Mediterranean
Pure Pita
448 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pure Pita's menu was built with your health in mind. We celebrate the traditional flavors of Mediterranean cooking served up in casual dining experience. At Pure Pita we aim to ensure our guests always FARE WELL
Location
324 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
