American

Pure Kitchen Frisco

476 Reviews

$$

116 Basecamp Way

Frisco, CO 80443

Popular Items

Pure Thai Bowl

Pure Thai Bowl

$18.00

Rice noodles, crispy squash & zucchini, sweet peppers, coconut peanut sauce, carrot, hemp seed, Marcona almonds, cilantro, Gluten Free, Vegan

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

All-natural house-flavored mozzarella, house-made batter, gluten free panko, house-made marinara

N.A.E. Chicken Tacos

N.A.E. Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Gluten Free

Food

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted brussels sprouts, raspberry vinegar, homemade apricot chipotle jam

Cauliflower Pesto Hummus

$14.00

Grilled naan, garbanzo beans, smoked paprika, activated charcoal, veggies

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Chef’s selection of daily filling, rice paper wrap, orange ginger sweet chili, Gluten Free, Vegan

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

All-natural house-flavored mozzarella, house-made batter, gluten free panko, house-made marinara

Roasted Beet Carpaccio

$12.00

Roasted red beets, whipped sage ricotta, arugula, roasted pumpkin seeds, balsamic, olive oil

Market Soup

Market Soup

$8.00

Tacos

Corn tortilla, avocado salsa, Pure blend slaw, preserved lime
Seared Ahi Tacos

Seared Ahi Tacos

$16.00

Gluten Free

N.A.E. Chicken Tacos

N.A.E. Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Gluten Free

Roasted Veggie Tacos

Roasted Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Gluten Free, Vegan

Teriyaki Glazed Jackfruit Tacos

Teriyaki Glazed Jackfruit Tacos

$13.00

Gluten Free, Vegan

Salads

Organic Baby Kale

Organic Baby Kale

$13.00

Organic blistered heirloom tomato, cucumber, carrot, Manchego cheese, house made balsamic, Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Vegan available

Pure Bliss

Pure Bliss

$15.00

Organic baby spinach, local goat cheese, flax seed, green beans, roasted tomatoes, toasted cashew, activated charcoal-shallot vinaigrette, Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Vegan available

Super Food

Super Food

$17.00

Pure salad blend, chia seed, avocado, peppadews, miso glazed organic mushroom, toasted coconut, manchego, roasted garbanzo turmeric vinaigrette, Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Vegan available

Mountain Air

$15.00

Pure salad blend, roasted red beets, apples, carrots, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, citrus vinaigrette

Flatbreads

Substitute GF cauliflower crust $2
Spinach Mushroom

Spinach Mushroom

$17.00

Miso glazed organic mushroom, shredded cheese blend, truffled spinach, Hawaiian red sea salt, Gluten Free available

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomato, basil, balsamic drizzle, Gluten Free available

Squash & Prosciutto

$18.00

Roasted butternut squash puree, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, red onion, peppadews, roasted pumpkin seeds, crisply kale, olive oil

Full Pepperoni Pizza

Full Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00
Full Cheese Pizza

Full Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Sandwiches

Served on a brioche bun with house-made chips or kale salad. Substitute GF bun $2 Substitute daily soup $2
Colorado Lamb Burger

Colorado Lamb Burger

$23.00

Hemp seed pesto, crispy potato, balsamic drizzle tossed arugula, local goat cheese, house pickle, Gluten Free available

Chicken Banh-Mi

$19.00

Grilled N.A.E chicken, homemade siracha mayo, house pickled veg, cilantro, jalapenos, brioche bun

Organic Quinoa & Black Bean Burger

Organic Quinoa & Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Roasted beet hummus, miso glazed organic mushroom, sweet chili crispy kale, Gluten Free available

Organic Grass-Fed Beef Burger

Organic Grass-Fed Beef Burger

$19.00

Organic grass-fed beef, white cheddar, house sauce, organic bibb lettuce, tomato relish, pickle. Add bacon for $2, Gluten Free available

Bowls

Zoodle Bowl

Zoodle Bowl

$16.00

Zucchini and yellow squash noodle, spinach, walnuts, carrots, preserved citrus, Pure blend slaw, veggie broth, watermelon radish, Gluten Free, Vegan

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$16.00

Brown rice, black beans, white cheddar, roasted veggie hash, avocado, microgreens, fresh salsa, tortilla strips, Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Vegan available

Summit Stir Fry

Summit Stir Fry

$16.00

Rice noodles, homemade ginger citrus glaze, carrots, broccoli, caulifl ower, red cabbage, mushrooms, onions, tuxedo sesame seeds, local micro greens, Gluten Free, Vegan

Pure Thai Bowl

Pure Thai Bowl

$18.00

Rice noodles, crispy squash & zucchini, sweet peppers, coconut peanut sauce, carrot, hemp seed, Marcona almonds, cilantro, Gluten Free, Vegan

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa tabouleh, blistered tomato, cucumber, local goat cheese, olives, garbanzo beans, cilantro yogurt dressing, Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Vegan available

Entrees

Chicken Kari

Chicken Kari

$24.00

Marinated grilled N.A.E chicken, curried vegetables, cilantro yogurt, grilled naan, Gluten free

Cheatin Wheat Chicken & Biscuits

Cheatin Wheat Chicken & Biscuits

$25.00

Fried chicken, bacon, white cheddar, spring mix, buttermilk dressing, tomato relish, balsamic reduction, Gluten Free

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

Blackened sustainable Chilean salmon, honey mustard glaze, mango salsa, organic brown rice, vegetable medley

Carne Asada

$28.00

Grass fed wagyu strip steak, organic brown rice, pinto beans, sautéed onions, jalapenos, corn tortillas, salsa ranchera

Baked Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$28.00Out of stock

Sweet potato gnocchi, homemade marinara, sweet peppers, spinach, fresh mozzarella, sage ricotta, basil, served with a kale salad

Kiddos

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00
Hormone-Free Pepperoni Pizza

Hormone-Free Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00
Corn Tortilla Quesadilla

Corn Tortilla Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Battered Hot Dog Bites

$8.00

Sweets

Cheatin Wheat Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

Cheatin Wheat Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock
Gluten-Free Cheesecake

Gluten-Free Cheesecake

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Delight (Special)

Out of stock

Drinks

Liquor

*Well Vodka

$8.00

Breck Espresso Vodka

$10.00

Breck Pear Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citreon

$12.00

St. George Chili

$9.00

St. George Citrus

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Silver Dollar

$8.00

Frankly Ginger

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Prairie Gin

$7.00

Fords Gin

$9.00

Mahon Gin

$9.00

Jinn

$10.00

Woody Creek Gin

$10.00

Wood's Barrel Rested Gin

$14.00

Well Spiced Rum

$8.00

Well Silver Rum

$8.00

Pernod Absinthe

$15.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Baileys Almonde

$8.00Out of stock

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Diplomatico Reserve

$15.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Grandma

$9.00

Kaluha

$8.00

Diplomatico Dark Rum

$8.00

La Madrina Pisco

$14.00

Nonino Amaro Quintessentia

$14.00

Dalmore 12

$15.00

Dalmore Portwood

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14

$17.00

Highland Park 12

$16.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Well Tequila Blanco

$8.00

Well Tequila Reposado

$8.00

Well Mezcal

$10.00

Alquimia Blanco

$12.00

Alquimia Reposado

$13.00

Alquimia Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Mal Bien Jabali-Arroqueno-Bicuixe

$16.00

Mal Bien Papalote

$12.00

Wild Common Mezcal

$15.00Out of stock

Herradura Legend

$30.00

Herradura Añejo

$15.00

Komos Anejo

$30.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$30.00

La Gritona Reposado

$13.00

Wine

Peju Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GL Astrolabe Pinot Gris

$12.00

GL DuBoeuf Chard

$12.00

Angels And Cowboys Rose 2021

$12.00

GL Ruggeri Prosecco

$12.00

GL Hogwash Rose

$13.00Out of stock

Sparkling Rose (closeout)

$9.00Out of stock

DeLoach Chardonnay

$14.00

Violet Hill Pinot Noir

$14.00

Sangre de Toro Temp.

$12.00

75 Wine co Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GL Red Blend

$16.00

Famille Bouey Oh La Vache 2020

$12.00

Opolo Mountain Zinfandel 2020

$15.00

Llama Malbec

$13.00

Sassetti Pertimali Montecucco Rosso 2018

$15.00

Rizzi Nebbiolo

$18.00

Btl Peju Sauv Blanc

$56.00

Btl Astrolabe PG

$48.00

Btl Micheal David Chard

$56.00

Btl DuBoeuf Chard

$48.00

Btl Angel And Cowboys

$48.00

Btl Ruggeri Rposecco

$48.00

Btl Hogwash Rose

$44.00

Btl Triennes Rose

$56.00

Saint Clair Sauv Blanc

$39.00

Jayson Sauv Blanc

$66.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$56.00

Talbott Sleepy Hallow Chard

$60.00

Btl Violet Hill PN

$56.00

Btl Sangre de Toro Temp.

$48.00

Btl 75 Wine co Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Btl Stolpman Red Blend

$64.00

Btl Famille Bouey Oh La Vache

$48.00

Btl Opolo Mountain Zin

$60.00

Btl Llama Malbec

$48.00

Btl Rizzi Lange Nebiollo

$72.00

Btl Sexual Chocolate Red Blend

$68.00

J Vineyard Pinot Noir

$81.00

Orin Swift 8 Years Blend

$75.00

Louis M. Martini Cab

$87.00

Btl Sassetti Rosso

$60.00

GL Codice

$6.00Out of stock

GL 3 Degrees PN

$8.00Out of stock

GL Villadoria Nebbiolo

$7.00

GL Deloach Chard

$8.00

GL Tyrell's Semellion

$8.00

GL Hogwash Rose

$7.00Out of stock

GL Southern Belle

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Southern Belle

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Codice

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Breca

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Sexual Choco

$36.00Out of stock

Beer

Outer Range IPA

$8.00

Angry James Jake's Pils

$7.00

Horse And Dragon Coffee Stout

$7.00

Woods Boss Costal Companion West Coast IPA

$8.00

Eddyline Mango Sour

$7.00

Broken Compass Shwartz

$8.00

Sunshine Pale Ale

$7.00

Summit Cider

$7.00

Gluten Blonde

$7.00

Athletic N/a Blonde

$6.00

Cocktails

Prison Mike

$15.00

Rhubarb Bus Ride

$15.00

Fire Drill

$13.00

D.K.S.

$15.00

Snowman Army

$15.00

Megadesk

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Karlita

$12.00

Paper Planes

$16.00

Last Word

$16.00

Cinco De Marg

$12.00

Refreshers

Apple Soda

$5.00

Turmeric Ginger Lemonade

$5.00

Juiced lemons, ginger turmeric chai tea, organic simple

Blood Orange CBD Limeade

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$5.00

Peach Tonic

$5.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Rocky Mtn Soda

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Soda

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Tonic Kombucha

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Vybes CBD

$8.00

Juices

RX

$11.00

Cucumber Cooler

$11.00

Awesomizer

$11.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pure Kitchen is a seasonal farm-to-table restaurant in Frisco, Colorado offering local, organic, grass-fed, sustainable, fair-trade products. Everything in our restaurant is made from scratch, created to help you eat pure, live pure. All to-go orders are subject to a 5% fee.

116 Basecamp Way, Frisco, CO 80443

Pure Kitchen image
Pure Kitchen image
Pure Kitchen image

