Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pure Mex Mexican Cuisine

407 Reviews

$

8880 N 32nd St

Richland, MI 49083

Queso Americano
Carne Asada Taco
Chimichanga

Lunch Specialties

Speedy Gonzales

$5.98

One taco, one enchilada - choice of rice or beans

Rosita'a Special

$6.98

One taco, one enchilada - rice & beans

Taco Lunch

$7.88

Two Tacos - Rice & beans

Enchilada Lunch

$7.88

Two enchiladas - Rice & beans

Chimichanga Lunch

$8.98

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with our house made queso - served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Burrito Supreme Lunch

$8.78

Ground beef or shredded chicken burrito, covered in our red burrito sauce and topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans

Lunch Fajitas

$8.78

Salads

Taco Salad Lunch

$8.98

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomato and black olives. Served on a crips tortilla bowl

Taco Fajita Salad Lunch

$9.28

Choice of steak or chicken, grilled with bell pepper and onion. Topped with Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, black olives and pico de gallo. Served on a crisp tortilla bowl

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla Lunch

$8.98

Your choice of meat, grilled with peppers and onion. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & pico de gallo

Quesadilla Rellena Lunch

$7.48

Shredded Chicken & cheese quesadilla - served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes

Huevos

Huevos con Chorizo

$7.98

Three scrambled eggs with chorizo - served with rice & beans

Huevos a la Mexicana

$7.98

Three scrambled eggs with tomato, onion and fresh jalapeño - served with rice & beans

Huevos Rancheros

$7.98

Three fried eggs topped with ranchero sauce - served with rice and beans

Appetizers

Queso Americano

$4.98

Traditional cheese dip with pickled jalapeños (Mild)

Guacamole

$4.98

Made fresh everyday!

Queso Grande

$6.98

Mexican blend cheeses. Topped with shredded chicken, black beans, pico de gallo & salsa. Served with tortillas

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

Jalapeños stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon with mango chipotle sauce

Elotes

$6.98

Four mini corn cobs spread with mayaonnaise, lime, queso cotija, chili tajin

Tinga Tostadas

$7.98

Three mini tinga tostadas, topped with queso fresco & sour cream

Ceviche (New)

$5.98Out of stock

Shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapeño pepper. Topped with avocado slices.

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.98

Queso & chips

Beef and Cheese Nachos

$7.98

Seasoned ground beef & queso

Chicken and Cheese Nachos

$7.98

Marinated shredded chicken & queso

Nachos Grande

$10.98

Queso, black beans, shredded chicken, ground beed. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & shredded cheese

California Nachos

$10.98

Queso, black beans, salsa verde (mild), cilantro, onion & radishes. Choice of meat

Cauliflower Nachos (No Chips)

$9.98

Grilled cauliflower topped with queso, black beans, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeño & guacamole

Mexican Fries

$8.98

Frech Fries loaded with queso, cilantro, onion, jalapeños and sour cream

Soups and Salads

Sopa de Lima

$3.98

Chicken broth, shredded chicken, cilantro, lime, lemon and tortilla strips

Shrimp and Veggie

$3.98

Shrimp & vegetable with touch of chipotle

Poblano Chowder

$4.98

Lentil Soup

$3.98

Taco Salad

$8.98

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomato and black olives. Served on a crips tortilla bowl

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.98

Choice of steak or chicken, grilled with bell pepper and onion. Topped with Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, black olives and pico de gallo. Served on a crisp tortilla bowl

White Turkey Chili

$4.98+

Pozole Rojo

$8.00Out of stock

Traditional Mexican pozole (posole) is a rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy, and red chiles. Topped with shredded cabbage, radishes and onion. Served with tostadas and chopped Jalapeno's on the side

Jicama Salad

Out of stock

Jicama Salad

$7.98Out of stock

Especialidades

Carne Asada Dinner

$13.98

Grilled skirt steak topped with grilled onion. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas

Cochinita Pibil

$12.98

Yucatan style slow roasted pork in a spiced marinade. Served with rice, black beans, avocado slices, pickled habanero & onion and tortillas

Mole Rojo

$10.98

Shredded chicken breast covered in a chocolate mole sauce. Served with rice and tortillas

Alambres

$14.98

Grilled steak with bacon, poblano, bell pepper, onion. Topped with Oaxaca cheese, salsa verde and avocado slices. Served with tortillas

Molcajete

$17.80

Steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo all grilled with bell pepper, red onion and poblano. Topped with grilled scallions, grilled queso, red guajillo salsa and served with tortillas.

Tamales Dinner

$10.50Out of stock

One red pork tamle, one green chicken tamale. Served with rice & black beans

Chile Poblanos

$12.50

2 Cheese & ground beef chile poblanos topped with a red guajillo salsa & shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomato

Guiso de Puerco

$11.80

Shredded pork sautéed with poblano, corn and onion, in a medium spiced tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Pescado Al Guajillo

$14.80Out of stock

Red snapper fillet grilled with guajillo & onion served with rice, lettuce, avocado & tomato

Pork Tamale A/C

$3.48Out of stock

Chicken Tamale A/C

$3.48Out of stock

Chile Poblano A/C

$3.48

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.98

Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.

Steak Fajitas

$15.48

Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.48

Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$16.48

Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.

Vegetable Fajitas

$11.98

Bell Pepper, onion, california vegetable blend

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$15.48

Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$16.48

Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$16.48

Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.

Double Chicken & Steak Fajita

$25.48

Sizzling Fajitas grilled with bell pepper & onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & shredded cheese.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Dinner

$10.78

Three Enchiladas covered in a red sauce & topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice & beans and your choice of filling.

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.78

Three shredded chicken Enchiladas topped with our verde sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce & sour cream

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.78

Four Enchiladas, (1) Ground Beef (1) Chicken (1) Cheese (1) Bean. Baked with our red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese

Enchiladas Suizas

$9.78

Three chicken tinga enchiladas baked with our red enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato on the side

Veggie Enchiladas

$11.50

Three sautéed zucchini, corn, poblano pepper & onion enchiladas topped in our verde sauce and baked with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & tomato

Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner

$12.80

Three sautéed shrimp, onion & cilantro enchiladas baked with our red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & tomato

Mole Enchiladas

$12.80

Three chicken enchiladas topped with our mole sauce and baked with shredded cheese. Served with rice & beans

Enchilada A la Carte

$2.00

A la Carte enchilada, choice of filling

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$10.48

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with our house made queso - served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Fajita Chimichanga

$12.48

Large flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken fajita, deep fried to a golden brown then covered in our home made queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Seafood Chimichanga

$13.48

Shrimp and crabmeat sautéed with tomatoe and onion, all deep fried in a flour tortilla and topped with our housemade queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Chimichanga A la Carte

$4.98

A la Carte Chimichanga with choice of filling

Burritos

Burrito Mojado

$11.98

Our biggest burrito! Stuffed with choice of meat, rice, black beans, cheese, cilantro & onion. Topped with our salsa verde, salsa roja, sour cream & guacamole

Burrito Supreme

$9.98

Ground beef or shredded chicken burrito, covered in our red burrito sauce and topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans

Burrito al Carbon

$10.50

Steak burrito topped with our house made queso, served with rice & beans

Burrito Fajita

$11.50

Steak or Chicken burrito, fajita style! Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Burrito California

$11.98

Choice of Steak or Chicken Burrito, filled with rice, beand lettuce and sour cream. Topped with our house made queso

Burrito A la Carte

$5.48

A la Carte burrito, choice of filling. Topped with our red burrito sauce and topped with shredded cheese

Burrito San Diego

$10.98

Large burrito filled with french fries, avocado, queso, cheddar cheese & your choice of protein!

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.98

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.58

Shredded Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$6.28

Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$6.28

Quesadilla Special

$8.78

Quesadilla stuffed with chorizo and cheese. Served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.98

Shredded Chicken and cheese quesadilla served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$8.78

Grilled al pastor, ham, pineapple & onion all stuffed in a quesadilla with mozzarella cheese

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.78

Your choice of meat, grilled with peppers and onion. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & pico de gallo

Veggie-Bean Quesadilla

$9.98

Cheese, black beans, poblano pepper, zucchini, corn, onion and cilantro. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Taco Dinners

Fish Tacos Dinner

$12.78Out of stock

Three Honey-lime marinated snapper fish tacos, topped with a jalapeño slaw, avocado slice and chipotle cream sauce on the side. Served with rice & black beans

Shrimp Tacos Dinner

$12.78

Three sautéed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce, topped with black beans & pickled onion - served with rice

Border Asada Tacos

$10.98

Three sliced steak tacos on a flour tortilla. Served with beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa

Tex-Mex Tacos Dinner

$10.78

Three crunchy or soft tacos, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes - served with rice & beans

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$3.78

Marinated steak topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla

Al Pastor Taco

$3.78

Grilled marinted pork with pinapple and onion, topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.78

Barbacoa Taco

$3.78

Slow roasted beef topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$3.78

Braised pork topped with cilantro and onion - corn tortilla

Tex-Mex Taco

$3.78

Ground beef or shredded chicken taco topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese & tomato - crunchy or soft

Veggie Taco

$3.78

Sautéed poblano, zucchini, corn, onion and tomatoes, topped with queso fresco - corn tortilla

Tinga Taco

$3.78

Shredded chicken sautéed with cabbage, chorizo then simmered in a tomato-chipotle purée. Topped with queso fresco and sour cream - corn tortilla

Shrimp Taco

$3.78

Grilled shrimp topped with cilantro & onion - corn tortilla

Gringo Taco Beef

$1.99

Gringo Taco Chicken

$1.99

Chorizo Taco

$3.78

Specialty Tacos

New York Taco

$3.98

New York Steak fillet with a spread of refired beans, lettuce & a avocado slice - corn tortilla

Anaheim Taco

$3.98

Roasted Anaheim pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, topped with a thin skirt steak, lettuce and guacamole - corn tortilla

New York N' Cheese Taco

$3.98

New York Steak Fillet, grilled Oaxaca cheese, topped with lettuce & avocado slice - corn tortilla

Salmon

$3.98

Grilled spiced rubbed salmon, topped with lettuce and guacamole - corn tortilla

Pastor Fish Taco (New Item)

$2.98Out of stock

Premium Tilapia marinated in adobo sauce, grilled with fresh pineapple. Served on a flour tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion.

Fried Tacos

Taquitos Dorados

$8.98

Four chicken taquitos topped with sour cream & queso fresco. Served with rice, lettuce & guacamole

Fried Shrimp Taquitos

$13.80

Sautéed shrimp, tomato & onion taquitos - served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.50

Marinated grilled chicken on a bed of rice, topped with our housemade queso

Pollo Loco

$12.80

Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomato

Pollo Poblano

$12.80

Marinated grilled chicken topped with melted chihuahua cheese, sautéed poblano & onion. Served with rice & beans

Choripollo

$12.50

Grilled chicken strips & chorizo topped with queso - served with rice & beans

Desserts

Flan

$3.78

Carmel Custard

Churros

$4.78Out of stock

Deep fried mexican pastry

Tres Leches Cake

$5.78

Fluffy milky cake topped with whipped cream

Choco Flan

$4.78Out of stock

Half flan, half chocolate cake

Kids Plates

Kids #1

$5.75

Taco, rice & beans

Kids #2

$5.75

Enchilada & cheese quesadilla

Kids #3

$5.75

Enchilada, rice & beans

Kids #4

$5.75

Grilled chicken with rice - served with a cup of queso

Kids #5

$5.75

Chicken or beef quesadilla & fries

Kids #6

$5.75

Chicken tenders & fries

Chips & Salsa

8 oz Salsa & chips

$3.00

16 oz Salsa & chips

$5.00

32 oz Salsa & chips

$10.00

8 oz Salsa

$2.00

16 oz Salsa

$3.00

32 oz Salsa

$6.00

Extra Salsa (3.5 oz cup)

$0.75

Extra Chips (Small Bag)

$0.75

Side Orders

Rice

$3.28

Beans

$3.28

Rice & Beans

$3.78

Black Beans

$3.28

Shredded Cheese

$0.98

Sour Cream

$0.98

Pico de Gallo

$1.98

Lettuce

$1.98

Tomatoes

$0.98

French Fries

$1.98

Flour Tortillas (3)

$0.98

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.98

Tortilla (1)

$0.30

1/2 Order of Guacamole

$2.50

1/2 Order of Queso Americano

$2.50

Small cup of Queso americano

$1.75

small cup of Guac

$1.75

Jalapeños

$0.98

Avocado Slices

$2.50

Fajita Side Plate

$4.98

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Grilled Pinapple

$2.00

Grilled Shrimp (3)

$2.98

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$5.98

Beverages

Coke

$1.98

Diet Coke

$1.98

Cherry Coke

$1.98

Sprite

$1.98

Orange Fanta

$1.98

Lemonade

$1.98

Root Beer

$1.98

Mellow Yellow

$1.98

Club Soda

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.98

Coffee

$1.98

Chocolate Milk

$1.98Out of stock

Milk

$1.98

Jarritos

$2.00

Coke Glass

$2.00Out of stock

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.48

Jamaica (Hibiscuss Tea)

$2.48

Lime (Limeade)

$2.48

Peach Tea

$2.48

Mango Tea

$2.48

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.48

Guava Refresher

$2.48Out of stock

Strawberry Horchata

$1.98Out of stock

Orange-ade

$2.48Out of stock

Cucumber Pineapple Refresher

$2.78Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Daiquiris

Strawberry

$4.48

Mango

$4.48

Pina Colada

$4.48

Peach Tea

$4.48
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Pure Mex - a bold, unique, and authentic restaurant that takes pride in serving contemporary cuisine inspired and rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions. Located in Richland, Michigan our restaurants extensive menu features authentic dishes, fresh ingredients, and great prices that provide the best in Mexican gastronomy. Come experience the ambience of Pure Mex, with a variety of exciting and distinctive Mexican recipes awaiting you in our vibrant, inviting Richland location.

8880 N 32nd St, Richland, MI 49083

Directions

Pure Mex Mexican Cuisine image

