Pup's Cups n Cones

Latte/Cappuccino

$4.00 +

Ranging from 16oz-32oz in cold or 12oz-24oz in hot, you pick your size, and we make the magic happen. With our Rich and Creamy Medium Roast Expresso Shots. topped with the standard 2% milk steamed to a Creamy Foam. Don't forget to add on a little sweetness with one of the many flavors we have to offer for just a pinch more.