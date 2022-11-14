Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Vegan
Italian

Pura Vita Pizzeria

8276 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Popular Items

Bastoncini Di Mozzarella
Black Magic
Zeppole

Fritti

Bastoncini Di Mozzarella

Bastoncini Di Mozzarella

$15.00

House-made cashew mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce

Arancini

Arancini

$16.00

Rice balls stuffed with cashew mozzarella, pesto, marinara sauce

Buffalo Calabrese Cauliflower

$16.00

Panko breaded cauliflower, spicy Buffalo Calabrian Chili sauce, roasted garlic cashew cream

Carciofi

$14.00

Crispy artichoke hearts, lemon, spiced pepitas, shaved parmigiano, roasted garlic cashew cream

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy fried smoky Brussels sprout, shaved parmigiano, lemon. Gluten free

Insalata

Cesare 2.0

Cesare 2.0

$17.00

Little gems, lemon almond dressing, garbanzo, roasted yam, spiced pepitas, macadamia parmigiano

Greek Goddess

$17.00

Wild arugula, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, gigante beans, za'atar dressing, almond ricotta. Gluten free

Za'atar Bread

$9.00

Panuozzo

Meatball Parmigiana Panuozzo

Meatball Parmigiana Panuozzo

$21.00

Traditional Neopolitan sandwich on house-made wood fired bread with mushroom lentil meatballs, roasted garlic cashew cream, cashew mozzarella, marinara, basil

Calzone

Animal Lovers Calzone

$26.00

Cashew mozzarella, cashew ricotta, house-made meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, shaved parmigiano, marinara sauce *This item cannot be made gluten free - contents contain gluten

Punzone's Calzone

$23.00

Cashew mozzarella, cashew ricotta, broccoli rabe, Italian sausage crumble, shaved parmigiano *This item cannot be made gluten free - contents contain gluten

Rossa

DOP San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, macadamia parmigiano

Americana

$23.00

Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, "BE-Hive" pepperoni, green onion *This item cannot be made gluten free - toppings contain gluten

San Gennaro

San Gennaro

$24.00

Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage crumble, fennel, peppers, onions, fennel pollen *This item cannot be made gluten free - toppings contain gluten

Marinara Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, basil. (No cheese)

Capricciosa

$25.00

Cashew mozzarella, artichoke, crimini mushroom, shiitake bacon, olives, oregano

White

White
DeRose

DeRose

$20.00

Cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, broccoli rabe, garlic, chili flake

Amelia

Amelia

$23.00

Cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, roasted garlic cashew cream, wild arugula, shaved parmigiano

Black Magic

Black Magic

$26.00

Cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, crimini mushroom, black truffle cream sauce, pesto, micro basil

Diavolina

Diavolina

$25.00

Calabrese sauce, cashew mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, roasted red pepper, almond ricotta, Calabrian chili, chives, spicy agave - Cannot be made gluten free

Birra

Dolomiti Pilsner

$8.00

12 oz / 4.9% / Single Can

Three Weavers Seafarer Kolsch

$8.00

12 oz / 4.8% / Single Can

Brooklyn Brewery Lager

$8.00

12 oz / 5.2% / Single Can

Lucky Duck Agave Blonde

$8.00

12oz / 5.3% / Single Bottle

Fremont Lush IPA

$8.00

12oz / 7% / Single Can

Dolomiti Rossa

$8.00

12oz / 6.7% / Single Bottle

Brouwerij West Dig My Earth Double Hazy IPA

$9.00

16 oz . 8%

Enegren Schoner Tag Hefeweizen

$8.00

Smog City Coffee Porter

$9.00

Madewest Pale Ale

$8.00

Boochcraft & Cider

Boochcraft

$9.00

12 oz / 7.0% / Single Can Orange - Pomegranate - Beet

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$8.00

12 oz / 5.5% / Single Can

Sam Smith Organic Apple Cider

$8.00

12oz / 5% / Single Bottle

Wine

GL House White

$12.00

GL House Red

$12.00

BTL House Red

$36.00Out of stock

Barbera D'Asti. DOCG 2016. Tabaren. Piemonte. Certified Organic

BTL House White

$36.00

Pinot Grigio. DOC 2019. delle Venezie . Organic farming

Hydrate

Ferrarelle Sparkling Mineral Water

$8.00

750 mL

Liquid Death Alkaline Spring Water

$4.00

Boylan Cane Cola

$4.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$4.00

Health-Ade Kombucha

$7.00

Seasonal flavor

Dolci

Topped with hazelnuts. Gluten free

"Nutella" Pizza

$18.00

Strawberry reduction, powdered sugar

Zeppole

Zeppole

$7.00

Italian fritters topped with powdered sugar

Pignoli Cookie

$4.00

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Apple Cider Zeppole

$10.00

Cinnamon, sugar and caramel sauce

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Our artisan dough is made in-house using a traditional Neapolitan technique, fermented and proofed for 48 hours. We use exclusively non-GMO flours and organic DOP San Marzano tomatoes imported from Naples, Italy. All of our produce is local and organic.

8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046

