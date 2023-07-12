Main Menu

Small Plates

Hummus

$12.00

Served With Rosemary Olive Oil , Veggies And Bread

Jerk Shrimp

$15.00

Sauteed To Perfection With Sweet And Smokey Kick

Cedar Plank Salmon

$18.00

Topped With Brown Sugar Glaze

Garlic Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Olive Oil, Garlic And Spinach

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp With Rémoulade Sauce

NY Strip Steak

$18.00

Pan-Fried Perfected With A House Blend

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Served Crispy With Bacon Bits And Balsamic Glaze

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese

Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Fresh Daily Fruit

Grit Cakes

$15.00

Pepper Jack Cheese Grits Golden Fried Topped Creamy Sauteed Shrimp | Salmon Bite

Surf and Turf Angus Beef

$21.00

Salmon Sliders

$21.00

Sauteed Mixed Veggies

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Mix and Match Tacos

$22.00

Baked Brie

$20.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Oxtail and Grits

$25.00

Salads

PÜR Zen Salad

$13.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Apple Slices, Peach Vinaigrette

Tomato Caprese Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Fresh Salad, Grapes, Red Onion, Smoked Bacon And Blue Cheese Crumbles

Strawberry & Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Red Onions,Served Raspberry Vinaigrette , Glazed House Nuts

Panini & Wraps

PÜR Zen Chicken Panini

$13.00

Mixed Greens , Apples, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Green Onions

Chicken Pesto

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, House Vinaigrette

Tomato Caprese

$13.00

Creamy Basil Sauce, Balsamic Vinegar, Arugula, Mozzarella, Ripe Tomatoes.

Stone Oven Flatbreads

Margherita Flatebread

$14.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze And Garlic Tomato Sauce

Pepperoni Flatebread

$14.00Out of stock

Italian Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Garlic Tomato Sauce

Pesto W/ Tomatoes & Arugula Flatebread

$16.00

Pesto Aioli, Tomatoes, Arugula And Mozzarella

Mediterranean Prosciutto Flatebread

$16.00Out of stock

Creamy Basil Sauce, Balsamic Vinegar, Arugula, Mozzarella, Ripe Tomatoes.

Cakes

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch

$6.00Out of stock

Buttery Vanilla Cake, Salted Caramel Crunch And A Creamy Custard Layer

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake With A Molten Center

Olive Oil Citrus Cake

$6.00

Served With A Berry Compote

Cheesecakes

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$9.00

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Brûlée Cheesecake

$9.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$9.00

Meat & Cheese Boards

Small Board

$32.00

Medium Board

$48.00

Large Board

$65.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Crownberry Apple

$15.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Red Moon Over Manhattan

$14.00

Froze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$15.00

Mimosas

Caramel Apple Mimosa

$13.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$11.00

Mango Mama Mimosa

$11.00

Mermaid Mimosa

$13.00

Peachy Keen Mimosa

$13.00

Pineapple Orange Sherbet Mimosa

$13.00

Pineapple Strawberry Mimosa

$11.00

Rosemary Grapefruit Mimosa

$11.00

Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade Mimosa

$11.00

Sunset Mimosa

$13.00

Wine

Sparkling Wines

Bollinger Champagne Extra Brut

$150.00

Pol Roger Champagne Brut

$125.00

Pommery Champagne Brut

$90.00

Vollereaux Champagne Brut

$75.00

Crisp, Refreshing Whites

Weinkeller Riesling

$9.00+

Brotherhood Riesling

$8.00+

Hugel Riesling

$45.00

Pinot Grigio/ Gris

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Hugel Pinot Gris

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc

The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Z Alexander Brown Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$8.00+

Chardonnay

Chehalem "Inox" Chardonnay

$10.00+

Z Alexander Brown Chardonnay

$8.00+

Diora Chardonnay

$11.00+

Argyle Reserve Chardonnay

$50.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$60.00

Les Setilles Bourgogne

$65.00

Benton Lane First Class Chardonnay

$70.00

Pinot Noir

Noble Vines 667 Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Roco Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Ritual Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Diora Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Joseph Faiveley Bourgogne Rouge

$60.00

Ermisch Pinot Noir

$65.00

Benton Lane First Class Pinot Noir

$120.00

Fruit Forward Reds

Mercer Red Blend

$9.00+

Intercept Red Blend

$12.00+

Leviathan Red Blend

$55.00

Spicy, Earthy Reds

Septima Malbec

$8.00+

Concha y Toro Gran Reserva Malbec

$10.00+

Pedroncelli Zinfandel

$11.00+

Primus Red Blend

$13.00+

Marques de Rascal Roja Reserva

$70.00

Castello dei Rampolla Chianti Classico

$90.00

Merlot

Skyfall Merlot

$9.00+

Robert Hall Merlot

$10.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

Twenty Bench Cabernet

$9.00+

Robert Hall Cabernet

$10.00+

Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Chateau Tour Pibran

$120.00

Egelhoff Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

Meyer Bonny's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$220.00

Sweet/ Dessert Wines

Brotherhood Riesling

$8.00+

Folonari Moscato

$6.00+

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$8.00+

Dow's Ruby Port

$10.00

Dow's Tawny Port

$10.00

Dow's 10 Year Tawny Port

$20.00

Dow's 20 Year Tawny Port

$40.00

Salt of the Earth (Red)

$13.00+

Salt of the Earth (White)

$13.00+

Stella Rose

$11.00

Liquor

Rum

Captain/white

$14.00

Captain Spiced

$14.00

Captain Coconut

$14.00

Well

$11.00

Gin

Bombay

$14.00

Well

$11.00

Vodka

Titos

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

New Amsterdam

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Well

$11.00

Tequila

Teramana

$15.00+

Casamigos

$15.00+

Don Julio Blancp

$15.00

Patron

$13.00

Well

$11.00

Bourbon/Scoth

Bulleit

$15.00

Well/Duggans

$11.00

Brandy/Paynal

$13.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$15.00

Crown Peach

$15.00

Crown Apple

$15.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Well

$11.00

Jameson

$15.00

Cordials

Gran Marnier

$14.00

Peach Schnapps

$1.50

Blue Curacco

$1.50

Amareto

$12.00

Vermouth

$12.00

Melon

$1.50

Kahlua

$12.00

Grudiva

$12.00

Happy Hour

Cocktails

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Gin & Tonic

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Ladies Night

Wine

Chard

$5.00

Red Blend

$5.00

Cocktalil

Margarita

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

French 75

$7.00

Hookah

Regular

$35.00

BDH

$65.00