Punta Cana-Athens
341 Reviews
$$
367 Prince Ave
Athens, GA 30601
Popular Items
PA' EMPEZAR (Appetizers)
Empanadas (3)
Three pastries filled with your choice of meat, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Punta Cana sauce on the side.
Bandeja Tradicional
Longaniza (Dominican sausage), chicharrón (pork belly), Dominican salami, Dominican fried cheese, yuca fritz, tostones, and maduros.
Dominican Sliders
Sliders with a latin twist, using tostones instead of bread. Filled with Dominican salami, Dominican fried cheese and Punta Cana sauce.
Quipes (3)
Three deep fried bulgur roll filled with ground beef. Served with ketchup on top
Chula Mia (3)
Three deep fried yuca rolls filled with mozzarella cheese and served with ketchup on top.
Alitas - Wings
Fried wings served with carrots and ranch. Tossed in your sauce of choice.
Pastel En Hoja (1)
Plantain and root vegetable masa (dough) filled with your choice of meat and made into a pocket using plantain leaves.
SALAD/SOUP
Chicken Soup
Homemade soup with diced chicken breast, potatoes and carrots in a hearty broth.
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, pico de Gallo, and avocado slices.
Grill Shrimp Salad
Romaine lettuce, grill zucchini, grill mix bell pepper, gill red onions, grill tomatoes, carrots, avocado slices, and grill shrimp.
DEL BARRIO
Punta Cana Sandwich
Grill sub-style bread with lettuce, avocado slices, grill red onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and Punta Cana sauce. Prepare with your choice of meat.
Sandwich Dominicano
Grill sub-style bread toasted filled with mayo, ketchup, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Sandwich Especial
Grill sub-style bread with steak, hot dog, ham, eggs*, lettuce, jalapeños, grill red onions, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices and punta cana sauce.
Sandwich de Pierna
Grill sub-style bread bread with smoked pork, grill cabbage, grill red onions, tomatoes, ketchup and mayo.
Chimi Burger
Dominican famous burger with tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella cheese, and raw cabbage. Topped with Punta Cana sauce.
Riki Taki
Popular street sub-style bread filled with ground beef, topped with cabbage, egg*, avocado slices, ketchup, and mayo.
Frank's Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with longaniza (Dominican sausage), shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices, punta cana sauce, grill mix bell peppers, and onions.
Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, and with lettuce, rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, grill mix bell pepper, and grill onions.
Jibaritos
Flattened fried green plantains instead of bread, romaine, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, and Punta Cana sauce. Served with your meat of choice.
Hot Dog Supremo w/ Fries
A twice grill hot dog topped with grill cabbage, ground beef, mayo, and ketchup. Served with fries.
Quesadilla
A folder flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and a choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
Caribbean Tacos (3)
Caribbean tacos have romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and mozzarella cheese.
BANDEJAS
Bandeja Punta Cana
Our house specialty tray, choose 2 meats and 3 sides.
Bandeja Tropical
Rice, beans, maduros, fried egg*, chicharrón (pork belly), longaniza(Dominican sausage), and a side house salad. Served with your choice of meat.
Bandeja Campesina
5 wings tossed in your favorite sauce, chicharron(pork belly), longaniza (Dominican sausage), yuca, tostones and maduros
Bandeja Tradicional
Longaniza (Dominican sausage), chicharrón (pork belly), Dominican salami, Dominican fried cheese, yuca fritz, tostones, and maduros.
ENTREES
Churrasco
Grill skirt steak, served with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.
PC Ribs
Homemade ribs with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.
PC Smoked Chicken
Homemade leg quarter with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.
Carne Asada
Grill thin steak, served with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.
Chow-Fan
Dominican fried rice with carrots, onions, mix bell peppers, ham, and egg served with sweet plantains.
Mofongo
Fried plantains mashed with garlic and season to perfection. Served with chicken broth and your choice of meat.
Mangú Con Los Tres Golpes
Dominican favorite mash plantains served with sauteed onions, Dominican fried salami, fried cheese, avocado and one fried egg.
Chicharrón de Puerco
Latino favorite fried chicharrón (pork belly) served with tostones and a side house salad.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Grill chicken breast served with rice, beans, maduros, and a side house salad.
PIZZA
Dominican Pizza
Salami and queso frito (fried cheese).
Vegetarian Pizza
Grill red onions, grill mix bell peppers, grill zucchini, grill mushrooms, and grill tomatoes.
Build your own Pizza
Choose a meat and two toppings.
Meat Lover Pizza
Longaniza (Dominican sausage), salami, and chicharron (pork belly).
SEAFOOD
Fish Tacos (3)
Three tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese and Punta Cana sauce. Served with maduros.
Tacos Isleño Camaron (3)
Three tacos with grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and Punta Cana sauce. Served with tostones.
Grill Tilapia Combo
Fresh grill tilapia topped with pico de gallo served with rice, house side salad and tostones.
Grilled Shrimp PInchos
Shrimp kebabs cooked along with bell peppers and onions. Served with a side house salad, and fried yuca.
Shrimp Mofongo
Fried plantains mashed with garlic in a wooden pilon. Served in a white parmesan sauce.
Tilapia Mofongo
Shrimp Chow-Fan
Dominican style fried rice with carrots, green onions, mix bell peppers, ham, and scramble egg*. Served with maduros
Tilapia Chow-Fan
Dominican style fried rice with carrots, green onions, mix bell peppers, ham, and scramble egg*. Served with maduros.
DESSERTS
Order Guava Empanadas (2)
Two pastries filled with guava paste and cream cheese top with cinnamon, whipped cream, and cherry.
Turtle Cheesecake
Flan
Latino favorite custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Churros Y Helado
Latin fry dough pastry sticks filled with dulce de leche coated in sugar & cinnamon. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, served with your choice of ice cream.
Nena Dulce
Traditional homemade dulce de Leche with coconut.
Carnes
Order
Jugos Naturales
Morir Soñando
Country Club/Malta
Bottled Drinks
Jarritos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dominican restaurant and Bar. Located in Bottleworks. Curbside pick up, and To Go available. Daily lunch specials.
367 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30601