Pupatella South Arlington
1621 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Popular Items
Classica DOC
Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls
Fresh fried mozzarella balls served with marinara sauce. Contains milk, wheat and soy.
Mushroom
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, brie cheese, truffle oil with Italian cream sauce Contains milk and wheat.
Food
Appetizers
Arancini 1/2
(Two fried risotto balls) One arancini with eggplant (filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant) and one arancini with sausage (filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage) Contains milk and soy.
Arancini with Eggplant
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant
Arancini with Sausage
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage) Contains milk and soy.
Bruschetta
Homemade bread, cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic. Contains wheat.
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts with green apples and balsamic dressing. Contains soy.
Burrata Platter
Creamy burrata cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, balsamic dressing, cherry tomatoes and homemade bread. Enough for two-to-three people to share. Contains milk and wheat.
Crostini
Homemade bread with roasted red peppers and white anchovy marinated in white wine. Contains fish and wheat.
Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls
Fresh fried mozzarella balls served with marinara sauce. Contains milk, wheat and soy.
Frittura Sampler
One of each: sausage arancino, eggplant arancino, panzarotto and fried mozzarella balls with marinara sauce. Contains egg, milk, soy and wheat.
Garlic and Melted Mozzarella Bread
Two slices of homemade bread with garlic and mozzarella cheese. Contains milk and wheat.
Nonna's Meatballs
Beef meatballs topped with marinara sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese served with homemade bread. Contains wheat, milk and eggs.
Olives Plate
A mix of green and black Mediterranean olives seasoned with sunflower oil and spices.
Panzarotti
Fried potato croquettes stuffed with prosciutto cotto (ham) and fresh mozzarella Contains wheat, milk, egg and soy.
Side of Marinara Sauce
Tagliere Charcuterie
Perfect for sharing. Our charcuterie board with prosciutto di Parma, salami, mortadella, Brie, fresh mozzarella, Gruyere, basil, fig jam, pistachios, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze served on our homemade pizza dough. Contains milk, nuts and wheat.
Zucchini Fries
Fresh fried zucchini strips, served with marinara sauce. Eight strips per order. Contains milk, soy and wheat.
Salads
Caprese Salad
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic dressing and olive oil; served with homemade bread. Contains milk and wheat.
Napoli Salad
Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), shaved Parmesan and balsamic dressing. Contains milk.
Formia Salad
Spinach, garlic-roasted tomatoes, red onion, marinated white anchovies with lemon dressing. Contains fish.
Amalfi Salad
Baby arugula, tarragon, grapefruit, green apple and shaved Parmesan with mustard-citrus dressing. Contains milk.
Side Salad
Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and balsamic dressing
Fig Salad
Arugula, fresh figs, red onions, Parmesan cheese, caramelized walnuts served with balsamic dressing
Pizza
Bimbi Pizza
Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. The same size as adult pizzas for two small kids to share. Contains milk and wheat.
Buffala Bianca
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham) with Italian cream sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Build Your Own Pizza
Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings. Contains milk and wheat.
Burrata Pizza
Burrata (extra creamy mozzarella), cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, basil. No sauce. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Caivano
Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, smoked mozzarella with tomato sauce Contains milk and wheat.
Calabrese
Anchovies, Kalamata olives, basil, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce Contains fish, milk and wheat.
Capricciosa
Sautéed mushrooms, marinated artichokes, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Chorizo
Spicy Spanish chorizo sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Classica DOC
Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Diavola
Spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, basil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Eggplant and Red Pepper
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce. Contains soy, milk and wheat.
Fig and Pig Pizza
Fresh figs, brie cheese, prosciutto di Parma, balsamic glaze with Italian cream sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Filetti DOC
Cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil, garlic. No sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Ham and Mushroom
Prosciutto cotto (ham), sautéed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Margherita DOC
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Meatball Pizza
Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, basil, garlic with tomato sauce. Contains eggs, milk and wheat.
Melanzana
Eggplant, chorizo, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with Italian cream sauce. Contains soy, milk and wheat.
Mimosa
Roasted corn, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with Italian cream sauce. Contains soy, milk and wheat.
Mortadella al Pistachio
Mortadella, pistachios, burrata, basil, and red onions. No sauce. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Mushroom
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, brie cheese, truffle oil with Italian cream sauce Contains milk and wheat.
Onion Tart
Bacon, caramelized onions, Gruyère with Italian cream sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Pepperoni and Mushrooms
Beef pepperoni, sauteed mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella cheese. Contains milk and wheat.
Pepperoni Pizza
Beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Pesto Pizza
House-made nut-free pesto, walnuts, fresh & smoked mozzarella. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Prosciutto Arugula
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Sausage and Onion
Grilled sausage, sautéed onions, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Spinach
Spinach, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, feta cheese with Italian cream sauce. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Tomato Artichoke
Garlic-roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. Contains milk and wheat.
Desserts
Nutella Pizza
Nutella, powdered sugar and green apples. Contains nuts, milk and wheat.
Angioletti Fritti
Fritters topped with powdered sugar and Nutella. Contains soy, nuts, milk and wheat.
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped mascarpone and topped with a light dusting of cocoa powder and chocolate chips. Alcohol-free. Contains eggs, soy, milk and wheat.
Panna Cotta
Italian custard topped with homemade seasonal sauce. Contains milk and nuts.
Cannoli
Two fried pastry rolls filled with cream and lemon zest drizzled with pistachios. Contains egg, milk, wheat and nuts.
Gelato Pints
Paninos
Meatball Panino
Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella served on our homemade panino bread. Contains egg, milk and wheat.
PMT Panino
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry tomatoes served on our homemade panino bread. Contains milk and wheat.
Veggie Panino
Roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, smoked mozzarella served on our homemade panino bread. Contains milk and wheat.
Salami Panino
Italian salami, roasted tomatoes, arugula, Brie cheese served on our homemade panino bread. Contains milk and wheat.
Build Your Own Panino
Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings. Contains milk and wheat.
Pasta
Buttered Pasta - Kids Size
Ziti pasta with butter and grated Parmesan cheese. Contains milk and wheat.
Pasta with Marinara Sauce - Kids Size
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains milk and wheat.
Pasta with Meatball - Kids Size
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, one Nonna’s meatball, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains eggs, milk and wheat.
Pasta with Marinara Sauce - Adult Size
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains milk and wheat.
Pasta with Meatballs - Adult Size
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, two Nonna’s meatballs, Parmesan cheese and basil. Contains eggs, milk and wheat.
Bar
Beverages
Coke Fountain Drink
Coca-Cola fountain drink. 16 oz.
Diet Coke Fountain Drink
Diet Coke fountain drink. 16 oz.
Sprite Fountain Drink
Sprite fountain drink. 16 oz.
Ginger Ale Fountain Drink
Ginger Ale fountain drink. 16 oz.
Iced Tea Fountain Drink
Unsweetened Iced Tea fountain drink. 16 oz.
Coke Zero Can
Coke Zero can.
Coke Bottle
Coke Bottle. Sweetened using cane sugar.
Fresh Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade, made in-house. 16 oz.
Water - Bottle
Bottled water.
Honest Kids® Fruit Punch
Honest Kids Super Fruit Punch
Honest Kids® Apple
Honest Kids Organic Applely Ever After.
Arizona® Green Tea
Arizona Green Tea bottle.
Arizona® Sweet Tea
Arizona Sweet Tea bottle.
San Pellegrino® Limonata
Italian sparkling lemon beverage.
San Pellegrino® Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
San Pellegrino® Aranciata Rossa
Italian sparkling blood orange beverage.
Maine Root® Root Beer
Maine Root® Root Beer bottle.
Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water
Natural Spring Water. Slowly filters drop by drop through the hills of Tuscany, Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water is a gift of nature, with a heritage dating back to 1564. Naturally crafted by the Tuscan landscape and bottled at the sauce, it has a balanced mineral composition which gives it a unique taste.
Beer
Peroni Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. Light Italian Lager. ABV: 5.1% IBU: 12.
Pupatella IPA Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Lager Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. House Pilsener, Aromatic, crisp, and refreshing. ABV: 5% IBU: 12.
Port City Optimal Wit Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Mustang Sally Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Peroni Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
Pupatella Lager Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
Pupatella House IPA Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
Port City Optimal Wit Pitcher
Mustang Sally Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
Honor Brewing Hazy IPA Pitcher
Atlas Blood Orange Gose Ale
Angry Orchard
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Birra Lucana
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Bravazzi Hard Seltzer
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
DC Brau The Public
Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Pale Ale
Dortmunder Gold Lager
Lagunitas IPNA
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA
Wine
Arneis - Vietti Bottle*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Barbera - Tre Vigne Bottle*
Medium-bodied, dry wine with a crisp acidity and soft tannins Net cont. 750 ml; Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Brut Rose - Scacciadiavoli Bottle*
Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Casorzo - Sulin Bottle*
Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Chardonnay - Father's Eyes Bottle*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. Apple pastry with vanilla, hazelnut, lemon meringue, and graham cracker hints
Gossip Bottle*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. A beautiful balance of robust fruit and crisp acidity
Gragnano - Otto Uve Bottle*
Rosso Frizzante. Served chilled. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Orsolani- Al Bacio Bottle*
A medium-bodied dry wine with floral, citrus, and melon aromas. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pinot Grigio - Di Lenardo*
Prosecco - Bosco Di Gica Bottle*
Sparkling wine brut Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 11% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Montepulciano Bottle*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Pinot Grigio Bottle*
Very pale straw with a nose of lemon and apple. Very crispy in the mouth with crunchy pear and granny apple set. Clean and fruity minerality through the finish. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Rose Bottle*
Clear notes of cherry at the nose. Harmonic and fresh taste. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Sangiovese Bottle*
Rich and harmonic taste, round and full-bodied intense ruby red with light violet reflections. Fruity and vinous. Net Cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.5% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Sangria - Red Carafe
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Sangria - White Carafe
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Vernaccia - Hydra Bottle*
Tuscan white wine; made with organic grapes. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 13% by vol. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pinot Noir - Trevenezie Bottle*
A soft, dry, medium-bodied, red wine with fresh cherry-like aromas and flavors. Net cont. 750 ml; Alc. 12.5% by vol Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Montepulciano Glass*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Pinot Grigio Glass*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Rose Glass*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Sangiovese Glass*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Sangria - White Glass*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Sangria - Red Glass*
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Limoncello / Amaretto*
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
We serve Neapolitan pizza in your neighborhood, exactly as it has been prepared for over 150 years in neighborhoods throughout Naples.
1621 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA 22204