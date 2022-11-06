Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pure Project - Carlsbad

review star

No reviews yet

2825 State Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Popular Items

Innermission (4 Pack)
Endless Night (500ml)
Pure West (4 Pack)

Beer

Rove (4 Pack)

Rove (4 Pack)

$12.00

Adventure Beer, 4.2% ABV - 4 Pack

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

$17.00

Kölsch-Style Ale, 5.1% ABV - 4 Pack

Rain (4 Pack)

Rain (4 Pack)

$16.00

Unfiltered Pilsner, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

$16.00

Misty Citrus Blonde Ale, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Nomad (4 Pack)

Nomad (4 Pack)

$17.00

Hefeweizen, 5.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Joshua Tree Facelift (4 Pack)

Joshua Tree Facelift (4 Pack)

$18.00

Hoppy Lager w/ Riwaka, Citra, & Centennial Cryo Hops, 5% ABV - 4 Pack *Collaboration w/ Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

$21.00

Murky IPA w/ Nelson & Strata, 6.7% ABV - 4 Pack

Innermission (4 Pack)

Innermission (4 Pack)

$22.00

Murky IPA w/ Riwaka & Idaho 7 Hops, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Symmetry (4 Pack)

Symmetry (4 Pack)

$22.00

Murky IPA w/ Mosaic, Motueka, & Southern Cross Hops, 6.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Pure West (4 Pack)

Pure West (4 Pack)

$19.00

Unfiltered West Coast IPA w/ Nelson, Citra, Strata, & Simcoe Hops, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Tales From The Deep (4 Pack)

Tales From The Deep (4 Pack)

$23.00

Murky Double IPA w/ Mosaic, Citra, & Citra Cryo Hops, 8.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

$25.00

Blueberry Shortcake-Style Smoothie Beer, 6% ABV - 4 Pack

Electric Depths (375ml)

Electric Depths (375ml)

$17.00

Methode Traditionelle w/ Cherries & Raspberries, 6.9% ABV - 375ml

Ember Song (375ml)

Ember Song (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Oud Bruin w/ Smoked Cacao & Vanilla, 7.2% ABV - 375ml

Euphorik w/ Double Cherries (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Double Cherries (375ml)

$15.00

Barrel Aged Feral Ale with Double Cherries, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Feral Ale with Blueberries, Cherries, & Black Currants, 6.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel Aged Feral Ale w/ Strawberries, 5.2% ABV - 375ml Bottle *Batch 2

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

$17.00

Oak BA Golden Flanders Sour Ale w/ Raspberries, 5.8% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Lief (375ml)

Lief (375ml)

$17.00

Methode Traditionnelle - 3 Year Blend, 7% ABV - 375ml

Madeline (375ml)

Madeline (375ml)

$13.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Mixed Fermentation Farmhouse Saison Batch 7, 5.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Pluot Twist (375ml)

Pluot Twist (375ml)

$15.00

Oak BA Sour Ale w/ Pluots, 6.8% ABV - 375ml

Roes Red w/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

Roes Red w/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak BA Flanders Style Red Ale w/ Cherries & Mulberries, 8% ABV - 375ml

Roes Red (375ml)

Roes Red (375ml)

$13.00Out of stock

Flanders Style Red Ale Aged in Oak Barrels, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Beast Below (500ml)

Beast Below (500ml)

$26.00

Imperial Stout w/ Wild Thai Banana, Cocoa, & Coffee, 11.6% ABV - 500ml *Collaboration w/ North Park Beer Co.

Could Be an Illusion (500ml)

Could Be an Illusion (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout with Coffee & Maple Syrup 11.6% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Endless Night (500ml)

Endless Night (500ml)

$28.00

BBA Stout w/ Coconut, Vanilla, & Cacao, 12.3% ABV - 500ml *Collaboration w/ 3 Son's Brewing Co.

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

$20.00

Barleywine, 12.3% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Lost Monarch (500ml)

Lost Monarch (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout w/ Coffee & Hazelnuts, 11.5% ABV - 500ml

Situational Gravity (500ml)

Situational Gravity (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout w/ Coffee & Vanilla, 11.5% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Familiar Faces (500ml)

Familiar Faces (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout w/ Pumpkin, Spices, Coffee, & Lactose, 11% ABV - 500ml Bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crowlers and cans available for pick up! Please bring your own reusable bag. Orders will not be held past the day/time selected. If you have any questions, call our Carlsbad Taproom at (760) 278-7550

Location

2825 State Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Directions

