Desayuno / Cena (Breakfast/ Dinner)

Typical Breakfast Desayuno Tipico

$10.50

2 huevos al gusto, frijoles Fritos, queso, crema, tortilla o maduro (2 eggs your choice, fried bean, cheese, cream, tortilla or fried plantain)

Central American Breakfast Desayuno Cetroamericano

$11.50

Huevos al gusto frijoles Fritos, queso crema, tortillas maduro con carne ( 2 eggs your choice, fried beans, cheese, cream, tortillas or fried plantain with steak

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

2 huevos al gusto frijoles Fritos, queso, crema tortilla o maduros (2 eggs your choice, fried beans, cheese, cream, tortilla or fried plantain

Plátano Relleno Con Frijol, Queso Y Crema

$5.99

Filled plantain with beans, cheese, and cream

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Drinks

Café Americano

$1.99

American coffee

Café Con Leche

$2.50

Coffee with milk

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sodas Embase De Vidrio

$2.99

12 oz. Glass bottle of soda

Salvavida - Uva

$3.69

Grape

Salvavida - Fresa

$3.69

Strawberry

Jarritos

$2.40

Jupiña

$1.70

Jugos en Lata

$1.99

Canned juice

Soda en Lata

$1.50

Medium Jugode Maracuya

$3.99

Passion fruit juice

Large Jugo De Maracuya

$5.99

Passion fruit juice

Medium Jugo De Rosa De Jamaica

$3.99

Large Jugo De Rosa De Jamaica

$5.99

Medium Jugo De Horchata

$3.99

Large Jugo De Horchata

$5.99

Medium Jugo De Tamarindo

$3.99

Large Jugo De Tamarindo

$5.99

Smoothies/Batidos

$5.99

Main Course

Carne Asada

$14.99

(Steak) acompañada con arroz, frijoles y tortillas (accompanied with rice, beans, and tortillas)

Bistec Encebollado

$14.99

(Steak and onion) a acompañada con arroz, frijoles y tortillas (accompanied with rice, beans, and tortillas)

Pechuga a La Plancha

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast. Acompañada con arroz, frijoles, tortilla (accompanied with rice, beans, and tortilla)

Tacos Dorados

$8.50

4 pieces. Corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with cabbage salad, special tomato sauce, cheese, and with Honduran dressing

Pollo Frito

$10.99

(Fried chicken) 2 acompanantes (2 sides)

Panes Con Pollo Salvadoreño

$9.99

Salvadorian-style bread with chicken

Pastelitos De Carne

$9.99

4 pieces. Con salsa y curtido

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.99

Acompañado con arroz y ensalada (accompanied with rice and salad)

Sopa De Res

$14.99

Beef soup

Sides

Papas Frita

$3.75

French fries

Maduros

$2.99

Plantain

Crema Salvadorena

$0.99

Salvadoran cream

Frijoles Fritos

$3.75

Refried beans

Arroz

$3.75

Rice

Tostones

$3.75

5 pieces. Fried green plantains

Tortillas

$1.00

4 pieces

House Salad

$4.99

Papas Locas

$6.49

Crazy fries

Pupusas

Pupusa Revueltas

$3.25

Pupusa with pork beans and cheese

Pupusa Loca

$6.00

5 ingredietes desu preferencia

Pupusa Frijol,Queso Y Loroco

$3.50

Bean pupusas with cheese and loroco

Pupusa De Frijol Con Queso

$3.25

Pupusas with beans and cheese

Pupusa De Jalapeño

$3.50

Pupusa De Queso

$3.50

Cheese pupusas

Pupusa De Queso Con Loroco

$4.00

Cheese pupusas with loroco

Pupusa Chicharron Con Queso

$3.25

Pork pupusas with cheese

Pupusa De Pollo

$3.50

Chicken pupusas

Pupusa Ayote Con Queso

$3.75

Pupusas with zucchini and cheese

Pupusa De Carne

$4.00

Pupusas with steak

Pupusa De Camaron

$4.50

Pupusas with shrimp

Baleada

Baleada Sencilla

$3.00

Frijol queso y crema (beans cheese and cream)

Baleada Con Todo

$5.99

Frijol queso, crema, huevo, carne y aguacate (Beans, cheese, cream, egg, meat, and avocado)

Baleada Con Huevo

$4.25

Egg baleada

Baleada Con Carne

$4.99

Steak baleada

Pollo Con Tajada

$12.49

Fried chicken with plantain slices. Wait time 40 min

Carne Con Tajada

$13.99

Steak with plantain slices

Tacos / Burritos

Burrito Pollo

$9.99

Burrito Asada

$9.99

Tacos Pollo

$2.50

Tacos Asada

$2.50

Extras

Salsa

$0.50

Repollo

$0.50

Encurtidos

$0.50