Pupusas La Promesa

review star

No reviews yet

1539 5th Avenue South

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55075

Food

3 Chicharron & Cheese Pupusas

$11.00

3 Pupusas stuffed with chicharron (pork) and mozarella cheese.

3 Fried Beans & Cheese Pupusas

$11.00

3 Pupusas stuffed with fried beans and mozarella cheese.

Extra Sauce

$0.75
Extra Curtido

$0.75

Drinks

Diet Coke Can

$1.00
Coca Cola Can

$1.00
Water Bottle

$1.25
Sprite Can

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1539 5th Avenue South, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55075

