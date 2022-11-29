Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pure Project - Bankers Hill

review star

No reviews yet

2865 Fifth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92103

Popular Items

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)
Petrified (4 Pack)
Symmetry (4 Pack)

Beer

Rove (4 Pack)

Rove (4 Pack)

$12.00

Adventure Beer, 4.2% ABV - 4 Pack

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

$17.00

Kölsch-Style Ale, 5.1% ABV - 4 Pack

Rain (4 Pack)

Rain (4 Pack)

$16.00

Unfiltered Pilsner, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

$16.00

Misty Citrus Blonde Ale, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Solar Therapy (4 Pack)

Solar Therapy (4 Pack)

$17.00

Berliner-Style Weiss Ale w/ Dragonfruit 5% ABV - 4 Pack

Nomad (4 Pack)

Nomad (4 Pack)

$17.00

Hefeweizen 5.7% ABV - 4 Pack

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

$21.00Out of stock

Murky IPA w/ Nelson, Strata, Hallertau Blanc Hops, 6.7% ABV- 4 Pack

Symmetry (4 Pack)

Symmetry (4 Pack)

$22.00

Murky IPA w/ Mosaic, Motueka & Southern Cross Hops 6.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Pure West (4 Pack)

Pure West (4 Pack)

$19.00

Unfiltered West Coast IPA with Nelson Sauvin, Citra, Strata & Simcoe Hops, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Petrified (4 Pack)

Petrified (4 Pack)

$23.00

Murky Double IPA with Nectaron, Nelson Sauvin, & Motueka Hops 8.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

$25.00

Blueberry Shortcake-Style Smoothie Beer *Contains Milk* 6% ABV - 4 Pack

Euphorik w/ Double Cherries (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Double Cherries (375ml)

$15.00

Barrel Aged Feral Ale with Double Cherries, 6.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

$17.00

*Collaboration with Fruition Brewing* Oak Barrel-Aged Flanders-Style Ale with Raspberries 5.8% ABV

Electric Depths (375ml)

Electric Depths (375ml)

$17.00

Méthode Traditionnelle w/ Cherries & Raspberries 6.9% ABV

Lief (375ml)

Lief (375ml)

$17.00

Méthode Traditionnelle - 3 Year Blend, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Feral Ale with Blueberries, Cherries, & Black Currants, 6.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Roes Red w/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

Roes Red w/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Flanders Style Red Ale with Cherries & Mulberries, 8% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Pluot Twist (375ml)

Pluot Twist (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Sour Ale w/ Pluots 6.8% ABV

Ember Song (375ml)

Ember Song (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Oud Bruin w/ Smoked Cacao & Vanilla 7.2% ABV

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Feral Ale w/ Strawberries, 5.2% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Madeline (375ml)

Madeline (375ml)

$13.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Mixed Fermentation Farmhouse Saison Batch 7, 5.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Endless Planets (375ml)

Endless Planets (375ml)

$15.00

Open Fermented Oak Barrel-Aged Saison w/ Strata Wet Hops, 5.8% ABV - 375ml Bottle *Collaboration w/ Solaris Beer & Blending

Roes Red (375ml)

Roes Red (375ml)

$13.00

Flanders Style Red Ale Aged in Oak Barrels, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Familiar Faces (500ml)

Familiar Faces (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout w/ Pumpkin, Spices, Coffee & Lactose, 11% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Could Be An Illusion (500ml)

Could Be An Illusion (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout with Coffee & Maple Syrup 11.6% ABV

Endless Night (500ml)

Endless Night (500ml)

$28.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout w/ Coconut, Vanilla & Cacao 11.6% ABV - 500ml *Collab w/ 3 Sons Brewing Co.*

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

$20.00

Barleywine, 12.3% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Beast Below (500ml)

Beast Below (500ml)

$26.00

Imperial Stout w/ Wild Thai Banana, Cocoa, & Coffee, 11.6% ABV - 500ml *Collaboration w/ North Park Beer Co.

Outerwear

Prana Edgewater Flannel
$79.00+

$79.00+
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday Closed
Thursday Closed
Friday Closed
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beer available for pick up! Please bring your own reusable bag. Orders will not be held past the day/time selected. If you have any questions, call our Balboa Taproom at (619) 323-2000

Website

Location

2865 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Pure Project image
Pure Project image
Pure Project image

Map
