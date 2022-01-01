Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pure Juice + Kitchen

9410 2nd Ave.

Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Power Bowl
Latte
Morning Buzz

SEASONAL MENU

Hot Apple Cider 12oz

Hot Apple Cider 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon *we use our cold-pressed The Big Apple Juice

Harvest Spice Latte

Harvest Spice Latte

$7.00+Out of stock

espresso + choice of steamed milk + house-made pumpkin syrup (Harvest Spice Syrup)

Chai Tea Latte

$6.50+Out of stock

organic chai concentrate made in-house + steamed milk

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$5.00

house-made chocolate syrup + choice of milk

24K

$8.00+

turmeric root juice, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, date syrup (served with house-made cashew mylk) *made in-house using ORGANIC ingredients*

Harvest Spice Smoothie

$10.00

Harvest Spice Bowl

$12.00

ORGANIC COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Harry+Beans single origin Guatemala *organic + locally roasted in Oceanview, NJ*

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Harry+Beans single origin Guatemala *organic + locally roasted in Oceanview, NJ*

Espresso 2oz

$3.00

Harry+Beans Seasonal Blend All shots are double shots 2oz *Organic + Locally Roasted*

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.00

espresso + steamed milk with a thick layer of foam

Latte

$4.00+

espresso + steamed milk with a thin layer of foam

Iced Latte

$4.00+

espresso + milk + ice

Americano

$4.00+

espresso + hot water

Iced Americano

$4.00+

espresso + water + ice

Mocha

$7.00+

espresso + house-made chocolate syrup + steamed milk with a thin layer of foam

Iced Mocha

$7.00+

espresso + house-made chocolate syrup + milk + ice

Cortado 4oz

$3.00

equal parts espresso + steamed milk *served in a 4oz cup

Macchiato 4oz

$3.00

espresso + steamed milk + dollop of foam *served in a 4oz cup

Nitro Cold Brew Tap

$4.50+

Harry + Beans Nitro Cold Brew Coffee on tap *Organic + Locally Roasted*

House-Made Cold Brew

$4.50+

Harry+Beans Single Origin Nicaraguan Steeped in-house for 24 hours *Organic + Locally Roasted*

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$5.00

house-made chocolate syrup + choice of milk

ORGANIC TEA

Cold Brew Tea - English Tea

$4.50+Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.00+

Mountain Rose Herbs *Organic Loose Leaf Tea*

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Mountain Rose Herbs *Organic Loose Leaf Tea*

Matcha Latte

$6.50+

100% pure ceremonial grade Japanese stone-ground green tea + steamed milk *Matchaful (Hikari) Single Origin Shizuoka, Japan NO ADDED SWEETENERS, FILLERS, or PRESERVATIVES

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50+

100% pure ceremonial grade Japanese stone-ground green tea with milk and ice *Matchaful (Hikari) Single Origin Shizuoka, Japan NO ADDED SWEETENERS, FILLERS, or PRESERVATIVES

Traditional Matcha *SERVED WITH WATER*

$5.00+

100% pure ceremonial grade Japanese stone-ground green tea + hot water *Matchaful (Hikari) Single Origin Shizuoka, Japan NO ADDED SWEETENERS, FILLERS, or PRESERVATIVES

Traditional Iced Matcha *SERVED WITH WATER*

$5.00+

100% pure ceremonial grade Japanese stone-ground green tea + milk + ice *Matchaful (Hikari) Single Origin Shizuoka, Japan NO ADDED SWEETENERS, FILLERS, or PRESERVATIVES

Chai Tea Latte

$6.50+Out of stock

organic chai concentrate made in-house + steamed milk

Iced Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

organic chai concentrate made in-house + milk + ice

Kombucha on Tap

$6.00+

Local Rotation - Inspired Brews (Philly) or Harry + Beans (Oceanview, NJ) *organic

SUPERFOOD LATTES

24K

$8.00+

turmeric root juice, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, date syrup (served with house-made cashew mylk) *made in-house using ORGANIC ingredients*

Caliente Cacao

$7.00+

cacao, cinnamon, cayenne, maple syrup, local sea salt (served with house-made cashew mylk) *made in-house using ORGANIC ingredients*

mmm ... Yeah

$7.00+

matcha, moringa, maca, ginger, maple syrup *contains caffeine (served with house-made cashew mylk) *made in-house using ORGANIC ingredients*

CBD Chill

$8.00+

chamomile tea, housemade lavender syrup served with housemade cashew mylk, plant people CBD mind+body *ORGANIC INGREDIENTS*

SweetBeet

SweetBeet

$6.50+

beet juice powder, maca, ginger, vanilla, maple syrup, served with organic housemade cashew mylk, topped with hibiscus flower powder + pink rose petals *ORGANIC INGREDIENTS*

WARM BOWLS

Blueberry Lemon Oatmeal

$8.00

BASE: oats, chia seeds, maple syrup, cardamom TOPPING: fresh blueberry, cashews, chia seeds, lemon zest *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Apple Spice Oatmeal

$8.00

BASE: oats, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice TOPPING: apples, raisins, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Almond Joy Oatmeal

$8.00

BASE: oats, almond butter, maple syrup TOPPING: strawberry, sliced almonds, cacao nibs, coconut chips, local sea salt *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Everything But Oats

$9.00

BASE: hemp seeds, almond butter, coconut butter, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, ground flax seeds, maca, cinnamon TOPPING: blueberry, sliced almonds, sea salt

HANDCRAFTED TOAST

Currently Out of Gluten Free Bread

Original Avocado

$12.00

avocado spread (avocado + lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, local sea salt, red pepper flakes *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

Deluxe Avocado

$13.00

avocado spread (avocado + lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, hemp seeds, microgreens, radish, local sea salt *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

Coconut Bacon Avocado

$15.00

avocado spread (avocado + lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, house-made coconut bacon, microgreens, house-made tomato vinaigrette, local jalapeño lime sea salt *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

La Fiesta

$15.00Out of stock

avocado spread (avocado + lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, house-made chili-lime pumpkin + sunflower seeds, house-made pickled cabbage *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

Italian Summer Toast

Italian Summer Toast

$15.00Out of stock

arugula pesto (arugula, spinach, pistachios, lemon, local sea salt, extra virgin olive oil), conscious culture’s cashew mozzarella, cherry tomato, sprinkle of smart seasoning, microgreens, drizzle of balsamic glaze

The Greek

The Greek

$15.00Out of stock

house-made hummus (chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, sea salt, black pepper, cumin, paprika), cucumber, cherry tomato, microgreens, balsamic glaze, smart seasoning (sea salt, black pepper, turmeric, dukes seaweed flakes, nutritional yeast) *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

GB + Berry

$13.00

original granola butter, house-made berry chia preserves, strawberry, house-made granola, house-made cashew cream *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

Chocolate Granola Butter

$13.00

Chocolate Granola Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Chips, Local Raw Honey *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

Plain Toast (2 slices)

$3.00

Plain Toast (1 slice)

$1.50

Gluten Free Plain Toast (2 slices)

$4.00

Gluten Free Plain Toast (1 slice)

$2.00

SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES

made with organic +/or local ingredients

Tropical Sunrise

$10.00

coconut water, freshly squeezed orange juice, pineapple, coconut meat, banana, turmeric *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Super C

$10.00

coconut water, freshly squeezed orange juice, pineapple, strawberry, banana, maqui berry, camu camu berry *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Strawberry Fields

$10.00

house-made almond mylk, strawberry, banana, local raw honey, chia seeds *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Blue Moon

$10.00

house-made cashew mylk, blueberry, banana, GF oats, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Good Vibrations

$10.00

coconut water, pineapple, coconut meat, kale, lime, mint *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Green Remmmix

$11.00

house-made almond mylk, banana, kale, spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, moringa, matcha, maca, local raw honey *contains caffeine *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Pure Energy

$10.00

house-made cashew mylk, banana, almond butter, hemp seeds, cacao powder, cacao nibs, dates, local sea salt *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Tahini Dreamin

$10.00

house-made almond mylk, banana, tahini, GF oats, dates, cinnamon *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Morning Buzz

$10.00

house-made cold brew coffee, house-made almond mylk, banana, GF oats, almond butter, dates *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

DELUXE SMOOTHIE BOWLS

Berry Bowl

$12.00

BASE: house-made cashew mylk, strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut meat, almond butter, maqui berry TOPPINGS: frozen blueberries, house-made granola (GF), cacao nibs, coconut chips *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Green Bowl

$12.00

BASE: house-made cashew mylk, pineapple, avocado, banana, kale, spinach, moringa TOPPINGS: fresh strawberries, house-made granola (GF), coconut chips *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Power Bowl

$12.00

BASE: house-made almond mylk, blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp seeds, cacao powder, maca, dates TOPPINGS: frozen blueberries, house-made granola (GF), cacao nibs, coconut chips *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Blue Sky Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

BASE: house-made almond mylk, pineapple, banana, coconut meat, coconut butter, blue majik TOPPINGS: house-made granola (GF), frozen blueberries, whipped coconut cream, coconut chips *made with ORGANIC ingredients*

Kid's Corner Smoothies (12oz)

Fruity

$8.00

house-made almond milk, strawberry, pineapple, banana

Sweet Green

$8.00

freshly squeezed organic orange juice, pineapple, banana, spinach *12oz

Kid's Corner Toast (1 Slice)

*1 Slice - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

Avocado Toast (Kid)

$6.00

avocado spread (avocado + fresh lemon juice), sea salt *1 Slice- Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

GB + Berry Toast (Kid)

$6.50

original granola butter, house-made berry chia preserves, strawberry, coconut chips *1 Slice - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

Chocolate + Banana Toast (Kid)

$6.50

chocolate granola butter, banana, cacao nibs, local raw honey *1 Slice - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Your one stop healthy shop 🥕

Website

Location

9410 2nd Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Directions

