Mediterranean

Pure Pita

448 Reviews

$$

324 Washington St

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Santa Fe Bowl
Santa Fe Panini

Dips and Spreads

Our hummus and other tasty dips are made fresh daily
Original Hummus

Original Hummus

$6.49

Mashed chickpeas, blended with Tahini, extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice and other spices topped with roasted honey cayenne chickpeas and paprika. (V, GF)

Red Pepper Hummus

$6.99

Our original hummus infused with roasted red peppers.

Cali Hummus

Cali Hummus

$6.99

Our original recipe infused with cilantro, jalapeno and fresh lime juice. (V, GF)

Eggplant Dip

Eggplant Dip

$6.99

Fire roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, parsley and lemon. (V, GF)

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.99

Strained Greek yogurt, fresh cucumber, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. (GF)

Dip Sampler

Dip Sampler

$17.99

Choose any three of our dips or spreads. Served with warm pita.

Starters and Sidekicks

Start off with something light

Summer Salad

$5.00

Cucumber, red onion, tomato, parsley

Three Bean Salad

$4.00

Roasted Honey Cayenne Chickpeas

$4.00
Falafel 4pcs

Falafel 4pcs

$5.50

Four crisp and light falafel served with supergreen slaw and tahini. (V, GF); Stuff it with mutz its the bomb. (GF)

Harissa Honey Cauliflower

Harissa Honey Cauliflower

$7.00

Seasoned and roasted cauliflower drizzled with honey. (V, GF)

Side Salad

$5.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00

Hint of rosemary and garlic. (V, GF)

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.50
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.50

Crispy phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and feta served with Santa Fe sauce or Tzatziki.

House Pita Chips

House Pita Chips

$2.00

Signature Salads

Our dressings are made in house daily and none contain nuts. Make any salad into a wrap!!!
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.49

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, topped with feta, Kalamata olives and grape leaves, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette. (GF)

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.49

Mixed greens, caramelized onions, roasted beets, grilled baby corn, oranges and pita croutons, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, roasted honey cayenne chickpea, red onions, grilled baby corn, crispy bacon, avocado and fire roasted grape tomato. Santa Fe sauce. (GF)

Bennett's Salad

Bennett's Salad

$14.49

Mixed greens, crispy bacon, red onions, avocado, kalamata olives, feta cheese and grilled chicken thigh. House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette. (GF)

Signature Bowls

Served over brown rice or substitute quinoa. Sauces are made from scratch daily and none contain nuts. Make any rice bowl into a wrap!!!
Shawarma Bowl

Shawarma Bowl

$16.00

Brown rice, lamb shawarma, baby arugula, hummus, apple fennel slaw, feta, pickled onions, garlic aioli. (can sub chicken shawarma. Garlic Aioli. (GF)

Santa Fe Bowl

Santa Fe Bowl

$15.00

Brown rice, grilled chicken, baby arugula, roasted honey cayenne chickpea, red onion, grilled baby corn, crispy bacon, fire roasted grape tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese. Santa Fe Sauce. (GF)

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Brown rice, grilled chicken, baby arugula, summer salad, roasted honey cayenne chickpeas, shelled edamame and feta. Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette. (GF)

Mezze Bowl

Mezze Bowl

$14.50

Original hummus(base), baby arugula, avocado, roasted turmeric heirloom carrot, pita crouton and caramelized onions. House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Your Way Salad And Rice Bowls

Express yourself by building your own!!
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.00

Choose a green or grain, pick a main, add 5 free fillers, add some premium fillers or a scoop of hummus and finish off with a sauce or dressing.

Paninis and Pitas

Featuring Shawarma. Arabic for "turning" shawarma is a type of cooking where meat is marinated and slowly spit-roasted on a rotating vertical skewer so it retains all its natural flavor and comes out tender and delicious.

Santa Fe Panini

$12.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, crispy bacon, fire roasted tomato, cheddar cheese and avocado on a pressed Cuban roll. Santa Fe Sauce.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.50

Four Falafel with hummus, mixed greens and summer salad in a warm flatbread pita drizzled with tzatziki. Three Bean salad on the side. (V)

Grilled Chicken Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$11.50

Grilled chicken thigh, mixed greens, summer salad and feta served in a warm flatbread drizzled with tzatziki. Three bean salad on side.

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$11.50

Slow-roasted marinated chicken, mixed greens, summer salad and feta cheese wrapped in a warm flatbread. Three bean salad on side.

Lamb Shawarma Pita

Lamb Shawarma Pita

$12.50

Slow-roasted marinated fresh lamb, mixed greens, summer salad and feta cheese wrapped in a warm flatbread. Three bean salad on side.

Sicilian Panini

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, California hummus, roasted red peppers and arugula on a Cuban roll.

Chicken Cutlet Panini

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, original hummus, roasted red peppers, arugula and balsamic vinaigrette on a Cuban roll.

Platters

Rice pilaf and red quinoa are gluten free. Israeli couscous is made from semolina and wheat flour and contains gluten.
Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$13.00

Five light and crispy falafel served over brown rice with a side of summer salad and your choice of a dip or spread. Served with warm pita and Tzatziki sauce. (V)

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$15.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken served over brown rice with a side of summer salad and your choice of a dip or spread. Served with warm pita and Garlic Aioli.

Chicken Shawarma Platter

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$15.00

Slow-roasted and marinated chicken shawarma served over brown rice with a side of summer salad and your choice of a dip or spread. Served with warm pita and Santa Fe Sauce.

Lamb Shawarma Platter

Lamb Shawarma Platter

$16.00

Slow-roasted and marinated fresh lamb served over brown rice with a side of summer salad and your choice of a dip or spread. Served with warm pita and Garlic Aioli.

For The Kids

Grown ups feel free to try em too we won't tell.
Pita Grilled Cheese

Pita Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Panini pressed pita with cheddar cheese served with fries. (V)

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Chicken fingers served with fries and honey mustard. (GF)

Mini Rice Bowl

Mini Rice Bowl

$7.50

Grilled chicken, brown rice, cheddar, honey mustard. (GF)

Extras

House Pita Chips

House Pita Chips

$2.00
Carrots & Cucumber Crudite

Carrots & Cucumber Crudite

$2.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$4.00
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$0.50
Extra Sauces & Dressings

Extra Sauces & Dressings

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$5.00

Greek phyllo pastry with chopped nuts, baked drizzled in honey

Double Fudge Brownie

Double Fudge Brownie

$5.00
Reese's Peanut Butter Brownie

Reese's Peanut Butter Brownie

$5.00

Beverages

Honest Iced Tea

Honest Iced Tea

$2.50

Choose from Peach, Half & Half and Blueberry Pomegranate

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.00+Out of stock
La Croix Sparkling Water

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.50

Choose from Mango, Lemon, Peach Pear & Grapefruit

Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Soup

Warm up on a cold day!!

Vegetable Orzo

$6.50

Mediterranean Buffet

10 person order minimum ($12.50 per person)

1 Person

$12.50

10 Person

$120.50

15 Person

$187.50

20 Person

$250.00

25 Person

$312.50

Wrap Platter

Classic

$90.00

Deluxe

$120.00

Mezze Platter

18" Mezze Platter

$40.00

Build Your Own -- Salad Bar

10 person minimum order ($12 per person)

10 Person

$120.00

15 Person

$180.00

20 Person

$240.00

25 Person

$300.00

Drinks

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.00+
Large Pellegrino

Large Pellegrino

$6.00
Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$2.25
La Croix Sparkling Water

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.50

Choose from Mango, Lemon, Peach Pear & Grapefruit

Desserts

Small Brownie Tray

$25.00

Large Brownie Tray

$50.00

Small Peanut Butter Brownie Tray

$25.00

Large Peanut Butter Brownie Tray

$50.00

Small Baklava Tray

$30.00

Large Baklava Tray

$60.00

Sandwich Platters

Classic Sandwich Platter

$90.00

Deluxe Sandwich Platter

$120.00

A la Carte

Small Garden Salad

$35.00

Large Garden Salad

$70.00

Small Caesar Salad

$35.00

Large Caesar Salad

$70.00

Small Greek Salad

$40.00

Large Greek Salad

$80.00

Small Goat Cheese Salad

$40.00

Large Goat Cheese Salad

$80.00

Small Sante Fe Salad

$45.00

Large Sante Fe Salad

$90.00

Small Pita Grilled Salad

$40.00

Large Pita Grilled Salad

$80.00

Grilled Chicken Half Tray

$45.00

Grilled Chicken Whole Tray

$90.00

Chicken Gyro Half Tray

$45.00

Chicken Gyro Full Tray

$90.00

Lamb Gyro Half Tray

$50.00

Lamb Gyro Full Tray

$100.00

Steak Half Tray

$50.00

Steak Full Tray

$100.00

Falafel Half Tray

$25.00

Falafel Full Tray

$50.00

Brown Rice Half Tray

$25.00

Brown Rice Full Tray

$50.00

Quinoa Tabouleh Half Try

$40.00

Quinoa Tabouleh Full Tray

$80.00

Fire Roasted Vegetables Half Tray

$35.00

Fire Roasted Vegetables Full Tray

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pure Pita's menu was built with your health in mind. We celebrate the traditional flavors of Mediterranean cooking served up in casual dining experience. At Pure Pita we aim to ensure our guests always FARE WELL

Website

Location

324 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

