Pup's Cups n Cones
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Traditional and vegan Hot dogs, Espresso and Cold Drinks, Non-Dairy Soft Serve Ice Cream. Get it on the go while you shop in Manette. Get your regular on your walk around the bridges. Come meet a friend and talk about your dreams and memories. Hang out and meet your neighbors, and all the dogs on parade!
1103 Perry Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310
