Pup's Cups n Cones

review star

No reviews yet

1103 Perry Ave

Bremerton, WA 98310

Order Again

Dressed up Pups'

$10.95
Denny Dog

$9.95
Atomic Dog

$8.95
Rebel Dog

$7.45
Black magic vegan pup

$9.95
Chili Cheese Pup

$9.95

Pups your way

Hebrew beef Pup

$6.95

A month watering Hebrew's Kosher hot dog pumped up on a hot dog rotisserie, in a fresh warm bun and your choice of toppings.

Seattle Mariners Pup

$8.95

Juicy Seattle Mariners hot dogs 6" Frank, on a warm fresh bun with your choice of topping.

Spicy Vegan Pup

$6.95
Vegan Smoked Pup

$6.95

Espresso Cups

Latte/Cappuccino

$4.00+

Ranging from 16oz-32oz in cold or 12oz-24oz in hot, you pick your size, and we make the magic happen. With our Rich and Creamy Medium Roast Expresso Shots. topped with the standard 2% milk steamed to a Creamy Foam. Don't forget to add on a little sweetness with one of the many flavors we have to offer for just a pinch more.

Blended Frapp

$5.00+

Mix it Up with your favorite blended Espresso Drink, just about any way you want it we got it. Let us recommend the Blended White Coffee, White Mocha, with the Caramel Sauce topped with Whip Cream... All of our blended drinks come with a non-dairy frapp mix added in to give it that decadent finish.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

Shots of medium roast espresso swirled together with white chocolate and milk or an alternative of your choice. Get this hot, iced or blended. Mix it up and add flavors to make it your own.

Mocha

$4.50+

Get this iced or hot. Combination of medium roast espresso shots, milk or alternatives and chocolate combined to create the perfect get up and go coffee drink.

Americano

$2.50+

Enjoy shots of our locally roasted medium bean and designer water to dilute to your liking. Let us know if you'd like to add a flavor and a splash of cream or alternative milk.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Chai tea can be the perfect earthy pop of energy you need. Choose Vanilla, Spiced, and Sugar-Free Options and well mix it up with steamed milk or serve it over ice. Add a shot of espresso and make it a Dirty Chai.

BYOC

$0.75

Other Cups

Red Bull Spritzer

$6.50+

Get some pep in your step with a flavor combination to customize your Red Bull. Add heavy cream for a treat that will send you zooming through your to do list.

Lotus

$5.50+
Blended Big Train/Smoothie

$5.00+
Italian Soda

$3.50+
House Lemonade

$3.50+
Tazo Tea

$2.50+

Choose from Mint, Passion, or Wild Orange non-caffeinated herbal teas. Earl Grey, English Breakfast or Green Tea for the caffeinated choices. Add some flavors, milk or alternatives.

Milk Shake

$5.00+
Steamer

$2.50+

Warm up with steamed milk and a flavor or two of your choice. Rich whipped cream and sprinkles make the perfect topper.

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Yummy chocolate mixed with warm, frothy milk or an alternative. Add a flavor to make it your own.

Cup of Water

$2.00+
Root Beer Float

$5.00+

Soda Can

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Sandwich Makings

$2.50

Ice Cream Cones & Cups

Vanilla Soft Serve Dairy Free

$4.25+

Delicious creamy soft serve vanilla ice cream non-dairy with your choice of cup or cone. Mix it up and add a topping

Chocolate Soft Sever Dairy Free

$4.25+
Pineapple Soft Serve Dairy Free

$4.50+
Waffle Cone

$5.50
Sugar Cone

$3.50
Cake Cone

$3.25
Ice Cream Sundae

$8.50
Cup

$3.25
A Buzzz Cup

$4.00

Snacks & Treats

Cookie W Drink

$1.50

Ricekrispy Treats

$5.00

Popcorn Ball

$2.50
Brownies

$5.50
Catalyst Cookie Bar

$5.50
Sunshine Lemon Bars

$6.00
Radioactive lime bar

$6.00
White chocolate, Macadamia Nut Cookies

$2.50
Sf\Gf Choc Cake

$6.00
Sf/Gf Cookie

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50
Gluten Free Oatmeal

$5.25
Protein Bars

$0.99
Aussie bites

$0.80
Pup Bun

$1.50
Chip bag

$1.50

Banana

$0.99
Turbo Tim Twin Pops

$1.00

Luigi's Italian Ice Cup's

$2.00

Assorted Real Fruit Ice Bars

$1.75

Coconut Bits

$0.80

Donut

$2.25

Muffen

$2.95

Chili

$4.95

Combo Meals

The Perfect Combo

$9.95

Classic Hebrews Beef Pup on a fresh baked bun with your choice of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, or relish, your choice of a 16 oz Italian Soda or House Lemonade.

Pups Cups N Cone Combo

$12.95

Juice Beef Pup's or flavorful vegan dogs topped with you pick of standard toppings. with your choice of a 16 oz Americano or a 16 oz latte. Add toppings for a additional charge

Pups Cups n Cones Deluxe Meal

$15.95

Breakfast Sammy Combo

$9.50
Wolf Pack

$15.00

"The Wolf Pack" Two of our Hebrew Pup's on the worm fresh backed bun from Nostalgia Bakery, topped with ketchup. Paired with two root beer float

Merch

Gummy Hot Dog

$0.75

Kids back up promo

$10.00

Kids Promo T-shirt

$20.00
Pups Cups N Cones Circle sticker

$2.00
Die Cut Totem Sticker

$3.00
1Lb bags of beans

$15.00
Savage Mustard jar

$10.00
Adult Shrit

$25.00

Kids T

$15.00

M-S Button's

$2.00

Keychain button

$3.00

Magnet Buuttons

$2.00

Squeezy Hot Dog

$10.00

Sticker Book

$3.00

Dog Bandana

$8.00

Denny Book Real Stuff

$19.95

Denny Book Ex good Stuff

$10.00

$2 Chocolate Bean

$2.00

$5 Chocolate Beans

$5.00

$3.95 Dog Treats

$3.95Out of stock

$5.95 Dog Treats

$5.95Out of stock

Market Spice Tea/Candle

$12.00

Market Spice Tea Bags-10

$6.00

Hot Dog Pin

$5.00

Wood Signs

$5.00

Necklace

$5.00

Frannie Mae's

$15.00

Prepaid Coffee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Traditional and vegan Hot dogs, Espresso and Cold Drinks, Non-Dairy Soft Serve Ice Cream. Get it on the go while you shop in Manette. Get your regular on your walk around the bridges. Come meet a friend and talk about your dreams and memories. Hang out and meet your neighbors, and all the dogs on parade!

Location

1103 Perry Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310

Directions

