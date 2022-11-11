Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Vegan
Bars & Lounges

Pura Vita

review star

No reviews yet

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Order Again

Popular Items

Carbonara
Baked Ricotta
Cesare

Antipasti

House Marinated Olives

House Marinated Olives

$8.00

Grilled Ciabatta

$7.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Grilled ciabatta, tomato, garlic, basil

Garlic Parmigiano Potato Wedges

Garlic Parmigiano Potato Wedges

$12.00

Roasted garlic cashew aioli, macadamia parmigiano. Gluten free.

Polpettine

Polpettine

$11.00

Mushroom lentil meatballs, marinara, macadamia parmigiano

Baked Ricotta

Baked Ricotta

$14.00

Cashew ricotta, grilled ciabatta

Cauliflower Chickpea Parmigiana

Cauliflower Chickpea Parmigiana

$16.00

Breaded cauliflower chickpea cutlet, house-made cashew mozzarella, macadamia parmigiano, marinara sauce

Grilled Citrus Herb Tofu

Grilled Citrus Herb Tofu

$12.00

Gremolata, roasted garlic cashew aioli. Gluten free.

Pasta E Fagioli

Pasta E Fagioli

$15.00

Borlotti beans, ditalini, macadamia parmigiano

Verdure

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Garlic, chili flake, flakey sea salt. Gluten free.

Sautéed Swiss Chard

Sautéed Swiss Chard

$14.00

Italian butter beans, garlic, Calabrian chili, lemon. Gluten free.

Peppas

Peppas

$12.00

Hot peppers, raisins, pepitas, almonds. Gluten free.

Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

Za'atar, lemon butter, pignoli, capers

Insalata

Caprese

Caprese

$17.00

House-made cashew mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, balsamic reduction. Gluten free.

Tri Colore

Tri Colore

$16.00

Wild arugula, endive, raddichio, aged balsamic vinaigrette, macadamia parmigiano. Gluten free.

Cesare

Cesare

$17.00

Tuscan kale or romaine lettuce, roasted garbanzo, lemon almond dressing, garlic croutons, macadamia parmigiano

Pura Vita

$17.00

Tuscan kale, wild arugula, smoked Sicilian almond dressing, almond ricotta, spiced pepitas, pickled carrot. Gluten free.

Pasta

Mafaldine Agli Spinaci

$24.00

Alfredo sauce, sautéed spinach, shaved parmigiano, crispy spinach leaves

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$20.00

Spaghetti, tomato, basil, fresh cashew ricotta

Pesto

Pesto

$21.00

Bucatini, cherry tomato, macadamia parmigiano

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$21.00

Spaghetti, tomato, olives, capers, chili pepper, parsley

Penne All' Arrabbiata

$21.00

Spicy heirloom tomato sauce, shaved parmigiano, parsley

Calabrese

Calabrese

$24.00

Bucatini, spicy roasted red pepper sauce, shaved parmigiano, micro basil.

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

Bucatini, cashew cream, black pepper, parmigiano

Carbonara

Carbonara

$25.00

Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon

Linguine Di Mare

Linguine Di Mare

$24.00

Spiy garlic white wine sauce, king oyster mushroom scallops, toasted breadcrumbs

Lasagna Pura

Lasagna Pura

$22.00

Cashew ricotta, baby spinach, crimini mushroom, house-made cashew mozzarella, marinara

Black Magic Lasagna

$25.00

ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 5PM

Dolci

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$13.00

Vanilla bean cashew mascarpone, espresso, cocoa. Gluten free

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$13.00

Raspberry coulis. Gluten free

Gelato

Chocolate

$6.00+

Hazelnut

$8.00+

Pistachio

$8.00+

Peach Scoop

$8.00Out of stock

Extras

Sd Almond Ricotta

$4.00

Sd Avocado

$4.00

Sd Balsamic Vinaigrette

$3.00

Sd Cashew Ricotta

$4.00

Sd Cesare Dressing

$4.00

Sd Calabrian Chili Paste

$3.00

Sd Calabrian Chili Peppers

$3.00

Sd Roasted Garlic Cashew Aioli

$4.00

Sd Macadamia Parm

$3.00

Sd Marinara

$3.00

Sd Melted Mozzarella

$4.00

Sd Pura Vita Dressing

$4.00

Sd Shaved Parmigiano

$3.00

Sd Raspberry Coulis

$3.00

Tuna

$7.00

Prixe Fixe

$40.00

Shirts

T-Shirt

$27.00

Originally $27, now 20% off!

Tank Top

$22.00

Originally $27, now 20% off!

Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00

Originally $15, now 20% off!

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Pura Vita is the first 100% plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar in the USA! At Pura Vita we have created a unique dining experience that has the ambiance of a New York City wine bar with a traditional menu reflecting the best of Southern Italy. We pride ourselves on using the best organic, sustainable, clean, plant-based ingredients. Additionally, we have many organic gluten-free options for both pasta and bread, in an effort to make sure all of our guests can enjoy our dishes. Pura Vita welcomes everyone to come and enjoy our incredible plant-based Italian dishes, biodynamic wines and pleasurable ambiance.

