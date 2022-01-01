- Home
Pure Juice + Kitchen
9410 2nd Ave.
Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
Hot Apple Cider 12oz
apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon *we use our cold-pressed The Big Apple Juice
Harvest Spice Latte
espresso + choice of steamed milk + house-made pumpkin syrup (Harvest Spice Syrup)
Chai Tea Latte
organic chai concentrate made in-house + steamed milk
Hot Chocolate 12oz
house-made chocolate syrup + choice of milk
24K
turmeric root juice, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, date syrup (served with house-made cashew mylk) *made in-house using ORGANIC ingredients*
Harvest Spice Smoothie
Harvest Spice Bowl
Drip Coffee
Harry+Beans single origin Guatemala *organic + locally roasted in Oceanview, NJ*
Iced Coffee
Harry+Beans single origin Guatemala *organic + locally roasted in Oceanview, NJ*
Espresso 2oz
Harry+Beans Seasonal Blend All shots are double shots 2oz *Organic + Locally Roasted*
Cappuccino 12oz
espresso + steamed milk with a thick layer of foam
Latte
espresso + steamed milk with a thin layer of foam
Iced Latte
espresso + milk + ice
Americano
espresso + hot water
Iced Americano
espresso + water + ice
Mocha
espresso + house-made chocolate syrup + steamed milk with a thin layer of foam
Iced Mocha
espresso + house-made chocolate syrup + milk + ice
Cortado 4oz
equal parts espresso + steamed milk *served in a 4oz cup
Macchiato 4oz
espresso + steamed milk + dollop of foam *served in a 4oz cup
Nitro Cold Brew Tap
Harry + Beans Nitro Cold Brew Coffee on tap *Organic + Locally Roasted*
House-Made Cold Brew
Harry+Beans Single Origin Nicaraguan Steeped in-house for 24 hours *Organic + Locally Roasted*
Cold Brew Tea - English Tea
Hot Tea
Mountain Rose Herbs *Organic Loose Leaf Tea*
Iced Tea
Mountain Rose Herbs *Organic Loose Leaf Tea*
Matcha Latte
100% pure ceremonial grade Japanese stone-ground green tea + steamed milk *Matchaful (Hikari) Single Origin Shizuoka, Japan NO ADDED SWEETENERS, FILLERS, or PRESERVATIVES
Iced Matcha Latte
100% pure ceremonial grade Japanese stone-ground green tea with milk and ice *Matchaful (Hikari) Single Origin Shizuoka, Japan NO ADDED SWEETENERS, FILLERS, or PRESERVATIVES
Traditional Matcha *SERVED WITH WATER*
100% pure ceremonial grade Japanese stone-ground green tea + hot water *Matchaful (Hikari) Single Origin Shizuoka, Japan NO ADDED SWEETENERS, FILLERS, or PRESERVATIVES
Traditional Iced Matcha *SERVED WITH WATER*
100% pure ceremonial grade Japanese stone-ground green tea + milk + ice *Matchaful (Hikari) Single Origin Shizuoka, Japan NO ADDED SWEETENERS, FILLERS, or PRESERVATIVES
Iced Chai Tea Latte 12oz
organic chai concentrate made in-house + milk + ice
Kombucha on Tap
Local Rotation - Inspired Brews (Philly) or Harry + Beans (Oceanview, NJ) *organic
Caliente Cacao
cacao, cinnamon, cayenne, maple syrup, local sea salt (served with house-made cashew mylk) *made in-house using ORGANIC ingredients*
mmm ... Yeah
matcha, moringa, maca, ginger, maple syrup *contains caffeine (served with house-made cashew mylk) *made in-house using ORGANIC ingredients*
CBD Chill
chamomile tea, housemade lavender syrup served with housemade cashew mylk, plant people CBD mind+body *ORGANIC INGREDIENTS*
SweetBeet
beet juice powder, maca, ginger, vanilla, maple syrup, served with organic housemade cashew mylk, topped with hibiscus flower powder + pink rose petals *ORGANIC INGREDIENTS*
Blueberry Lemon Oatmeal
BASE: oats, chia seeds, maple syrup, cardamom TOPPING: fresh blueberry, cashews, chia seeds, lemon zest *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Apple Spice Oatmeal
BASE: oats, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice TOPPING: apples, raisins, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Almond Joy Oatmeal
BASE: oats, almond butter, maple syrup TOPPING: strawberry, sliced almonds, cacao nibs, coconut chips, local sea salt *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Everything But Oats
BASE: hemp seeds, almond butter, coconut butter, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, ground flax seeds, maca, cinnamon TOPPING: blueberry, sliced almonds, sea salt
Original Avocado
avocado spread (avocado + lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, local sea salt, red pepper flakes *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
Deluxe Avocado
avocado spread (avocado + lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, hemp seeds, microgreens, radish, local sea salt *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
Coconut Bacon Avocado
avocado spread (avocado + lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, house-made coconut bacon, microgreens, house-made tomato vinaigrette, local jalapeño lime sea salt *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
La Fiesta
avocado spread (avocado + lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, house-made chili-lime pumpkin + sunflower seeds, house-made pickled cabbage *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
Italian Summer Toast
arugula pesto (arugula, spinach, pistachios, lemon, local sea salt, extra virgin olive oil), conscious culture’s cashew mozzarella, cherry tomato, sprinkle of smart seasoning, microgreens, drizzle of balsamic glaze
The Greek
house-made hummus (chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, sea salt, black pepper, cumin, paprika), cucumber, cherry tomato, microgreens, balsamic glaze, smart seasoning (sea salt, black pepper, turmeric, dukes seaweed flakes, nutritional yeast) *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
GB + Berry
original granola butter, house-made berry chia preserves, strawberry, house-made granola, house-made cashew cream *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
Chocolate Granola Butter
Chocolate Granola Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Chips, Local Raw Honey *2 Slices - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
Plain Toast (2 slices)
Plain Toast (1 slice)
Gluten Free Plain Toast (2 slices)
Gluten Free Plain Toast (1 slice)
Tropical Sunrise
coconut water, freshly squeezed orange juice, pineapple, coconut meat, banana, turmeric *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Super C
coconut water, freshly squeezed orange juice, pineapple, strawberry, banana, maqui berry, camu camu berry *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Strawberry Fields
house-made almond mylk, strawberry, banana, local raw honey, chia seeds *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Blue Moon
house-made cashew mylk, blueberry, banana, GF oats, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Good Vibrations
coconut water, pineapple, coconut meat, kale, lime, mint *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Green Remmmix
house-made almond mylk, banana, kale, spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, moringa, matcha, maca, local raw honey *contains caffeine *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Pure Energy
house-made cashew mylk, banana, almond butter, hemp seeds, cacao powder, cacao nibs, dates, local sea salt *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Tahini Dreamin
house-made almond mylk, banana, tahini, GF oats, dates, cinnamon *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Morning Buzz
house-made cold brew coffee, house-made almond mylk, banana, GF oats, almond butter, dates *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Berry Bowl
BASE: house-made cashew mylk, strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut meat, almond butter, maqui berry TOPPINGS: frozen blueberries, house-made granola (GF), cacao nibs, coconut chips *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Green Bowl
BASE: house-made cashew mylk, pineapple, avocado, banana, kale, spinach, moringa TOPPINGS: fresh strawberries, house-made granola (GF), coconut chips *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Power Bowl
BASE: house-made almond mylk, blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp seeds, cacao powder, maca, dates TOPPINGS: frozen blueberries, house-made granola (GF), cacao nibs, coconut chips *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Blue Sky Bowl
BASE: house-made almond mylk, pineapple, banana, coconut meat, coconut butter, blue majik TOPPINGS: house-made granola (GF), frozen blueberries, whipped coconut cream, coconut chips *made with ORGANIC ingredients*
Avocado Toast (Kid)
avocado spread (avocado + fresh lemon juice), sea salt *1 Slice- Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
GB + Berry Toast (Kid)
original granola butter, house-made berry chia preserves, strawberry, coconut chips *1 Slice - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
Chocolate + Banana Toast (Kid)
chocolate granola butter, banana, cacao nibs, local raw honey *1 Slice - Lost Bread Co. (Philadelphia)
9410 2nd Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247