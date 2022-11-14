Pizza
Vegan
Italian
Pura Vita Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Our artisan dough is made in-house using a traditional Neapolitan technique, fermented and proofed for 48 hours. We use exclusively non-GMO flours and organic DOP San Marzano tomatoes imported from Naples, Italy. All of our produce is local and organic.
Location
8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in West Hollywood
More near West Hollywood