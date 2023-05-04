  • Home
Pup Cups Coffee 7136 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan, UT 84084

No reviews yet

7136 Redwood Road

West Jordan, UT 84084

Popular Items

Flavored Frappe 16oz

$3.95


Drinks

Americano 12oz

$2.00

Americano 16oz

$2.65

Americano 20oz

$3.55

Americano 24oz

$4.25

Americano 32oz

$4.95

Atta boy Latte 12 oz

$3.85

Atta boy Latte 16oz

$4.55

Atta boy Latte 20oz

$5.55

Atta boy Latte 24 oz

$6.00

Atta Boy Latte 32oz

$6.75

Chai Frappe 16oz

$4.80

Chai Frappe 20oz

$5.40

Chai Frappe 24oz

$6.10

Chai Frappe 32oz

$7.00

Chow Chai 12oz

$4.00

Chow Chai 16oz

$4.85

Chow Chai 20oz

$5.65

Chow Chai 24oz

$6.35

Chow Chai 32oz

$6.95

Create Your Own

$0.50+

Dirty Dog 16oz

$1.50

Dirty Dog 20oz

$1.75

Dirty Dog 24oz

$2.00

Dirty Dog 32oz

$2.25

Doxie Latte 12oz

$3.95

Doxie Latte 16oz

$4.75

Doxie Latte 20oz

$5.55

Doxie Latte 24oz

$6.15

Doxie Latte 32oz

$6.85

Espresso Shot 1

$1.50

Espresso Shot 2

$2.50

Espresso Shot 3

$3.50

Espresso Shot 4

$4.50

Flavored Frappe 16oz

$3.95

Flavored Frappe 20oz

$4.85

Flavored Frappe 24oz

$5.55

Flavored Frappe 32oz

$6.75

Flavored Latte 12oz

$3.85

Flavored Latte 16oz

$4.55

Flavored Latte 20oz

$5.25

Flavored Latte 24oz

$5.95

Flavored Latte 32oz

$6.35

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.25

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 24oz

$4.75

Hugo Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.50

Hugo Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.00

Hugo Drip Coffee 20oz

$3.50

Hugo Drip Coffee 24oz

$4.00

Hugo Refill

$1.50

Irish Setter Latte 12oz

$3.95

Irish Setter Latte 16oz

$4.75

Irish Setter Latte 20oz

$5.55

Irish Setter Latte 24oz

$6.15

Irish Setter Latte 32oz

$6.55

Latte 12 oz

$3.15

Latte 16oz

$3.85

Latte 20 oz

$4.55

Latte 24 oz

$5.15

Latte 32oz

$5.95

Matcha Frappe 16oz

$4.45

Matcha Frappe 20oz

$5.75

Matcha Frappe 24oz

$6.85

Matcha Frappe 32oz

$8.35

Mutt Matcha 12oz

$3.85

Mutt Matcha 16oz

$4.35

Mutt Matcha 20oz

$5.35

Mutt Matcha 24oz

$6.25

Mutt Matcha 32oz

$7.65

Plain Chai 12oz

$3.75

Plain Chai 16oz

$4.35

Plain Chai 20oz

$4.95

Plain Chai 24oz

$5.25

Plain Chai 32oz

$6.25

Quad Paw

$5.00

Shar Pei Frappe 24oz

$6.75

Shar Pei Frappe 16oz

$5.25

Shar Pei Frappe 20 oz

$6.25

Shar Pei Frappe 32oz

$7.75

Soda 16oz

$1.00

Soda 20oz

$1.25

Soda 24oz

$1.50

Soda 32oz

$1.75

Water

Hot Tea Bag 16oz

$2.50

Merch

Black Coffee Mug

$12.00

Olive Green Coffee cup with lid

$10.00

Clear Tumbler cup with lid and straw

$8.00

T-shirt

$35.00

Tank

$30.00

Hoodie

$60.00

Dog bandana XS

$15.00

Snap Back Hat

$35.00

Patch

$7.00

Metal Coffee Tumbler

$20.00

12 inch Bully Chew

$17.00

8oz Bully Chews 5-6 inches

$35.00

Elk Antler Med

$15.00

Elk Antler Small

$12.00

4oz Steer Chews

$15.00

Dog Bandana SM

$17.00

Dog Bandana Med

$19.00

Dog Bandana Large

$21.00

Dog Banana XL

$23.00

Bagged Coffee

Hugo Bagged Coffee 12oz Whole Bean

$15.00

Pando Bagged Coffee 12oz Whole Bean

$15.00

Thrift

Book

$1.00

Mug

$1.00

Food

Muffin

$3.00

Turnover

$3.00

Pastry Item

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7136 Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84084

Main pic

