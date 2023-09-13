Popular Items

Classica DOC

Classica DOC

$14.75

Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Margherita DOC

Margherita DOC

$16.75

Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Eggplant & Red Pepper

Eggplant & Red Pepper

$16.50

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce

Food

Appetizers

Arancini 1/2

Arancini 1/2

$8.50

(Two fried risotto balls) One arancini with eggplant (filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant) and one arancini with sausage (filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)

Arancini with Eggplant

Arancini with Eggplant

$8.50

(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant

Arancini with Sausage

Arancini with Sausage

$8.50

(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.25

Homemade bread, cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.50

Brussels sprouts with green apples and balsamic dressing

Burrata Platter

Burrata Platter

$23.00

Creamy burrata cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, balsamic dressing, cherry tomatoes and homemade bread. Enough for two-to-three people to share

Crostini

Crostini

$7.50

Homemade bread with roasted red peppers and white anchovy marinated in white wine

Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls

Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls

$7.75

Served with marinara sauce

Frittura Sampler

Frittura Sampler

$14.00

One of each: sausage arancino, eggplant arancino, panzarotto and fried mozzarella balls with marinara sauce

Garlic & Melted Mozzarella Bread

Garlic & Melted Mozzarella Bread

$8.00

Two slices of homemade bread with garlic and mozzarella cheese

Nonna's Meatballs

Nonna's Meatballs

$12.75

Beef meatballs topped with marinara sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese served with homemade bread. Meatballs contains cheese and eggs.

Olives Plate

Olives Plate

$6.50

A mix of green and black Mediterranean olives seasoned with sunflower oil and spices.

Panzarotti

Panzarotti

$8.50

Fried potato croquettes stuffed with prosciutto cotto (ham) and fresh mozzarella

Prosciutto e Melone

Prosciutto e Melone

$8.00

Prosciutto di Parma with fresh cantaloupe and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Side of Marinara Sauce

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.25
Tagliere Charcuterie

Tagliere Charcuterie

$18.00

Perfect for sharing. Our charcuterie board with prosciutto di Parma, salami, mortadella, Brie, fresh mozzarella, Gruyere, basil, fig jam, pistachios, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze served on our homemade pizza dough.

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$7.75

Fresh fried zucchini strips, served with marinara sauce. Eight strips per order.

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic dressing and olive oil; served with homemade bread.

Napoli Salad

Napoli Salad

$13.75

Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), shaved Parmesan and balsamic dressing

Formia Salad

Formia Salad

$13.75

Spinach, garlic-roasted tomatoes, red onion, marinated white anchovies with lemon dressing

Amalfi Salad

Amalfi Salad

$13.75

Baby arugula, tarragon, grapefruit, green apple and shaved Parmesan with mustard-citrus dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.75

Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and balsamic dressing

Fig Salad

Fig Salad

$9.50

Arugula, fresh figs, red onions, Parmesan cheese, caramelized walnuts served with balsamic dressing

Pizza

Bimbi Pizza

Bimbi Pizza

$13.25

Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. The same size as adult pizzas for two small kids to share.

Buffala Bianca

Buffala Bianca

$18.75

Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham) with Italian cream sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.50

Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings.

Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$20.25

Burrata (extra creamy mozzarella), cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, basil. No sauce.

Caivano

Caivano

$19.75

Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, smoked mozzarella with tomato sauce

Calabrese

Calabrese

$18.25

Anchovies, Kalamata olives, basil, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$17.75

Sautéed mushrooms, marinated artichokes, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Chorizo

Chorizo

$18.75

Spicy Spanish chorizo sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Classica DOC

Classica DOC

$14.75

Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Diavola

Diavola

$17.75

Spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, basil with tomato sauce

Eggplant & Red Pepper

Eggplant & Red Pepper

$16.50

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce

Filetti DOC

Filetti DOC

$19.25

Cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil, garlic. No sauce.

Ham & Mushroom

Ham & Mushroom

$16.50

Prosciutto cotto (ham), sautéed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Margherita DOC

Margherita DOC

$16.75

Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$18.75

Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, basil, garlic with tomato sauce

Melanzana

Melanzana

$16.25

Eggplant, chorizo, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with Italian cream sauce

Mimosa

Mimosa

$17.75

Roasted corn, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with Italian cream sauce.

Mortadella al Pistachio

Mortadella al Pistachio

$18.50

Mortadella, pistachios, burrata, basil, and red onions. No sauce.

Mushroom

Mushroom

$17.75

Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, brie cheese, truffle oil with Italian cream sauce

Onion Tart

Onion Tart

$17.75

Bacon, caramelized onions, Gruyère with Italian cream sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$17.75

House-made nut-free pesto, walnuts, fresh & smoked mozzarella

Prosciutto Arugula

Prosciutto Arugula

$18.75

Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan with tomato sauce

Sausage & Onion

Sausage & Onion

$16.75

Grilled sausage, sautéed onions, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce

Spinach

Spinach

$17.50

Spinach, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, feta cheese with Italian cream sauce

Tomato Artichoke

Tomato Artichoke

$17.50

Garlic-roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Fig and Pig Pizza

Fig and Pig Pizza

$19.50

Fresh figs, brie cheese, prosciutto di Parma, balsamic glaze with Italian cream sauce.

Desserts