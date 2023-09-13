- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Pupatella - Dupont Circle
Pupatella Dupont Circle
No reviews yet
1801 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Arancini 1/2
(Two fried risotto balls) One arancini with eggplant (filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant) and one arancini with sausage (filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)
Arancini with Eggplant
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant
Arancini with Sausage
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)
Bruschetta
Homemade bread, cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts with green apples and balsamic dressing
Burrata Platter
Creamy burrata cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, balsamic dressing, cherry tomatoes and homemade bread. Enough for two-to-three people to share
Crostini
Homemade bread with roasted red peppers and white anchovy marinated in white wine
Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls
Served with marinara sauce
Frittura Sampler
One of each: sausage arancino, eggplant arancino, panzarotto and fried mozzarella balls with marinara sauce
Garlic & Melted Mozzarella Bread
Two slices of homemade bread with garlic and mozzarella cheese
Nonna's Meatballs
Beef meatballs topped with marinara sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese served with homemade bread. Meatballs contains cheese and eggs.
Olives Plate
A mix of green and black Mediterranean olives seasoned with sunflower oil and spices.
Panzarotti
Fried potato croquettes stuffed with prosciutto cotto (ham) and fresh mozzarella
Prosciutto e Melone
Prosciutto di Parma with fresh cantaloupe and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Side of Marinara Sauce
Tagliere Charcuterie
Perfect for sharing. Our charcuterie board with prosciutto di Parma, salami, mortadella, Brie, fresh mozzarella, Gruyere, basil, fig jam, pistachios, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze served on our homemade pizza dough.
Zucchini Fries
Fresh fried zucchini strips, served with marinara sauce. Eight strips per order.
Salads
Caprese Salad
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic dressing and olive oil; served with homemade bread.
Napoli Salad
Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), shaved Parmesan and balsamic dressing
Formia Salad
Spinach, garlic-roasted tomatoes, red onion, marinated white anchovies with lemon dressing
Amalfi Salad
Baby arugula, tarragon, grapefruit, green apple and shaved Parmesan with mustard-citrus dressing
Side Salad
Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and balsamic dressing
Fig Salad
Arugula, fresh figs, red onions, Parmesan cheese, caramelized walnuts served with balsamic dressing
Pizza
Bimbi Pizza
Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. The same size as adult pizzas for two small kids to share.
Buffala Bianca
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham) with Italian cream sauce
Build Your Own Pizza
Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings.
Burrata Pizza
Burrata (extra creamy mozzarella), cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, basil. No sauce.
Caivano
Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, smoked mozzarella with tomato sauce
Calabrese
Anchovies, Kalamata olives, basil, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Capricciosa
Sautéed mushrooms, marinated artichokes, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Chorizo
Spicy Spanish chorizo sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Classica DOC
Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce
Diavola
Spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, basil with tomato sauce
Eggplant & Red Pepper
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce
Filetti DOC
Cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil, garlic. No sauce.
Ham & Mushroom
Prosciutto cotto (ham), sautéed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Margherita DOC
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce
Meatball Pizza
Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, basil, garlic with tomato sauce
Melanzana
Eggplant, chorizo, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with Italian cream sauce
Mimosa
Roasted corn, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with Italian cream sauce.
Mortadella al Pistachio
Mortadella, pistachios, burrata, basil, and red onions. No sauce.
Mushroom
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, brie cheese, truffle oil with Italian cream sauce
Onion Tart
Bacon, caramelized onions, Gruyère with Italian cream sauce
Pepperoni Pizza
Beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Pesto Pizza
House-made nut-free pesto, walnuts, fresh & smoked mozzarella
Prosciutto Arugula
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan with tomato sauce
Sausage & Onion
Grilled sausage, sautéed onions, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce
Spinach
Spinach, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, feta cheese with Italian cream sauce
Tomato Artichoke
Garlic-roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Fig and Pig Pizza
Fresh figs, brie cheese, prosciutto di Parma, balsamic glaze with Italian cream sauce.