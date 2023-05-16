  • Home
Punta Cana Bar & Grill 633 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

No reviews yet

633 Robert M. Grissom Parkway

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Daily Menu

Chicken Stew

Chicken Stew

$14.99

Fried Pork Belly (1/2 Lbs)

$16.99

Half Baked Chicken

$17.99

Fried Chicken

$14.99

Pork Chops

$19.99

Chicken Breast

$16.99

Oxtail Stew

$19.99

Beef Stew

$16.99

Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Skirt Steak

$27.99

T-Bone Steak

$24.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99+

Tilapia Negra / Black Tilapia

$19.99

Tilapia Roja / Red Tilapia

$21.99

Pargo Rojo / Red Snapper

$23.99

Sirloin Steak

$24.99

Sides

Avocado

$2.99

Rice

$3.99

Drinks

Juices

$3.99+

Milk and Orange/Lemon Juice

$6.99+

Water Bottle (Aquafina)

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Carbonated Malt

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Sodas

$2.99

Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)

$3.50

Pepsi (Can)

$1.99

Desserts

Caramel Custard

$5.99

Three Milk Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Appetizers

Cassava Balls

$2.99+

Empanadas (3x)

$8.99

Empanadas (1x)

$2.99

Pinchitos

$9.99

Tostones Rellenos

Fried Pork Belly (1/2 Lbs)

$16.99

Tripletas

Mashed Plantain

$14.99

Cassava (Yuca)

$14.99

Sweet/Ripe Plantain (Maduros)

$14.99

Fried Plantain (Tostones)

$14.99

French Fries (Papas Fritas)

$14.99

Boiled Cassava (Yuca Hervida)

$14.99

Soups

Dominican Stew (Sancocho)

$17.99+

Bandeja PuntaCana

Bandeja PuntaCana

$29.99

Ribs

Half Rack of Ribs (Medio Costillar)

$19.99

Full Rack of Ribs (Costillar Entero)

$25.99

Ribs Stew (4 pcs)

$16.99

Baked Ribs (4 Pcs)

$16.99

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$14.99

Mofongos

Mofongo

Mixed Fried Food

Mixed Fried Food

$14.99+

Fish

Tilapia Negra / Black Tilapia

$19.99

Tilapia Roja / Red Tilapia

$21.99

Pargo Rojo / Red Snapper

$23.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy some Latin food!

633 Robert M. Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

