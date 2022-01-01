A map showing the location of Punta Cana Grill Rockville CentreView gallery

Punta Cana Grill Rockville Centre

1 n park ave

Rockville centre, NY 11570

Seasoned Jumbo Tenders Combos

2pc Chicken Tender Combo

$10.99

2 tenders, french fries and choice of two house made sauces

3pc Chicken Tender Combo

$11.99

3 tenders, french fries and choice of two house made sauces

Loaded Mac and Cheese Bowls

Fried Chicken Mac Bowl

$12.00

Ribeye Cheesesteak Mac Bowl

$13.00

Half Hero Combos w/Fries

Half Ribeye Cheese Steak

$12.99

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Half Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

Chopped grilled chicken, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Half Ribeye Chopped Cheese

$12.99

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, lettuce & tomatoes covered in our cheese sauce

Half The Cowboy

$12.99

Chopped ribeye, BBQ sauce, fried onions, our house-made cowboy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Half The Ninja

$12.99

Chopped fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, teriyaki sauce, our house made ninja sauce

Half The Buff

$12.99

Chopped fried chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, covered in our cheese sauce

Half Impossible Chopped Cheese

$13.99

Plant based "meat" lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions covered in our cheese sauce

Half Ribeye Cheese Steak (Copy)

$5.50

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Half Chicken Cheese Steak (Copy)

$5.50

Chopped grilled chicken, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Half Ribeye Chopped Cheese (Copy)

$5.50

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, lettuce & tomatoes covered in our cheese sauce

Half The Cowboy (Copy)

$5.50

Chopped ribeye, BBQ sauce, fried onions, our house-made cowboy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Half The Ninja (Copy)

$5.50

Chopped fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, teriyaki sauce, our house made ninja sauce

Half The Buff (Copy)

$5.50

Chopped fried chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, covered in our cheese sauce

Full Cheese Steaks Heroes (Fries not included)

Ribeye Cheese Steak

$14.99

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.99

Chopped grilled chicken, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

The Ribeye Chopped Cheese

$14.99

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, lettuce & tomatos covered in our cheese sauce

The Ninja

$13.00

Chopped fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, teriyaki sauce & our house made ninja sauce

The Cowboy

$14.99

Chopped ribeye, BBQ sauce, fried onions, our house made cowboy sauce, lettuce & tomato covered in our cheese sauce

The Buff

$13.99

Chopped fried chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, covered in our cheese sauce

Impossible Chopped Cheese

$15.99

Plant based Impossible "meat" with lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions covered in our Grub cheese sauce.

3pc Empandas

3 Buffalo Chicken and Cheese Empandas

$12.00

Buffalo chicken mixture with cheese sauce, onions & peppers

3 Ribeye Cheese Steak Empanadas

$12.00

Ribeye steak mixture with cheese sauce, onions & peppers

Loaded Grub Fries

Fried Chicken Loaded Grub Fries

$12.00

Our fried chicken, onions, peppers, covered in grub cheese sauce with a choice of one house-made sauce.

Grilled Chicken Loaded Grub Fries

$12.00

Our grilled chicken, onions, peppers, covered in grub cheese sauce, and choice of one of our house-made sauce.

Ribeye Loaded Grub Fries

$14.00

Chopped Ribeye Steak with onions and peppers topped with Grub Cheese Sauce, plus a choice of one of our house-made sauces.

Veggie Loaded Grub Fries

$9.99

Cooked onions and peppers covered in our grub cheese sauce with a choice of two house made sauces

Impossible Meat Loaded Grub Fries

$16.00

Plant based impossible "meat" peppers, onions, covered in grub cheese sauce with a choice of two house made dipping sauces

Sides-Fries, Mac and more.

Add Extra Chicken Tender on the side.

$3.85

Small Fries

$3.99

Small, comes with our signature fry sauce

Large Fries

$7.99

Large, comes with our signature fry sauce

Small Cheesy Mac

$3.99

8oz elbow shaped pasta covered in our grub cheese sauce

Small Spicy Mac

$4.00

Large Cheesy Mac

$7.99

16oz elbow shaped pasta covered in our grub cheese sauce

Large Spicy Mac

$8.00

Extra Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Extra Spicy Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ninja Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet and Spicy Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Cowboy BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cana Bowls

Cana Bowl Build

$10.00

Empanadas

Empanada Combo

$3.25

White Cheese Empanada

$3.25

Chicken Empanada

$3.25

Chicken Fajita Empanada

$3.25

Pepperoni Pizza Empanada

$3.25

Cheeseburger Empanada

$3.25

Empanada Combo

Empanada Combo

$11.50

Sides

Avocado 1/4

$1.75

Avocado 1/2

$2.50

Maduros

$4.00

Maduros

$8.00

Rice

$2.50

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$6.50

White Rice

$2.50

White Rice

$5.00

White Rice

$6.50

Mac and Cheese 8oz

$4.00

Mac and Cheese 16oz

$8.00

Yuca boiled sm

$4.00

Yuca boiled Lg

$4.00

Yuca Fried sm

$4.00

Yuca Fried lg

$4.00

Desserts

Caramel Flan

$5.50

Tres Leches Cake

$5.50

Beverages

Cana Splash

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Cana Splash (Limeade and Passion Fruit Mixed)

$4.00

Peace tea

$2.50

20oz Soda

$2.75

Water

$1.35

Catering

Pernil Half Tray

$52.00

Pernil Full Tray

$104.00

Baked Chicken Half Tray

$33.00

Baked Chicken Full Tray

$65.00

Chicken Breast Stew Half Tray

$48.00

Chicken Breast Stew Full Tray

$96.00

Grilled Chicken Breast w/ peppers and onions Half Tray

$48.00

Grilled Chicken Breast w/ peppers and onions Full Tray

$96.00

Boneless Chicken Chunks Half Tray

$50.00

Boneless Chicken Chunks Full Tray

$100.00

Mac and Cheese Half Tray

$40.00

Mac and Cheese Full Tray

$80.00

Maduros Half Tray

$30.00

Maduros Full Tray

$60.00

Boiled Yuca Half Tray

$30.00

Boiled Yuca Full Tray

$60.00

Fried Yuca Half Tray

$30.00

Fried Yuca Ful Tray

$60.00

Yellow Rice Half Tray

$28.00

Yellow Rice Full Tray

$55.00

White Rice Half Tray

$28.00

White Rice Full Tray

$55.00

Red Beans 32oz

$8.50

All hours
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1 n park ave, Rockville centre, NY 11570

