco

$2.00

Aloe Vera

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Champagne Kola

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.00

Limade

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Corn Bread

$1.25

Butter Sauce

Butter Sauce 4oz

$2.50

Butter Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Butter Sauce 16oz

$10.00

Individual Protein

Chicken: Half a quarter leg: Leg

$2.00

Chicken wing

$2.50

Chicken: Half a quarter leg: Thigh

$3.00

1 Rib

$3.00

Whiting

$3.00

Full Quarter Leg

$5.00

Tilapia

$6.00

Flounder

$7.00

Catfish

$7.00

Salmon

$8.00

Side Dishes

Mac and Cheese 8oz

$5.00

Mac and Cheese 16oz

$10.00

Rasta Pasta 8oz

$4.00

Rasta Pasta 16oz

$8.00

Cabbage w/mixed veggies 8oz

$4.00

Cabbage w/mixed veggies 16oz

$8.00

Sweet Plantain 8oz

$4.00

Sweet Plantain 16oz

$8.00

Broccoli, Corn, & Potatoes 1lb

$6.00

Macaroni Salad 8oz

$4.00

Macaroni Salad 16oz

$8.00

Garden Salad 8oz

$2.50

Garden Salad 16oz

$5.00

Spinach 8oz

$4.50

Spinach 16oz

$8.50

Small French Fries

$4.00

Large French Fries

$8.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

705 prospect ave, Westbury, NY 11590

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
