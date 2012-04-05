Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Punta Cana-Athens

341 Reviews

$$

367 Prince Ave

Athens, GA 30601

Popular Items

Empanadas (3)
Quesadilla
Caribbean Tacos (3)

PA' EMPEZAR (Appetizers)

Empanadas (3)

Empanadas (3)

$9.00

Three pastries filled with your choice of meat, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Punta Cana sauce on the side.

Bandeja Tradicional

Bandeja Tradicional

$10.99+

Longaniza (Dominican sausage), chicharrón (pork belly), Dominican salami, Dominican fried cheese, yuca fritz, tostones, and maduros.

Dominican Sliders

Dominican Sliders

$9.00

Sliders with a latin twist, using tostones instead of bread. Filled with Dominican salami, Dominican fried cheese and Punta Cana sauce.

Quipes (3)

Quipes (3)

$9.00

Three deep fried bulgur roll filled with ground beef. Served with ketchup on top

Chula Mia (3)

Chula Mia (3)

$9.00

Three deep fried yuca rolls filled with mozzarella cheese and served with ketchup on top.

Alitas - Wings

Alitas - Wings

$12.50+

Fried wings served with carrots and ranch. Tossed in your sauce of choice.

Pastel En Hoja (1)

Pastel En Hoja (1)

$5.25

Plantain and root vegetable masa (dough) filled with your choice of meat and made into a pocket using plantain leaves.

SALAD/SOUP

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$4.25+

Homemade soup with diced chicken breast, potatoes and carrots in a hearty broth.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.25+

Romaine lettuce, carrots, pico de Gallo, and avocado slices.

Grill Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, grill zucchini, grill mix bell pepper, gill red onions, grill tomatoes, carrots, avocado slices, and grill shrimp.

DEL BARRIO

Punta Cana Sandwich

Punta Cana Sandwich

$9.50

Grill sub-style bread with lettuce, avocado slices, grill red onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and Punta Cana sauce. Prepare with your choice of meat.

Sandwich Dominicano

$8.50

Grill sub-style bread toasted filled with mayo, ketchup, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Sandwich Especial

$10.50

Grill sub-style bread with steak, hot dog, ham, eggs*, lettuce, jalapeños, grill red onions, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices and punta cana sauce.

Sandwich de Pierna

$10.50

Grill sub-style bread bread with smoked pork, grill cabbage, grill red onions, tomatoes, ketchup and mayo.

Chimi Burger

Chimi Burger

$8.50

Dominican famous burger with tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella cheese, and raw cabbage. Topped with Punta Cana sauce.

Riki Taki

Riki Taki

$10.25

Popular street sub-style bread filled with ground beef, topped with cabbage, egg*, avocado slices, ketchup, and mayo.

Frank's Burrito

Frank's Burrito

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with longaniza (Dominican sausage), shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices, punta cana sauce, grill mix bell peppers, and onions.

Burrito

Burrito

$8.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, and with lettuce, rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, grill mix bell pepper, and grill onions.

Jibaritos

Jibaritos

$10.50

Flattened fried green plantains instead of bread, romaine, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, and Punta Cana sauce. Served with your meat of choice.

Hot Dog Supremo w/ Fries

$10.99

A twice grill hot dog topped with grill cabbage, ground beef, mayo, and ketchup. Served with fries.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.50

A folder flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and a choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.

Caribbean Tacos (3)

$8.99

Caribbean tacos have romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and mozzarella cheese.

BANDEJAS

Bandeja Punta Cana

$17.25+

Our house specialty tray, choose 2 meats and 3 sides.

Bandeja Tropical

Bandeja Tropical

$18.99

Rice, beans, maduros, fried egg*, chicharrón (pork belly), longaniza(Dominican sausage), and a side house salad. Served with your choice of meat.

Bandeja Campesina

Bandeja Campesina

$21.99

5 wings tossed in your favorite sauce, chicharron(pork belly), longaniza (Dominican sausage), yuca, tostones and maduros

Bandeja Tradicional

Bandeja Tradicional

$10.99+

Longaniza (Dominican sausage), chicharrón (pork belly), Dominican salami, Dominican fried cheese, yuca fritz, tostones, and maduros.

ENTREES

Churrasco

$25.99+

Grill skirt steak, served with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.

PC Ribs

$15.99

Homemade ribs with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.

PC Smoked Chicken

PC Smoked Chicken

$13.99

Homemade leg quarter with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$14.99

Grill thin steak, served with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.

Chow-Fan

Chow-Fan

$14.99+

Dominican fried rice with carrots, onions, mix bell peppers, ham, and egg served with sweet plantains.

Mofongo

Mofongo

Fried plantains mashed with garlic and season to perfection. Served with chicken broth and your choice of meat.

Mangú Con Los Tres Golpes

Mangú Con Los Tres Golpes

$12.99

Dominican favorite mash plantains served with sauteed onions, Dominican fried salami, fried cheese, avocado and one fried egg.

Chicharrón de Puerco

Chicharrón de Puerco

$12.50

Latino favorite fried chicharrón (pork belly) served with tostones and a side house salad.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$13.99

Grill chicken breast served with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.

PIZZA

All pizzas will have Punta Cana sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated red onions and avocado slices.

Dominican Pizza

$10.50

Salami and queso frito (fried cheese).

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$10.99

Grill red onions, grill mix bell peppers, grill zucchini, grill mushrooms, and grill tomatoes.

Build your own Pizza

$11.99

Choose a meat and two toppings.

Meat Lover Pizza

$12.99

Longaniza (Dominican sausage), salami, and chicharron (pork belly).

SEAFOOD

Fish Tacos (3)

$13.50

Three tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese and Punta Cana sauce. Served with maduros.

Tacos Isleño Camaron (3)

Tacos Isleño Camaron (3)

$14.50

Three tacos with grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and Punta Cana sauce. Served with tostones.

Grill Tilapia Combo

Grill Tilapia Combo

$14.99

Fresh grill tilapia topped with pico de gallo served with rice, house side salad and tostones.

Grilled Shrimp PInchos

Grilled Shrimp PInchos

$13.99

Shrimp kebabs cooked along with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side house salad, and fried yuca.

Shrimp Mofongo

Shrimp Mofongo

$15.99

Fried plantains mashed with garlic in a wooden pilon. Served in a white parmesan sauce.

Tilapia Mofongo

$15.99
Shrimp Chow-Fan

Shrimp Chow-Fan

$18.99

Dominican style fried rice with carrots, green onions, mix bell peppers, ham, and scramble egg*. Served with maduros

Tilapia Chow-Fan

$17.99

Dominican style fried rice with carrots, green onions, mix bell peppers, ham, and scramble egg*. Served with maduros.

DESSERTS

Order Guava Empanadas (2)

Order Guava Empanadas (2)

$7.99

Two pastries filled with guava paste and cream cheese top with cinnamon, whipped cream, and cherry.

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99
Flan

Flan

$4.99

Latino favorite custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Churros Y Helado

Churros Y Helado

$7.99+

Latin fry dough pastry sticks filled with dulce de leche coated in sugar & cinnamon. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, served with your choice of ice cream.

Nena Dulce

Nena Dulce

$4.99

Traditional homemade dulce de Leche with coconut.

Carnes

Order Of Churrasco

Order of Steak

$5.99

Order of Ground Beef

$3.50

Order of Chicharron

$4.75

Order Of Longaniza

$5.50

Order of Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Order of Smoked Chicken

$4.75

Order of Smoked Ribs

$5.75

Order of Shrimp

$4.99

Order of Tilapia

$4.99

Order

Tostones

$3.99

Maduros

$3.99
Yuca

Yuca

$4.99

Papas Fritas

$3.99

Order Of Chow-Fan

$6.99

Order of Salami

$3.99

Order of Queso Frito

$3.99

Order of Mofongo

$3.99

Order Of Mangu W/ Avocado

$6.99

Order of Mangu

$4.75

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Beans 32oz

$14.99

Jugos Naturales

Limon Jugo Natural

Limon Jugo Natural

$4.50

Passion Fruit Jugo Natural

$4.50

Tamarindo Jugo Natural

$4.50

Mango Jugo Natural

$4.50

Guanabana Jugo Natural

$4.50

Guayaba (Guava) Jugo Natural

$4.50

Piña Jugo Natural

$4.50

Morir Soñando

Maracuya (Chinola) Morir Soñando

$6.25

Naranja (Orange) Morir Soñando

$6.25

Limon (Lime) Morir Soñando

$6.25

Country Club/Malta

Country Club Merengue

$2.50

Country Club Uva

$2.50Out of stock

Country Club Raspberry

$2.50

Malta India

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Sprite

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dasani

$2.75

Jarritos

Jarrtio Fruit Punch

$2.25

Lime Jarrito

$2.25

Tamarindo Jarrito

$2.25

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.25

Pina Jarrito

$2.25

Mango Jarrito

$2.25Out of stock

Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.25

check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dominican restaurant and Bar. Located in Bottleworks. Curbside pick up, and To Go available. Daily lunch specials.

367 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30601

Directions

Punta Cana Latin Grill image
Punta Cana Latin Grill image
Punta Cana Latin Grill image
Punta Cana Latin Grill image

