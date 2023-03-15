- Home
Pura Vida - Design District
3818 NE 1 ave
Miami, FL 33137
Popular Items
PURA VIDA MENU
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
VEGGIE OMELETTE
pasture-raised whole eggs, scallions, bell pepper, mozzarella, and spinach, served with avocado smash, toasted sourdough, arugula
AVOCADO SMASH
toasted multigrain sourdough, mashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, micro-cilantro, radish, olive oil drizzle
PERFECT EGG SANDWICH
artisanal toasted bagel scooped, pasture-raised whole eggs, mozarella, arugula, avocado smash, tomatoes, olive oil, red pepper flakes
TURKEY EGG WRAP
soft boiled pasture-raised eggs, turkey bacon, sweet potato, avocado, mozzarella, spinach, olive oil, salsa picante on the side
CROISSANT SANDWICH
fresh-baked plain croissant, sliced tomato, mixed greens, egg salad (pasture-raised eggs, mustard aioli, fresh herbs, veggies)
SALMON AVOCADO
toasted multigrain sourdough, smoked salmon, avocado, sesame, micro cilantro, olive oil drizzle
LEAN PROTEIN PLATE
soft-boiled pasture-raised eggs, sweet potato, avocado, choice of protein: turkey bacon, smoked salmon, tuna salad, egg salad, choice of sauce: vegan gf green tahini or vegan gf salsa picante
ALMOND BERRY TOAST
toasted gluten-free bread, all-natural almond butter, topped with strawberry, blueberry, coconut, honey drizzle, cinnamon, chia seeds
TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH
tuna salad made with fresh baked tuna, seasoned with olive oil, chopped veggies and homemade mustard aioli, served over arugula, tomato, sprouts and served on multigrain sourdough
BAGEL AND SCHMEAR
toasted artisanal bagel and whipped cream cheese
OVERNIGHT OATS
wholegrain oats, almond milk, shaved coconut, dates, chia seed, sesame seeds, cinnamon, kosher sea salt, vanilla • topped with strawberry, blueberry, homemade vegan gluten-free granola, almond butter drizzle
FRUIT SALAD
fresh seasonal fruit served with greek yogurt topped with vegan gluten-free granola, honey, shaved coconut
CHIA PARFAIT
chia seed & almond mylk pudding base, coconut creme & mango puree, vanilla, natural raw agave, served with vegan gluten-free granola on the side
BOWLS
MANGO SALMON BOWL
oven-roasted salmon, quinoa, arugula, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled cabbage, mango, sesame seeds
SPICY TUNA BOWL
seared ahi tuna, cilantro rice, avocado, cucumber, radish, micro-cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, soy ginger, spicy aioli
SUMMER CHICKEN BOWL
cilantro rice, grilled chicken breast, arugula, avocado, pineapple, carrot, onion, red pepper, cilantro, sesame
VEGAN LENTIL BOWL
vegan ADASHAH (lentil & chickpea-based protein), arugula, quinoa, avocado, sprouts, radish, pickled cabbage, carrot, sunflower seeds, served with homemade green tahini sauce
FIRE EGG BOWL
organic pasture-raised eggs, quinoa, avocado, crumbled feta, spinach, onion + red pepper, served with spicy soy ginger
BOWLS GROUP BUNDLE
EXTRA SAUCE
WRAPS
VEGGIE
spinach, organic quinoa, avocado, beet hummus, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber, sprouts, chickpeas, vegan gf green tahini dressing
TOASTED CHICKEN
free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, onion + red pepper, mozzarella, avocado
KALE CHICKEN CAESAR
free-range grilled chicken, locally sourced kale, multigrain croutons, shaved parmesan, and our seriously addicting homemade caesar dressing
PESTO TUNA
ahi tuna, cilantro rice, avocado, spinach, carrot, homemade pesto sauce, melted low-fat mozzarella *pesto contains walnuts
PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH
multigrain sourdough, free-range grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, goat cheese, pesto, balsamic glaze *pesto contains walnuts
EXTRA SAUCE
PLATES
FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE
free-range grilled chicken, topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette
ADASHAH PLATE
adashah (lentil & chickpea-based protein), topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette
WILD AHI TUNA PLATE
wild ahi tuna, topped with scallions, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette
OVEN ROASTED SALMON PLATE
oven roasted salmon, topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette
SALADS
HARVEST KALE SALAD
kale tossed in apple cider vin., pomegranate seeds, scallions, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potato
KALE CAESAR SALAD
Locally sourced kale, mixed with homemade caesar dressing, multigrain croutons, parmesan cheese
GARDEN GREENS
arugula, spinach, mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, pickled cabbage, radish, sprouts, scallion, chickpeas, micro cilantro, sunflower seeds, served with green tahini and apple cider dressing
MEDITERRANEAN TOMATO SALAD
roma and cherry tomato blend, sliced cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, arugula, marinated olive tapenade, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette
JEN'S HERB
arugula, kale, mint, italian parsley, cilantro, organic quinoa, jalapeño, spiced walnuts, crumbled feta, scallion, apple cider vinaigrette
AHI ASIAN SALAD
wild ahi tuna, green cabbage, kale, mixed greens, quinoa, cucumber, scallion, micro cilantro, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, spicy soy ginger
SALADS GROUP BUNDLE
kale caesar, garden greens, jen's herb
SNACKS
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP
butternut squash, onion, garlic, olive oil, bay leaf, ginger, sage, topped with cilantro
CAPRESE EMPANADA
SPINACH AND CHEESE EMPANADA
CHICKEN EMPANADA
chicken, corn, red pepper, green pepper, onion
BEEF EMPANADA
beef, plantain, red pepper, green pepper, onion
SPICED MANGO ADASHAH
vegan adashah (lentil-based protein), mango, avocado smash, scallion, sunflower seeds, red pepper flakes, green tahini
ROASTED BEET HUMMUS
homemade hummus blended with beets, drizzled with olive oil, chickpeas, zaatar seasoning, micro cilantro, toasted pita
OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES
peanut butter, oats, honey, chocolate chips, chia seed, flaxseed, coconut, vanilla bean, salt
VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES
almond butter, oats, dark cacao chips, coconut, chia seed, flax seed, maple syrup, vanilla
VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES
hazelnuts, dates, vanilla, sea salt, cacao powder
HOMEMADE GRANOLA
gluten-free rolled oats, walnuts, almonds, coconut, date sugar, kosher salt, cinnamon, coconut oil, vanilla, maple syrup
OVERNIGHT OATS PARFAIT
oats base: wholegrain oats, almond milk, shaved coconut, dates, chia seed, sesame seeds, cinnamon, kosher sea salt, vanilla • toppings: strawberry, blueberry, homemade vegan gluten-free granola
DOG MACARONS
macarons for dogs | 3 macarons per box • dairy-free, gluten-free, no added sugar, no preservatives
ACAI BOWLS
BALI CRUNCH
organic raw brazilian acai blended with banana, topped with banana, vegan gluten-free granola, mango, cacao nibs, goji berry, and almond butter drizzle | no modifiers on acai base xo
SIGNATURE ACAI
our famous acai bowl made with raw organic brazilian acai blended with banana, topped with banana, vegan gluten-free granola, strawberry, pineapple, shaved coconut, and chia seeds | no modifiers on acai base xo
PB LOVER
raw organic brazilian acai blended with banana, vegan gluten-free granola base, topped with strawberry, blueberry, pecan, coconut, cacao, goji berry, peanut butter | no modifiers on acai base xo
SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES
WELCOME TO MIAMI
passion fruit, mango, banana, honey
CHOCOLATE PB
peanut butter, banana, almond mylk, honey, organic grass-fed chocolate whey protein
MIAMI MOCHA
espresso shot, banana, almond butter, cacao, date, almond mylk, organic grass-fed vanilla whey protein
VITAMIN SEA
strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, orange juice
SUPER GREENS
spinach, kale, granny smith apple, cucumber, celery, pineapple, ginger, lemon
COCO AZUL
blue spirulina, moringa, hemp seeds, coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes
OMER'S POST-WORKOUT
blueberry, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond mylk, vegan vanilla protein
PURPLE RAIN
earl grey black tea, acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, blue spirulina, collagen
COLD PRESSED JUICES
THE WELLNESS KIT
keep calm. drink your juice. take a wellness shot. wash your hands. repeat! we're here to keep our community healthy! stock up with this 4-pack of cold-pressed juices and get 2 complimentary flu shots to help keep your immune system strong. includes green deluxe, immune booster, the glow, and lulu's lemon xo
GREEN DELUXE
spinach, kale, celery, apple, cucumber, lemon
MIAMI BEET
beet, pineapple, carrot, cucumber, ginger
IMMUNE BOOSTER
ginger, lemon, pineapple, orange juice, garlic, honey, cayenne pepper
LULU'S LEMON
lemon, ginger, orange, pineapple, organic chia seeds
THE GLOW
carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric
ORANGE JUICE
CELERY JUICE
BUTTERFLY LEMONADE
blue butterfly pea flower, coconut water, lemon, passion fruit, monk fruit