Pura Vida Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
228 Cummings avenue, Trenton, NJ 08611
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guatepan Bakery - 1147 Hamilton Avenue
No Reviews
1147 Hamilton Avenue Trenton, NJ 08629
View restaurant