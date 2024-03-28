- Home
- /
- Alexandria
- /
- Pupuseria y taqueria Mana - 8166 Richmond Highway
Pupuseria y taqueria Mana 8166 Richmond Highway
No reviews yet
8166 Richmond Highway
Alexandria, VA 22309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pupuseria
Appetizers / Aperitivos
Burritos
Tamales
Quesadillas
Cocteles/WIngs
- Coctel De Camarones$16.95
Salvadorean style shrimp cocktel sauce
- Ceviche Mixto$16.95
Fresh seeafood mix marinated with cilantro, red onions, celery and spices
- Ceviche De Camarón$16.95
Fresh seeafood mix marinated with cilantro, red onions, celery and spices. Avocado
- Serving of 6 Chicken Wings$8.95
Served with vegetables
- Serving of 12 Chicken Wings$16.95
Served with vegetables
Tajadas
Garnachas/Nachos
Fajitas
Mariscos / Seafood
- Camarones Al Ajillo$18.95
- Camarones Entomatados$18.95
- Camarones a La Crema$18.95
- Camarones Empanizados$18.95
- Camarones a La Plancha$18.95
- Camarones a La Diabla$18.95
- Pescado Con Camarones$21.95
- Mojarra Frita$16.95
- Filete De Tilapia$16.95
- Salmón a La Crema$19.95
- Salmón a La Parrilla$19.95
Served with rice, and vegetables
Soups / Sopas
Salads / Ensaladas
Meats / Carnes
- Costilla a La Parrilla$19.95
2 ribs served with rice, salad, beans, salad, sausage, jalapeño, 2 tortillas
- Carne Asada$15.95
- Bistec Encebollado$15.95
Steak with sauteed onions
- Chuleta De Cerdo$14.95
Two grilled pork chop
- Chicharrón Platter$14.95
Deep-fried chunks of pork, served with avocado
- N.Y. Steak Con Camarones$24.95
- Carne Guisada Con Papas$14.95
Stew beef with tomato sauce
- N.Y. Steak$17.95
- Lengua Entomatada$15.95
- Pique a Lo Macho$16.95
- Lomo Saltado$15.95
- Saltado Mixto$15.95
Combinaciones
- Combinaciones Maná$26.95
(3) shrimps, chicken, beef, sausage served with salad, rice, and (1 tortilla)
- Combinación Mar Y Tierra$26.95
(3) shrimps, salmon, chicken, beef served with rice, beans, and (1 tortilla)
- Combinación Especial$26.95
N.Y. Steak, chicken and sausage served with rice, salad, and (1 tortilla)
- Combinación De Mariscos$26.95
Sea food served with rice, salad, and (1 tortilla)
Daily Maná
Pollo
- Pollo Encebollado$13.95
Chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, served with rice, beans and salad
- Pollo Asado$12.95
Grilled chicken served with rice, beans and salad
- Pollo Saltado$14.95
Sauteed chicken strips with fried tomatoes, onions and green peppers served with rice
- Pollo en Crema$13.95
Chicken breast topped with cream sauce, served with rice, refried beans and salad
- Pollo Guisado$13.95
Served with rice, beans, and salad
- Codornices a La Parrilla$16.95
Grilled quail served with rice, beans and salad
- Codorniz Entomatada$17.95
Quail in tomato sauce, served with rice and salad
Drinks
Bar
Botanas
- Botana Mixta$29.95
Combination platter strip of grilled steak, chicken grilled shrimps, one pupusa, chicharrones and chicken wings, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and onions
- Botana De Carnes$18.95
Grilled steak served with, lettuce, tomatoes one pupusa, cucumber and onions
- Botana De Camarones$24.95
Served with shrimp, lettuces, tomatoes, onions and cucumber
- Botana De Chicharrón$16.95
Deep fried pork chunks served with one pupusa, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers
- Botana De Calamares$18.95
Fried squid, served with, lettuce tomatoes, onions and cucumber
sides
- Beef Carne - 8 Onz.$8.95
- Chicken Pollo - 8 Onz.$7.95
- Pork Chicharrón)$6.95
- Shirmp 1 Camarón$2.85
- Tajadas$2.95
- Casamiento$3.95
- Rice Arroz$3.45
- Beans Frijol$2.95
- Plantains Platano Frito$3.50
- Salad Ensalada$3.25
- Guacamole$3.95
- Avocado Aguacate$3.25
- Vegetales Mixtos$4.85
- Fresh Cheese Queso Fresco$2.50
- Dreasing / 2 Onz$0.50
- Curtido / 4 Onz$1.00
- Salsas / 2 Onz$0.50
- 2 Tortillas$1.00
- Sour Cream Crema$2.95
- Dry Cheese Queso Seco$2.95
- Sausage 1 Chorizo$2.25
- Jalapeño$0.75
- Platano, Crema Y Frijol$6.85
(Fried plantain sour cream and beans)
- Salchipapas$10.00
- Papas Fritas$3.25
- Fried Cassava$3.95
- chips y salsa$3.00
- ORDEN TAJADAS$8.00
- Huevo$1.00
Churros
American Breakfast
Drinks
Waffles
From the Coop
- Any Way You Want Two Eggs$8.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Two Eggs With Bacon$12.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Two Eggs With Sausage$12.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Two Eggs With Scrapple$12.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Two Eggs With Corned Beef Hash$11.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Two Eggs With Country Ham$14.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- 8 Oz With New York Strip$18.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- 2 Pieces With Pork Chops$14.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- With Ham Stake$14.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- With Country Fried Steak$15.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- 5 Oz With Hamburger Steak$7.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- 8 Oz With Hamburger Steak$9.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Egg Benedict$15.99
With fresh fruit. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Crabcake Benedict$15.99
With fresh fruit. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- The Mana Platter$16.99
Waffle or french toast with 2 eggs and choice of protein
- Scrambled with Diced Ham$12.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Creamed Chip Beef$13.99
With toast or biscuit. Served with home fries or grits only. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Creamed Chip Sausage Gravy$13.99
With toast or biscuit. Served with home fries or grits only. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Country Biscuit with Chip Beef$13.99
2 eggs topped with Cheddar cheese and with home fries or grits. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Country Biscuit with Sausage Gravy$13.99
2 eggs topped with Cheddar cheese and with home fries or grits. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Skillet Scrambler$14.99
2 eggs, diced bacon, sausage, ham, onion, tomato & home-fries served in a skillet dish served with toast, biscuit, or English muffin
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich$3.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness VOH-FDA
- Egg Sandwich With Bacon$6.99
- Egg Sandwich With Sausage$6.99
- Egg Sandwich With Scrapple$6.99
- Egg Sandwich With Ham$7.99
- Egg Sandwich With Country Ham$8.99
- Two Bacon with Eggs$6.99
- Two Sausage Biscuit with Eggs$6.99
- Chicken breast$8.99
- Turkey and ham club$10.99
Pancakes
French Toast
- 2 Slices Mini Toast$5.95
- Mini Toast with Bacon$10.99
- Mini Toast with Sausage$10.99
- Mini Toast with Scrapple$10.99
- Mini Toast with Corned Beef Hash$9.99
- Mini Toast with Country Ham$14.99
- Mini Toast with Ham Steak$14.99
- 3 Slices French Toast$7.99
- French Toast with Bacon$12.99
- French Toast with Sausage$12.99
- French Toast with Scrapple$12.99
- French Toast with Corned Beef Hash$10.99
- French Toast with Honey Fried Chicken$15.99
- French Toast with Fresh Fruit$10.99
Omelets
- Cheese Omelet$10.99
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$10.99
- Western - Green Pepper, Onion and Ham Omelet$10.99
- Spanish Omelet$11.99
Green pepper, onion, ham and tangy Spanish sauce
- Italian Omelet$12.99
Italian sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
- Mexicali Omelet$1.99
Onion, cheese and tangy chili
- Mushroom Omelet$9.99
- Country Omelet$12.99
Bacon and onion
- Vegetable Omelet$10.99
Tomato, green pepper, onion and mushrooms
- Creamed Chip Beef Omelet$12.99
- Creamed Chip Sausage Gravy Omelet$12.99
- The Mana Skillet Omelet$14.99
Sautéed mushrooms, diced bacon and American cheese
- Bacon Cheese Omelet$12.99
- Spinach Bacon and Feta Cheese Omelet$12.99
- Meat Lover Omelet$14.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, tomato, green pepper and onion
- Greek Omelet$12.99
Tomato, olives, and feta cheese
- Steak Omelet$13.99
American cheese and onion
- Chicken Omelet$13.99
American cheese and onion
Golden Years
Side orders
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
8166 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA 22309
Photos coming soon!