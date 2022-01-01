Pura Vita Redondo Beach imageView gallery
Vegan
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Pura Vita Redondo Beach

133 Reviews

$$

320 S. Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Order Again

Popular Items

Cesare
Carbonara
Bastoncini Di Mozzarella

Antipasti

House-Marinated Olives

$8.00

Grilled Ciabatta

$7.00
Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Garlic, chili flake, flakey sea salt. Gluten free.

Polpettine

Polpettine

$11.00

Lentil mushroom meatballs, marinara, macadamia parmigiano

Baked Ricotta

Baked Ricotta

$14.00

Cashew ricotta, grilled ciabatta.

Garlic Parmigiano Potato Wedges

$12.00

Roasted garlic cashew aioli, macadamia parmigiano. Gluten free

Bastoncini Di Mozzarella

Bastoncini Di Mozzarella

$15.00

Cashew mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$9.00

Sautéed Swiss Chard

$14.00

Italian butter beans, garlic, Calabrian chili, lemon. Gluten free

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Crispy fried smoky Brussels sprouts, shaved parmigiano, lemon. Gluten free

Insalata

Caprese

Caprese

$17.00

House-made cashew mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, balsamic reduction. Gluten free.

Cesare

Cesare

$17.00

Tuscan kale or romaine lettuce, roasted garbanzo, lemon almond dressing, garlic croutons, macadamia parmigiano

Tri Colore

Tri Colore

$16.00

Wild arugula, endive, raddichio, aged balsamic vinaigrette, macadamia parmigiano. Gluten free.

Pasta

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$20.00

Spaghetti, tomato, basil, fresh cashew ricotta

Linguine Di Mare

Linguine Di Mare

$24.00

Garlic white wine sauce, king oyster mushroom scallops, chili flake, toasted breadcrumbs

Pesto

Pesto

$21.00

Bucatini, cherry tomato, macadamia parmigiano

Calabrese

Calabrese

$24.00

Bucatini, spicy roasted red pepper sauce, shaved parmigiano, micro basil.

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

Bucatini, cashew cream, black pepper, parmigiano

Carbonara

Carbonara

$25.00

Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Panuozzo

MEATBALL PANUOZZO

$21.00

Traditional Neapolitan sandwich on house-made wood fired bread, mushroom lentil meatballs, roasted garlic cashew cream, cashew mozzarella, marinara, basil

Bianca

DEROSE

DEROSE

$20.00

Cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, broccoli rabe, garlic, chili flake

AMELIA

AMELIA

$23.00

Cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, roasted garlic cashew cream, wild arugula, shaved parmigiano

BLACK MAGIC

BLACK MAGIC

$26.00

Cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, crimini mushroom, black truffle cream sauce, pesto, micro basil

DIAVOLINA

DIAVOLINA

$25.00

Calabrese sauce, cashew mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, roasted red pepper, almond ricotta, Calabrian chili, chives, spicy agave. Toppings contain gluten - cannot be gluten free.

Rossa

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$21.00

Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, macadamia parmigiano

AMERICANA

AMERICANA

$23.00

Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, "BE-Hive" pepperoni, green onion *Toppings on this pizza contain gluten. Cannot be made gluten free*

SAN GENNARO

SAN GENNARO

$24.00

Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, fennel, peppers, onions, fennel pollen.*Toppings contain gluten. Cannot be made gluten free*

CAPRICCIOSA

$25.00

Cashew mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke, crimini mushroom, shiitake bacon, olives, oregano.

MARINARA PIZZA

$18.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, basil. (No cheese)

Beer

Anda Seltzer

$9.00

Boochcraft

$9.00

12 oz / 7.0% / Single Can Orange - Pomegranate - Beet

Dolomiti Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Lucky Duck Agave Blonde

$8.00

Sam Smith Apple Cider

$9.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$11.00

Tito's

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

R6 Vodka

$12.00

Punzone Vodka

$13.00

Well Gin

$11.00

AMASS

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Ford’s

$12.00

Ford’s Naval

$14.00

Fred Jerbis

$15.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Mirabeau

$15.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

High West Prairie

$15.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker's Mark CS

$14.00

Old Overholt

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Whistle Pig Piggy 6yr

$18.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$25.00

Balvanie 14 YR

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Well Tequilla

$11.00

El Sativo Blanco

$12.00

El Sativo Reposado

$13.00

El Sativo Anejo

$14.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$13.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$15.00

El Sativo Flight

$35.00

Well Mezcal

$12.00

Del Maguey Muertos

$14.00

Del Maguey San Luis

$15.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

El Silencio Ensamble

$15.00

El Silencio Espadin

$13.00

Hacienda SOTOL

$14.00

Well Rum

$11.00

Goslings Dark

$12.00

Kasama

$12.00

Kuleana Huihui

$13.00

Kuleana Nanea

$15.00

Mount Gay

$13.00

Zaya

$13.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$15.00

Barsol Pisco

$15.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Amaro Flight

$27.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Antico Amaro

$10.00

Aperol

$12.00

Berta

$15.00

Bordiga Chiot Montamaro

$10.00

Broadbent Port Tawny

$13.00

Campari

$12.00

Cynar

$13.00

Cynar 70

$14.00

Faccia Brutto Fernet Pianta

$13.00

Fernet Menta

$10.00

Fred Jerbis Amaro

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Lillet Blanc

$12.00

Lillet Rose

$12.00

Lillet Rouge

$12.00

Limonocello

$11.00

Mr. Black Cold Brew

$11.00

Nocino

$14.00

Rossa Amara

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sirene

$12.00

St. Germain

$13.00

BTL Wine

BTL Prosecco Superiore

$52.00

BTL Lambrusco

$52.00

BTL Moscato

$56.00

BTL Champagne . Legret & Fils

$130.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$52.00

BTL Gavi

$66.00

BTL Chardonnay

$66.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$64.00

BTL Muscatedda

$64.00

BTL Belle Annee Rose

$48.00

BTL Rosso di Contrada

$60.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Super Tuscan

$64.00

BTL Montepulciano

$52.00

BTL Gueli U'Russu

$58.00

BTL Chianti

$70.00

BTL Ciliegolo

$70.00

BTL Brunello

$145.00

BTL Barolo

$125.00

BLT Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

BTL Nebbiolo

$65.00

BTL Etna Rosso

$65.00

BTL Glou Glou

$56.00

NA

Cola

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Mint Lemonade

$6.00

San Benedetto Flat

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Iced Tea Refill

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Club Soda

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Hot Mint Tea

$3.00

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.00

Hot Matcha Green Tea

$3.00

Wine Wednesday

GL Belle Annee Rose

$13.00

BTL Belle Annee Rose

$48.00

Dolci

ZEPPOLE

$7.00

House-made Italian fried dough, powdered sugar

"NUTELLA" PIZZA

"NUTELLA" PIZZA

$18.00

Raspberry coulis, powdered sugar

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$13.00

Raspberry coulis. Gluten free

Gelato

Pignoli Cookie

$4.00

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Sd Avocado

$4.00

Sd Balsamic Vinaigrette

$3.00

Sd Cashew Ricotta

$4.00

Sd Cesare Dressing

$4.00

Sd Chili Peppers Chopped

$3.00

Sd Chili Paste

$3.00

Sd Macadamia Parm

$3.00

Sd Marinara

$3.00

Sd Melted Cashew Mozzarella

$4.00

Sd Nutella Sauce

$4.00

Sd Pesto

$3.00

Sd Shaved Parmigiano

$3.00

Sd Raspberry Coulis

$3.00

Sd Roasted Garlic Cashew Cream

$4.00

Sd Roasted Garlic Cashew Aioli

$4.00

Sd Almond Ricotta

$4.00

Sd Truffle Cream

$6.00

Sd Kalamata Olives

$4.00

Sd Spicy Agave

$3.00

Sd Balsamic Glaze

$4.00

Prixe Fixe

$48.00

Shirts

T-Shirt

$27.00

Originally $27, now 20% off!

Tank Top

$27.00

Originally $27, now 20% off!

Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00

Originally $15, now 20% off!

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Plant Based Italian Kitchen

Location

320 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

Pura Vita Redondo Beach image

