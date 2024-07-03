- Home
21 A Main Street
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Featured Items
Tacos
- Tacos de carne asada
corn tortilla folded w/ chop skirt steak, served w/small salad,cilantro,onions and salsa verde on the side (three tacos per order)$12.99
- Tacos de pollo
corn tortilla folded w/ chicken, served w/small salad,cilantro,onions and salsa verde on the side (three tacos per order)$11.99
- Tacos de lengua
corn tortilla folded w/ beef tongue, served w/small salad,cilantro,onions and salsa verde on the side (three tacos per order)$14.99
- Tacos al pastor
corn tortilla folded w/ marinated pork meat, served w/small salad,cilantro,onions and salsa verde on the side (three tacos per order)$12.99
- Taquitos dorados
salvadoran style chicken flautas topped w/lettuce, sour cream and cheese. (five flautas per otder)$9.99
Chicken Entrees
- Pechuga de pollo a la plancha
Boneless chicken breast seasoned with our secret salvadorean spices and herbs served with small salad,rice,beans and two handmade corn tortillas.$13.99
- Pollo en crema
Sautéed seasoned chicken breast tossed in creamy sauce, served with small salad rice and two handmade corn tortilla.$15.99
- Pan con pollo
Slow roasted chicken topped with house cabbage, hard boiled eggs, radish, cucumbers, lettuce and our house dressing. served on a toasted hoagie roll.$11.99
Home Made Drinks
Antojitos Salvadoreños
- Pastelitos de Carne
crispy corn dough stuffed w/ beef and mix vegetables, served w/curtido(salvadoran coleslaw ) and salsa on the side.$2.50
- Tamal de pollo
chicken tamale$2.59
- Fresh Corn Tamale$2.89
- Enchiladas de Pollo
two handmade corn fried tortilla, topped w/ chicken, hardboiled egg,curtido,cheese and tomato sauce.$8.99
- Platanos Fritos con Frijoles y Crema
fried platains served W/ sour cream and fried beans.$8.99
- Yuca con Chicharron
fried pork chops and cassava. boiled or fried cassava served w/ curtido and tomato sauce.$9.99
- Tamal Pizque
tamale filling with beans$2.59
- Papitas salvadoreñas
salvadoran french fries topped w/mayo, ketchup and salvadoran cheese$5.29
Kids Menu
Sopas/soups
- Mariscada
Maricada is a hearty fusion of the sea includes; lobster,calamari, shrimp,cleams,mussels,crab and scallops, choice: broth seafood or creamy broth seafood, served w/rice and two handmade corn tortilla.$27.99
- Sopa de Res
Beef broth with vegetables served with rice and two handmade corn tortillas.$14.99
- Sopa de Gallina
Our authentic hen soup with vegetables, served with rice and two handmade corn tortillas. choice: fried or boiled hen.$13.99
- Sopa de Mondongo
Delightful mild spicy stew of beef tripe and small chunks of beef feet with vegetables served with rice and two handmade corn tortillas.$14.99
- Sopa de Marisco
is a hearty fusion of the sea includes; calamari, shrimp,cleams,mussels,crab and scallops, choice: broth seafood or creamy broth seafood, served w/rice and two handmade corn tortilla.$21.99
Mama Tana Breakfast
- Desayuno #6 Especial
Three scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, green peppers. Includes fresh avocado, cheese, cream, fried beans and fried plantains.$12.99
- Desayuno #10 Especial con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs with chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, green peppers. Includes fresh avocado, cheese, cream, fried beans and fried plantains.$13.99
- Mama Tana Ranchero
Served with three eggs cooked to order topped w/ ranchera sauce, 4oz grilled skirt steak and fresh salvadorean chrorizo sausage,refried beans, rice and salad and two handmade corn tortillas.$16.99
Baleadas
- Baleadas con Carne
Warm Honduras style flour tortilla stuffed with beef, scrambled eggs, fried beans, avocado, cream and cheese (two per order).$13.99
- Baleadas con Pollo
Warm Honduras style flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, scrambled eggs, fried beans, avocado, cream and cheese (two per order).$12.99
- Baleadas con Chorizo
Warm Honduras style flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs, fried beans, avocado, cream and cheese (two per order).$13.99
- Baleada Regular
Warm Honduras style flour tortilla stuffed scrambled eggs, fried beans, avocado, cream and cheese (two per order).$11.99
Fajitas
- Fajita de pollo
salvadoran style chicken fajita w/ sautéed onions and green peppers, served w/small salad,rice,beans and two handmade corn tortillas$14.99
- Steak fajita
salvadoran style steak fajita w/ sautéed onions and green peppers, served w/small salad,rice,beans and two handmade corn tortillas$16.99
- Fajita de camarones
salvadoran style shrimp fajita w/ sautéed onions and green peppers, served w/small salad,rice,beans and two handmade corn tortillas$17.99
- Combo fajita pollo con carne
salvadoran style chicken and steak fajita w/ sautéed onions and green peppers, served w/small salad,rice,beans and two handmade corn tortillas$17.99
- Fajita mixta
salvadoran style chicken,steak and shrimp fajita w/ sautéed onions and green peppers, served w/small salad,rice,beans and two handmade corn tortillas$20.99
Sodas
Pupusas
- Revuelta
One filled with pork,cheese and beans,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00
- Chicharron con queso
one pupusa filled with pork and cheese,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00
- Frijol con queso
one pupusa,filled w/cheese and beans,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00
- Chicharron con frijol
one pupusa,filled w/pork and beans,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00
- Loroco con queso
one pupusa,filled loroco flower and cheese,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00
- Ayote con queso
one pupusa, filled w/squash and cheese,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00
- Revuelta con loroco
one pupusa,filled w/cheese,beans,pork and loroco flower,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00
- Jalapeño con ques
one pupusa,filled w/cheese and jalapeño pepper,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00
- Loroco frijol y queso
one pupusa,filled w/loroco flower,cheese and beans,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00
- Loroco frijol y chicharron
one pupusa,filled w/loroco flower pork and beans,served with curtido and tomato sauce.$3.00