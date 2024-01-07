Pupusas

Pupusas de Arroz

Antojitos Salvadorenos (Salvadorean Appetizers)

Caldos

Tortas

Hamburgers

Tacos

Burritos

Taquitos

Quesadillas

Combinaciones

Tamales

Desayunos

Extras

Salsas

Extras Curtidos

Aguas Frescas Grande

Cerveza/Beer

Calientes

Fountain Drinks Grande

Licuados

Sodas De Botella