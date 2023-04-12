Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pura Vida Restaurant

228 Cummings avenue

Trenton, NJ 08611

BEBIDAS

Bebidas Calientes

Cafe Con Leche

$4.25

Cafe Negro

$3.25

Cappuccino

$5.50

Expresso

$3.50

Aguadulce En Agua

$2.50

Aguadulce En Leche

$3.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Tea

$2.99

Doble Expresso

$5.50

Extra Leche Pinito

$0.50

Refrescos Naturales

Fresa

$3.50

Guanabana

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Jugo de Manzana

$3.50

Limonada

$3.50

Mango

$3.50

Maracuya

$3.50

Mora

$3.50

Papaya

$3.50

Piña

$3.50

Zanahoria Con Naranja

$3.50

Jugo De Cranberry

$4.00

Jugo Naranja

$3.50

Naranja Natural 16 oz

$8.00

Naranja Natural 9 oz

$6.00

Naranjilla O Lulo

$3.50

NARANJA NATURAL EMPLEADOS

$4.50

SODA LATA EMPLEADOS

$1.00

Batidos En Leche

Fresa En Leche

$4.50

Guanabana En Leche

$4.50

Horchata En Leche

$4.50

Mango En Leche

$4.50

Maracuya En Leche

$4.50

Mora En Leche

$4.50

Papaya En Leche

$4.50

Piña En Leche

$4.50

Gaseosas

Agua en Botella

$2.00

Clamato arreglado

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Jugo de Coco

$3.00

Jugo Nectar

$3.00

Mineral arreglada

$4.00

Monster

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Lata Delivery

$1.00

Soda Botella

$4.00

Soda De Lata

$3.00

Free Soda

Soda Dos Litros

$3.00

Agua Panna Pequena

$3.00

Agua Panna Grande

$6.00

Red Bull Grande

$6.00

Sodas $3

$3.00

Agua $3

$3.00

Mineral

$3.00

DESAYUNOS

GALLO PINTO

$13.99

Gallo Pinto w/ No Carne

$8.00

Orden De Empanadas

$7.50

Una Empanada

$3.00

Waffles

$10.99

Waffles Solos

$7.95

French Toast

$10.99

Tostadas Francesas Solas

$3.00

Pancakes

$10.99

Panqueques Solos

$3.00

Huevos con tomate Arroz y tortillas

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Omelette

Pupusa Tica

$5.00

Sandwich De Jamon Y Huevo

$8.99

Sandwich Pura Vida

$11.99

Pina de tamales

$11.99

Tortillas con Queso y Natilla

$9.99

Torta De Huevos Con Tortillas

$5.50

Claras de huevo

$8.00

APERITIVOS

Alitas De Pollo

$12.50+

Calamares Fritos

$14.99

Camarones Empanizados

$13.99

Chicharrons De Cerdo

$11.99+

Chifrijo

$11.50

Cóctel de Camarones

$13.99

Gallos

$9.99

Guacamole con Chips

$9.99

Guacamole con Tostones

$11.99

Nachos

$13.99

Palitos de Mozzarella

$7.99

Picada de Mariscos

$34.99

PICADA

$11.99+

Plátano Maduro Con Queso

$6.99

Quesadillas

$10.00

Tacos Suaves

$12.99

Tacos Suaves Camaron

$15.99

Tacos De Birria

$14.99

Tacos Ticos

$8.99

Platano Con Queso Y Carne CANOA

$10.99

Tostones Rellenos

$13.99

Empanadas Pizzeras

$11.99

Picada Mundialista

$49.99

Patacones A Caballo

$12.99

Atun Arreglado

$9.99

SOPAS

Consomé De Pollo

$9.94

Olla De Carne

$14.94

Sopa De Mariscos en Agua

$14.94

Sopa De Mariscos en Crema

$20.56

Sopa Negra

$12.44

Consome con verduras

$9.95

PLATOS FUERTES

Bistec Encebollado

$13.99

Bistec Parrilla

$13.99

Carne En Salsa Y Arroz

$11.99

Casado Con Churrasco

$32.00

Casado con Pargo Frito

$33.99

Casado con Salmon

$24.50

Casado de Camarones

$20.99

Casado de Tilapia

$15.99

Casado no carne

$10.00

CASADO

$14.99

Casado Con T Bone

$31.99

Casado Con New York

$31.99

Chalupa de Pollo

$11.99

Chalupa de Res

$11.99

Chalupa Mixta

$11.99

Cheesesteak

$13.99

Chuleta

$12.99

Fajitas de Pollo

$12.99

Fajitas de Res

$13.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$16.99

Hamburguesa

$12.99

Hígado Con Arroz

$12.99

Mondongo En Salsa Y Arroz

$12.99

PATRULLA

$12.99

PATRULLA NO CARNE

$9.95

Pollo A La Parrilla

$13.50

Pollo a la Plancha

$13.50

Pollo En Salsa

$10.99

Pollo Frito

$12.99

POLLO

$8.95

Tacos Suaves- Pollo

$10.95

Tacos Suaves- Res

$10.95

Pollo Empanizado

$8.95

Bandeja Paisa

$20.99

Pollo en salsa blanca

$11.45

STEAKS

Churrasco

$30.99

Fajitas De Churrasco Especiales Con Camaron

$28.50

Churrasco solo

$24.00

Ny Steak Solo

$14.00

New York

$28.00

T Bone

$29.00

T-Bone De Libra

$32.00

T Bone Solo

$25.00

MARISCOS

Filete De Salmón

$19.50

Camarónes

$20.99

Tilapia

$13.99

Side Salmon Solo $12

$12.00

CEVICHE

Ceviche De Pescado

$11.99

Ceviche Mixto

$13.99

Ceviche Camaron

$12.99

ARROCES

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.69

Arroz Cantones

$15.99

Arroz Con Mariscos

$17.99

Arroz Con Cerdo

$13.69

Arroz Con Atun

$12.50

Arroz Con Camarones

$14.99

Arroz con Huevo y Chorizo

$14.99

PASTAS

Fettuccine Alfredo con Camaron

$17.50

Fettuccine Alfredo con Pollo

$14.95

Spaghetti con Atun

$12.50

Spaghetti con Carne Molido

$14.95

Spaghetti con Pollo

$13.50

Vodka Rigatoni

$16.19

Spaghetti con camarón pequeño

$13.95

Spaghetti plain

$8.95

Fetuccine Alfredo Plain

$10.00

Spaguetti Salsa Roja

$10.95

Pasta Mi Novia Camaron

$14.99

Lalo' S Pasta

$12.99

ENSALADAS

Ensalada

$3.95

Ensalada de la Casa

$6.99

Ensalada Cesar de Pollo

$12.99

Ensalada Verde con Camarones

$16.49

PIZZA

Pizza Carne

$20.00

Pizza Hawaiana

$17.99

Pizza Marinera

$21.99

Pizza Pesto

$15.99

Pizza Pura Vida

$18.99

Pizza Vegetariana

$17.90

Pizza Nino Plain

$7.99

Pizza Personal

$8.99

NINOS

Niños

Niños Quesadilla De Pollo

$8.99

Niños Quesadilla De Queso

$6.99

Niños Arroz Con Pollo Con Papas

$9.99

Niños Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Niños Chicken Finger

$7.99

Niños Cheeseburger

$8.99

Niños Salchichapapa

$7.99

Niños Papas con Queso

$6.99

ACOMPANANTES

Acompañantes

Aguacate Entero

$4.99

Arroz side

$3.99

Bacon Side

$4.99

Brocoli side

$5.00

Camarones pequenos side

$6.00

Chimichurri side

$3.99

Chorizo Side

$6.00

Ensalada Fria

$3.99

Ensalada Repollo

$3.99

Ensalada Rusa

$3.99

Ensalada Verde

$3.95

Esparragos side

$5.00

Espinaca side

$5.00

Frijoles Negros Side

$3.99

Side De Huevos

$3.99

Maduro side

$3.99

Papa Asada

$4.00

Papas Fritas

$3.99

Picadillo

$3.99

Pinto Side

$3.99

Pure de Papa

$5.00

Frijoles Rojos Side

$3.99

Queso Frito

$3.99

Salchichon Side

$6.00

Tortillas a Mano

$0.50

Tostones

$3.00+

Un huevo

$1.50

Vegetales side

$5.00

Yuca Frita side

$5.00

Carne Salsa Side

$7.00

Pollo Salsa Side

$7.00

Bistek Side

$7.00

Chuleta Side

$7.00

Higado Side

$7.00

Pollo Plancha Side

$7.00

Mondongo Side

$6.00

Chicharrones Side

$6.00

Banano Verde

$3.99

Frijoles Molidos

$4.00

Aros De Cebolla

$3.99

Tilapia

$6.00

Camaron Pequeno $5

$6.00

Camaron Grande $12

$12.50

Arroz Amarillo

$3.99

Side Arracache

$6.00

Salchicha

$4.00

Medio Aguacate

$2.50

Papas Con Queso

$5.00

Fijoles Molidos Con Queso

$5.50

POSTRES

Arroz Con Leche

$6.99

Flan

$4.95

Flan Pequeño

$3.00

Tiramisu

$6.99

Tres Leches

$6.99

Miel Chiverre

$1.00

Granizado

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Budin

$3.00

Helado Orange

$4.50

Cheesecake

$5.99

Reposteria

$5.50

Quequitos

$6.00

PANADERIA

Empndanaria

4 Bonetes

$3.00

Apretados

$2.00

Arroz con Leche

$4.00

Baguet

$3.00

Biscotelas

$4.00

Bonetes Crema Pastelera

$2.00

Cachos

$3.00

Cajetas

$4.00

Cangrejo

$3.00

Costillas

$2.00

Empanada Queso Molido

$2.00

Empanaditas

$4.00

Enchiladas

$3.00

Galleta Coco

$4.00

Galletas de Coco y Naranja

$2.00

Galletas Pasas

$3.00

Gatos

$3.00

Lagarto

$10.00

Manitas

$6.00

Manitas Simples

$3.00

Orejas

$3.00

Palmeras

$3.00

Pan Casero

$4.00

Pan Dulce

$3.00

Pan Elote

$3.00

Pan Quesadillo

$7.00

Pan Rasera

$3.00

Pudin

$2.00

Queque Seco

$2.00

Quesomolido

$5.00

Rascas

$2.00

Rellenos

$10.00

Roscas de Coco

$2.00

Suspiros

$2.00

Tamal Maicena

$3.00

Tosteles

$3.00

Tosteles Gatito

$3.00

Trenza

$7.00

Volteado Piña

$5.00

Chips Ticos

$3.00

Bizcocho

$3.00

Alfajores

$3.00

ESPECIALES

Especiales

Especial Filet Mignon

$39.99

Especial Salmon Relleno Camaron

$29.99

Especial Pollo Salsa Guayaba

$21.99

Pollo

$15.00

Pasta Con Mariscos

$18.99

Pez Dorado

$28.99

Vigoron

$10.99

Trucha

$20.00

Chuleton Pv

$18.99

Salmon Salsa Mariscos

$22.00

Filet De Atun

$24.99

Filet Mignon

$25.50Out of stock

Arroz Calamares

$12.50

Trucha

$19.99

Burripinto

$12.99

Bronzino Dos Acompañamientos

$31.99

Nachos De Pollo Especiales

$9.99

Salmon Especial Bbq

$18.99

Pollo A La Barbacoa Con Entrada

$20.99

Bronzino Frito

$30.99

Pollo Al Ajillo

$11.99

Especial Tacos Mixtos

$14.99

Tacos De Birria

$14.99

Quesadilla Chorizo

$14.99

Pincho De Churrasco

$26.99

Crema De Brocoli

$5.00

Mar Y Tierra Con Cangrejo

$30.00

Bacon Snapper Relleno

$29.99

Crema De Tilapia

$11.99

Filet De Pargo Especial

$27.99

Bandeja Arroz Con Pollo

$160.00

Media Bandeja De Arroz Con Pollo

$80.00

Bandeja Grande Arroz Cantones

$240.00

Media Bandeja Arroz Cantonee

$120.00

NY, Camarones Y Dos Acompañamientos

$29.99

Bandeja Grande Arroz Cantones

$220.00

Hamburguesa Angus

$11.95

Mar Y Tierra

$28.99

Fajitas De Res Especial

$12.50

Trucha Dos Acomp

$24.99

Filet Migñon Salsa De Vino

$39.99

Fajitas Churrasco Con Cola Langosta

$44.99

Salmon Relleno Cangrejo / Esparragos Y Bacon

$29.99

Rye Eye con cola de langosta

$40.00

Rye Eye salsa de vino con hongos

$36.99

Fajitas De Churrasco Sopa Y Postre

$34.99

Rib Eye- Berenjena - Papa Rellena

$36.99

Filet Mignonespecial

$39.99

Rib Eye \ Camaron Papa Rellena Y Brocoli

$31.99

Tacos De Carnita (Pernil)

$10.99

Empanadas Especiales

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

228 Cummings avenue, Trenton, NJ 08611

Directions

Gallery
Pura Vida Restaurant image
Pura Vida Restaurant image

