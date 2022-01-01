Pure Mex Mexican Cuisine

- Home
407 Reviews
$
8880 N 32nd St
Richland, MI 49083
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lunch Specialties
Speedy Gonzales
One taco, one enchilada - choice of rice or beans
Rosita'a Special
One taco, one enchilada - rice & beans
Taco Lunch
Two Tacos - Rice & beans
Enchilada Lunch
Two enchiladas - Rice & beans
Chimichanga Lunch
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with our house made queso - served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Burrito Supreme Lunch
Ground beef or shredded chicken burrito, covered in our red burrito sauce and topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Lunch Fajitas
Salads
Taco Salad Lunch
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomato and black olives. Served on a crips tortilla bowl
Taco Fajita Salad Lunch
Choice of steak or chicken, grilled with bell pepper and onion. Topped with Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, black olives and pico de gallo. Served on a crisp tortilla bowl
Quesadillas
Huevos
Appetizers
Queso Americano
Traditional cheese dip with pickled jalapeños (Mild)
Guacamole
Made fresh everyday!
Queso Grande
Mexican blend cheeses. Topped with shredded chicken, black beans, pico de gallo & salsa. Served with tortillas
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon with mango chipotle sauce
Elotes
Four mini corn cobs spread with mayaonnaise, lime, queso cotija, chili tajin
Tinga Tostadas
Three mini tinga tostadas, topped with queso fresco & sour cream
Ceviche (New)
Shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapeño pepper. Topped with avocado slices.
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Queso & chips
Beef and Cheese Nachos
Seasoned ground beef & queso
Chicken and Cheese Nachos
Marinated shredded chicken & queso
Nachos Grande
Queso, black beans, shredded chicken, ground beed. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & shredded cheese
California Nachos
Queso, black beans, salsa verde (mild), cilantro, onion & radishes. Choice of meat
Cauliflower Nachos (No Chips)
Grilled cauliflower topped with queso, black beans, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeño & guacamole
Mexican Fries
Frech Fries loaded with queso, cilantro, onion, jalapeños and sour cream
Soups and Salads
Sopa de Lima
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, cilantro, lime, lemon and tortilla strips
Shrimp and Veggie
Shrimp & vegetable with touch of chipotle
Poblano Chowder
Lentil Soup
Taco Salad
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomato and black olives. Served on a crips tortilla bowl
Fajita Taco Salad
Choice of steak or chicken, grilled with bell pepper and onion. Topped with Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, black olives and pico de gallo. Served on a crisp tortilla bowl
White Turkey Chili
Pozole Rojo
Traditional Mexican pozole (posole) is a rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy, and red chiles. Topped with shredded cabbage, radishes and onion. Served with tostadas and chopped Jalapeno's on the side
Jicama Salad
Jicama Salad
Especialidades
Carne Asada Dinner
Grilled skirt steak topped with grilled onion. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas
Cochinita Pibil
Yucatan style slow roasted pork in a spiced marinade. Served with rice, black beans, avocado slices, pickled habanero & onion and tortillas
Mole Rojo
Shredded chicken breast covered in a chocolate mole sauce. Served with rice and tortillas
Alambres
Grilled steak with bacon, poblano, bell pepper, onion. Topped with Oaxaca cheese, salsa verde and avocado slices. Served with tortillas
Molcajete
Steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo all grilled with bell pepper, red onion and poblano. Topped with grilled scallions, grilled queso, red guajillo salsa and served with tortillas.
Tamales Dinner
One red pork tamle, one green chicken tamale. Served with rice & black beans
Chile Poblanos
2 Cheese & ground beef chile poblanos topped with a red guajillo salsa & shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomato
Guiso de Puerco
Shredded pork sautéed with poblano, corn and onion, in a medium spiced tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Pescado Al Guajillo
Red snapper fillet grilled with guajillo & onion served with rice, lettuce, avocado & tomato
Pork Tamale A/C
Chicken Tamale A/C
Chile Poblano A/C
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.
Vegetable Fajitas
Bell Pepper, onion, california vegetable blend
Chicken & Steak Fajitas
Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.
Double Chicken & Steak Fajita
Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Dinner
Three Enchiladas covered in a red sauce & topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice & beans and your choice of filling.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded chicken Enchiladas topped with our verde sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce & sour cream
Enchiladas Supremas
Four Enchiladas, (1) Ground Beef (1) Chicken (1) Cheese (1) Bean. Baked with our red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken tinga enchiladas baked with our red enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato on the side
Veggie Enchiladas
Three sautéed zucchini, corn, poblano pepper & onion enchiladas topped in our verde sauce and baked with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & tomato
Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner
Three sautéed shrimp, onion & cilantro enchiladas baked with our red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & tomato
Mole Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our mole sauce and baked with shredded cheese. Served with rice & beans
Enchilada A la Carte
A la Carte enchilada, choice of filling
Chimichangas
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with our house made queso - served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Fajita Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken fajita, deep fried to a golden brown then covered in our home made queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Seafood Chimichanga
Shrimp and crabmeat sautéed with tomatoe and onion, all deep fried in a flour tortilla and topped with our housemade queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Chimichanga A la Carte
A la Carte Chimichanga with choice of filling
Burritos
Burrito Mojado
Our biggest burrito! Stuffed with choice of meat, rice, black beans, cheese, cilantro & onion. Topped with our salsa verde, salsa roja, sour cream & guacamole
Burrito Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken burrito, covered in our red burrito sauce and topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Burrito al Carbon
Steak burrito topped with our house made queso, served with rice & beans
Burrito Fajita
Steak or Chicken burrito, fajita style! Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Burrito California
Choice of Steak or Chicken Burrito, filled with rice, beand lettuce and sour cream. Topped with our house made queso
Burrito A la Carte
A la Carte burrito, choice of filling. Topped with our red burrito sauce and topped with shredded cheese
Burrito San Diego
Large burrito filled with french fries, avocado, queso, cheddar cheese & your choice of protein!
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Quesadilla Special
Quesadilla stuffed with chorizo and cheese. Served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Quesadilla Rellena
Shredded Chicken and cheese quesadilla served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes
Hawaiian Quesadilla
Grilled al pastor, ham, pineapple & onion all stuffed in a quesadilla with mozzarella cheese
Fajita Quesadilla
Your choice of meat, grilled with peppers and onion. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & pico de gallo
Veggie-Bean Quesadilla
Cheese, black beans, poblano pepper, zucchini, corn, onion and cilantro. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Taco Dinners
Fish Tacos Dinner
Three Honey-lime marinated snapper fish tacos, topped with a jalapeño slaw, avocado slice and chipotle cream sauce on the side. Served with rice & black beans
Shrimp Tacos Dinner
Three sautéed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce, topped with black beans & pickled onion - served with rice
Border Asada Tacos
Three sliced steak tacos on a flour tortilla. Served with beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa
Tex-Mex Tacos Dinner
Three crunchy or soft tacos, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes - served with rice & beans
Tacos
Carne Asada Taco
Marinated steak topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla
Al Pastor Taco
Grilled marinted pork with pinapple and onion, topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla
Grilled Chicken Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Slow roasted beef topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla
Carnitas Taco
Braised pork topped with cilantro and onion - corn tortilla
Tex-Mex Taco
Ground beef or shredded chicken taco topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & tomato - crunchy or soft
Veggie Taco
Sautéed poblano, zucchini, corn, onion and tomatoes, topped with queso fresco - corn tortilla
Tinga Taco
Shredded chicken sautéed with cabbage, chorizo then simmered in a tomato-chipotle purée. Topped with queso fresco and sour cream - corn tortilla
Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla
Gringo Taco Beef
Gringo Taco Chicken
Chorizo Taco
Specialty Tacos
New York Taco
New York Steak fillet with a spread of refired beans, lettuce & a avocado slice - corn tortilla
Anaheim Taco
Roasted Anaheim pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, topped with a thin skirt steak, lettuce and guacamole - corn tortilla
New York N' Cheese Taco
New York Steak Fillet, grilled Oaxaca cheese, topped with lettuce & avocado slice - corn tortilla
Salmon
Grilled spiced rubbed salmon, topped with lettuce and guacamole - corn tortilla
Pastor Fish Taco (New Item)
Premium Tilapia marinated in adobo sauce, grilled with fresh pineapple. Served on a flour tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion.
Fried Tacos
Pollo
Arroz Con Pollo
Marinated grilled chicken on a bed of rice, topped with our housemade queso
Pollo Loco
Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato
Pollo Poblano
Marinated grilled chicken topped with melted chihuahua cheese, sautéed poblano & onion. Served with rice & beans
Choripollo
Grilled chicken strips & chorizo topped with queso - served with rice & beans
Desserts
Kids Plates
Chips & Salsa
Side Orders
Rice
Beans
Rice & Beans
Black Beans
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Lettuce
Tomatoes
French Fries
Flour Tortillas (3)
Corn Tortillas (3)
Tortilla (1)
1/2 Order of Guacamole
1/2 Order of Queso Americano
Small cup of Queso americano
small cup of Guac
Jalapeños
Avocado Slices
Fajita Side Plate
Chiles Toreados
Grilled Pinapple
Grilled Shrimp (3)
Grilled Shrimp (6)
Beverages
Aguas Frescas
Non Alcoholic Daiquiris
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Pure Mex - a bold, unique, and authentic restaurant that takes pride in serving contemporary cuisine inspired and rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions. Located in Richland, Michigan our restaurants extensive menu features authentic dishes, fresh ingredients, and great prices that provide the best in Mexican gastronomy. Come experience the ambience of Pure Mex, with a variety of exciting and distinctive Mexican recipes awaiting you in our vibrant, inviting Richland location.
8880 N 32nd St, Richland, MI 49083