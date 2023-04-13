Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pura Vida Cocina 313 Northeast 3rd Street

313 Northeast 3rd Street

McMinnville, OR 97128

Comida

Totopoes

$4.00

Fresh chips, salsa, beans, and guacamole

Croquetas

$7.00

Crispy fried fritters, ham and chicken, cotija cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli & peanut romesco

Platano Maduro

$7.00

Ripe fried plantain, beans & sour cream

Salad Cesar

$8.00

Grilled romaine, avocado dressing, pumpkin seeds, shaved radishes & cotija cheese

Ensalada Verde

$7.00

Mixed greens, pumpkin seed vinaigrette, radishes & pickled red onions

Aguacate Frito

$9.00

Fried avocado, mixed greens, black bean, chipotle aioli & cotija cheese

Piquillos

$8.00

Four quinoa-stuffed piquillo peppers, carrot ginger dressing and mixed greens

Taquitos

$10.00+

Four crispy rolled tortillas, cabbage slaw, beans, cilantro, chipotle aioli, peanut romesco and cotija cheese

Empanadas

$11.00+

Two stuffed corn pastries, peanut romesco, cabbage, beans, cilantro, chipotle aioli & cotija cheese

Arepas

$10.00+

Hand pressed cheesy corn cakes, cabbage slaw, peanut romesco, cilantro and guacamole

Sopes

$12.00

Two crispy masa cakes, filled with sauteed vegetables, black beans, cilantro, salsa verde & queso fresco

Sandwich Cubano

$13.00

Cuban style sandwich, roasted pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, peanut romesco and papa bravas

Chile Relleno

$16.00+

Stuffed poblano pepper, cotija cheese, aji amarillo cream sauce & gallo pinto

Paella Mixta

$23.00

Spanish style saffron infused rice cooked with clams, shrimp, bay scallops, cilantro, chorizo, grilled chicken and a side salad

Costillas

$15.00Out of stock

Ensalada De Salmon

$19.00

Seared skuna bay salmon served on a bed of greens, cilantro, quinoa and mango pico de gallo

Ensalada De Pollo

$16.00

Ceviche De Salmon

$15.00

Pura Vida Tacos

3 Hand made tortillas filled with your choice of filling, shaved cabbage, cotija cheese, cilantro, radish and chipotle aioli served with gallo pinto, pickled red onions and lime.

Barbacoa

$15.00

Slow braised beef

Puerco

$16.00

Crispy pork belly

Vegetales

$14.00

Sauteed Vegetables

Pollo

$15.00

Grilled Chicken

Camaron

$16.00

Sauteed Shrimp

Pescado

$16.00

Alaskan True Cod

Taco Mixto

$17.00

Mixed Tacos

Taco Ala Carta

$4.00+

Alado

Gallo Pinto

$4.00

Quesadilla

$4.00

3 Tortillas

$4.00

Frijoles

$4.00

Side Grillerd Chicken

$6.00

2oz Pepita

$0.75

2oz Sour Cream

$0.75

2oz Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

2oz Guacamole

$0.75

Avocado Side

$3.00

Papas Bravas

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Side Camaron

$8.00

Salmon Side

$12.00

Pickled Onion

$0.75

32 Oz Pepita

$18.00

Postre

Flan

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Gift Card

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

