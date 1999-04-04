Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pupatella - Leesburg

No reviews yet

350 E Market St

Leesburg, VA 20176

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Arancini 1/2

Arancini 1/2

$6.75

(Two fried risotto balls) One arancini with eggplant (filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant) and one arancini with sausage (filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)

Arancini with Eggplant

Arancini with Eggplant

$6.75

(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant

Arancini with Sausage

Arancini with Sausage

$6.75

(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.25

Homemade bread, cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Brussels sprouts with green apples and balsamic dressing

Burrata Platter

Burrata Platter

$19.50

Creamy burrata cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, cherry tomatoes and homemade bread. Enough for two-to-three people to share

Crostini

Crostini

$6.00

Homemade bread with roasted red peppers and white anchovy marinated in white wine

Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls

Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls

$6.50

Served with marinara sauce

Frittura Sampler

Frittura Sampler

$12.00

One of each: sausage arancino, eggplant arancino, panzarotto and fried mozzarella balls with marinara sauce

Garlic & Melted Mozzarella Bread

Garlic & Melted Mozzarella Bread

$6.00

Two slices of homemade bread with garlic and mozzarella cheese

Nonna's Meatballs

Nonna's Meatballs

$9.00

Beef meatballs served with homemade bread

Olives Plate

Olives Plate

$5.00

A mix of green and black Mediterranean olives seasoned with sunflower oil and spices.

Panzarotti

Panzarotti

$6.75

Fried potato croquettes stuffed with prosciutto cotto (ham) and fresh mozzarella

Side of Marinara Sauce

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.50

Buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, garlic and olive oil; served with homemade bread

Napoli Salad

Napoli Salad

$9.50

Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), shaved Parmesan and balsamic dressing

Formia Salad

Formia Salad

$9.50

Spinach, garlic-roasted tomatoes, red onion, marinated white anchovies with lemon dressing

Amalfi Salad

Amalfi Salad

$9.50

Baby arugula, tarragon, grapefruit, green apple and shaved Parmesan with mustard-citrus dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.50

Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and balsamic dressing

Pizza

Bimbi Pizza

Bimbi Pizza

$11.25

Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. The same size as adult pizzas for two small kids to share.

Bresaola Special

Bresaola Special

$16.00

Bresaola (cured beef), roasted Brussel sprouts, fresh mozzarella, Italian cream sauce topped with spicy honey

Buffala Bianca

Buffala Bianca

$18.00

Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham) with Italian cream sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00
Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$19.00

Burrata (extra creamy mozzarella), cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, basil. No sauce.

Caivano

Caivano

$18.75

Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, smoked mozzarella with tomato sauce

Calabrese

Calabrese

$15.75

Anchovies, Kalamata olives, basil, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$16.00

Sautéed mushrooms, marinated artichokes, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Chorizo

Chorizo

$16.75

Spicy Spanish chorizo sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Classica DOC

Classica DOC

$12.75

Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Diavola

Diavola

$15.25

Spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, basil with tomato sauce

Eggplant & Red Pepper

Eggplant & Red Pepper

$14.50

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce

Filetti DOC

Filetti DOC

$17.75

Cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil, garlic. No sauce.

Ham & Mushroom

Ham & Mushroom

$14.50

Prosciutto cotto (ham), sautéed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Margherita DOC

Margherita DOC

$15.50

Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$17.75

Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, basil, garlic with tomato sauce

Mimosa

Mimosa

$15.00

Roasted corn, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with Italian cream sauce.

Mushroom

Mushroom

$14.25

Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, brie cheese, truffle oil with Italian cream sauce

Onion Tart

Onion Tart

$16.25

Bacon, caramelized onions, Gruyère with Italian cream sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.25

Beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$15.25

House-made nut-free pesto, walnuts, fresh & smoked mozzarella

Prosciutto Arugula

Prosciutto Arugula

$16.75

Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan with tomato sauce

Sausage & Onion

Sausage & Onion

$15.50

Grilled sausage, sautéed onions, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce

Spinach

Spinach

$15.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, feta cheese with Italian cream sauce

Tomato Artichoke

Tomato Artichoke

$15.25

Garlic-roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Desserts

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$11.50

Nutella, powdered sugar and green apples

Angioletti Fritti

Angioletti Fritti

$9.50

Fritters topped with powdered sugar and Nutella

Paninos

Meatball Panino

Meatball Panino

$12.75

Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella

PMT Panino

PMT Panino

$12.75

Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry tomatoes

Veggie Panino

Veggie Panino

$12.75

Roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, smoked mozzarella

Salami Panino

Salami Panino

$12.75

Italian salami, roasted tomatoes, arugula, Brie cheese

Build Your Own Panino

Build Your Own Panino

$5.00

Roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, smoked mozzarella

Beverages

Water - Bottle

$1.50

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Coke Fountain Drink

$2.45

Diet Coke Fountain Drink

$2.45

Sprite Fountain Drink

$2.45

Ginger Ale Fountain Drink

$2.45

Tonic Water Fountain Drink

$2.45

Iced Tea Fountain Drink

$2.45

Coke Zero Can

$1.75

Coke Bottle

$2.95

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.50

Honest Kids Apple

$1.50

Arizona Green Tea

$2.85

San Pell Lemon Can

$2.50

San Pellegrino Bottle

$4.00

San Pell Blood Orange Can

$2.50

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.95

Soda Water

Arizona Sweet Tea

$2.85
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve Neapolitan pizza in your neighborhood, exactly as it has been prepared for over 150 years in neighborhoods throughout Naples.

