- Home
- /
- Morristown
- /
- Pure Pita - Morristown
Pure Pita Morristown
1,946 Reviews
$$
27 South St
Morristown, NJ 07960
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Dips & Spreads
Dip Sampler
Choose any three of our cold mezze. Served with warm pita.
Original Hummus
Mashed chickpeas, blended with tahini, extra virgin olive oil, topped with roasted garbanzos and paprika. (V, GF)
Cali Hummus
Our original recipe fused with cilantro, jalapeno and fresh lime juice. (V, GF)
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Our original recipe infused with roasted red pepper.
Spicy Feta Dip
Mildly spicy creamy feta deliciousness.
Babaganoush
Fire roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic and lemon. (V, GF)
Tzatziki
Strained yogurt, fresh cucumber, garlic, anise, parsley. (GF)
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Four meatless grape leaves hand rolled with brown rice and dill finished with lemon and olive oil. (GF)
Starters & Sidekicks
Falafel
Four crisp and light falafel served with supergreen slaw and tahini. (V, GF); Stuff it with mutz its the bomb. (GF)
Spanakopita
Three crispy baked phyllo dough triangles stuffed with spinach and feta served with Santa Fe Sauce.
Za'atar Cauliflower
Roasted with za’atar spices and drizzled with honey and olive oil (V, GF)
Roasted Vegetables
Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash and red pepper brushed with basil aioli served with red pepper vinaigrette (V, GF)
Roasted Garbanzos
Brown Rice Pilaf
Roasted Corn Salad
Home Made Soup
Your Way Salad And Rice Bowls
Signature Salads
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, topped with feta, Kalamata olives and stuffed grape leaves, Lemon Vinaigrette. (GF)
Goat Cheese Salad
Baby spinach, pickled onions, roasted beets, candied walnuts, golden raisins and pita croutons, Lemon Vinaigrette.
Santa Fe Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, red onion, roasted garbanzos, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, Santa Fe sauce. (GF)
Bennett's Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, crisp turkey bacon, red onions, avocado, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette. (GF)
Pita Grill Salad
Mixed greens, grilled eggplant, zucchini & yellow squash, roasted red peppers, dried cranberries, feta, pita croutons, red pepper vinaigrette (GF)
Ahi Tuna Salad
Signature Bowls
Shawarma Bowl
Rice pilaf, lamb shawarma, arugula, hummus, Moroccan slaw, feta, pickled onions, garlic aioli {sub chicken or steak shawarma} (GF)
Santa Fe Bowl
Arugula, red onions, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, cheddar, Santa Fe. {sub steak +$2} (GF)
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Rice pilaf, arugula, sundried tomato, scallion, golden raisins, feta, choice of lemon vinaigrette or garlic aioli. {sub steak +$2} (GF)
Ahi tuna bowl
Mixed greens, power slaw, red onions, cucumber, grape tomato, avocado, wasabi cucumber dressing.
Mezze Bowl
Hummus topped with grilled chicken, arugula, pickled turnips, avocado, pita croutons, santa fe sauce. {hummus is the base of this dish instead of rice -- sub your favorite mezze instead of hummus at the base}
Za'atar Salmon Bowl
Rice pilaf, baby spinach, roasted garbanzo, Moroccan carrots, goat cheese and your choice of red pepper vinaigrette or santa fe Sauce. {sub citrus shrimp} (GF)
Pitas & Wraps
Falafel Pita
Falafel with hummus, mixed greens, Israeli salad, Tahini served on warm flatbread pita. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw. (V)
Grilled Chicken Pita
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, Israeli salad, and Garlic Aioli served on warm flatbread pita. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw.
Chicken Gyro/ Shawarma Pita
Slow-roasted, marinated chicken with mixed greens, Israeli salad, Tzatziki served on a warm flatbread pita. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw.
Lamb Gyro/ Shawarma Pita
Slow-roasted, marinated lamb with mixed greens, Israeli salad, Tzatziki served on warm flatbread pita. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw.
Hawaiian Chicken Pita
Panini
Vegetable & Goat Cheese Panini
Mixed greens, grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red pepper, goat cheese, Kalamata olive hummus, on a seven grain roll.
Santa Fe Chicken Panini
Mixed greens, turkey bacon, avocado, roasted tomato, cheddar cheese and Santa Fe sauce on a Cuban roll.
Sicilian Chicken Panini
Arugula, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, pesto hummus, on rosemary focaccia.{sub steak}
Chicken Cutlet Panini
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, roasted red pepper hummus, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette on a pressed Cuban roll. Served with house pickles and supergreen slaw.
Philly Panini
Platters
Falafel Platter
Five light and crisp falafel with tahini, Israeli salad, couscous, pickled turnips and your choice of mezze. Served with warm pita. (V)
Grilled Chicken Platter
Our deliciously seasoned grilled chicken with Israeli salad, couscous, pickled turnips and your choice of mezze. Served with warm pita.
Chicken Gyro/ Shawarma Platter
Slow-roasted, marinated chicken with Israeli salad, couscous, pickled turnips and your choice of mezze. Served with warm pita
Lamb Gyro/Shawarma Platter
Slow-roasted, marinated lamb with Israeli salad, couscous, pickled turnips and your choice of mezze. Served with warm pita.
Hawaiian chicken Platter
Topped with caramelized onions and pineapple
Vegetarian Platter
For The Kids
Pita Grilled Cheese
Panini pressed pita with cheddar cheese served with fries. (V)
Vegan Nosh Plate
Falafel, hummus, carrots, cucumbers, pita chips. (V) (GF)
Chicken Fingers
Organic chicken served with fries and honey mustard. (GF)
Mini Rice Bowl
Grilled chicken, rice pilaf, cheddar, honey mustard. (GF)
Sides
Fresh Cut Fries
Hand cut Idaho potatoes, roasted and flash fried, tossed with garlic, rosemary and parsley and parmesan, with Garlic Aioli. (V, GF)
Sweet Potato Fries
Hand cut sweet potatoes, roasted and flash fried, seasoned with Moroccan spices and a hint of brown sugar with Santa Fe sauce (V, GF)
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and Moroccan carrots with choice of dressing
Side of Veggies
Extras
Dessert
Beverages
House Made Unsweetened Iced Tea
Choose from black, mango or matcha green
Honest Iced Tea
Choose from Peach, Half & Half and Blueberry Pomegranate
Small Pellegrino
La Croix Sparkling Water
Choose from Mango, Lemon, Peach Pear & Grapefruit
Poland Spring
Fiji
Coke
Diet Coke
Jones Cola Fountain Drinks
Dr Pepper
Arizona Iced Tea
Stewarts Root Beer
Apple Juice
Hot Tea
Large Pellegrino
Coffee
Mediterranean Buffet
Wrap Platter
Mezze Platter
Build Your Own -- Salad Bar
Drinks
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
27 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960