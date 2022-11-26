Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pura Vida - Edgewater

1756 N Bayshore Dr.

Suite #1

Miami, FL 33132

Popular Items

PERFECT EGG SANDWICH
PESTO TUNA
WELCOME TO MIAMI

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

AVOCADO SMASH

AVOCADO SMASH

$10.95

toasted multigrain sourdough, mashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, micro-cilantro, radish, olive oil drizzle

PERFECT EGG SANDWICH

PERFECT EGG SANDWICH

$13.95

artisanal toasted bagel scooped, pasture-raised whole eggs, mozarella, arugula, avocado smash, tomatoes, olive oil, red pepper flakes

TURKEY EGG WRAP

TURKEY EGG WRAP

$18.95

soft boiled pasture-raised eggs, turkey bacon, sweet potato, avocado, mozzarella, spinach, olive oil, salsa picante on the side

CROISSANT SANDWICH

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$11.95

fresh-baked plain croissant, sliced tomato, mixed greens, egg salad (pasture-raised eggs, mustard aioli, fresh herbs, veggies)

SALMON AVOCADO

SALMON AVOCADO

$14.95

toasted multigrain sourdough, smoked salmon, avocado, sesame, micro cilantro, olive oil drizzle

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

$19.95

soft-boiled pasture-raised eggs, sweet potato, avocado, choice of protein: turkey bacon, smoked salmon, tuna salad, egg salad, choice of sauce: vegan gf green tahini or vegan gf salsa picante

ALMOND BERRY TOAST

ALMOND BERRY TOAST

$12.95

toasted gluten-free bread, all-natural almond butter, topped with strawberry, blueberry, coconut, honey drizzle, cinnamon, chia seeds

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

$16.95

tuna salad made with fresh baked tuna, seasoned with olive oil, chopped veggies and homemade mustard aioli, served over arugula, tomato, sprouts and served on multigrain sourdough

BAGEL AND SCHMEAR

BAGEL AND SCHMEAR

$5.95

toasted artisanal bagel and whipped cream cheese

OVERNIGHT OATS

OVERNIGHT OATS

$12.95

old fashioned rolled oats, shaved coconut, almond milk, chia seed, sesame seeds, cinnamon, pink himalayan sea salt, dates, topped with strawberry, blueberry, homemade vegan gluten-free granola, almond butter drizzle

FRUIT SALAD

FRUIT SALAD

$12.95

fresh seasonal fruit served with greek yogurt topped with vegan gluten-free granola, honey, shaved coconut

CHIA PARFAIT

CHIA PARFAIT

$7.95

vegan and gluten-free chia pudding

BOWLS

MANGO SALMON BOWL

MANGO SALMON BOWL

$23.95

oven-roasted salmon, quinoa, arugula, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled cabbage, mango, sesame seeds

SPICY TUNA BOWL

SPICY TUNA BOWL

$23.95

seared ahi tuna, cilantro rice, avocado, cucumber, radish, micro-cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, soy ginger, spicy aioli

SUMMER CHICKEN BOWL

SUMMER CHICKEN BOWL

$17.95

cilantro rice, grilled chicken breast, arugula, avocado, pineapple, carrot, onion, red pepper, cilantro, sesame

VEGAN LENTIL BOWL

VEGAN LENTIL BOWL

$16.95

vegan ADASHAH (lentil & chickpea-based protein), arugula, quinoa, avocado, sprouts, radish, pickled cabbage, carrot, sunflower seeds, served with homemade green tahini sauce

FIRE EGG BOWL

FIRE EGG BOWL

$15.95

organic pasture-raised eggs, quinoa, avocado, crumbled feta, spinach, onion + red pepper, served with spicy soy ginger

BOWLS GROUP BUNDLE

EXTRA SAUCE

WRAPS

VEGGIE

VEGGIE

$12.95

spinach, organic quinoa, avocado, beet hummus, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber, sprouts, chickpeas, vegan gf green tahini dressing

TOASTED CHICKEN

TOASTED CHICKEN

$15.95

free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, onion + red pepper, mozzarella, avocado

KALE CHICKEN CAESAR

KALE CHICKEN CAESAR

$16.95

free-range grilled chicken, locally sourced kale, multigrain croutons, shaved parmesan, and our seriously addicting homemade caesar dressing

PESTO TUNA

PESTO TUNA

$18.95

Ahi Tuna, cilantro rice, avocado, spinach, carrot, homemade pesto sauce, melted low-fat mozzarella *pesto contains walnuts

SOBE SALMON

SOBE SALMON

$18.95

avocado smash, quinoa, mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, oven-roasted salmon, gf soy ginger, scallions, and sesame seeds

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

$16.95

tuna salad made with fresh baked tuna, seasoned with olive oil, chopped veggies and homemade mustard aioli, served over arugula, tomato, sprouts and served on multigrain sourdough

PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.95

multigrain sourdough, free-range grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, goat cheese, pesto, balsamic glaze *pesto contains walnuts

WRAPS GROUP BUNDLE

EXTRA SAUCE

PLATES

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$23.95

free-range grilled chicken, topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

ADASHAH PLATE

ADASHAH PLATE

$23.95

adashah (lentil & chickpea-based protein), topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

WILD AHI TUNA PLATE

WILD AHI TUNA PLATE

$24.95

wild ahi tuna, topped with scallions, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

OVEN ROASTED SALMON PLATE

OVEN ROASTED SALMON PLATE

$25.95

oven roasted salmon, topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

$19.95

soft-boiled pasture-raised eggs, sweet potato, avocado, choice of protein: turkey bacon, smoked salmon, tuna salad, egg salad, choice of sauce: vegan gf green tahini or vegan gf salsa picante

SALADS

AHI ASIAN SALAD

AHI ASIAN SALAD

$21.95

wild ahi tuna, green cabbage, kale, mixed greens, quinoa, cucumber, scallion, micro cilantro, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, spicy soy ginger

KALE CAESAR SALAD

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$14.95

Locally sourced kale, mixed with homemade caesar dressing, multigrain croutons, parmesan cheese

GARDEN GREENS

GARDEN GREENS

$14.95

arugula, spinach, mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, pickled cabbage, radish, sprouts, scallion, chickpeas, micro cilantro, sunflower seeds, served with green tahini and apple cider dressing

MEDITERRANEAN TOMATO SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN TOMATO SALAD

$14.95

roma and cherry tomato blend, sliced cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, arugula, marinated olive tapenade, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette

JEN'S HERB

JEN'S HERB

$16.95

arugula, kale, mint, italian parsley, cilantro, organic quinoa, jalapeño, spiced walnuts, crumbled feta, scallion, apple cider vinaigrette

SALADS GROUP BUNDLE

kale caesar, garden greens, jen's herb

SNACKS

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

$7.95

butternut squash, onion, garlic, olive oil, bay leaf, ginger, sage, topped with cilantro

SPINACH AND CHEESE EMPANADA

SPINACH AND CHEESE EMPANADA

$3.95
CHICKEN EMPANADA

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$3.95

chicken, corn, red pepper, green pepper, onion

BEEF EMPANADA

BEEF EMPANADA

$3.95

beef, plantain, red pepper, green pepper, onion

SPICED MANGO ADASHAH

SPICED MANGO ADASHAH

$9.95

vegan adashah (lentil-based protein), mango, avocado smash, scallion, sunflower seeds, red pepper flakes, green tahini

ROASTED BEET HUMMUS

ROASTED BEET HUMMUS

$7.95

homemade hummus blended with beets, drizzled with olive oil, chickpeas, zaatar seasoning, micro cilantro, toasted pita

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

$4.95

peanut butter, oats, honey, chocolate chips, chia seed, flaxseed, coconut, vanilla bean, salt

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

$4.95

almond butter, oats, dark cacao chips, coconut, chia seed, flax seed, maple syrup, vanilla

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

$4.95

hazelnuts, dates, vanilla, sea salt, cacao powder

HOMEMADE GRANOLA

HOMEMADE GRANOLA

$9.95

gluten-free rolled oats, walnuts, almonds, coconut, date sugar, kosher salt, cinnamon, coconut oil, vanilla, maple syrup

OVERNIGHT OATS PARFAIT

OVERNIGHT OATS PARFAIT

$8.95

oats base: wholegrain oats, shaved coconut, almond milk, chia seed, sesame seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, dates + almond butter • toppings: strawberry, blueberry, homemade vegan gluten-free granola

CHIA PARFAIT

CHIA PARFAIT

$7.95

vegan and gluten-free chia pudding

DOG MACARONS

DOG MACARONS

$8.00

macarons for dogs | 3 macarons per box • dairy-free, gluten-free, no added sugar, no preservatives

ACAI BOWLS

BALI CRUNCH

BALI CRUNCH

$14.95

organic raw acai blended with banana, topped with banana, vegan gluten free granola, mango, cacao nibs, goji berry, and almond butter drizzle | no modifiers on acai base xo

SIGNATURE ACAI

SIGNATURE ACAI

$12.95

our famous acai bowl made with raw organic brazilian acai blended with banana, topped with banana, vegan gf granola, strawberry, pineapple, shaved coconut, and chia seeds | no modifiers on acai base xo

PB LOVER

PB LOVER

$14.95

raw organic acai blended with banana, vegan gf granola base, topped with strawberry, blueberry, pecan, coconut, cacao, goji berry, peanut butter | no modifiers on acai base xo

SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES

WELCOME TO MIAMI

WELCOME TO MIAMI

$9.95

passion fruit, mango, banana, honey

CHOCOLATE PB

CHOCOLATE PB

$9.95

peanut butter, banana, almond mylk, chocolate protein, honey

MIAMI MOCHA

MIAMI MOCHA

$9.95

espresso shot, banana, almond butter, cacao, date, almond mylk, organic grass fed vanilla protein

MATCHA MAMA ENERGY

MATCHA MAMA ENERGY

$10.95

matcha, mango, apple, mint, spinach, lemon, blue spirulina

VITAMIN SEA

VITAMIN SEA

$11.95

strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, orange juice

SUPER GREENS

SUPER GREENS

$11.95

spinach, kale, granny smith apple, cucumber, celery, pineapple, ginger, lemon

COCO AZUL

COCO AZUL

$11.95

blue spirulina, moringa, hemp seeds, coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes

OMER'S POST-WORKOUT

OMER'S POST-WORKOUT

$11.95

blueberry, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond mylk, vegan vanilla protein

COLD PRESSED JUICES

THE WELLNESS KIT

THE WELLNESS KIT

$40.95

keep calm. drink your juice. take a wellness shot. wash your hands. repeat! we're here to keep our community healthy! stock up with this 4-pack of cold-pressed juices and get 2 complimentary flu shots to help keep your immune system strong. includes green deluxe, immune booster, the glow, and lulu's lemon xo

GREEN DELUXE

GREEN DELUXE

$10.95

spinach, kale, celery, apple, cucumber, lemon

MIAMI BEET

MIAMI BEET

$9.95

beet, pineapple, carrot, cucumber, ginger

IMMUNE BOOSTER

IMMUNE BOOSTER

$9.95

ginger, lemon, pineapple, orange juice, garlic, honey, cayenne pepper

LULU'S LEMON

LULU'S LEMON

$9.95

lemon, ginger, orange, pineapple, organic chia seeds

THE GLOW

THE GLOW

$9.95

carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.95
CELERY JUICE

CELERY JUICE

$10.95
BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

$7.00

blue butterfly pea flower, coconut water, lemon, passion fruit, monk fruit

WELLNESS SHOTS

FLU SHOT

FLU SHOT

$5.00

ginger, lemon, honey, cayenne pepper

IMMUNITY SHOT

IMMUNITY SHOT

$5.00

orange, pineapple, ginger, garlic, honey, cayenne, oregano

SHOT OF GLOW

SHOT OF GLOW

$5.00

carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric

ETERNAL YOUTH

ETERNAL YOUTH

$5.00

pineapple, lemon, ginger, probiotic, elderberry, echinacea, holy basil

BOTTLED DRINKS

GINGER LEMON KOMBUCHA

GINGER LEMON KOMBUCHA

$5.95
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.95
UNITED SODAS

UNITED SODAS

$3.95

naturally flavored + organically sweetened soda

EVIAN 1L

EVIAN 1L

$4.95
EVIAN 500ml

EVIAN 500ml

$3.50
HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

$4.95
CHLOROPHYLL WATER

CHLOROPHYLL WATER

$5.95

COFFEE AND TEA

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$3.50
MACCHIATO DOUBLE

MACCHIATO DOUBLE

$4.50
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.50
LATTE

LATTE

$5.50
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.00
DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.75
MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$7.00
GINGER TEA LATTE

GINGER TEA LATTE

$7.00

made with butterfly pea tea, ginger & a touch of honey

ORGANIC TEA

ORGANIC TEA

$4.00
PARADISE BLEND WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

PARADISE BLEND WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

$14.95
ORGANIC JAPANESE MATCHA POWDER

ORGANIC JAPANESE MATCHA POWDER

$44.95

organic matcha powder • premium culinary grade (2 oz)

ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE

$6.25
ICED CAPPUCCINO

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$6.25
ICED DRIP COFFEE

ICED DRIP COFFEE

$4.00
ICED AMERICANO

ICED AMERICANO

$4.25
ICED MATCHA LATTE

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$7.25
BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

$7.00

blue butterfly pea flower, coconut water, lemon, passion fruit, monk fruit

ICED ORGANIC TEA

ICED ORGANIC TEA

$4.00
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.95
PARADISE BLEND WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

PARADISE BLEND WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

$14.95
ORGANIC JAPANESE MATCHA POWDER

ORGANIC JAPANESE MATCHA POWDER

$44.95

organic matcha powder • premium culinary grade (2 oz)

KIDS MENU

CHEESY GRILLED CHEESE (GF)

CHEESY GRILLED CHEESE (GF)

$9.95

toasted gluten-free bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a side of apple slices + almond butter side

TINY TOASTED CHICKEN (GF)

TINY TOASTED CHICKEN (GF)

$9.95

toasted gluten-free wrap, free-range grilled chicken, organic cilantro rice, melted mozzarella cheese, a side of cucumber slices + vegan gf green tahini

SWEET TREATS (NEW)

PLAIN CROISSANT

PLAIN CROISSANT

$3.95

*contains gluten, dairy, eggs, yeast

NOCCIOLA CROISSANT

NOCCIOLA CROISSANT

$5.95Out of stock

filled with belgium chocolate and hazelnut spread • contains gluten, dairy, eggs, yeast, nuts

ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.95

*contains gluten, dairy, eggs, yeast, nuts

CREME BRULEE KOUIGN AMANN

CREME BRULEE KOUIGN AMANN

$5.95

*contains gluten, dairy, eggs

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$5.95

*contains gluten, walnuts

GF GUAVA COCONUT COOKIE

GF GUAVA COCONUT COOKIE

$5.95

*contains dairy, eggs

VEGAN BLUEBERRY PASSION FRUIT MINI CAKE

VEGAN BLUEBERRY PASSION FRUIT MINI CAKE

$6.95

*contains gluten

VEGAN ORANGE POPPY SEED MUFFIN

VEGAN ORANGE POPPY SEED MUFFIN

$4.95

*contains gluten

VEGAN BANANA BREAD LOAF

VEGAN BANANA BREAD LOAF

$6.95

*contains gluten, nuts

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

$4.95

peanut butter, oats, honey, chocolate chips, chia seed, flaxseed, coconut, vanilla bean, salt

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

$4.95

almond butter, oats, dark cacao chips, coconut, chia seed, flax seed, maple syrup, vanilla

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

$4.95

hazelnuts, dates, vanilla, sea salt, cacao powder

NAKED CHOCOLATE BAR

$7.00

SAUCES + SIDES (NEW)

ADD CUTLERY UTENSILS

+ PURA VIDA SAUCE SIDE

+ PURA VIDA SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
+ SPICY AIOLI SIDE

+ SPICY AIOLI SIDE

$1.00
+ SPICY SOY GINGER DRESSING SIDE

+ SPICY SOY GINGER DRESSING SIDE

$1.00
+ SOY GINGER DRESSING SIDE

+ SOY GINGER DRESSING SIDE

$1.00
+ GREEN TAHINI DRESSING SIDE

+ GREEN TAHINI DRESSING SIDE

$1.00
+ CAESAR DRESSING SIDE

+ CAESAR DRESSING SIDE

$1.00

+ PESTO SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
+ APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE SIDE

+ APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE SIDE

$1.00
+ LEMON VINAIGRETTE SIDE

+ LEMON VINAIGRETTE SIDE

$1.00
+ SALSA PICANTE

+ SALSA PICANTE

$1.00
BOTTLED PURA VIDA SAUCE

BOTTLED PURA VIDA SAUCE

$11.95

our signature and seriously addicting pura vida sauce bottled up and ready to take home xo

OVEN ROASTED SALMON SIDE

OVEN ROASTED SALMON SIDE

$9.95
WILD AHI TUNA SIDE

WILD AHI TUNA SIDE

$8.95
SMOKED SALMON SIDE

SMOKED SALMON SIDE

$6.95
TUNA SALAD SIDE

TUNA SALAD SIDE

$6.95
VEGAN ADASHAH SIDE

VEGAN ADASHAH SIDE

$5.95

100% vegan lentil & chickpea-based protein

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE

$5.95

TURKEY BACON SIDE

$4.95
EGG SALAD SIDE

EGG SALAD SIDE

$4.95
PASTURE-RAISED EGGS SIDE

PASTURE-RAISED EGGS SIDE

$4.00
ORGANIC QUINOA SIDE

ORGANIC QUINOA SIDE

$2.95
CILANTRO RICE SIDE

CILANTRO RICE SIDE

$1.95
BAKED SWEET POTATO SIDE

BAKED SWEET POTATO SIDE

$5.95
AVOCADO SIDE

AVOCADO SIDE

$3.00
PICKLED CABBAGE SIDE

PICKLED CABBAGE SIDE

$2.00
ONION BELL PEPPER SIDE

ONION BELL PEPPER SIDE

$2.00
CRUMBLED FETA SIDE

CRUMBLED FETA SIDE

$2.00

GOAT CHEESE SIDE

$2.00
ROASTED BEET HUMMUS SIDE

ROASTED BEET HUMMUS SIDE

$2.00
CREAM CHEESE SIDE

CREAM CHEESE SIDE

$2.00

PEANUT BUTTER SIDE

$2.00
EXTRA GRANOLA SIDE

EXTRA GRANOLA SIDE

$2.00

PROTEIN POWDER SIDE

HONEY SIDE

HONEY SIDE

$2.00

YOGURT SIDE

$2.00

CUCUMBER SIDE

$2.00

MERCH

FRINGE TOTE

$60.00Out of stock

pura vida branded fringe canvas tote • take it anywhere you go! perfect size for all your essentials

PARADISE CANDLE

PARADISE CANDLE

$40.00Out of stock

make your home smell like paradise • our signature scent is a clean woodsy blend of sandalwood, vetiver, cedarwood, amber, iris, and leather

SEA GLASS BOTTLE

$30.00

18 oz borosilicate glass bottle with a threaded bamboo lid and translucent soft touch finish for cold beverages

SUMMER SCRIPT WHITE HAT

SUMMER SCRIPT WHITE HAT

$30.00

keep it cool and simple

BUCKET HAT

$25.00Out of stock

terrycloth bucket hat • goes with anything and is a must-have to beat the summer sun

ECO BOTTLE

$15.00

made from recycled plastics xo

BREAKFAST- CATERING

AVOCADO SMASH PLATTER- CATERING

AVOCADO SMASH PLATTER- CATERING

$55.00

serves 12-16 people « toasted sourdough, topped with avocado smash, red pepper flakes, radish, cucumber, micro cilantro

BREAKFAST PROTEIN- CATERING

BREAKFAST PROTEIN- CATERING

$75.00

serves 12-16 people « smoked salmon, pasture-raised eggs, sliced tomato, mixed greens

BAGEL PLATTER- CATERING

BAGEL PLATTER- CATERING

$42.00

serves 12 people « everything, sesame, and plain bagels

TUNA SPROUT PLATTER- CATERING

TUNA SPROUT PLATTER- CATERING

$120.00

serves 12-16 people « made with fresh baked tuna, olive oil, chopped veggies, homemade mustard aioli, served on toasted sourdough with green tahini on the side

FRUIT SALAD- CATERING

FRUIT SALAD- CATERING

$65.00

serves 12-16 people « fresh seasonal fruit, greek yogurt, shaved coconut, vegan gf granola

OVERNIGHT OATS PARFAIT - CATERING

$100.00

pack of 12 • oats base: wholegrain oats, shaved coconut, almond milk, chia seed, sesame seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, dates + almond butter • toppings: strawberry, blueberry, homemade vegan gluten-free granola

DRINKS- CATERING

COLD PRESSED JUICE ASSORTMENT (12)- CATERING

COLD PRESSED JUICE ASSORTMENT (12)- CATERING

$100.00

freshly made juice assortment: green deluxe, immune booster, lulu's lemon | 12 bottles

WELLNESS SHOTS ASSORTMENT (12)- CATERING

WELLNESS SHOTS ASSORTMENT (12)- CATERING

$45.00

12 wellness shots | assortment of our immune-boosting wellness shots

EVIAN HYDRATION PACK (8)

EVIAN HYDRATION PACK (8)

$15.00

8-pack of 500ml Evian Water | stay hydrated xo

ORANGE JUICE PACK (12)

ORANGE JUICE PACK (12)

$85.00

16 oz ea | fresh orange juice (12 bottles)

COLD BREW PACK (15)

$65.00

cold brew • 15 bottles

GINGER LEMON KOMBUCHA PACK (14)

$65.00

ginger lemon kombucha • 14 cans

WRAPS AND BOWLS- CATERING

WRAP PLATTER

WRAP PLATTER

$120.00

serves 12-16 people « served on spinach wrap, kale chicken caesar, sobe salmon, pesto tuna, veggie « no modifications xo

TUNA SPROUT PLATTER- CATERING

TUNA SPROUT PLATTER- CATERING

$120.00

serves 12-16 people « made with fresh baked tuna, olive oil, chopped veggies, homemade mustard aioli, served on toasted sourdough with green tahini on the side

MINI BOWLS ASSORTMENT (16 bowls)

MINI BOWLS ASSORTMENT (16 bowls)

$125.00

4 of each flavor (16 bowls total) | spicy tuna, mango salmon, summer chicken, vegan lentil

SALADS- CATERING

JEN'S HERB SALAD - FAMILY STYLE

JEN'S HERB SALAD - FAMILY STYLE

$80.00

arugula, kale, mint, italian parsley, cilantro, organic quinoa, jalapeño, spiced walnuts, crumbled feta, scallion, apple cider vinaigrette | serves 12-16 people

KALE CAESAR SALAD- FAMILY STYLE

KALE CAESAR SALAD- FAMILY STYLE

$80.00

locally sourced kale, multigrain croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in our seriously addicting homemade caesar dressing | serves 12-16 people

GARDEN GREENS SALAD- FAMILY STYLE

GARDEN GREENS SALAD- FAMILY STYLE

$80.00

arugula, spinach, mixed greens, carrot, cherry tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, radish, sprouts, scallion, micro cilantro, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, served with green tahini and apple cider dressing | serves 12-16 people

MEDITERRANEAN TOMATO SALAD - FAMILY STYLE

MEDITERRANEAN TOMATO SALAD - FAMILY STYLE

$90.00

roma and cherry tomato blend, sliced cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, arugula, marinated olive tapenade, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette

CHICKEN PROTEIN PLATTER

CHICKEN PROTEIN PLATTER

$70.00

free-range grilled chicken breast | serves 12-16 people xo