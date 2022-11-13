Pure Bistro imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American

Pure Bistro

263 Reviews

$$

88 5th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Breakfast (Deep Copy)

EGGS ANYWAY

$10.00

two eggs served your way, with sweet potato home fries & whole wheat toast

SMASH BOWL

$14.00

two eggs poached, served over sweet potato home fries topped with avocado, tomato, & onion salsa

TURKEY BACON OMELETTE

$14.00

omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers

VEGETABLE OMELETTE

$14.00

omelette with spinach, mushroom, pepper, tomato, & broccoli

FLORENTINE OMELETTE

$14.00

omelette with spinach & feta cheese

FETA OMELETTE

$14.00

omelette with onion, tomato, & feta cheese

PURE OMELETTE

$15.00

omelette with cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, avocado & tomato

DESIGN AN OMELETTE

$10.00

YOGURT PARFAIT

$7.00

low-fat vanilla yogurt with granola & berries

GREEK YOGURT

$9.00

greek yogurt, with walnuts, berries & honey

FRUIT SALAD

$6.00

OATMEAL WITH FRESH BERRIES

$7.00

PANCAKES

$10.00

CHALLA FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

GLUTEN FREE FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

THE CLASSIC

$12.00

scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, american cheese on a brioche roll

MEDITERRANEAN MORNING WRAP

$12.00

scrambled eggs, Feta cheese & spinach in a whole wheat wrap

AVOCADO MORNING WRAP

$12.00

scrambled eggs, turkey bacon & avocado in a spinach wrap

GARDEN MORNING WRAP

$12.00

scrambled eggs, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers & onions in a tomato wrap

THE USUAL MORNING WRAP

$12.00

scrambled egg whites, turkey bacon & swiss in a whole wheat wrap

OPEN ITEM

Croissant

$3.00

WAFFLE

$10.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Starters (Deep Copy)

HOMEMADE GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$12.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

HOMEMADE HUMMUS

$10.00

ZUCCHINI FRITTERS

$12.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

MASH POTATO CROQUETTES

$8.00

Salads (Deep Copy)

CAESAR

$12.00

dressed with parmesan cheese and whole wheat croutons

SUMMER SALAD

$12.00

mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, mango, dressed with walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, with pepper, onion, and olives

QUINOA

$15.00

baby spinach, cucumber, tomato, with red onion & sliced almonds

COBB

$15.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, egg, dressed with turkey bacon, cheddar cheese & avocado

ARUGULA

$15.00

roasted beets, goat cheese, with candied walnuts & pomegranate vinaigrette

Sandwiches (Copy)

CLBT

$14.00

QUESADILLA

$11.00

three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla

SPICY JACK

$16.00

grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon, jalapenos, avocado, spicy mayo in a tomato wrap

TUNA

$9.00

light-mayo tuna salad with diced celey and lettuce, tomato, on whole wheat toast

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

cheddar & mozarella cheese on a whole wheat multigrain toast

STEAK PANINI

$17.00

char-grilled steak with fresh mozarella, roasted peppers, caramelized onionsz, & homemade steak sauce on a multigrain panini

VIVENTE

$14.00

grilled chicken, fresh mozarella, roasted peppers with pesto on a multi-grain panini

The Greek

$14.00

Burgers (Deep Copy)

TRADITIONAL

$12.00

8oz beef burger with lettuce & tomato

PURE BURGER

$16.00

8oz beef burger with american cheese, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, topped with the PURE sauce

LAMB

$16.00

8oz lamb burger with dill, red onion, served with feta cheese & tzatziki

JACK

$15.00

8oz beef burger served with pepperjack cheese, jalapeno, avocado, topped with chipotle aioli

WESTERN

$15.00

8oz beef burger served with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, topped with the BBQ sauce

HAWAIIAN

$18.00

6oz teriyaki-glazed salmon fillet served with grilled pineapple & red onions TURKEY

TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

8oz turkey burger stuffed with baby spinach, garlic & herbs, served with lettuce, tomato & light mayo

VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

6oz homemade vegetable patty served with lettuce, tomato, & roasted red pepper hummus

Plain Burger

$10.00

Sides (Copy)

FRESH CUT FRIES

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

SWEET POTATO HOMEFRIES

$5.00

IDAHO MASH POTATO

$6.00

GRILLED MIXED VEGETABLES

$8.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

PORK SAUSAGES

$5.00

AVOCADO

$4.00

APPLEWOOD BACON

$5.00

TURKEY BACON

$5.00

IDAHO BAKED POTATO

$4.00

BAKED SWEET POTATO

$4.00

BROCCOLI

$7.00

Plates (Deep Copy)

LEMON-HERB CHICKEN

$22.00

marinated grilled chicken, served with broccoli & brown rice

GRILLED SALMON

$26.00

with capers & EVOO, served with broccoli & brown rice

GARLIC STEAK

$28.00

balsamic & garlic marinated steak, served with mashed potato & sauteed spinach

SUMMER SHRIMP

$22.00

seasoned shrimp served with broccoli & brown rice

SKEWERS

$22.00

seasoned whole fish, served with spinach

Juices

CREATE YOUR OWN CONCOCTION

$7.00+

choose any combination of the two: apple, orange, grapefruit, pineapple, honeydew, ginger, cucumber, carrot, broccoli,. kale, beet, celery, spinach

FRESHLY SQUEEZED - ORANGE JUICE

$7.00+

FRESHLY SQUEEZED - GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00+

FRESHLY SQUEEZED - APPLE

$7.00+

GO GREEN

$8.00+

GINGER ZINGER

$8.00+

BIG APPLE

$8.00+

SUNRISE

$8.00+

UPBEET

$8.00+

Smoothies (Copy)

PARADISE

$9.00+

pineapple, strawberry, banana

BANAPPLE

$9.00+

banana pineapple, blueberry

SO BERRY

$9.00+

strawberry, orange, banana

PEANUT HONEY

$10.00+

peanut butter, banana, honey, soy milk

PURE COLADA

$10.00+

banana, mango, blueberry, coconut water

GOT THE BLUES

$10.00+

blueberry, banana, honey, low-fat yogurt

JOHNNY PEANUTS

$10.00+

vanilla protein, whole milk, peanut butter, blueberry, banana

MAKE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

$9.00+

choose any combination of three fruits

Sweets & Coffee Bar

DRIP COFFEE

$2.75+

ICED COFFEE

$3.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$5.00+

LATTE

$4.50+

ICED LATTE

$5.00+

AMERICANO

$3.00+

DECAFE AMERICANO

$3.50+

RED EYE

$4.00+

ESPRESSO - DOUBLE

$4.50

ESPRESSO - SINGLE

$2.50

FRAPPE

$3.50

ORGANIC HOT TEA

$3.00+

green, earl grey, mint, chamomile, ginger twist

ORGANIC MATCHA ALMOND MILK LATTE

$5.50

HOT COCOA

$3.00+

NUTELLA HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00+

COOKIE

$3.00

oatmeal raisin or chocolate chip

TWO COOKIES - chocolate chips gluten Free

$4.00

chocolate chip

PIECE OF CAKE

$6.00

CROISSANT

$3.00

Double Crust Apple Pie

$6.00

WINE

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC - BOTTLE

$44.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO - BOTTLE

$34.00

ROSE

$9.00

ROSE - BOTTLE

$32.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

PINOT NOIR

$9.00

MALBEC

$9.00

LALUCA PROSECCO

$8.00

LALUCA PROSECCO - BOTTLE

$28.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$44.00

MALBEC BOTTLE

$34.00

RED SANGRIA

$8.00

SANGRIA CARAFE

$26.00

PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$34.00

Happy Hour

$4.50

BEER

CORONA

$7.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

BROOKLYN LAGER

$7.00

Happy Hour

$3.50

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$7.00

MIMOSA SPECIAL (2FOR10)

$10.00

MANGOSA

$7.00

MANGOSA SPECIAL (2FOR10)

$10.00

MANGOSA CARAFE

$30.00

MIMOSA CARAFE

$30.00

MIMOSA GRAPEFRUIT (2FOR10)

$10.00

Refreshments (Copy)

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50+

FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$4.00+

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00+

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$4.00+

BOYLAN SODA

$3.50

black cherry, ginger ale, orange soda, seltzer

DIET COKE

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

PERRIER

$3.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER LARGE

$5.00

SELTZER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

Gallery
Pure Bistro image

