Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pura Vida - South Beach

2,122 Reviews

$$

110 Washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

VEGGIE OMELETTE

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$15.95

pasture-raised whole eggs, scallions, bell pepper, mozzarella, and spinach, served with avocado smash, toasted sourdough, arugula

AVOCADO SMASH

AVOCADO SMASH

$10.95

toasted multigrain sourdough, mashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, micro-cilantro, radish, olive oil drizzle

PERFECT EGG SANDWICH

PERFECT EGG SANDWICH

$13.95

artisanal toasted bagel scooped, pasture-raised whole eggs, mozarella, arugula, avocado smash, tomatoes, olive oil, red pepper flakes

TURKEY EGG WRAP

TURKEY EGG WRAP

$18.95

soft boiled pasture-raised eggs, turkey bacon, sweet potato, avocado, mozzarella, spinach, olive oil, salsa picante on the side

CROISSANT SANDWICH

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$11.95

fresh-baked plain croissant, sliced tomato, mixed greens, egg salad (pasture-raised eggs, mustard aioli, fresh herbs, veggies)

SALMON AVOCADO

SALMON AVOCADO

$14.95

toasted multigrain sourdough, smoked salmon, avocado, sesame, micro cilantro, olive oil drizzle

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

$19.95

soft-boiled pasture-raised eggs, sweet potato, avocado, choice of protein: turkey bacon, smoked salmon, tuna salad, egg salad, choice of sauce: vegan gf green tahini or vegan gf salsa picante

ALMOND BERRY TOAST

ALMOND BERRY TOAST

$12.95

toasted gluten-free bread, all-natural almond butter, topped with strawberry, blueberry, coconut, honey drizzle, cinnamon, chia seeds

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

$17.95

tuna salad made with fresh baked tuna, seasoned with olive oil, chopped veggies and homemade mustard aioli, served over arugula, tomato, sprouts and served on multigrain sourdough

BAGEL AND SCHMEAR

BAGEL AND SCHMEAR

$5.95

toasted artisanal bagel and whipped cream cheese

OVERNIGHT OATS

OVERNIGHT OATS

$12.95

wholegrain oats, almond milk, shaved coconut, dates, chia seed, sesame seeds, cinnamon, kosher sea salt, vanilla • topped with strawberry, blueberry, homemade vegan gluten-free granola, almond butter drizzle

FRUIT SALAD

FRUIT SALAD

$12.95

fresh seasonal fruit served with greek yogurt topped with vegan gluten-free granola, honey, shaved coconut

CHIA PARFAIT

CHIA PARFAIT

$7.95

chia seed & almond mylk pudding base, coconut creme & mango puree, vanilla, natural raw agave, served with vegan gluten-free granola on the side

BOWLS

MANGO SALMON BOWL

MANGO SALMON BOWL

$24.95

oven-roasted salmon, quinoa, arugula, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled cabbage, mango, sesame seeds

SPICY TUNA BOWL

SPICY TUNA BOWL

$23.95

seared ahi tuna, cilantro rice, avocado, cucumber, radish, micro-cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, soy ginger, spicy aioli

SUMMER CHICKEN BOWL

SUMMER CHICKEN BOWL

$18.95

cilantro rice, grilled chicken breast, arugula, avocado, pineapple, carrot, onion, red pepper, cilantro, sesame

VEGAN LENTIL BOWL

VEGAN LENTIL BOWL

$16.95

vegan ADASHAH (lentil & chickpea-based protein), arugula, quinoa, avocado, sprouts, radish, pickled cabbage, carrot, sunflower seeds, served with homemade green tahini sauce

FIRE EGG BOWL

FIRE EGG BOWL

$15.95

organic pasture-raised eggs, quinoa, avocado, crumbled feta, spinach, onion + red pepper, served with spicy soy ginger

BOWLS GROUP BUNDLE

EXTRA SAUCE

WRAPS

VEGGIE

VEGGIE

$12.95

spinach, organic quinoa, avocado, beet hummus, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber, sprouts, chickpeas, vegan gf green tahini dressing

TOASTED CHICKEN

TOASTED CHICKEN

$16.95

free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, onion + red pepper, mozzarella, avocado

KALE CHICKEN CAESAR

KALE CHICKEN CAESAR

$16.95

free-range grilled chicken, locally sourced kale, multigrain croutons, shaved parmesan, and our seriously addicting homemade caesar dressing

PESTO TUNA

PESTO TUNA

$18.95

Ahi Tuna, cilantro rice, avocado, spinach, carrot, homemade pesto sauce, melted low-fat mozzarella *pesto contains walnuts

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

TUNA SPROUT SANDWICH

$17.95

tuna salad made with fresh baked tuna, seasoned with olive oil, chopped veggies and homemade mustard aioli, served over arugula, tomato, sprouts and served on multigrain sourdough

PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.95

multigrain sourdough, free-range grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, goat cheese, pesto, balsamic glaze *pesto contains walnuts

EXTRA SAUCE

PLATES

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$24.95

free-range grilled chicken, topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

ADASHAH PLATE

ADASHAH PLATE

$24.95

adashah (lentil & chickpea-based protein), topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

WILD AHI TUNA PLATE

WILD AHI TUNA PLATE

$26.95

wild ahi tuna, topped with scallions, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

OVEN ROASTED SALMON PLATE

OVEN ROASTED SALMON PLATE

$26.95

oven roasted salmon, topped with onion & pepper mix, sesame, soy ginger, choice of base: cilantro rice, quinoa, sweet potato; served with house salad made with arugula, kale, fennel, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, gf lemon vinaigrette

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

LEAN PROTEIN PLATE

$19.95

soft-boiled pasture-raised eggs, sweet potato, avocado, choice of protein: turkey bacon, smoked salmon, tuna salad, egg salad, choice of sauce: vegan gf green tahini or vegan gf salsa picante

SALADS

HARVEST KALE SALAD

HARVEST KALE SALAD

$14.95

kale tossed in apple cider vin., pomegranate seeds, scallions, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potato

KALE CAESAR SALAD

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$14.95

Locally sourced kale, mixed with homemade caesar dressing, multigrain croutons, parmesan cheese

GARDEN GREENS

GARDEN GREENS

$14.95

arugula, spinach, mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, pickled cabbage, radish, sprouts, scallion, chickpeas, micro cilantro, sunflower seeds, served with green tahini and apple cider dressing

MEDITERRANEAN TOMATO SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN TOMATO SALAD

$14.95

roma and cherry tomato blend, sliced cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, arugula, marinated olive tapenade, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette

JEN'S HERB

JEN'S HERB

$16.95

arugula, kale, mint, italian parsley, cilantro, organic quinoa, jalapeño, spiced walnuts, crumbled feta, scallion, apple cider vinaigrette

AHI ASIAN SALAD

AHI ASIAN SALAD

$21.95

wild ahi tuna, green cabbage, kale, mixed greens, quinoa, cucumber, scallion, micro cilantro, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, spicy soy ginger

SALADS GROUP BUNDLE

kale caesar, garden greens, jen's herb

SNACKS

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

$7.95

butternut squash, onion, garlic, olive oil, bay leaf, ginger, sage, topped with cilantro

CAPRESE EMPANADA

CAPRESE EMPANADA

$3.95
SPINACH AND CHEESE EMPANADA

SPINACH AND CHEESE EMPANADA

$3.95
CHICKEN EMPANADA

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$3.95

chicken, corn, red pepper, green pepper, onion

BEEF EMPANADA

BEEF EMPANADA

$3.95

beef, plantain, red pepper, green pepper, onion

SPICED MANGO ADASHAH

SPICED MANGO ADASHAH

$9.95

vegan adashah (lentil-based protein), mango, avocado smash, scallion, sunflower seeds, red pepper flakes, green tahini

ROASTED BEET HUMMUS

ROASTED BEET HUMMUS

$7.95

homemade hummus blended with beets, drizzled with olive oil, chickpeas, zaatar seasoning, micro cilantro, toasted pita

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

$4.95

peanut butter, oats, honey, chocolate chips, chia seed, flaxseed, coconut, vanilla bean, salt

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

$4.95

almond butter, oats, dark cacao chips, coconut, chia seed, flax seed, maple syrup, vanilla

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

$4.95

hazelnuts, dates, vanilla, sea salt, cacao powder

HOMEMADE GRANOLA

HOMEMADE GRANOLA

$9.95

gluten-free rolled oats, walnuts, almonds, coconut, date sugar, kosher salt, cinnamon, coconut oil, vanilla, maple syrup

OVERNIGHT OATS PARFAIT

OVERNIGHT OATS PARFAIT

$8.95

oats base: wholegrain oats, almond milk, shaved coconut, dates, chia seed, sesame seeds, cinnamon, kosher sea salt, vanilla • toppings: strawberry, blueberry, homemade vegan gluten-free granola

CHIA PARFAIT

CHIA PARFAIT

$7.95

chia seed & almond mylk pudding base, coconut creme & mango puree, vanilla, natural raw agave, served with vegan gluten-free granola on the side

DOG MACARONS

DOG MACARONS

$8.00

macarons for dogs | 3 macarons per box • dairy-free, gluten-free, no added sugar, no preservatives

ACAI BOWLS

BALI CRUNCH

BALI CRUNCH

$14.95

organic raw brazilian acai blended with banana, topped with banana, vegan gluten-free granola, mango, cacao nibs, goji berry, and almond butter drizzle | no modifiers on acai base xo

SIGNATURE ACAI

SIGNATURE ACAI

$12.95

our famous acai bowl made with raw organic brazilian acai blended with banana, topped with banana, vegan gluten-free granola, strawberry, pineapple, shaved coconut, and chia seeds | no modifiers on acai base xo

PB LOVER

PB LOVER

$14.95

raw organic brazilian acai blended with banana, vegan gluten-free granola base, topped with strawberry, blueberry, pecan, coconut, cacao, goji berry, peanut butter | no modifiers on acai base xo

SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES

WELCOME TO MIAMI

WELCOME TO MIAMI

$9.95

passion fruit, mango, banana, honey

CHOCOLATE PB

CHOCOLATE PB

$9.95

peanut butter, banana, almond mylk, honey, organic grass-fed chocolate whey protein

MIAMI MOCHA

MIAMI MOCHA

$11.95

espresso shot, banana, almond butter, cacao, date, almond mylk, organic grass-fed vanilla whey protein

VITAMIN SEA

VITAMIN SEA

$11.95

strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, orange juice

SUPER GREENS

SUPER GREENS

$11.95

spinach, kale, granny smith apple, cucumber, celery, pineapple, ginger, lemon

COCO AZUL

COCO AZUL

$11.95

blue spirulina, moringa, hemp seeds, coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes

OMER'S POST-WORKOUT

OMER'S POST-WORKOUT

$11.95

blueberry, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond mylk, vegan vanilla protein

PURPLE RAIN

PURPLE RAIN

$12.95

earl grey black tea, acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, blue spirulina, collagen

COLD PRESSED JUICES

THE WELLNESS KIT

THE WELLNESS KIT

$40.95

keep calm. drink your juice. take a wellness shot. wash your hands. repeat! we're here to keep our community healthy! stock up with this 4-pack of cold-pressed juices and get 2 complimentary flu shots to help keep your immune system strong. includes green deluxe, immune booster, the glow, and lulu's lemon xo

GREEN DELUXE

GREEN DELUXE

$10.95

spinach, kale, celery, apple, cucumber, lemon

MIAMI BEET

MIAMI BEET

$9.95

beet, pineapple, carrot, cucumber, ginger

IMMUNE BOOSTER

IMMUNE BOOSTER

$9.95

ginger, lemon, pineapple, orange juice, garlic, honey, cayenne pepper

LULU'S LEMON

LULU'S LEMON

$9.95

lemon, ginger, orange, pineapple, organic chia seeds

THE GLOW

THE GLOW

$9.95

carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.95
CELERY JUICE

CELERY JUICE

$10.95
BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

$7.00

blue butterfly pea flower, coconut water, lemon, passion fruit, monk fruit

WELLNESS SHOTS

FLU SHOT

FLU SHOT

$5.00

ginger, lemon, honey, cayenne pepper

IMMUNITY SHOT

IMMUNITY SHOT

$5.00

orange, pineapple, ginger, garlic, honey, cayenne, oregano

SHOT OF GLOW

SHOT OF GLOW

$5.00

carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric

ETERNAL YOUTH

ETERNAL YOUTH

$5.00

pineapple, lemon, ginger, probiotic, elderberry, echinacea, holy basil

BOTTLED DRINKS

GINGER LEMON KOMBUCHA

GINGER LEMON KOMBUCHA

$5.95
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.95
UNITED SODAS

UNITED SODAS

$3.95

naturally flavored + organically sweetened soda

EVIAN 1L

EVIAN 1L

$4.95
EVIAN 500ml

EVIAN 500ml

$3.95
HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

$4.95
CHLOROPHYLL WATER

CHLOROPHYLL WATER

$5.95

COFFEE AND TEA

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$3.50
MACCHIATO DOUBLE

MACCHIATO DOUBLE

$4.50
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.50
LATTE

LATTE

$5.50
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.00
DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.75
SPICED CHAI TEA LATTE

SPICED CHAI TEA LATTE

$7.00

black tea spiced with cinnamon, clove, ginger, cardamom, and a touch of natural sugar

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$7.00
GINGER TEA LATTE

GINGER TEA LATTE

$7.00

made with butterfly pea tea, ginger & a touch of honey

ORGANIC TEA

ORGANIC TEA

$4.00
PARADISE BLEND WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

PARADISE BLEND WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

$14.95
ORGANIC JAPANESE MATCHA POWDER

ORGANIC JAPANESE MATCHA POWDER

$44.95

organic matcha powder • premium culinary grade (2 oz)

ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE

$6.25
ICED CAPPUCCINO

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$6.25
ICED DRIP COFFEE

ICED DRIP COFFEE

$4.00
ICED AMERICANO

ICED AMERICANO

$4.25
ICED SPICED CHAI TEA LATTE

ICED SPICED CHAI TEA LATTE

$7.25

black tea spiced with cinnamon, clove, ginger, cardamom, and natural sugar

ICED MATCHA LATTE

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$7.25
ICED GINGER TEA LATTE

ICED GINGER TEA LATTE

$7.25

made with butterfly pea tea, ginger & a touch of honey

BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

$7.00

blue butterfly pea flower, coconut water, lemon, passion fruit, monk fruit

ICED ORGANIC TEA

ICED ORGANIC TEA

$4.00
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.95
PARADISE BLEND WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

PARADISE BLEND WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

$14.95
ORGANIC JAPANESE MATCHA POWDER

ORGANIC JAPANESE MATCHA POWDER

$44.95

organic matcha powder • premium culinary grade (2 oz)

KIDS MENU

CHEESY GRILLED CHEESE (GF)

CHEESY GRILLED CHEESE (GF)

$9.95

toasted gluten-free bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a side of apple slices + almond butter side

TINY TOASTED CHICKEN (GF)

TINY TOASTED CHICKEN (GF)

$9.95

toasted gluten-free wrap, free-range grilled chicken, organic cilantro rice, melted mozzarella cheese, a side of cucumber slices + vegan gf green tahini

KIDS ACAI (VEGAN & GF)

KIDS ACAI (VEGAN & GF)

$12.95

raw organic acai blended with banana, topped with strawberry and vegan gf granola

SWEET TREATS

PLAIN CROISSANT

PLAIN CROISSANT

$3.95

*contains gluten, dairy, eggs, yeast

NOCCIOLA CROISSANT

NOCCIOLA CROISSANT

$5.95

filled with belgium chocolate and hazelnut spread • contains gluten, dairy, eggs, yeast, nuts

ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.95

*contains gluten, dairy, eggs, yeast, nuts

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$5.95

*contains gluten, walnuts

GF GUAVA COCONUT COOKIE

GF GUAVA COCONUT COOKIE

$5.95

*contains dairy, eggs

CHOCOLATE PROTEIN MUFFIN

CHOCOLATE PROTEIN MUFFIN

$4.95

*contains eggs, dairy, gluten

VEGAN ORANGE POPPY MINI CAKE

VEGAN ORANGE POPPY MINI CAKE

$6.95

*contains gluten

VEGAN BANANA BREAD LOAF

VEGAN BANANA BREAD LOAF

$6.95

*contains gluten, nuts

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE PB ENERGY BITES

$4.95

peanut butter, oats, honey, chocolate chips, chia seed, flaxseed, coconut, vanilla bean, salt

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

VEGAN ALMOND BUTTER ENERGY BITES

$4.95

almond butter, oats, dark cacao chips, coconut, chia seed, flax seed, maple syrup, vanilla

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

VEGAN CACAO HAZELNUT DATE ENERGY BITES

$4.95

hazelnuts, dates, vanilla, sea salt, cacao powder

GF HAZELNUT MINI COOKIES

GF HAZELNUT MINI COOKIES

$4.95

6 pack • contains dairy, nuts

SAUCES & SIDES

ADD CUTLERY UTENSILS

+ PURA VIDA SAUCE SIDE

+ PURA VIDA SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
+ SPICY AIOLI SIDE

+ SPICY AIOLI SIDE

$1.00
+ SPICY SOY GINGER DRESSING SIDE

+ SPICY SOY GINGER DRESSING SIDE

$1.00
+ SOY GINGER DRESSING SIDE

+ SOY GINGER DRESSING SIDE

$1.00
+ GREEN TAHINI DRESSING SIDE

+ GREEN TAHINI DRESSING SIDE

$1.00
+ CAESAR DRESSING SIDE

+ CAESAR DRESSING SIDE

$1.00

+ PESTO SAUCE SIDE

$1.00
+ APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE SIDE

+ APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE SIDE

$1.00
+ LEMON VINAIGRETTE SIDE

+ LEMON VINAIGRETTE SIDE

$1.00
+ SALSA PICANTE

+ SALSA PICANTE

$1.00
BOTTLED PURA VIDA SAUCE

BOTTLED PURA VIDA SAUCE

$11.95

our signature and seriously addicting pura vida sauce bottled up and ready to take home xo

OVEN ROASTED SALMON SIDE

OVEN ROASTED SALMON SIDE

$9.95
WILD AHI TUNA SIDE

WILD AHI TUNA SIDE

$8.95
SMOKED SALMON SIDE

SMOKED SALMON SIDE

$6.95
TUNA SALAD SIDE

TUNA SALAD SIDE

$6.95
VEGAN ADASHAH SIDE

VEGAN ADASHAH SIDE

$5.95

100% vegan lentil & chickpea-based protein

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE

FREE-RANGE GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE

$5.95

TURKEY BACON SIDE

$4.95
EGG SALAD SIDE

EGG SALAD SIDE

$4.95
PASTURE-RAISED EGGS SIDE

PASTURE-RAISED EGGS SIDE

$4.95
ORGANIC QUINOA SIDE

ORGANIC QUINOA SIDE

$2.95
CILANTRO RICE SIDE

CILANTRO RICE SIDE

$1.95
BAKED SWEET POTATO SIDE

BAKED SWEET POTATO SIDE

$5.95
AVOCADO SIDE

AVOCADO SIDE

$3.00
PICKLED CABBAGE SIDE

PICKLED CABBAGE SIDE

$2.00
ONION BELL PEPPER SIDE

ONION BELL PEPPER SIDE

$2.00
CRUMBLED FETA SIDE

CRUMBLED FETA SIDE

$2.00

GOAT CHEESE SIDE

$2.00
ROASTED BEET HUMMUS SIDE

ROASTED BEET HUMMUS SIDE

$2.00
CREAM CHEESE SIDE

CREAM CHEESE SIDE

$2.00

PEANUT BUTTER SIDE

$2.00
EXTRA GRANOLA SIDE

EXTRA GRANOLA SIDE

$2.00

PROTEIN POWDER SIDE

HONEY SIDE

HONEY SIDE

$2.00

YOGURT SIDE

$2.00

CUCUMBER SIDE

$2.00

MERCH

FRINGE TOTE

$60.00

pura vida branded fringe canvas tote • take it anywhere you go! perfect size for all your essentials

PARADISE CANDLE

PARADISE CANDLE

$40.00

make your home smell like paradise • our signature scent is a clean woodsy blend of sandalwood, vetiver, cedarwood, amber, iris, and leather

SEA GLASS BOTTLE

$30.00

18 oz borosilicate glass bottle with a threaded bamboo lid and translucent soft touch finish for cold beverages

SUMMER SCRIPT WHITE HAT

SUMMER SCRIPT WHITE HAT

$30.00Out of stock

keep it cool and simple

BUCKET HAT

$25.00Out of stock

terrycloth bucket hat • goes with anything and is a must-have to beat the summer sun

ECO BOTTLE

$15.00Out of stock

made from recycled plastics xo

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours