Digital Kitchen - Pupuseria Las Cabanas 1025 A Street
1025 A Street
Hayward, CA 94541
*****NEW ITEMS*****
Birria Pupusa Pizza
- Birria Pupusa Pizza$25.00
Huge crazy corn pupusa with Birria, Cilantro and onions on top. Made with Bean & inside. All pupusas come accompanied with cabbage and beef broth. Pupusa Birria Pizza hechos de solo Queso y Frijol con Birria, Cilantro y Cebolla encima. Viene acompañadas con curtido y consume.
Asada Pupusa Pizza
4X4 Loca
Cali Birria Pizza
Birria Bombs
Pupusa Bomb
PuTacos
- PupusaTaco Birria$8.99
Pupusa flavor of your choice, topped with birria meat, cilantro, and onions. Accompanied with birria broth on the side. Sabor de pupusa de su elección con birria, cilantro y cebolla encima. Viene acompañadas con curtido y consume.
- PupusaTaco Asada$8.99
Pupusa flavor of your choice, topped with carne asada meat, cilantro, and onions. Accompanied with cabbage and salsa. Sabor de pupusa de su elección con carne asada, cilantro y cebolla encima. Viene acompañadas con curtido y salsa.
Cali Pupusa
Pupusas
- Pupusas de Maiz
Corn Flour Pupusas. All pupusas come accompanied with cabbage and salsa. Todas las pupusas viene acompañadas con repollo y salsa.
- Pupusas de Arroz
Rice Flour Pupusa. All pupusas come accompanied with cabbage and salsa. Todas las pupusas viene acompañadas con repollo y salsa,
- Pupusas Locas de Maiz$16.50
Huge crazy corn pupusa made with all ingrediants inside. All pupusas come accompanied with cabbage and salsa. Todas las pupusas viene acompañadas con repollo y salsa.
- Pupusas Locas de Arroz$17.50
Huge crazy rice flour pupusa filled with all ingredients. All pupusas come accompanied with cabbage and salsa. Todas las pupusas viene acompañadas con repollo y salsa,
- Combo #2$13.75
Option of 2 items ( Pupusa, Tamale, or Taco). All combos come accompanied with rice and beans.
- Combo #3$17.00
Option of 3 items ( Pupusa, Tamale, or Taco). All combos come accompanied with rice and beans.
- Pupusa Bomb$8.50
2 Pupusa Bombs with Curtido and Salsa ***Bean & Cheese*** Flavor Only ***Solo Queso Y Frijol***
Antojitos Salvadoreños
- Platanos Fritos$9.50
Fried Plantains. Salvadoran sour cream and beans.
- Platanos Solos$6.50
Fried Plantains only
- Nuegados con Chilate$9.50
Nuegados is a fried yuca mixed with sweet syrup (3 pieces of nuegados served) accompanied with Chilate (a hot white corn drink).
- Nuegados solos$9.50
Nuegados is a fried yuca mixed with sweet syrup. Only nuegados (4 pieces).
- Empanadas
Empanada w/ Milk
- Tamales$3.75
Chicken Tamale: A traditional Salvadoran tamale is made out of a corn based dough mixture stuffed with potatoes, chicken, and sting beans, wrapped with a banana leaf and then steamed.
Platos Tipicos
- Carne Asada$23.00
Grilled Steak and Onions. Rice & beans. Side salad and fried Jalapeno.
- Carne Asada con Camarones$25.50
Grilled steak with shrimp (6pcs) served with rice, beans, side salad, fried jalapeno, side of guacamole, and an order of handmade tortillas (2).
- Carne Asada Salvadoreña$25.00
Grilled steak accompanied with casamiento (rice & bean mixture), a side of cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, salvadoran chorizo, and an order of handmade tortillas (2)
- Flautas$19.00
4 crispy flautas filled with chicken and cheese topped with lettuce, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Aperitivos
Mexican Favorites
- Super Burrito$13.00
Choice of carne asada or chicken along with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, guac, and pico de gallo.
- Super Burrito Mojado$14.00
Wet Super Burrito: Choice of carne asada or chicken along with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, guac, and pico de gallo smothered with enchilada sauce and topped with cheese.
- Tacos$3.50
Choice of carne asada or chicken topped with cilantro and onion.
Soups/Sopas
Seafood/Mariscos
Breakfast/Desayunos
Sides
- French Fries/Papas Fritas$4.50
french fries
- Arroz$3.00+
8, 16, 32 oz Rice
- Frijoles$3.00+
8, 16, 32 oz Beans
- Guacamole con Chips$7.50
- Tortillas$2.00
Handmade Tortillas
- Curtido$5.00+
- Salsa$7.00+
- Crema$2.50+
Salvadoran Sour Cream
- Aguacate$2.50
Side of Avacado
- Casamiento$4.99
Rice w/ Whole Beans
- Chorizo Salvadoreño$5.00
Salvadoran Chorizo
- Pico de Gallo$3.99
- 1/2 Libra Chicharon Yuka$6.50
1/2 lb Whole Fried Pork
- Queso Cotija$2.50
Cotija Cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
