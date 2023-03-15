Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pura Vida - Design District

No reviews yet

3818 NE 1 ave

Miami, FL 33137

Popular Items

LATTE
GREEN DELUXE
AVOCADO SMASH

PURA VIDA MENU

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

VEGGIE OMELETTE

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$15.95

pasture-raised whole eggs, scallions, bell pepper, mozzarella, and spinach, served with avocado smash, toasted sourdough, arugula

AVOCADO SMASH

AVOCADO SMASH

$10.95

toasted multigrain sourdough, mashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, micro-cilantro, radish, olive oil drizzle

PERFECT EGG SANDWICH

PERFECT EGG SANDWICH

$13.95

artisanal toasted bagel scooped, pasture-raised whole eggs, mozarella, arugula, avocado smash, tomatoes, olive oil, red pepper flakes

TURKEY EGG WRAP

TURKEY EGG WRAP

$18.95

soft boiled pasture-raised eggs, turkey bacon, sweet potato, avocado, mozzarella, spinach, olive oil, salsa picante on the side

CROISSANT SANDWICH

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$11.95

fresh-baked plain croissant, sliced tomato, mixed greens, egg salad (pasture-raised eggs, mustard aioli, fresh herbs, veggies)

SALMON AVOCADO

SALMON AVOCADO

$14.95

toasted multigrain sourdough, smoked salmon, avocado, sesame, micro cilantro, olive oil drizzle

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

$19.95

soft-boiled pasture-raised eggs, sweet potato, avocado, choice of protein: turkey bacon, smoked salmon, tuna salad, egg salad, choice of sauce: vegan gf green tahini or vegan gf salsa picante

ALMOND BERRY TOAST

ALMOND BERRY TOAST

$12.95Out of stock

toasted gluten-free bread, all-natural almond butter, topped with strawberry, blueberry, coconut, honey drizzle, cinnamon, chia seeds

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

$17.95

tuna salad made with fresh baked tuna, seasoned with olive oil, chopped veggies and homemade mustard aioli, served over arugula, tomato, sprouts and served on multigrain sourdough

BAGEL AND SCHMEAR

BAGEL AND SCHMEAR

$5.95

toasted artisanal bagel and whipped cream cheese

OVERNIGHT OATS

OVERNIGHT OATS

$12.95

wholegrain oats, almond milk, shaved coconut, dates, chia seed, sesame seeds, cinnamon, kosher sea salt, vanilla • topped with strawberry, blueberry, homemade vegan gluten-free granola, almond butter drizzle

FRUIT SALAD

FRUIT SALAD

$12.95

fresh seasonal fruit served with greek yogurt topped with vegan gluten-free granola, honey, shaved coconut

CHIA PARFAIT

CHIA PARFAIT

$7.95

chia seed & almond mylk pudding base, coconut creme & mango puree, vanilla, natural raw agave, served with vegan gluten-free granola on the side

BOWLS

MANGO SALMON BOWL

MANGO SALMON BOWL

$24.95

oven-roasted salmon, quinoa, arugula, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled cabbage, mango, sesame seeds

SPICY TUNA BOWL

SPICY TUNA BOWL

$23.95

seared ahi tuna, cilantro rice, avocado, cucumber, radish, micro-cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, soy ginger, spicy aioli

SUMMER CHICKEN BOWL

SUMMER CHICKEN BOWL

$18.95

cilantro rice, grilled chicken breast, arugula, avocado, pineapple, carrot, onion, red pepper, cilantro, sesame

VEGAN LENTIL BOWL

VEGAN LENTIL BOWL

$16.95

vegan ADASHAH (lentil & chickpea-based protein), arugula, quinoa, avocado, sprouts, radish, pickled cabbage, carrot, sunflower seeds, served with homemade green tahini sauce

FIRE EGG BOWL

FIRE EGG BOWL

$15.95

organic pasture-raised eggs, quinoa, avocado, crumbled feta, spinach, onion + red pepper, served with spicy soy ginger

BOWLS GROUP BUNDLE

EXTRA SAUCE

WRAPS

VEGGIE

VEGGIE

$12.95

spinach, organic quinoa, avocado, beet hummus, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber, sprouts, chickpeas, vegan gf green tahini dressing

TOASTED CHICKEN

TOASTED CHICKEN

$16.95

free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, onion + red pepper, mozzarella, avocado

KALE CHICKEN CAESAR

KALE CHICKEN CAESAR

$16.95

free-range grilled chicken, locally sourced kale, multigrain croutons, shaved parmesan, and our seriously addicting homemade caesar dressing

PESTO TUNA

PESTO TUNA

$18.95

ahi tuna, cilantro rice, avocado, spinach, carrot, homemade pesto sauce, melted low-fat mozzarella *pesto contains walnuts

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

$17.95

tuna salad made with fresh baked tuna, seasoned with olive oil, chopped veggies and homemade mustard aioli, served over arugula, tomato, sprouts and served on multigrain sourdough

PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.95

multigrain sourdough, free-range grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, goat cheese, pesto, balsamic glaze *pesto contains walnuts

EXTRA SAUCE

PLATES

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$24.95

free-range grilled chicken, topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

ADASHAH PLATE

ADASHAH PLATE

$24.95

adashah (lentil & chickpea-based protein), topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

WILD AHI TUNA PLATE

WILD AHI TUNA PLATE

$26.95

wild ahi tuna, topped with scallions, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

OVEN ROASTED SALMON PLATE

OVEN ROASTED SALMON PLATE

$26.95

oven roasted salmon, topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

$19.95

soft-boiled pasture-raised eggs, sweet potato, avocado, choice of protein: turkey bacon, smoked salmon, tuna salad, egg salad, choice of sauce: vegan gf green tahini or vegan gf salsa picante

SALADS

HARVEST KALE SALAD

HARVEST KALE SALAD

$14.95

kale tossed in apple cider vin., pomegranate seeds, scallions, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potato

KALE CAESAR SALAD

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$14.95

Locally sourced kale, mixed with homemade caesar dressing, multigrain croutons, parmesan cheese

GARDEN GREENS

GARDEN GREENS

$14.95

arugula, spinach, mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, pickled cabbage, radish, sprouts, scallion, chickpeas, micro cilantro, sunflower seeds, served with green tahini and apple cider dressing

MEDITERRANEAN TOMATO SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN TOMATO SALAD

$14.95

roma and cherry tomato blend, sliced cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, arugula, marinated olive tapenade, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette

JEN'S HERB

JEN'S HERB

$16.95

arugula, kale, mint, italian parsley, cilantro, organic quinoa, jalapeño, spiced walnuts, crumbled feta, scallion, apple cider vinaigrette

AHI ASIAN SALAD

AHI ASIAN SALAD

$21.95

wild ahi tuna, green cabbage, kale, mixed greens, quinoa, cucumber, scallion, micro cilantro, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, spicy soy ginger

SALADS GROUP BUNDLE

kale caesar, garden greens, jen's herb

SNACKS

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

$7.95

butternut squash, onion, garlic, olive oil, bay leaf, ginger, sage, topped with cilantro

CAPRESE EMPANADA

CAPRESE EMPANADA

$3.95
SPINACH AND CHEESE EMPANADA

SPINACH AND CHEESE EMPANADA

$3.95
CHICKEN EMPANADA

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$3.95

chicken, corn, red pepper, green pepper, onion

BEEF EMPANADA

BEEF EMPANADA

$3.95

beef, plantain, red pepper, green pepper, onion

SPICED MANGO ADASHAH

SPICED MANGO ADASHAH

$9.95

vegan adashah (lentil-based protein), mango, avocado smash, scallion, sunflower seeds, red pepper flakes, green tahini

ROASTED BEET HUMMUS

ROASTED BEET HUMMUS

$7.95

homemade hummus blended with beets, drizzled with olive oil, chickpeas, zaatar seasoning, micro cilantro, toasted pita

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

$4.95

peanut butter, oats, honey, chocolate chips, chia seed, flaxseed, coconut, vanilla bean, salt

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

$4.95

almond butter, oats, dark cacao chips, coconut, chia seed, flax seed, maple syrup, vanilla

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

$4.95

hazelnuts, dates, vanilla, sea salt, cacao powder

HOMEMADE GRANOLA

HOMEMADE GRANOLA

$9.95

gluten-free rolled oats, walnuts, almonds, coconut, date sugar, kosher salt, cinnamon, coconut oil, vanilla, maple syrup

OVERNIGHT OATS PARFAIT

OVERNIGHT OATS PARFAIT

$8.95

oats base: wholegrain oats, almond milk, shaved coconut, dates, chia seed, sesame seeds, cinnamon, kosher sea salt, vanilla • toppings: strawberry, blueberry, homemade vegan gluten-free granola

CHIA PARFAIT

CHIA PARFAIT

$7.95

chia seed & almond mylk pudding base, coconut creme & mango puree, vanilla, natural raw agave, served with vegan gluten-free granola on the side

DOG MACARONS

DOG MACARONS

$8.00

macarons for dogs | 3 macarons per box • dairy-free, gluten-free, no added sugar, no preservatives

ACAI BOWLS

BALI CRUNCH

BALI CRUNCH

$14.95

organic raw brazilian acai blended with banana, topped with banana, vegan gluten-free granola, mango, cacao nibs, goji berry, and almond butter drizzle | no modifiers on acai base xo

SIGNATURE ACAI

SIGNATURE ACAI

$12.95

our famous acai bowl made with raw organic brazilian acai blended with banana, topped with banana, vegan gluten-free granola, strawberry, pineapple, shaved coconut, and chia seeds | no modifiers on acai base xo

PB LOVER

PB LOVER

$14.95

raw organic brazilian acai blended with banana, vegan gluten-free granola base, topped with strawberry, blueberry, pecan, coconut, cacao, goji berry, peanut butter | no modifiers on acai base xo

SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES

WELCOME TO MIAMI

WELCOME TO MIAMI

$9.95

passion fruit, mango, banana, honey

CHOCOLATE PB

CHOCOLATE PB

$9.95

peanut butter, banana, almond mylk, honey, organic grass-fed chocolate whey protein

MIAMI MOCHA

MIAMI MOCHA

$11.95Out of stock

espresso shot, banana, almond butter, cacao, date, almond mylk, organic grass-fed vanilla whey protein

VITAMIN SEA

VITAMIN SEA

$11.95

strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, orange juice

SUPER GREENS

SUPER GREENS

$11.95

spinach, kale, granny smith apple, cucumber, celery, pineapple, ginger, lemon

COCO AZUL

COCO AZUL

$11.95

blue spirulina, moringa, hemp seeds, coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes

OMER'S POST-WORKOUT

OMER'S POST-WORKOUT

$11.95

blueberry, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond mylk, vegan vanilla protein

PURPLE RAIN

PURPLE RAIN

$12.95

earl grey black tea, acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, blue spirulina, collagen

COLD PRESSED JUICES

THE WELLNESS KIT

THE WELLNESS KIT

$40.95

keep calm. drink your juice. take a wellness shot. wash your hands. repeat! we're here to keep our community healthy! stock up with this 4-pack of cold-pressed juices and get 2 complimentary flu shots to help keep your immune system strong. includes green deluxe, immune booster, the glow, and lulu's lemon xo

GREEN DELUXE

GREEN DELUXE

$10.95

spinach, kale, celery, apple, cucumber, lemon

MIAMI BEET

MIAMI BEET

$9.95

beet, pineapple, carrot, cucumber, ginger

IMMUNE BOOSTER

IMMUNE BOOSTER

$9.95

ginger, lemon, pineapple, orange juice, garlic, honey, cayenne pepper

LULU'S LEMON

LULU'S LEMON

$9.95

lemon, ginger, orange, pineapple, organic chia seeds

THE GLOW

THE GLOW

$9.95

carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.95
CELERY JUICE

CELERY JUICE

$10.95
BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

$7.00

blue butterfly pea flower, coconut water, lemon, passion fruit, monk fruit

WELLNESS SHOTS

FLU SHOT

FLU SHOT

$5.00

ginger, lemon, honey, cayenne pepper

IMMUNITY SHOT

IMMUNITY SHOT

$5.00

orange, pineapple, ginger, garlic, honey, cayenne, oregano

SHOT OF GLOW

SHOT OF GLOW

$5.00

carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric

ETERNAL YOUTH

ETERNAL YOUTH

$5.00

pineapple, lemon, ginger, probiotic, elderberry, echinacea, holy basil

BOTTLED DRINKS

GINGER LEMON KOMBUCHA

GINGER LEMON KOMBUCHA

$5.95