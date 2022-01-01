Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pure Pita Morristown

1,946 Reviews

$$

27 South St

Morristown, NJ 07960

Popular Items

Santa Fe Bowl

Dips & Spreads

Our hummus and other tasty dips are made fresh daily
Dip Sampler

Dip Sampler

$17.00

Choose any three of our cold mezze. Served with warm pita.

Original Hummus

Original Hummus

$6.99

Mashed chickpeas, blended with tahini, extra virgin olive oil, topped with roasted garbanzos and paprika. (V, GF)

Cali Hummus

Cali Hummus

$7.50

Our original recipe fused with cilantro, jalapeno and fresh lime juice. (V, GF)

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$6.99

Our original recipe infused with roasted red pepper.

Spicy Feta Dip

Spicy Feta Dip

$7.99

Mildly spicy creamy feta deliciousness.

Babaganoush

Babaganoush

$6.99

Fire roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic and lemon. (V, GF)

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.99

Strained yogurt, fresh cucumber, garlic, anise, parsley. (GF)

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$5.00

Four meatless grape leaves hand rolled with brown rice and dill finished with lemon and olive oil. (GF)

Starters & Sidekicks

Start off with something light
Falafel

Falafel

$5.50

Four crisp and light falafel served with supergreen slaw and tahini. (V, GF); Stuff it with mutz its the bomb. (GF)

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.99

Three crispy baked phyllo dough triangles stuffed with spinach and feta served with Santa Fe Sauce.

Za'atar Cauliflower

Za'atar Cauliflower

$6.99

Roasted with za’atar spices and drizzled with honey and olive oil (V, GF)

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$5.50

Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash and red pepper brushed with basil aioli served with red pepper vinaigrette (V, GF)

Roasted Garbanzos

$4.50

Brown Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Roasted Corn Salad

$5.50

Home Made Soup

Made fresh daily
Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$5.50

Our classic Moroccan inspired lentil soup served with pita croutons. (V, GF)

Your Way Salad And Rice Bowls

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.00

Choose a green or grain, pick a main, add 5 free fillers, add some premium fillers or a scoop of hummus and finish off with a sauce or dressing.

Signature Salads

Our dressings are made in house daily and none contain nuts. Make any salad into a wrap!!!
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.50

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, topped with feta, Kalamata olives and stuffed grape leaves, Lemon Vinaigrette. (GF)

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.50

Baby spinach, pickled onions, roasted beets, candied walnuts, golden raisins and pita croutons, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, red onion, roasted garbanzos, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, Santa Fe sauce. (GF)

Bennett's Salad

Bennett's Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, crisp turkey bacon, red onions, avocado, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette. (GF)

Pita Grill Salad

Pita Grill Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, grilled eggplant, zucchini & yellow squash, roasted red peppers, dried cranberries, feta, pita croutons, red pepper vinaigrette (GF)

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.50

Signature Bowls

Served over brown rice or substitute quinoa or couscous. Sauces are made from scratch daily and none contain nuts. Make any rice bowl into a wrap!!!
Shawarma Bowl

Shawarma Bowl

$16.00

Rice pilaf, lamb shawarma, arugula, hummus, Moroccan slaw, feta, pickled onions, garlic aioli {sub chicken or steak shawarma} (GF)

Santa Fe Bowl

Santa Fe Bowl

$15.00

Arugula, red onions, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, cheddar, Santa Fe. {sub steak +$2} (GF)

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Rice pilaf, arugula, sundried tomato, scallion, golden raisins, feta, choice of lemon vinaigrette or garlic aioli. {sub steak +$2} (GF)

Ahi tuna bowl

$16.00

Mixed greens, power slaw, red onions, cucumber, grape tomato, avocado, wasabi cucumber dressing.

Mezze Bowl

Mezze Bowl

$14.00

Hummus topped with grilled chicken, arugula, pickled turnips, avocado, pita croutons, santa fe sauce. {hummus is the base of this dish instead of rice -- sub your favorite mezze instead of hummus at the base}

Za'atar Salmon Bowl

Za'atar Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Rice pilaf, baby spinach, roasted garbanzo, Moroccan carrots, goat cheese and your choice of red pepper vinaigrette or santa fe Sauce. {sub citrus shrimp} (GF)

Pitas & Wraps

Featuring Shawarma. Arabic for "turning" shawarma is a type of cooking where meat is marinated and slowly spit-roasted on a rotating vertical skewer so it retains all its natural flavor and comes out tender and delicious.
Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.50

Falafel with hummus, mixed greens, Israeli salad, Tahini served on warm flatbread pita. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw. (V)

Grilled Chicken Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$11.50

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, Israeli salad, and Garlic Aioli served on warm flatbread pita. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw.

Chicken Gyro/ Shawarma Pita

Chicken Gyro/ Shawarma Pita

$11.50

Slow-roasted, marinated chicken with mixed greens, Israeli salad, Tzatziki served on a warm flatbread pita. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw.

Lamb Gyro/ Shawarma Pita

Lamb Gyro/ Shawarma Pita

$12.50

Slow-roasted, marinated lamb with mixed greens, Israeli salad, Tzatziki served on warm flatbread pita. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw.

Hawaiian Chicken Pita

$11.50

Panini

Make it a deluxe with fries, a soup or garden salad. Rather a wrap? We've got whole wheat and gluten free options.
Vegetable & Goat Cheese Panini

Vegetable & Goat Cheese Panini

$11.50

Mixed greens, grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red pepper, goat cheese, Kalamata olive hummus, on a seven grain roll.

Santa Fe Chicken Panini

Santa Fe Chicken Panini

$12.50

Mixed greens, turkey bacon, avocado, roasted tomato, cheddar cheese and Santa Fe sauce on a Cuban roll.

Sicilian Chicken Panini

Sicilian Chicken Panini

$12.50

Arugula, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, pesto hummus, on rosemary focaccia.{sub steak}

Chicken Cutlet Panini

Chicken Cutlet Panini

$12.50

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, roasted red pepper hummus, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette on a pressed Cuban roll. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw.

Philly Panini

$13.50

Platters

Rice pilaf and red quinoa are gluten free. Israeli couscous is made from semolina and wheat flour and contains gluten.
Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$13.00

Five light and crisp falafel with tahini, Israeli salad, couscous, pickled turnips and your choice of mezze. Served with warm pita. (V)

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$15.00

Our deliciously seasoned grilled chicken with Israeli salad, couscous, pickled turnips and your choice of mezze. Served with warm pita.

Chicken Gyro/ Shawarma Platter

Chicken Gyro/ Shawarma Platter

$15.00

Slow-roasted, marinated chicken with Israeli salad, couscous, pickled turnips and your choice of mezze. Served with warm pita

Lamb Gyro/Shawarma Platter

Lamb Gyro/Shawarma Platter

$16.00

Slow-roasted, marinated lamb with Israeli salad, couscous, pickled turnips and your choice of mezze. Served with warm pita.

Hawaiian chicken Platter

$15.00

Topped with caramelized onions and pineapple

Vegetarian Platter

$15.00

For The Kids

Grown ups feel free to try em too we won't tell.
Pita Grilled Cheese

Pita Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Panini pressed pita with cheddar cheese served with fries. (V)

Vegan Nosh Plate

Vegan Nosh Plate

$7.00

Falafel, hummus, carrots, cucumbers, pita chips. (V) (GF)

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Organic chicken served with fries and honey mustard. (GF)

Mini Rice Bowl

Mini Rice Bowl

$6.00

Grilled chicken, rice pilaf, cheddar, honey mustard. (GF)

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Hand cut Idaho potatoes, roasted and flash fried, tossed with garlic, rosemary and parsley and parmesan, with Garlic Aioli. (V, GF)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Hand cut sweet potatoes, roasted and flash fried, seasoned with Moroccan spices and a hint of brown sugar with Santa Fe sauce (V, GF)

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and Moroccan carrots with choice of dressing

Side of Veggies

$5.50

Extras

Brown Rice Pilaf

Brown Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Hint of rosemary and garlic. (V, GF)

Carrots & Cucumber Crudite

Carrots & Cucumber Crudite

$2.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$4.00
Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$4.00
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$0.50
Extra Sauces & Dressings

Extra Sauces & Dressings

Za'tar Pita Chips

$2.00

Sea Salt Pita Chips

$2.00

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$4.50

Greek phyllo pastry with chopped nuts, baked drizzled in honey

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

$6.50

Molten chocolate center

Double Fudge Brownie

Double Fudge Brownie

$4.50
Reese's Peanut Butter Brownie

Reese's Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.50

Low fat rice pudding

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Beverages

House Made Unsweetened Iced Tea

House Made Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Choose from black, mango or matcha green

Honest Iced Tea

Honest Iced Tea

$2.50

Choose from Peach, Half & Half and Blueberry Pomegranate

Small Pellegrino

Small Pellegrino

$3.00
La Croix Sparkling Water

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.50

Choose from Mango, Lemon, Peach Pear & Grapefruit

Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.75
Fiji

Fiji

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Jones Cola Fountain Drinks

Jones Cola Fountain Drinks

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Arizona Iced Tea

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.00
Stewarts Root Beer

Stewarts Root Beer

$2.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Large Pellegrino

$6.00

Coffee

$2.00

Mediterranean Buffet

10 person order minimum ($12.50 per person)

10 Person

$125.00

15 Person

$187.50

20 Person

$250.00

25 Person

$312.50

Wrap Platter

Classic

$90.00

Deluxe

$120.00

Mezze Platter

18" Mezze Tray

$40.00

Build Your Own -- Salad Bar

10 person minimum order ($12 per person)

10 Person

$120.00

15 Person

$180.00

20 Person

$240.00

25 Person

$300.00

Drinks

Small Pellegrino

Small Pellegrino

$3.00
Large Pellegrino

Large Pellegrino

$6.00
Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.75
La Croix Sparkling Water

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.50

Choose from Mango, Lemon, Peach Pear & Grapefruit

Desserts

Small Brownie Tray

$25.00

Large Brownie Tray

$50.00

Small Peanut Butter Brownie Tray

$25.00

Large Peanut Butter Brownie Tray

$50.00

Small Baklava Tray

$30.00

Large Baklava Tray

$60.00

