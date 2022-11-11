Pure Juicery Bar - Cary imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies

Pure Juicery Bar - Cary

601 Reviews

$$

716 Slash Pine Dr

Cary, NC 27519

Popular Items

South of the Border
Chik'n Salad
Buffalo Chik'n

VEGAN EATS

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.50

Chicago Style / Chilli Style

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$5.75

Chia seeds in Almond milk, Agave. Choose your three toppings

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.50Out of stock

Oats in Almond milk, Cinnamon, Maple syrup. Choose your 3 toppings

PVC Tikki Burger

PVC Tikki Burger

$10.00

Mix Vegetable (potato, peas, carrot, spices) Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Microgreens, Chipotle Mayo, Honee Mustard.

Rainbow Burger

Rainbow Burger

$10.00

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sweet chili sauce, beet powder.

Americana Burger

Americana Burger

$10.00

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, ketchup

South of the Border

South of the Border

$11.50

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, lettuce, avocado, jalapeno, house made fresh - pico and chipotle mayo.

Breakfast Burger

$12.50

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, seasoned bacon, vegan egg, cheeze, chipotle mayo, fried onions

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$12.50

Seasoned grilled impossible burger, chilli, slaw, ketchup, mustard

BBQ Chik'n

BBQ Chik'n

$10.00

Pulled Chick'n seasoned with BBQ sauce and house blend special spices, slaw.

Buffalo Chik'n

Buffalo Chik'n

$10.00

Chick'n in spicy buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato

Original Chik'n

Original Chik'n

$11.00

Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard

Chik'n Bacon Ranch

Chik'n Bacon Ranch

$12.50

Crispy Chick'n patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch on toasted bun

Chipotle Chik'n

Chipotle Chik'n

$11.50

Crispy Chick'n patty, chipotle mayo, lettuce, avocado, jalapenos, pico, toasted Bun

Potato Fries

Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Buffalo Ranch Fries

Buffalo Ranch Fries

$5.50

Waffle fries topped with house made ranch, buffalo sauce and seasoning

Chilli Fries

Chilli Fries

$7.50

Waffle fries topped with house made chilli

Chilli Cheeze Fries

Chilli Cheeze Fries

$8.00

Waffle fries topped with house made chilli and cashew nacho cheeze

Chipotle Bowl

Chipotle Bowl

$11.50

Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.

Chik'n Salad

Chik'n Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chick’n patty, romaine, tomato, cucumber, cheeze, Please mention your preferred sauce - Ranch or Honee Mustard

SIDES

Mac & Cheeze

Mac & Cheeze

$5.50

A classic mix of macaroni and cheeze (No Soy or Nuts)

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

Roasted Brussel sprouts tossed with sriracha glaze

Kale Mix Slaw

Kale Mix Slaw

$4.50

Slaw made with veggie blend of broccoli, kale and carrot

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

A fresh bed of lettuce, topped with a tomato, cucumber, onion and orange vinaigrette.

CUP JUICES

Flush 16oz

$8.50

Apple, celery, cucumber, kale.

Glow 16oz

$8.50

Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, aloe.

Detox 16oz

$8.50

Cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach, parsley, lime.

Energy 16oz

$8.50

Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass.

Revive 16oz

$8.50

Apple, lime, kale, spinach.

ABC 16oz

$8.50

Apple, beet, carrot, spinach

Boost 16oz

$8.50

Carrot, orange, pineapple, turmeric, peppercorn.

Novid-19 Green 16oz

$8.50

Apple, pineapple, spinach, celery

Novid-19 Orange 16oz

$8.50

Carrot, orange, lemon, apple, ginger, turmeric, peppercorn

Refresh 16oz

$8.50

Pineapple, cucumber, lemon, lime

Roots & Fruits 16oz

$8.50

Beet, ginger, lemon, apple.

Sunrise 16oz

$8.50

Carrot, apple, lime.

Fruit Punch 16oz

$8.50

Pineapple, apple, orange, strawberry

BOTTLE JUICES

Flush 17oz

$9.50

Apple, celery, cucumber, kale.

Glow 17oz

$9.50

Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, aloe.

Detox 17oz

$9.50

Cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach, parsley, lime.

Energy 17oz

$9.50

Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass.

Revive 17oz

$9.50

Apple, lime, kale, spinach.

ABC 17oz

$9.50

Apple, beet, carrot, spinach

Boost 17oz

$9.50

Carrot, orange, pineapple, turmeric, peppercorn.

Novid-19 Green 17oz

$9.50

Apple, pineapple, spinach, celery

Novid-19 Orange 17oz

$9.50

Carrot, orange, lemon, apple, ginger, turmeric, peppercorn

Refresh 17oz

$9.50

Pineapple, cucumber, lemon, lime

Roots & Fruits 17oz

$9.50

Beet, ginger, lemon, apple.

Sunrise 17oz

$9.50

Carrot, apple, lime.

Fruit Punch 17oz

$9.50

Pineapple, apple, orange, strawberry

KIDS JUICES

Sunshine

$6.00

Apple and carrot.

Green Energizer

$6.00

Pineapple and spinach.

CLEANSE

Vibrant Vitality

$51.00

*We request 24-48 hrs notice for any cleanse package. PLEASE MENTION YOUR PICKUP DATE AND TIME IN THE COMMENTS. Contains 1. Sunrise (Carrot, apple, and lime) 2. ABC (Apple, beet, carrot, spinach) 3. Flush (Apple, celery, cucumber, kale) 4. Paradise (Grapefruit, pineapple, apple) 5. Energy (Pineapple, mint, wheatgrass) 6. Glow (Apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger, celery, and aloe) *Our in house cold-pressed juices have 5 day shelf life to ensure the maximum nutrients.

Clean Pristine

$51.00

*We request 24-48 hrs notice for any cleanse package. PLEASE MENTION YOUR PICKUP DATE AND TIME IN THE COMMENTS. Contains 1. Boost (Carrot, orange, pineapple, turmeric, peppercorn) 2. Flush (Apple, celery, cucumber, kale) 3. Revive (Apple, lime, kale, spinach) 4. Refresh (Pineapple, cucumber, Lemon, Lime) 5. Roots & Fruits (Beet, ginger, lemon, apple) 6. Detox (Cucumber, celery, ginger, spinach, parsley, and lime) *Our in house cold-pressed juices have 5 day shelf life to ensure the maximum nutrients.

SMOOTHIES

Lean & Green 16oz

$8.00

Spinach, kale, banana, vanilla protein, and almond milk.

Mocha Mint 16oz

$8.00

Mint, spirulina, banana, cocoa, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Kick Start 16oz

$8.00

Banana, granola, hemp protein, peanut butter, and coconut milk.

Performance 16oz

$8.00

Strawberry, banana, chocolate protein, and almond milk.

Reset 16oz

$8.00

Blueberry, banana, vanilla protein

Java 16oz

$8.00

Coffee, banana, almond butter, coconut, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Juicy Fruit 16oz

$8.00

Blueberry, strawberry, mango, OJ

PB&J 16oz

$8.00

Peanut butter, strawberry, banana, maco, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Tropical 16oz

$8.00

Pineapple, banana, coconut, ginger, maple syrup, orange juice, and almond milk.

Berry Blast 16oz

$8.00

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, maple syrup, and almond milk.

Mango Tango 16oz

$8.00

Mango, banana, maple syrup, coconut, almond milk, and orange.

Chunky Monkey 16oz

$8.00

Banana, cocoa, date, maple syrup, and almond milk.

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

Purple Bowl

$9.75

Acai, blueberry, banana, and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings.

Pink Bowl

$9.75

Dragon fruit, strawberry, banana and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings.

Green Bowl

$9.75

Spirulina, banana, pineapple, and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings.

Gold Bowl

$9.75

Mango, banana, peanut butter, vanilla protein and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings.

Mocha Bowl

$9.75

Cocoa, chocolate protein, peanut butter, banana and almond milk. Topped with granola and 3 toppings.

SHOTS & ELIXIRS

Green Shot

$5.00

Cold pressed wheatgrass juice

Purple Shot

$3.50

Elderberry, lemon, and agave.

Yellow Shot

$3.50

Ginger, lemon, and garlic.

Gold Shot

$3.50

Apple cider vinegar, orange juice, and agave.

WARM DRINKS

Golden Latte

$4.75

Turmeric, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Agave, Pink Salt

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Matcha, Cinnamon, Ginger, Agave , Pink Salt

Zingiber Coffee

$3.50

Ginger, Coriander, Fenugreek , Pepper, Long Pepper, Nutmeg, Aswagandha, Turmeric, Galangal, Liquorice, Hemidesmus, Palm sugar

Rasam Soup

$4.00

Masala Chai (Almond Milk Optional)

$2.50

Balck Tea (Almond Milk Optional)

$2.50

Drip Coffee (Almong Milk Optional)

$2.50

RETAIL

JUST Boxed water

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are 100% vegan-vegetarian restaurant that where we serve comfort food and celebrate vegetables.

Location

716 Slash Pine Dr, Cary, NC 27519

Directions

Pure Juicery Bar - Cary image

